It’s finally time for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to answer the most important question about fall TV: how awesome is the “American Horror Story” font? And should we even call it a font? Dan and I answer those questions and many more as we discuss:
“American Horror Story” – 00:40 – 17:25
“George Harrison: Living in the Material World” — 17:25 – 28:45
“The League” — 28:45 – 36:00
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” movie — 36:15 – 42:00
Listener Mail – Future “Louie”s — 42:00 – 49:45
Listener Mail – Crippling implausibilities — 49:45 – 54:35
“Breaking Bad” – 54:40 – 01:08:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
So, American Horror Story isn’t even at “Happy Town” levels of unintentional amusement?
It’s so wildly over the top that some may be amused by the ridiculousness of it (I was a few times when watching the pilot). But mostly, it’s gross – and not in the way intended.
If they’re going to have Dylan McDermott walking around half naked then Connie Britton needs to do the same.
Do you like the Breakin Bad finale?
It would be good, to have a hint about how the finale faired.
This season has been great, but the last episode certainly left things open (probably intentionally in order to be resolved in the finale), and I am kind of afraid that they will pull something contrived just to catch us off-guard, like the plane crash in S02.
Seriously, I am so jealous of anyone who has already seen the finale
I agree, though — at least a tease of how much Alan liked the finale would be great
Makes me a little nervous that he didn’t like it…
How about Janeane Garofalo for a Louie-priced show? Patton is a great idea though.
Enoyed Dan’s power-tool sounds when talking about how Alan might react. Sometimes I think Dan missed his calling as a voice actor for animated comedies.
I’m with Mrs. Sepinwall on crippling implausibilities in healthcare. I’ve worked in healthcare for 15 years and House has always been maddening to me. It made me insane even before it got generally unwatchable to everyone else.
Kinda surprised it took you guys so long to hit upon Patton Oswalt for a Louie-esque show. He was literally the first person I thought of when I heard the question.
Boy oh boy do you guys tear into AHS. Wow. I didn’t quite expect the font, uh, typeface, to literally be the only positive thing said. Yikes.
Wow, now I am REALLY curious about American Horror Story… ;-)
Wow, now I am really curious about American Horror Story… Damn!
Sorry for double post.
Why couldn’t Brock’s poisoning just be an accident? What if Brock just found Jesse’s cigarettes and decided he’d try one? Am I the only one that thought that was all there was to it?
Other people have said that, but it’s poison in a glass vial, so it’s pretty hard to believe that. I think he’s sick with something completely different because if the hospital found out it was ricin, and then confirmed it, they’d call the feds, and, I mean, maybe that’s how the show’s going to end, but I would prefer not.
To me, the idea of Walt poisoning Brock is too far beyond the pale that it would hurt my enjoyment of this wonderful season if that were the case because it just makes no narrative sense. As Alan said in a review recently, while Bryan Cranston is a great actor, Walter White is not, and his speech to Skyler at the beginning, and his decision to hide in the house with all the lights off constantly checking the windows awaiting his fate, to me, was him accepting what was about to happen to him. He had no plays left at that point, and just happened to luck into either Gus making a mistake in judgment or Brock making a very unfortunate mistake, that got him back to the level where he felt that the inevitability of his situation decreased, if in fact inevitability can decrease.
As for Gus’s spidey sense, I tend to concur with one of the commenters in Alan’s review of the episode that argued Gus’s history with Pinochet and Chile prepared him for the thought of car bombs being something you need an instinct for, and that combined with Jesse’s slight tells (most importantly that he hasn’t murdered Walt already if he knew about the poison) was enough to make me believe that Gus might not want to take his chances in this situation.
Alan – Without going into detail, does the Breaking Bad finale answer the poisoning conundrum? A yes or no is sufficient.