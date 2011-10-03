It’s finally time for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to answer the most important question about fall TV: how awesome is the “American Horror Story” font? And should we even call it a font? Dan and I answer those questions and many more as we discuss:

“American Horror Story” – 00:40 – 17:25 “George Harrison: Living in the Material World” — 17:25 – 28:45 “The League” — 28:45 – 36:00 Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” movie — 36:15 – 42:00 Listener Mail – Future “Louie”s — 42:00 – 49:45 Listener Mail – Crippling implausibilities — 49:45 – 54:35 “Breaking Bad” – 54:40 – 01:08:00