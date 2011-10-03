Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 97: ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘The League,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ & more

The

It’s finally time for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast to answer the most important question about fall TV: how awesome is the “American Horror Story” font? And should we even call it a font? Dan and I answer those questions and many more as we discuss:

“American Horror Story” – 00:40 – 17:25
“George Harrison: Living in the Material World” — 17:25 – 28:45
“The League” — 28:45 – 36:00
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” movie — 36:15 – 42:00
Listener Mail – Future “Louie”s — 42:00 – 49:45
Listener Mail – Crippling implausibilities — 49:45 – 54:35
“Breaking Bad” – 54:40 – 01:08:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

