FOX cancels ‘Enlisted,’ ‘Surviving Jack’ & ‘Dads’

It was a bloody Wednesday at FOX, which canceled freshman comedies “Enlisted,” “Surviving Jack” and “Dads.” (First-year legal drama “Rake” has also reportedly gotten the final nail in the coffin, but FOX would not confirm this. Either way, it's not coming back.)
“Enlisted” was one of this season's best new comedies, but the network dumped it on Fridays, then left it without any support after moving “Bones” back to Monday nights. “Surviving Jack,” which also turned out to be quite a good little show in time, got better treatment by airing after the “American Idol” results show (though “Idol” was never a good comedy lead-in even before the ratings cratered this year). The writing's unfortunately been on the wall for both of them for a while, though FOX still has four “Enlisted” episodes that will allegedly air at some point over the summer, and the studio will try to shop it elsewhere.
Somewhat surprising is “Dads,” which critics hated, but which in some weeks was the highest-rated of FOX's many struggling Tuesday comedies, which comes from FOX superstar Seth MacFarlane, and which signaled FOX's attempt to get back into the multi-camera comedy business. Depending what other new shows get picked up, its cancellation could leave the upcoming “Mulaney” as FOX's only multi-cam next season.
I'd lament the poor treatment the Hill brothers, Dobkiss, JaMort, Dark Park and the rest of the “Enlisted” crew got, but I've already done that. This is the time of year where lots of shows get bad news. (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is now FOX's only surviving freshman comedy.) Still have several days to go before the upfronts themselves begin. Buckle up, folks.
Really quite bummed about Surviving Jack. My fiance and I love this show. It really has that Bill Lawrence feel to it.
It was definitely way better than it had any right to be. Pleasantly surprised by it, and I’ll definitely watch the rest of the season, even if Fox cancelled a perfectly good show.
I didn’t like Enlisted, but really enjoyed Surviving Jack’s pilot.
Does anyone know if / when Fox will air the lost Surviving Jack episode? If Enlisted will air in the summer, they could do the same with Jack…
They had released it in New Zealand, I just watched it
Bad news for all. And this probably marks Geoff Stults as the premiere show-killer going right now…
Stults was amazing as Pete Hill, nailing everything from the slapstick comedy to the more moving and nuanced scenes about PTSD.
And actually, no, there are much much bigger jinxes than Geoff Stults, who only has Finder and Enlisted to his credit. For example, Jason O’Mara has so many, I can’t even remember them all. Off the top of my head: Terra Nova, Las Vegas, Life on Mars, Injustice and Men in Trees were all cancelled during or after their first season.
He also had Happy Town, and had a large enough supporting role on Ben & Kate that I’m willing to consider that another victim. You’re probably right about Jason O’Mara sitting on the Iron Throne right now though.
And don’t get me wrong, I really like Stults. I’m rooting for a hit for him.
Don’t forget October Road for Stults, too.
If NBC dumps About A Boy, then David Walton is a strong contender for the title. But if NBC picks it up, yeah, Stults wins. Both actors are terrific, I wish they had more success to show for it.
Enlisted was tremendous. They buried it on Friday, showed the episodes out of order, and then cancelled it–why did the “brain trust” at FOX even bother in the first place? I look forward to the DVD so I can enjoy all 12 episodes in order.
What are you hearing about Community? Everyone assumed it would return and they’re just waiting to announce it to get free promotion from the fans, but then Chris McKenna posted downbeat tweets.
I’ll never watch FOX again.
I’m bummed about Enlisted. It could be formulaic at times, but it was a solid little show that showed potential.
A show shouldn’t be expected to be perfect out of the box. This was decent, and it should have been nurtured, not shown out of order on Fridays.
No more “Dads”?
But….what will trigger Angry Dan now? That’s a heavy burden to place entirely on Mixology’s slender shoulders.
“HIMYD” awaits us, with much Angry Dan promise.
Ugh. Really enjoyed both Enlisted and Surviving Jack. I know there is supposed to be an insurmountable plethora of great TV but it feels like a (good) sitcom shortage, especially of late.
So many comedies today leave me unsmiling. Surviving Jack isn’t one of them; it is laugh out loud funny and I’m not happy that it’s being cancelled. Boo, hiss..
Why the $&/!$&@ is Fox canceling Surviving Jack!!!! It’s a great show……leave it alone!!!
Well at least Dads is going away.
That’s the only silver lining to this dispiriting news.
I mean, I knew Enlisted was going to get the boot but poor Surviving Jack didn’t even get a toe-hold into a full season. No chance whatsoever. Blech.
Wondering if the remaining (2?) episodes of Surviving Jack will air.
Ye gods, not happy about this.
Erika
Sorry to see that “Surviving Jack” is not coming back. My wife and I have watched it every week and it makes us laugh. We’ve enjoyed it.
Fuck you so hard, Fox. You give Enlisted no chance whatsoever, only to cancel it. Then you get rid of Surviving Jack too. I guess getting rid of Dads and Rake very slightly makes up for it and at least you didn’t cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but really??? Why are you getting rid of good shows you didn’t even give a chance to? Stop changing the order of episodes and I hope you drop way below NBC, you terrible network.
In my head, Enlisted died heroically saving us all by diving on the foul grenade that was Dads.
Thanks for making me smile amidst this horrible news!
Why you gotta ruin my day like this, Fox? I flove “Surviving Jack,” and I was growing quite fond of “Enlisted.” This totally sucks :(
At least Seth Green, Peter Riegert and Martin Mull are free. Now if they can only free Kevin Bacon from his prison…guhh.
I liked Enlisted but understand both why it seemed to get buried and why it was canceled. I just don’t see a way that show was ever going to grow beyond a niche audience.
Surviving Jack I really enjoyed and wished it was on a different network where it would be a better fit.
Fox committed a very long list of crimes against Enlisted. It first scheduled the premiere on Nov. 8 well after fall premieres, then booted it to Jan. 10 without advertising the fact. Such bad promotion they didn’t even attempt to capitalize on all the glowing reviews from TV pundits. It aired the episodes out of order. Not only did it stick it on Fridays, but it did so when its entire Friday line-up collapsed after it removed tent-pole Bones. It didn’t air all 13 episodes, instead showing reruns which destroyed any momentum it might have built. And I’m sure I’m forgetting some. I don’t understand how all TV pundits I have read saw what a gem Enlisted is, but Fox president Kevin Reilly didn’t get it. I’ve read Enlisted isn’t shallow and crass–Reilly said Enlisted “is not broad enough”–so it’s not Fox’s brand of comedy. It’s smart and moving as well as being hysterically funny. I really really hope they find a new (and much better!) home for it, because I really fell in love with Enlisted and all its quirky and endearing characters.
NBC should grab Enlisted and throw it right on Thursday nights at 9.
I’m wary of watching any new shows on FOX . They had two gems in Enlisted and Surviving Jack, and they blew it bad with both of them, Enlisted in particular. Surviving Jack had strong enough ratings, but it seemed like FOX was never interested in either of these shows. Disappointing.
When I saw how funny “Surviving Jack” was, I could not for the life of me understand why they held back to past mid-season. The show is a gem! What is wrong with the idiots at Fox? Okay, I think I just answered my own question…blech!
Lets get Surviving Jack back join my Facebook Group. [www.facebook.com]
Surviving Jack is such a valuable series. Taking the challenges of raising teens and making it humorous. In my opinion when parents can actually see punishment dole out lightheartedly the stress level of raising teens goes way down. Fox network needs to reconsider this decision.
surviving jack is a great show and shouldn’t be cancelled! Dog with a blog is a crap show and should not be renewed. Fox is cancelling surviving jack already when they’ve only had what 5 episodes maybe, they couldn’t wait a little longer? Dog with a blog is an example of a bad show and should not be renewed.
this is horrible. i loved surviving jack. you guys go suck a d like for real though this makes me upset. surviving jack was a great and hilarious show you guys should be ashamed with yourselves.
I love Surviving Jack! Bring it Back!
So sad about Surviving Jack :(, bring it back!!!
HOW DARE THEY CANCEL SURVIVING JACK!!!??!!! THE ONLY ACTUALLY FUNNY SHOW ON TV!!!! (one of VERY FEW)
It seems that if it isn’t an ER or NYPD Blue or Law & Order/CSI remake – or a show based on book series’….it doesn’t exist. All the ORIGINAL shows get axed without even getting a chance to build momentum – It’s like Fox etc think that if it doesn’t meet the 10 million views that American Idol gets (and frankly only gets because there are TEENAGE GIRLS) – then the show isn’t bankable.
Where are the light-hearted shows that aren’t laced with too much sexuality and gore, why don’t they get a chance?
Surviving Jack was greatest thing FOX has put out in a while and I am still bitter about Firefly
Surviving Jack was the best thing FOX has put out in a while, and I am still o so bitter about Firefly…
I don’t know why they are canceling Surviving Jack. Me and my family love that show. It reminds me of a cross between that 70s show and the wonder years. With so much stuff that you can’t watch on tv these days it was refreshing to see a comedy that brought a sense of “realness” to family life, showing kids with flaws but overall good deep down.
Fox gave up too soon. Bring back the show!
There isn’t enough good family shows on TV anymore. WHY did you cancel Surviving Jack ?? :( Finally a show that made everyone laugh. I grew up in the 80’s. PLEASE BRING IT BACK …
Write There isn’t enough good family shows on TV anymore. WHY did you cancel Surviving Jack ?? :( Finally a show that made everyone laugh. I grew up in the 80’s. PLEASE BRING IT BACK …..
Fox doesn’t know a good show when it hits them in the face. Surviving Jack is a fantastic show with a helluva good sound track….of course, this is the same network that cancelled Arrested Development…Please bring back Surviving Jack
I have never posted a comment on anything, but i have to say that i really enjoyed the Surviving Jack show. they really need to reconsider.
My family and I loved Surviving Jack. One of the best comedies on tv recently with all the other lame and predictable cop shows, and reality tv. Fox you know how to really disappoint. BRING BACK JACK!!! BRING BACK JACK!
Bring Enlisted back. My husband is a Iraq vet and he loved the humor as well as the respect it gave to soldiers. Made us laugh and cry, we need more funny shows about our real heroes. Bad call on canceling it – oh but the reality shoes like the bachelor make it…really?
Silly silly silly. Brooklyn nine-nine was the worst show, in my opinion.
Surviving Jack was my favorite sitcom this season. I’m sad it didn’t get renewed. Dads was my relief when I needed something funny.
I’m sad that the bean counters don’t know how to count their beans.
I can’t believe that all the house wife shows are still on the air, which by the way just the commercials give me a headache, but they canceled Surviving Jack! That show was actually funny. With all the dumb reality shows it’s hard to find a good comedy. I actually had hope for the Fox network. Who makes these decisions? They are the ones that need to be canceled!
Fox is making a big mistake, I like all of there shows; many do. Maybe NETFLIX will save them! It would only be good for NETFLIX.
wow that would be a good comeback especially for netlfix. they should
Surving jack was the only show I enjoyed on Thursday nights in long time and you had to fu&@k it up” nice going jerks!!!!!!!!!
to be honest i liked all of the shows especially rake adn surviving jack. fox is a bunch of fucking lil shits who need to go kill them selves because they killed shows with great potential. i even kinda liked dad even though the humor was exremely racist i was curious to see what eli did abt brenda. so FUCK U FOX
We loved “Surviving Jack”…….such a shame that such a funny show isn’t coming back. Hopefully another station can buy it & continue it?
Big mistake cancelling _”Surviving Jack.” Very disappointed!!!