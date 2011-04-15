‘Friday Night Lights’ – ‘Expectations’: Lance’s lapdance

(I originally posted this review back when “Friday Night Lights” was doing its exclusive DirecTV run. The comments from that period have been preserved. For the sake of people who are watching the episodes as they air on NBC, I will ask anyone commenting from this point forward to only discuss plot events up to the episode in question. Do not discuss, or even allude to, anything that has yet to air on NBC. Thank you.)
“Friday Night Lights” is back on NBC, and I have a review of the season premiere coming up just as soon as water is meant to be in my brother’s pants…
“I do not like the way this is starting out.” -Coach
As has been the case for these DirecTV seasons of “FNL,” there are a lot of beginnings and endings going on simultaneously in the season premiere. Landry and Julie are spending their final days in Dillon before leaving for college (Lance to Rice, Julie to the fictional Burleson University), and Tim is counting down the three months he has left on the prison sentence he began at the end of last season. At the same time, a new football season is upon us, which brings us a new player in the weirdly-named Hastings Ruckle, Tami proves remarkably tone deaf as she begins her new job at East Dillon, Becky begins a new living situation with Billy and Mindy and Billy in turn forces his way onto Eric’s suddenly-packed coaching staff.
Pile on top of that a personal subplot involving Jess and her brothers, and an extended football sequence where the Lions stun the defending state champs thanks in part to a devastating block by Luke(*), and you have yourself a very busy, but only sometimes engaging, episode.
(*) Was I the only one, by the way, who saw that hit and immediately flashed to Jason Street being paralyzed in the series pilot? The circumstances weren’t identical, but they were close.
The best parts, unsurprisingly, involved our three high school alums. That’s not a knock on the newbies, whom I quite like; it’s just that Tim, Landry and Julie have had longer to form emotional attachments. So I felt most moved watching Tim look haunted and empty as he talked to Billy, or as Eric told Julie how much he misses getting sick eating Girl Scout cookies with her. And I laughed the most at Crucifictorious’ triumphant farewell show (complete with a super-fan singing along to all the songs!) and then a drunk and happy Landry getting a lap-dance at the Landing Strip and quoting “The Outsiders” as he declares, “You stay golden, Julie Taylor.”
On the other hand, my familiarity with Tami Taylor, and with the apparent universe of Dillon, TX, got in the way of enjoying her story. As I talked about last year, and in yesterday’s pre-season review, the writers are maddeningly inconsistent about the nature of East Dillon High and its students. Sometimes, it’s a school that was closed for decades, reopened a year ago, and filled with the poor and/or undesirable Dillon High students whom Buddy and Joe McCoy didn’t care about. At other times, the faculty and students have been at East Dillon all this time, like some kind of West Texas version of Brigadoon that only pops up on occasion to create tension for the neighbors. Tami being so naive about the problems of these kids, and of the reception her suggestions would get from the East Dillon staff, fits the Brigadoon theory, but it’s a distraction. And even if we’re going to play along and act like none of these people were ever at the school across town, shouldn’t we still expect Tami to be a little smarter and more politically-savvy than she seems here?
Of the subplots involving the current students, the strongest was probably Becky’s. The living arrangement is odd, with her mom working on a casino boat while her dad and his new family are in the house, but I wouldn’t be surprised if his name were still on the place, mom needed someone to watch Becky, etc., etc. And the episode with her dad last season showed how badly Becky wanted him to be part of the family again, which in turn made it extra-rough when she had to watch him be part of an entirely different family, with her as an unwanted tenant. Some good work from Madison Burge there. Of course, Mindy doesn’t want this girl in her house, either, but that’s an argument for another day.
And speaking of absentee single parents, I don’t know if Steve Harris wasn’t available for a while or if the writers just thought it would be interesting to show Jess on her own, having to play surrogate mom to her brothers. The best scene of that subplot actually involved Vince, who knows a thing or twelve about having to be the man of the house – and in a more permanent way than Andre will have to experience.
Overall, a solid but not riveting premiere. No goosebumps ala Eric in the halftime locker room last year, but as always, it’s good to be back in Dillon.
Some other thoughts:
• For all the talk about Hastings’ great leaping ability, the big touchdown was staged and shot in a way that just made it look like Vince made a great throw, with Hastings well behind (but not really above) the defender.
• Billy as assistant coach has some very high comedy potential.
• Given the size of East Dillon and the nature of high school athletics, wouldn’t a bunch of these guys do double-duty on the basketball and football teams? Why would the basketball coach be so uptight about letting Hastings go?
• “He’s not the punter. You wouldn’t be interested.” Ouch, Vince.
• Landry’s farewell also gave us a breath visit with Grandma Saracen, and her warmth towards him was a nice contrast to that moment in the series pilot where she tells Matt he should get some better friends.
• Why is Jess not a cheerleader this year? That was her thing.
What did everybody else think?
I’m totally with you on how East Dillon came to be…it’s definitely confusing. And Tami was always politically savvy over at Dillon High–that’s what I loved most about her. I wish we’d see that side of her again.
I am so happy yet so sad to have this show back, if only for a final season. The scene where Julie and her mom are arguing over breakfast, and Coach just pauses to watch his departing daughter eating her yogurt and she’s all like, ‘what are you looking at’ and he says simply, ‘I’m going to miss this.’
Sniff, sniff. I hear ya coach. I’m going to miss it too.
Re: Tami. Dillon High was a huge school. At my high school, unless you were in serious trouble with the administration, the only time you saw the guidance people was when it was time to schedule for the next semester. They didn’t know us personally in any way. That’s why the Tami thing doesn’t bug me as much… how could she possibly have really known anything about those kids? Most teenagers try to stay as under the radar as possible when it comes to authority figures.
Finally, Tim Riggins, you break my heart…
I agree, this wasn’t one of the best episodes, especially for a premiere…partly because Landry and even Julie both looked a LOT older than 18.
Tami’s always idealistic, at least till she gets knocked down a notch. Same was true when she started as principal at Dillon. Hard to believe that Tami & Eric wouldn’t insist on driving Julie to college.
Not sure that I’m buying the complete 1-year turnaround of Vince from 1-foot-in-prison thug to all-around great guy and father figure. Also not sure I buy Jess’s dad bailing on her when he was uber-protective of her last year.
At first I didn’t like the Becky character, but that story is growing on me.
Hastings Ruckle shoots a basketball like…an actor, not a natural athlete. Terrible oversight, I couldn’t even follow the dialogue b/c his shooting form was so bad.
Thought it was interesting how Luke’s hit might’ve put a dent in another kid’s potential college career, much like his hip injury was a potential impediment to his. (But I’m sure Luke will spend a good 4 or 5 more years at East Dillon like so many other characters before him.)
Jess probably isn’t cheering b/c she has to look after her brothers on Friday nights.
Along with the genesis of East Dillon, there’s also the inconsistency with what Dillon’s really like, and how many people live there. Is it rural, like where Tim tried to buy land and where Luke’s ranch is? Or is it urban, where Vince is from? Or picket fence suburban…or blue-collar middle-America…or McMansion City where the McCoys live? We saw nearly all of these in this episode.
I do like how they’re giving Billy a little bit of depth, end of last season till now. He was a caricature before. Still love how grumpy Eric is. And they said that the football players can’t play basketball till the football season is over (the playoffs reference at the get-on-the-bus scene). So I’m buying that, though you would think some of the football players would know/respect the basketball coach.
I’m from a relatively small town in western PA, one comparable to what Dillon is supposed to be size-wise, and it had some very rural areas, some very run-down, depressed areas, some very typically suburban areas, and some McMansion-filled prosperous areas. My street was quiet, and relatively suburban, but with a rural slant- my neighbor at one point owned 4 or 5 tractors and lawnmowers, and about every third person has a shovel for their truck come winter time. But drive 10 minutes east and you’d be in straight-up farmlands, and 10 minutes west and you were downtown amongst a lot of vacant or decaying buildings. I had friends that brought livestock to the area farm shows and a friend whose family owned the local cable company. So anyway Dillon feels very real to me in that sense- just switch out the more arid landscape for more oaks and pines and toss in a ton of white-tail deer, and I’d feel right back at home.
Thank God, I thought I was the only one who couldn’t stop criticizing Ruckle’s free-throw shooting. It was such an odd motion, a cross between a Rick Barry underhand shot and quick flip I’d use with a nerf ball and basket.
I know they’re not going for true athletic realism, but that was atrocious.
Jordan, great post. I’m from western PA too and Dillon has always felt completely credible to me.
Agree that the shooting form was weird but Hastings himself is kind of odd and I noticed he was making most of his shots. He also responded to a Coach taylor question that he had made 68 in a row once …. Seth you nailed it with the Rick barry reference- best combination of weird form and outstanding percentage ever, Loved Coach’s line – of course you love football you’re in texas now or something like that.
Ugh, Hasting’s shooting looked like Joakim Noah. As I was watching it I was imagining Bill Simmons’ incredulous yelling at the television.
I enjoyed the this episode more than Alan. I actually teared up during the Landry/Grandma Saracen scene and again during several of the coach and Julie scenes. I do feel like the episode jumped around alot, trying to show what was up with so many characters.
I hear you on the East Dillon stuff, but I let it drive me nuts last year and have let it go so I can just enjoy this final season. I loved the ep! I had three quibbles–Julie & Mrs. Coach not being at the big opening game against the state champs & BBQ dad being gone seemed so out of character, but they also felt like sacrifices to the shows budget, not story issues. Same with the Tim & Billy scene–it didn’t feel as fleshed out as their stuff usually does. It felt like more of a “we have Taylor for three hours tomorrow, let’s do this” thing. Not that I’m complaining–I’ll take me some Riggs anyway I can get them. And Billy seriously trying to turn it around broke my heart & did it good too, if that makes sense. I like that it seems Becki is going to finally find a family, and Vince’s new maturity makes me happy and nervous. Ack! So happy FNL is back! Coach screaming “what ar’ you doin?” make me hop up & down & giggle like a tween. Now if I can only be Tami Taylor when I grow up!
“Now if I can only be Tami Taylor when I grow up!”
I guess I’m grown up – I’m only a year or two younger than Connie Britton, but I too want to be her someday. So much so, in fact, that that’s my Halloween costume for this weekend! A blonde wig, some aviator sunglasses, an East Dillon Lions red t-shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots!
If you can even remotely pull off a Tami Taylor Halloween costume, please advise us as to your Halloween plans so we can crash that party.
“And even if we’re going to play along and act like none of these people were ever at the school across town, shouldn’t we still expect Tami to be a little smarter and more politically-savvy than she seems here?”
Here are some alternative explanations to Alan’s concern that none of these problem people at East Dillon ever existed more than a year ago:
1. When Tami worked at Dillon High School, there were kids somewhere in middle school in East Dillon that went to East Dillon High the first year it opened. Tami would never have met them. In other words, they are currently sophomores at East Dillon.
2. East Dillon is the type of suburb where many kids may have chosen to leave school early and work rather than go to school across town at Dillon High. But once the East Dillon High school opened, they may have left their dead-end jobs and gone back to school (apparently not very successfully). Tami would not have known these kids at Dillon High.
3. The economy has gone bad (yes even in rural Texas), school budgets have been slashed, and kids who were counseled or didn’t need counseling at Dillon have not been monitored at East Dillon in the school’s first year. In other words, Tami may well have known some of these kids at Dillon but were never a problem because controls were in place to ensure that they came to school etc and were appropriately monitored. In fact, Tami might NOT have known some of these kids at Dillon just because Dillon had budgets to ensure kids got a good school experience. Now that budgets have been slashed, kids that flew under the radar when they were at Dillon are now problems at East Dillon. In the context of the deteriorating economy over the past year, it makes more sense, I think.
Some other thoughts.
– Apple’s new operating system, to be released next summer, is “Lion.” I think the Apple Computer Company should sponsor a sixth season of FNL with appropriate product placements. (The surreal beautiful feeling of being back in Dillon Texas last night has made try to think of irrational ways of how we might be able to see just one more season after this one!).
– There’s a tension between counselor-Tami and ex-principal-Tami that Connie Britton is playing beautifully.
– I’ve always preferred Becky scenes where she’s not in her own side-story. I hope that her staying with the Riggins family means that she will be interacting more with the rest of the cast.
– @Matt, I think Austin, Texas is exactly the sort of place that has rural, suburban picket-fence, blue-collar, and McMansion city – all within an area of 10 miles. Sure, Austin is bigger than fictional Dillon but I don’t think it is too difficult to find other Texas towns that are just scaled down versions of Austin, or, versions of what Austin was like 20 year ago.
– The Julie scenes with her parents were terrific, particularly the father-daughter scenes. The quick glance that Tami shot Coach at the time that Julie was about to drive away was gold. I actually thought Coach might shed a tear but his “I’m going to miss this” back in the kitchen was about as emotional as he is ever going to reveal publicly.
I’m going to reserve my full opinion for a couple more episodes. I am not feeling any connection with the kids that are now left to carry the show. All the scenes with the Taylor family were fantastic. You could feel Julie being torn about leaving but excited at the same time. I will miss that dynamic. Still one of the best shows ever to be on tv no doubt.
MJ: Thanks for your comment re: Austin, where the show is actually filmed. Within the city limits of Austin there are farms with longhorns and horses, Mcmansions, picket fence neighborhoods, tall sky scrapers, blue collar areas etc. Often I have read complaints about the show on these blogs and the only reason the person is complaining is because they obviously have never been to Texas. It is not uncommon to have farms within the city limits. They even have them in Dallas. Oh and about Julie’s age; she is one of the youngest castmembers they have. Just turned 21. I think the only younger one is the girl who plays Becky.
One of my biggest pet peeves is when actors are hired to play an athletic role and look so akward doing it. Good catch Matt. Ruckle shot hoops like an 8th grade girl, not a 6’2 athlete.
I agree completely – his shooting took me right out of the show-as basketball isn’t going to be a major subplot I would think they’d have been better off just saying Buddy saw this kid playing hoops and was impressed with his jumping ability and hands.
In Bill Simmons interview with Ron Shelton about his Michael Jordan 30 for 30 he talks about the difficulty in finding actors that are athletes but you’d think they could do better than that.
Re: The basketball coach…from experience, I can tell you that these coaches are very territorial and value off-season practices a great deal. Having witnessed these politics in action, the scene rang true to me.
The football coaches are the ones who bully kids into playing only one sport…..weightlifting, 7 on 7 passing league, summer camps. Other sports suffer. High school football is a 200 day a year activity these days.
To add on to Dr. Mike and KB, football is also very injury prone.
The seasons can overlap too, and football goes first. So you may not get your best (or good at least) player until 1/4 – 1/2 way through the season (depending on the playoffs) when he’s tired and banged up in the best case scenario. Oh and he hasn’t practiced with anyone else on the team.
You also have to hold a spot open for him or kick someone else off.
As a high school athletic director who just refereed a two hour pow wow with all the head coaches on how we can share athletes better, this is absolutely true. If football is the big dog at your school, it’s the tail that wags the dog. Basketball coaches are always resentful of the “off season” conditioning football has on top of the fact that they get the athletes first. Moreover, you will almost never see a crossover in the two coaching staffs. Football coaches do not coach basketball and vice-versa.
I’m a little annoyed that besides his bandmates, only Julie and Grandma Saracen said bye to Landry. He’s a character on his own (besides being an extension of best friend Matt), so it’s just odd that his biggest goodbyes were basically to ‘Matt’s people’, and that none of his teammates, Coach,or Jess, even said a goodbye to him – sure, Julie has friends in West Dillon who we never knew very well, so her just being with her family before she left seems ok, but Landry was at the school for a whole year, in the football team and friends with some of them! Maybe it’s because I know I’m going to miss Landry a whole lot, so I’m a little mad at the other characters who were friends with Landry for not even caring enough to say one lousy bye.
Oh, and two questions:
football question – what position is the new guy playing (or have talents that Buddy and the Coach saw in him in playing)?
Tim Riggins question: I can’t remember from last season, does Mindy know Tim took the bullet for Billy? Or is it a secret between the brothers? (I was happily surprised to see Tim in the first episode, how many episodes will we see Tim in?)
Hastings plays wide receiver. He is the first character in the history of the show with dialogue to play receiver, as we previously focused on the QBs and running backs, with brief stints of Santiago and Lance playing tight end.
Matt also played wide receiver in season three after JD took over the QB1 job.
There was also an incredibly minor character in the first couple episodes of the series who had a line or two and played WR. I think he caught Saracen’s pass in the pilot and had a few lines cut, but I think he interviewed with the TV crew in the framing device in the pilot.
And punters! Don’t forget punters.
I agree, Belinda. I found the Landry goodbye to be pretty depressing. He’s a good kid and deserves better. I hope he’ll get a come-back before the season and series is over.
Agree about the Hastings jumping ability. It wasn’t even close to a jumpball. Hastings was a couple steps ahead and was right where the ball came down.
Yeah that’s just how the play worked out. He got behind him and Vince made a nice throw, Randy Moss can out jump people but if he beats the DB long he just catches it.
I just love Friday Night Lights.
Last season Levi told Coach Taylor “you didnÂ´t suppose to accept the job” (or something to that effect)saying that the football team was the new thing in East Dillon, not the school, but in season three (and all the boosters and McCoy drawing the line) the school didnÂ´t exist.
I would love to see some old school “pantherlike” boosterism and arrangements between Buddy and new coach Billy… that relationship has the potential to be hilarious.
I’m glad I read your review, Alan, as I thought the man trying to talk Hastings out of getting on the football bus was Hastings FATHER….and I was shocked that Coach would blow off a parent or encourage a kid to disobey a parent….seemed SO out of character for Eric. So its a relief, and makes more sense, that it was the basketball coach.
Luke’s parents will throw a fit if they find out he had that party !
All of Alan’s points are ruining the pilot for me. Mrs. Coach as the guidance counselor is ridiculous.
I just wanted to add how psyched I was to see Landry go to Rice (I’m Class of 2009!). I thought that it would make perfect sense for him to go there, so I’m glad the TV show went with that. I found out that several other Rice friends thought the same for him. In fact, Rice made an unimpressive webpage for Landry, but it’s still amusing to see them give props to a fictional character. [www.rice.edu]
Oops! in its fictional Landry page, Rice misspelled “categories” in the worst possible sentence: “As for the academics, Rice is nationally ranked in many catagories (…).” Might want to reconsider, Landry! Can they spell at Burleson Univ? (ps, my sister lives in that hick town; no way there’d be a university there).
This is by far my favorite show on television and, in my opinion, the most satisfying show on television right now.
Now that that’s out of the way, I have to say that there were a lot of goings-on in the episode that felt a little too … convoluted. There were a lot of character contortions (ie. not just plot contortions) to establish new characters quickly (Hastings Ruckle getting into a game without a single practice, not to mention the incongruity of his aforementioned atrocious basketball skills) and to justify keeping existing characters in the show (I love Billy Riggins, but assistant coach?). And, really, an amazing, last-second win in the first game of the season? Are they really going to set up a state championship run this year?
That said, not that the contortions have all been completed and the elements are in place, they’ve set up some interesting scenarios.
On a side note, I’m very curious to see how Becky is integrated into the show now that Tim is gone (I can’t just see it being about her interactions with Mindy and Billy).
And I’m very, very curious to see how the show feels next week now that all of the “old guard” (except poor ol’ Tim) is gone with the departures of Julie and Lance.
“Are they really going to set up a state championship run this year?”
Of course!! I think it will end like the original book (and like state in season 3) they will go and they lose. I donÂ´t know but I feel like it’s the right thing.
So happy to have FNL back. One of the great shows to ever grace the small screen.
Although I was just happy to be back in Dillon, I actually really enjoyed this ep, and didn’t really have an issue with Alan’s concerns. In fact, this ep tripped all sorts of nostalgia and wistfulness with me (as well as some outright panic).
Landry’s scenes took me back to the same point in my life, when I was leaving for school and basically had no intentions of ever coming back, so I made the same sort of farewell tour before I got the hell out of Dodge.
The scenes with Julie and Coach made me sniff more than a little bit, and then I started to freak out a bit when I realized that I was only 10 years away from having those same moments with my kids.
My only problem with the show was Hasting’s ridiculously bad free throw form. I can’t stand it when the actors who are playing star athletes have clearly never picked up a ball in their life. That will pull me out of a story faster than anything else.
One scene not discussed yet that I found particularly moving was Billy’s interview with Coach, where he talked about Coach being a “moulder of men” and how he thought that he needed to be around someone like that now that he had a family. You knew that Coach wasn’t going to be able to say no to that.
Love, love, love this show.
I just saw “the social network” and the drummer of Crucifictorious is having a private party with Justin Timberlake and three girls… I recognize his face with the long eyelashes…hahaha (for FNL geeks only, if such a thing could exist)
Re: Tamiâ€™s cluelessness about some of the kids: it makes sense to me. I think itâ€™s a combination of East Dillon having a concentration of poorer, less-guided kids, which makes for their situation to stand out, and Tami not having contact with some of them because she turned principal a couple of years back – dealing directly with the kids wasnâ€™t her job anymore in the first year after changing positions, when everyone went to the same school, and then there was the splitting of the district. Itâ€™s perfectly plausible in my mind, though I gotta say – Iâ€™m not from the US, maybe things donâ€™t work the way I think they do there.
I choose to think that East Dillon High reopened and took students from several surrounding high schools, not just Dillon High.
(Years later)… and that’s right, Ed. There were a couple of comments of students coming also from another outlying town (Ripley? something like that). That’s where Luke Cafferty’s farm is located, too. Although they didn’t say so explicitly, I got the impression that this town’s students did not formerly go to (West) Dillon High – they were added to the East Dillon area when it reopened.
When Landry is saying Goodbye to Matt’s Grandmother, I was really thrown for a loop: I could have sworn that she said “Matt calls me each week right after EARLY Edition.” I think she actually said “Inside Edition.” Anyone else catch that and know what actually occurred? Really wish they had been throwing in a K. Chandler reference, but I don’t think they were…
She said _Inside_ Edition.
I don’t remember this; perhaps it was cut from the hulu version?
The football scenes were awkward. They just seemed weak compared to past seasons. It seemed like Ruckles first time ever on a football field was during the actual game (he didn’t know the play they were running), and that he had zero practice time with the team. I doubt this would happen with a real high school football team. Especially in Texas. :D
OK episode overall.
Late to the table here for epi 1, but thats what DVR’s are for. Anyway, thought it was a solid opener. I am always surprised by the level of detail that throws people off. I mean, its TV. But thats just me, so the free throws did not throw me off anymore than Tim Robbins delivery in Bull Durham. The East Dillon High thing just never occurs to me (guess I am not the sharpest tool in the shed), but I do agree, it does not appear as a school starting it’s second year. I think the Tami thing was played right on. She is an idealist who believes she can fix anything. Then she gets depressed when she meets with instant failure. Then she finds a middle ground, usually using the political savvy Alan thought was missing. Trust me, the basketball coach was not overplayed. Having a son who is a strong hockey player, and a big kid, the football team is always after him. But the hockey coach always makes comments about football and knee injuries. This in NJ so football does not rule, but you get the point. I think the kid is weird, and it opens some possibilities for the season. Luke himself should be interesting. Still has the dream of playing college ball, the overbearing mother, the father who could give a damn about football or school, and of course Becky. Not sure where they go with that one. Vince will get very interesting. His gang banger days can not be behind him. You dont just decide to move on. This has to come back. The show likes to be controversial, so given they imply he and Jess are sleeping together, will that bring up another abortion, adoption, be a parent situation? Imagine her dads response. The dad being away is totally out of character. No way he does this, unless something from his past is threatening his family. Coach Billy, enough said, this should be great. Hope Tim is in it some this season as well, although, 3 more months, means after football season. Could see something going wrong, and “good behavior” going out the window like a lot of Riggins’ dreams. Well cant wait for tonight. Hopefully the writers use the farewell season to the fullest extent, and we dont end up with another Journey song playing in the finale.
Does Mindy know what Tim did for Bill?
No goosebumps? Julie leaving for college got me for sure.
This premiere just seemed incredibly depressing to me. I don’t know why I keep expecting the uplift of season 1, but I feel it’s become way too heavy. The absence of the characters that filled these familiar places with such emotional weight adds to that. To see the Saracen home without Matt or his mom, the great Deadwood alum Kim Dickens, was hard to watch, just like Matt’s goodbye last season. I find myself missing Smash & Tyra & Lyla, and now Landry. Aside from that, after the emotional depth of Season 1, the subsequent seasons have embraced the unbelievable & confusing plot lines common to tv. I don’t know that I can watch the rest.
I totally flashed back to Jason Street right with you. And given the look on Luke’s face, he was worried about something similar. (Even if he wasn’t in the stands for Street’s accident, which he might have been if he grew up in Dillon, which I believe he did, he’s still the type who’d be devastated by hurting someone that much.)
Yes, I agree. The Jason Street allusion must have been intentional, but I think they went too far in the direction of “don’t hit the audience over the head” — never mind Luke, it’s Coach who should have the reaction. (He went out to see if the kid was ok, but it was shot/played like routine concern, not as if he was remembering the time something awful happened.)
I don’t know anything about football…was the kid who got hit a blocking-type person who would know how to take a hit? A big part of the issue with Street was the idea that he didn’t really know how to take a hit and It should have been Riggins. Would Luke really be able to do major damage, given his size? (I honestly have no idea how this would work.)
I don’t remember his specific body type, but I’m pretty sure he was the QB, like Streeet was. (They mention that the #2 QB is in soon after.)
And, by the way, I always thought that it would be a fair criticism of Taylor if he, indeed, never taught Street what do to in that situation; the QB being the last guy between the intercepting player and the goal line is definitely something that happens.
OK, my guy just explained, and you are correct (I had forgotten that the play was an interception).
Yes, I always thought it was a good choice to give Coach and Riggins legitimate reasons to feel guilty about Street’s injury. Even Coach makes mistakes.
The Jason Street thought immediately came to mind for me, too, but something about it has been been driving me nuts all weekend. Wouldn’t Luke’s hit on that QB have been a major penalty? He didn’t just leave his feet, but launched himself into the opposing player. I don’t know what it’s like in HS football, but I’m pretty sure that a hit like that in the NFL these days is an immediate fine and multi-game suspension.
I took Tami’s strategy to be less politically inept and more relentlessly optimistic. I mean, what else can she do but forge ahead under the assumption that at least some of these kids can be saved? Teachers who (understandably, in some cases) think of these kids as something to survive clearly isn’t helping.
Alan, thank you for explaining Becky’s living situation! I did not get that that was her house, and couldn’t figure out how she’d gotten from Washington (I think?) to Billy’s.
I like this Hastings kid. He’s like an early Riggins who can think.
Most overrated series ever.
Go someplace else, where people might agree with you. Not here.
Serious Gilligan:
Why bother to post if you are just going to talk ugly?
Does anyone know why some colleges are real and sometimes shows use fictional ones? I could never figure that out, especially when they do both on the same show.
Presumably it’s easier to depict a college you made up, especially if you plan to show your character at said college rather than put him on a bus out of the show.
If hastings is supposed to be a basketball star, cant they at least cast a kid who knows how to shoot a basketball? I was bored by the episode, it was all absurdly predictable, even from the second they got Hastings to join the team.
Hastings’ awkward free throw shooting form was so distracting I didn’t hear any of the dialogue between him and Coach at the basketball courts.
If I see another poster write this, I’m going to pull my hair out.
Seriously folks, plenty to discuss in this episode besides a minute-long scene with an actor shooting a basketball.
I have to disagree with you about Tami. I love her, but she’s super idealistic, and she’s always expected everyone to think and feel the same way she does about things. Aren’t you forgetting how naive she was about the race-relations gathering in Season One or the Jumbotron in Season Three?
Landry’s scenes were the best to me, and it did seem like they did shove a ton into this episode from start-to-finish. Also loved Billy Riggins being made an assistant coach…pulling that simple quote out of his pocket to recite in front of the team was a hilarious touch, and it seems like they are starting to round out the Billy character nicely. Tami did come off as overly idealistic and naive, which became grating as the episode kept going.
Someone will pull hair out over this, but I actually liked the way the basketball scene was played, and I’m someone who has played thousands of hours of basketball.
It was playground BBall. Hastings is cool, but sort of nutty, and he likes being different, so to me the weird shooting was him being intentionally weird. He was just goofing off with the shots. That’s the impression that I got anyway.