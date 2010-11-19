‘Fringe’ – ‘The Abducted’: The Candyman can

A quick review of last night’s “Fringe” coming up just as soon as a new church pops up…
Because Thursdays are a bad time crunch in terms of the shows I watch and write about, and because HitFix has Ryan McGee doing more elaborate, passionate recaps of “Fringe” (here’s last night’s) my takes on most of this season’s episode are going to be both brief and infrequent. (There have already been a few instances, like last week, where it took me so long to watch an episode that I simply directed people to go read and comment on Ryan’s blog.)
However long it actually takes Peter and company to rescue Olivia from the alt-universe, “The Abducted” was likely the last episode to feature our Olivia working with the alt-Fringe team, and a part of me is going to miss that. While I obviously love John Noble and the Walter/Peter banter, Olivia has a tendency to get swallowed up in that relationship in more traditional episodes, and I’ve liked what Anna Torv has been able to do when Olivia’s more clearly front-and-center on a team with Charlie and Lincoln. Also, I enjoy all the changes (some little, some big) of the alt-universe, and as the show has now stopped running away from its own sci-fi-ness, a part of me almost wishes we could keep hanging out here regularly even after this story arc runs its course.
As for “The Abducted” specifically, it was a very good episode for Lance Reddick, whose job is usually to deliver exposition and, on occasion, look concerned by something Broyles overhears from Walter. I can’t honestly remember what the personal situation is for our Broyles (or if we know at all), but this episode did a nice job of quickly sketching in a life and family for alt-Broyles, and making us care about him and them. Again, much of the point of these episodes is for Olivia to realize that the people in the alt-universe really aren’t that bad – even Walternate is just a grieving father trying to save a world placed in enormous jeopardy by the actions of our own Walter – and having Olivia and Broyles work together to save his son from the creepy, youth-sucking Candyman was a good story to close this chapter of the story on.
I’m annoyed that Peter seemingly hadn’t figured out about Fauxlivia before the cleaning lady passed along Olivia’s message – again, the writers seem to wax and wane on Peter’s book and street smarts depending on the needs of the plot – but now that our Olivia’s a prisoner and Peter knows something’s up, things should get very interesting, beginning with the episode that’ll air the week after Thanksgiving.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I think our Broyles has been mentioned as being divorced. I don’t know if he has any kids.
He has kids. Olivia figured out that he was divorced because she heard him on the phone with his kids but never with his wife.
God this show is frustrating. How did Olivia think she was going to be able to stay in the real world when she knew that finding her in the tank, the other worlders would pull the plug and bring her back? What if the janitor hadn’t been there? How are they going to explain that Peter has ignored every obvious flashing neon sign that he is with Fauxlivia but now will believe a strange late-night phone call? How do we explain how far Olivia had to swim in brutal currents to get to the TinFoil Statue of Liberty?
Fringe can be so good and entertaining, but can also have plot holes and conveniences that baffle me in their ridiculousness. I have read that we will get a season 4 because that will allow it to go into syndication (Alan, this seem true?), and I’m happy about that I guess. At least this show makes me feel something, even if it too often is frustration.
I never felt Peter knew Olivia much in the first place (more the other way round) so as a new couple, he could have easily dismissed it as a new discovery or as a result of her journey to the other side, instead of suspecting something to be different. Peter reacted to the phone call in a way that I felt seem like a realisation on his part that the odd little differences were not just quirks; that he had been in denial.
It has been established that Olivia is physically and mentally strong so I didn’t find the swimming part too difficult to absorb.
It’d be interesting (and too burdensome for me, I admit) to go back over these past many weeks and count the number of times Peter has referred to something, and Fauxlivia’s answer seemed to confuse or surprise him, with last night’s Casablanca thing only the latest. They may be a “new couple” romantically, but have known each other pretty intimately for far longer.
He’ll believe a “strange late night phonecall” because 1- He is fully aware of the existence of the alternate universe and he knows theres no way anyone else would know that and 2- because hes been noticing things about her being different all along but has been in denial and this will slap it all into focus for him
“Fringe can be so good and entertaining, but can also have plot holes and conveniences that baffle me in their ridiculousness.”
Like every other JJ Abrams show. ;) As long as the alt-world isn’t purgatory and Peter doesn’t start crying many times a season like Jack, I’m good.
I think that John Noble deserves an Emmy right now. That look he was giving Olivia at the end was absolutely terrifying!
I agree. There was also a look a gave her last episode when she came back from the trip to our universe and said she didnt see anything, just black. It was a misxture of disgust/annoyance/disappointment
I dunno, after learning that Ronald Reagan starred in Casablanca, I’m not sure I ever want to see the alt-universe again!
In fact, given that Cary Grant was in their Maltese Falcon, it’s not clear there even is an alt-Bogie! That’s just a crappy universe.
lol, I totally agree!
Alan, think you need to check out the post by Mark Prindle, what does that have to do with Fringe? Then there is the language…you have rules about this.
Does anybody know where the house that Alt-Broyles lived in is? Looked amazing.
I agree, that house was fantastic!. Like to know who designed it.
One thing I enjoy about the alternate universe is that their headquarters are apparently in the Vancouver Public Library. There’s a lot of good location spotting on TV for a SciFi fan from Vancouver.
[twitter.com]
Camba360:
I’d like to talk about screenwriting with @sutterink
7:09 PM Nov 18th via web
sutterink:
@Camba360 talk to @sepinwall he knows a lot more about writing than i do.
Well I don’t want to be too harsh because this series has been very satisfying this season, the most consistently solid one of all the ones I watch lately. But this episode while it was mostly good, felt forced in a few areas. Notably with the cabbie and the cleaning woman playing along, it seemed like pawns being pushed across the chessboard by the producers more than anything organic and realistic.
Also, at this point I would prefer a redeemed Fauxlivia to Ourlivia returning. Fauxlivia is simply much more interesting to watch, Torv has built her into a fascinating character and at the same time shed the frumpiness that made original flavor Olivia tedious at times.
In a season of A and A- episodes I’d give this one a B+
I bought it with the cleaning lady, because Olivia literally vanished in front of her eyes. That might make her believe the crazy story she’d been told – or at least decide to make it someone else’s problem.
Ditto — the cleaning lady is totally believable. What isn’t is that it’s taken Peter so long to catch on; his blindness is absolutely willful, as if he doesn’t want to believe that he could have been so completely fooled after they all supposedly returned home from the alt-universe. Now Alt-Broyles has a really good reason to be sympathetic with our Olivia, but don’t look for Fauxlivia to have any change of heart: she went in as a Mata Hari, and she’s hard line Fringe Division. She has no reason to feel any sympathy for this other place she’s in on the job, and nothing so far has indicated that she has any sympathy for Peter, either. If she thought Peter suspected, she’d just as soon kill him — and without a single regret — if it weren’t for the fact that the kklling machine won’t work without him. But she doesn’t need Walter or Astrid or anyone else, so she might yet decide she has to kill *them* if she thinks Peter has said anything about her to the others.
Over There, the FBI really does inspect bikinis. Good for that little kid who wants to grow up and join, eh?
Also, Over There, Fringe has a good timeslot in early 2011.
Write a comment…
I want to know why she got yanked back. It happened twice before so she should have thought about it. It almost can’t be Walternate doing it, she’s totally gone from the Other Side. So it had to be the drugs in her system or something. Regardless, it was a major flaw in her plan.
The only times that Olivia was able to really take her own body with her into the alt-universe was when they all crossed over in the opera house and, before that, in that elevator when she first met William Bell. Every other time, she’s been in a flotation tank and her body during that time has stayed in this universe. I, for one, thought she’d have headed up to Walternate’s summer place because she knew Walter himself had crossed over there twice when he took Peter. Or she might have gone to that same spot in William Bell’s office building instead of to Liberty Island. Who knows? She may yet escape the alt-universe by going to one of those two places.
I should add that I **REALLY, REALLY** liked this episode! The look on Peter’s face when the cleaning lady gave him the message was almost worth it by itself.