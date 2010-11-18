Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘The Abducted’

“Fringe” is currently one of the strongest shows on television, with its multidimensional plotline having provided a surprisingly strong shot in the narrative and mythological arm. But the decision to play out back-and-forth episodes, while effective, also has a finite shelf life as currently constructed. The writers have luckily recognized that having an entire season as constituted would have been creative death. With “The Abducted,” we saw the beginning of the end of that structure, and while I”ve been a huge fan of the season thus far, I applaud the decision to end it in the near future. That”s not to say that we”ll see be done Over There. We”ll just get to see new dynamics at play there.
At its heart, “The Abducted” served two purposes: it aligned Alterna-Broyles more closely with our Olivia, and finally gave Peter a clue that he”s been shagging the wrong girl. The Candy Man storyline itself was fairly perfunctory: it”s hard not to get emotionally involved with a storyline concerning kidnapped children whose youths are literally yanked from them by tandem kidnapers, but at the same time it”s the type of emotionally manipulative storyline that “Fringe” often avoids.
The origin of The Candy Man himself, however, was an interesting and fairly subtle way in showing the butterfly effect caused by Walter”s crossover to save Peter. Sure, it”s fun to learn that Ronald Reagan starred in a happy-ending “Casablanca” Over There, but that film occurred pre-crossover. That difference isn”t a result of Walter”s action but simply part of an infinite worlds” theory of existence. But events after taking Peter have to take into account the social, political, and environmental changes that ensued as well.
On the big level, The Peter Bishop Act makes Amber Alerts look tame by comparison. Walternate helped make kidnapping the most heinous of crimes by definition, if not by cultural assumption. Watching Lincoln and Charlie investigate Max Clayton”s disappearance shows just how far overboard the Act truly goes, making what should be an emotionally charged crime reduced to unnecessary legwork. It”s easy to imagine how many cases that Fringe Division might have missed while tracking down the 99% of kidnapping cases that didn”t involve interdimensional strife.
More interesting? The rise in religion based on Fringe-related phenomena. Not to compare apples to oranges here, but on September 12, 2001, I noticed overflowing crowds in the churches near my office building, filled with people suddenly seeking answers in a place many had previously omitted from their lives. That”s not a judgment on their spirituality but merely an observation that the “Fringe” writers undoubtedly tapped into when developing the Astoria Church.
What”s fascinating here is the intertwined relationship between science and religion on display inside that particular branch. Over There, in part thanks to Walter”s crossover, avian flu is an enormously deadly disease, killing the wife of a doctor who finds God amidst his grief. But Reverend Marcus didn”t abandon his scientific background, instead using the pain of fellow citizens to selectively play God himself in order to heal his flock through the abduction and exploitation of young children. He tells Broyles and Olivia that faith will heal this world, but he”s not above attaching mechanical devices to the back of children”s necks, either.
Colonel Broyles, himself directly affected by The Candy Man, could easily draw a line between his own son”s kidnapping and the Zero Event that was Walter”s crossover, making Olivia a living, breathing embodiment of the world that indirectly ruined his life. But just as Fauxlivia now has put a face (well, many faces) to her “enemy,” so too has Broyles through Olivia”s help in finding his family some modicum of peace and potential happiness. “Fringe” isn”t going to have an interdimensional kumbaya session anytime soon, but Olivia needs someone besides cab driver Henry to be on her side to facilitate her escape back to her home dimension.
While all of these ideas are solid, the execution was less so this time around. Nothing felt as tense as it could have been, especially the ticking time bomb that was Olivia”s last day in Alterna-Fringe Division. Olivia knows that her time is nearly up, and while her sacrifice to alert Broyles about the Reverend”s involvement was noble, it didn”t actually result in a different end scenario (ostensibly, she would have tripped the alarm no matter when she infiltrated the Statue of Liberty). As for involvement in the Candy Man case, the show didn”t even try to show any tension between Broyles and the woman he knows to be an imposter. Sure, he allowed her the chance to make a run for it by episode”s end, but little in his interactions throughout the episode indicated 1) annoyance that a woman from the other side was telling him how to parent, or 2) any growing respect for her as she increasingly uncovers the case.
Moreover, by shoehorning her escape plan around the case, the episode didn”t allow much time for a cat-and-mouse game between Olivia and Walternate. Everything involving Henry was too easy, given too little onscreen time, and felt tacked on to the main storyline. I”m all for more Andre Royo on my television screen, but he was a device, not a character, in “The Abducted.”
I”m all for more time spent Over There. In fact, I think it”s crucial for the show”s overall intent that it continue to do so. But I”m also glad the Olivia/Fauxlivia switch is now out in the open on both sides. Not only will this allow for Peter to subtly shift gears Over Here, but should produce some much needed tension on the other. Peter”s notion that all the best love stories end in tragedy might mean Fauxlivia isn”t long for this world, but I feel the two need to return to their respective worlds as ambassadors. So much of the war between these two universes stems from misunderstanding, creating “enemies” where merely scared, uninformed citizens exist. Both Olivias have seen these supposed enemies and recognized them as kindred spirits. They exist in slightly different worlds, but share common experiences, and ultimate, common emotional ties. In their unique vantage points can Peter”s dream of a third way truly become reality.
What did you think of “The Abducted”? Are you glad the two Olivias have been identified, or did it seem too sudden? Are you surprised Peter didn”t know all along? Leave your thoughts below!
When the episode began i thought to myself, oh god not another “case”, there is so much fascinating stuff going on all on its own right now that i wish they would just devote all the time to whats really going on. Thats the trouble with 22 episode seasons, they have to find ways to fill up all those hours and drag everything out, this show would be much better suited as a 13 episode straight mythology show , its that interesting, but it is what it is and we just have to deal with it. I’m thrilled that Peter finally knows about the switch and cant wait to see what happens next.
Did anyone else pick up on the fact that the Candyman with his mask looked suspiciously like a Death Eater from Harry Potter on the eve of the release of the 7th movie?
I don’t think it took too long for the Olivias to be identified – it has only been 3 episodes for each. Except maybe for the fact that Peter really should have figured something out earlier.
I have to agree about the fact that Olivia would have been caught either way being a bit underwhelming. This is one of those times where TV conventions are almost necessary to make the plot stick together better, as much as I hate admitting that some conventions are needed. Her wanting to prioritise helping Broyles’ son over her own escape was just about the only thing that connected the two stories (and of course, more insinuated repercussions of Peter’s kidnapping).
“Except maybe for the fact that Peter really should have figured something out earlier.”
I hope the writers address this in the next episode as, supposedly, Peter is supposed to be a con-man of sorts and be able to ‘read’ people. You’d think he would have picked up on all the little hints and inconsistencies in Fauxlivia’s behavior since the trip over there.
I also have a small issue with how well Fauxlivia has been able to blend in. In last seasonâ€™s finale, it appeared it was a last second decision by Walternate to send her and kidnap Olivia. It’s hard to believe she was so well prepared to assume Olivia’s life when she was a relatively low-level Fringe agent and not necessarily privy to Walternate’s larger mission (the doomsday weapon, shape shifter agents, etc.) or his intimate knowledge about this universe.
Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy this show and consider it one of the best sci-fi dramas on TV, but those two things bug me.
In an earlier episode Peter stated that he has noticed differences in Olivia, but is choosing to ignore them. Fauxlivia was briefed in a way by Newton.
What I find unexplained is their hair color.
I’m glad that the out has finally occurred for Bolivia. It felt like an agonizingly long payoff but I guess that is what happens when you jump between universes each week.
I’m still disappointed that Peter did not pick up on what was going on, even with the less than subtle screw ups by Bolivia. Even so, his discovery has made me extremely excited for the forthcoming episode. I’m curious to see where the season is going to end up. There are still a lot of episodes left to present this story. December 2, you cannot come soon enough.
Maybe I’m jaded by a good story well told, but I truly enjoyed just about everything in this episode. No plot holes, excellent construction of all necessary characters and great continuity of the larger story. In my (well-considered) opinion… perfect!
This “reveal” of the switch sets up the next stage of the major story arc with just the right elements in place for potential story threads to unfold.
As for criticism re: religion and 9-11… yeesh… the story unfolded smoothly because it used understood themes. Sometimes critics show when they get paid by the word!!!
Considering Fauxlivia doesn’t have the benefit of photographic memory… it should have been much harder for her to integrate and Peter should have definitely figured it out. Even Walter, Astrid and Broyles should have been able to pick up the differences.
What I want to know is how they retrieve Fauxlivia back from Over Here. Once she crosses over, I assume her body isn’t Over There… so how are they able to pull her out?
And, in Season 1, during her immersion experiments, you would think she would have crossed to Over There. And I understand they wrote out Mark Valley, but it would have been cool if he was Over There too (which makes you wonder if you go back to Season 1’s plotline… was he aware of/connected to Over There).
I had the opposite reaction to the fact that she would have been caught either way – I thought it was a refreshing subversion of what could have been a very cliche heroic sacrifice/just as the gate slams shut type of moment.
Re: Peter — regardless of all the weird stuff he’s seen, the idea that the Olivia he’s with is the wrong one just would not have entered his mind. He’s in love, everything’s going well, so why think too hard about it? No one wants to realize that their love isn’t real.
So lay off Peter!
I think Peter was blinded by the fact that he was finally with Olivia