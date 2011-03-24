FX cancels ‘Lights Out,’ take 2: Some thoughts from John Landgraf

As I’ve said many times before, FX president John Landgraf is one of my favorite executives to talk to in this business. He’s a smart guy, an articulate one and an honest one, and he has a genuine, infectious passion for making good TV that’s obvious both from the output of FX under his leadership, and just from talking to him.
Where most networks are reluctant to acknowledge that a show’s even been canceled, let alone explain why, Landgraf held a conference call the day that he pulled the plug on “Terriers” in the fall, and he made himself available to speak with reporters after this afternoon’s news that “Lights Out” won’t be back for a second season. I got on the phone with Landgraf for a few minutes to ask about what he thinks went wrong and whether two failures in a row – even after a pretty good run of success – might in any way change the way FX does things.
How long have you known that this decision was coming? Has it been inevitable since early in the season the way it was with “Terriers”?
What I would say is not til pretty recently. We probably actually wouldn’t be making this announcement if we didn’t have our upfront coming. (FX announces its upcoming programming slate next week.) All our press at the upfront would have wondered why “Lights Out” wasn’t a part of it, so we wanted to explain that ahead of time. The show actually had stabilized and had grown a little bit, and it’s been off three weeks in a row, down to its lowest rating out of 11 episodes, on Tuesday night. I still probably would have waited until the end, but there just really isn’t any sign of life in it from a ratings standpoint, notwithstanding the quality of it.
I know you did the elaborate post-mortem on why “Terriers” didn’t work, whether it was the marketing or whatever. Did you do anything like that here?
I didn’t really need to, to tell you the truth. The bottom line is we’re a network that’s slightly male, and slightly younger male, relative to the way a broadcast show would look. The ratings for our hit series look like sporting events, remarkably similar to a basketball game or a baseball game. There’s no doubt in my mind that if you want to market a show like this on FX, you’re going to market the male lead and the boxing arena. You could secondarily market the family angle, but I’d bet my house we couldn’t sell a family show… The reality is I’ve got no compunction about how we marketed whatsoever. This is a show people didn’t want to watch. I think people did not want to watch a show about a heavyweight boxer. It didn’t matter if it was a good show, or a subtle show, or had a charismatic guy in the lead. They didn’t want to watch that show. There was no indication that there’s any different answer to the question than that. It’s too bad, because it was a really good show.
Well, you’ve had these two recent shows that didn’t work out after a bunch that did, and I know you’ve said after you had to cancel “Damages” that you might be reluctant to try a show like that again. Going forward, do these recent developments change the kinds of shows you would develop? Or do you stay the course and just keep doing things the way you’ve done them?
Both. What you have to also recognize is that, during the same timeframe, we’ve launched a really critically acclaimed show called “Sons of Anarchy” that’s the biggest hit we’ve ever had, and another in “Justified” that’s critically acclaimed and that has how climbed over 2 million viewers 18-49 which is the unqualified threshold for success on basic cable. We’ve launched two shows that are fantastic and have succeeded. In terms of development, we have a show called “Outlaw Country” that we’ve piloted. Although it’s not derivative of “Sons” and “Justified,” it’s probably more conceptually in that direction. And we have a show called “Powers,” a gritty cop show in a world where there are superheroes, and we have “American Horror Story” from Ryan Murphy. We’re not going to stop doing what we’re doing. We may try some shows that are noisier, conceptually, but I’ll try to make them good, try to give them literary merit, make sure the quality is high. But in terms of the ideas and what we can sell to audiences, the younger audience, particularly, wants things that are more different.
How do you mean?
“Terriers” was a buddy show, and its differences from other buddy shows that have been on the air were subtle. Conceptually, it was not different. From the outside, “Lights Out” may not have looked that different from “The Fighter” or “Rocky.” Its diferences were evident if you watched the show, but they were subtle. From the outside, they looked like what you’d seen before.
Speaking of “Powers,” I’ve been saying that your casting people should look at Holt (McCallany) for the male lead. Something good could come out of this.
You and I probably feel a similar kind of discouragement, because you watch these shows and write about them and care about quality, and you know that I do too. It’s hard on the one hand when you make something and it’s good and it doesn’t work. But we’re indefatigable. We have been for 8 years. We’ve had success after success, now in comedy as well as drama. As much as this is a hard day, especially because I’d love to work with Holt McCallany and (producer) Warren Leight for another six years, that’s the television business.
what an incredible non-answer to your last question.
Hahaha seriously, I had to read over that particular question a couple of times just to figure out what was going on in that answer. Still doesn’t add up.
“From the outside, they looked like what you’d seen before.”
It didn’t just look like something I had seen before. It was something I had seen before.
I agree, Lights Out is a story we’ve seen plenty of times before. There’s no shame in going to that well again, but you have to give people a reason to want to tune in.
From the beginning I thought this would be a more interesting show if the main character was black, although that might have clashed with FX’s demographics.
I thought so, too. Unfortunately, even fewer people would have watched if that were the case. Unless a fat suit and a dress was involved.
Yeah, I guess. Although if you promoted the fact that it was one of the few (only?) current, prime-time shows with an African-American lead actor, you might be able to draw in enough AA viewers to make it a success. The bar for success on a basic cable drama is very low indeed.
My original thought would be to make Patrick and Johnny black, but keep Stacey Keach as a Cus D’Amato character, although On second thought, he could still be their dad, which might generate even more buzz.
Either way, that certainly wasn’t the story they wanted to tell.
Thematically, I agree that the show would have worked better, and felt more contemporary, with a black – or latin if they wanted to go middleweight – lead. Unfortunately, there are too many obstacles in FX’s way to make it viable. The first sad reality is that, while out constitution no longer counters African Americans as 3/5ths of a person, ad agencies don’t seem to have all gotten the memo. Advertisers just won’t pay as much to reach a black audience as they would to reach a white one of the same size, gender and age range. What’s more, it’s just not going to be worth it to a network to have only one show whose demo skews black. Advertisers prefer to buy time in multi-night packages from networks, and — god’s honest truth – most advertising clients use separate boutique ad agencies that specialize in minorities for ad campaigns aimed at minority markets. This is why networks usually have no African American oriented shows, or they have a whole slate, but seldom only one or two.
Interestingly, the premium channels seem to be the only ones to successfully get white audiences interested in shows primarily about black characters. And by premium cable, I guess I mean David Simon. But still, I think if you want to tell a successful boxing narrative on TV, I think it really needs to be on HBO or Showtime, and should have The-Wire-like levels of grit and moral ambiguity.
Maybe instead of being about an ex-champ with a Hallmark-ready family, make the central character a one-time phenom who made some mistakes and blew some opportunities, and never quite got his big shot, and is now a not-quite-young-anymore club fighter with an ex wife and kid he’s not allowed to see, wondering how much time he’s got left, and torn between trying for one more shot at the brass ring or making some easy money through some not entirely legit means, and trying to buy his way back into his family’s lives.
Gotta give Landgraf a score of 10 for his deflection in that last answer.
It seems he really didn’t want to answer that last question. Do you think they already have somebody in mind, somebody who might be in a contract so they can’t say anything now but who they’ll be able to announce later, maybe even at the upfront next week? It could be that they would have been looking for a Christian Walker for some time, and not thinking necessarily of Holt during that process. It would also depend on their direction for ‘Powers’, whether they skew the character younger or older. I would guess younger, to make it less ‘No Ordinary Family’ and more original.
“From the outside, they looked like what you’d seen before.”
This is probably the best reason yet I’ve read about the ratings failures of TERRIERS and LIGHTS OUT. I think for a cable show to draw eyeballs, it needs to have a unique hook that gets people interested in seeking it out when they hear about it. Even if the actual content winds up resembling things we’ve seen before, the one sentence definition must be original.
“Two buddy private detectives solve cases” or “a former heavyweight champion attempts a comeback” just aren’t that interesting when you first hear them (particularly when they’re paired with “co-starring the TAO OF STEVE guy and the villain from season one of TRUE BLOOD” or one of the dudes from FIGHT CLUB”). Compare that to “a show about California biker gangs” or “a federal marshal in Kentucky who acts like an old west sheriff” or “a serial killer who kills other serial killers” and its much easier to understand why TERRIERS and LIGHTS OUT failed to generate an audience.
Yeah, that seems fair. Terriers was easily my favorite thing on TV at the time it aired, but I almost never watched it at all. I happen to have been familiar with both actors (and even Katie, a bit, from seeing a little 4400), but mostly I watched because of what I heard from Alan and others. And, frankly, most people don’t spend their leisure time reading television blogs.
Exactly. People like us are net savvy followers of TV critics, so we were up on both of these shows. But we are an incredibly small minority, particularly when you consider the way a lot of net savvy followers of TV critics consume TV (i.e., in ways that aren’t counted by ratings).
Your obviously close, personal friendship with Landgraf has forever tainted your opinion of every FX show ever in the history of ever, and especially this interview. For shame!
(/sarcasm, just in case)
So Powers is really happening? I thought it was still a rumor or a “maybe.” I think that could be really great, especially on FX. I actually wasn’t huge on the comic, but I think it could make a great TV show.
It sounds like a pilot is definitely happening; no idea about it becoming an ongoing series though.
Most of FX’s programming has struck me as quite cheap-looking. They just don’t have that HBO or AMC visual flair.
Visual Flair = $$
That non-answer to your last question was everything but subtle.
I watch plenty of FX shows, but I did not want to watch a show about a heavyweight boxer. So, I guess Landgraf was spot-on about that evaluation.
I held off watching Lights Out, but I DVR-ed every episode, not because I didn’t like it (I watched the first 2 episodes and loved the show), but because I knew the ratings were terrible and I did not want to be disappointed yet again (Rubicon, Caprica) by a cancellation. I can’t speak for the rest of the season, but I really thought this one would be successful based on the premise, the actors, and the network. It seemed the perfect fit for a young, male audience, but apparently young males prefer to see shows that are all about violence and completely unrealistic “macho” guys (every male character in SoA) than one of the greatest sports ever: boxing. I really feel sorry for the cast and crew of this show.
In the time it took me to start my comment, get called away to fix a computer and come back, I see that two people (you and the person right below) said the same thing.
When you see the ratings and you know, for a fact, that (a) FX will never renew a show rated that low and (b) FX can’t or won’t do anything to improve a show’s ratings (whatever the reason, they have never been able to do it), then you have no incentive to watch, no reason to evangelize– in short, no reason to care.
I didn’t watch Lights Out because I was still reeling from the loss of Terriers. I’ve reached my limit of having a show yanked out from under me after I’ve invested myself in it. The instant I read that Lights Out debuted to the same audience/ratings as Terriers, I shut down on it, which isn’t fair to Lights Out, but that’s what happens. I wonder if many people felt similarly.
On a related note, please renew Archer!
Saying Lights Out was something you had seen before is one thing. I disagree, but the differences are subtle. But Terriers? All of you that think you had seen that before really missed out on a great show. Because you certainly weren’t watching the Terriers I saw.
That’s Landgraf’s exact point. If you actually watched the show, you saw the many ways it was different. But almost no one actually bothered to watch the show, because the idea seemed so familiar (and/or because they thought it was about dog fighting).
I think you skipped a an answer mr. sepinwall
I wish I could summon up enough energy to get angry about LIGHTS OUT. The reality is that I watched a couple of shows and had two thoughts
1. “Wow, this is damned good”
2. “I’m sure FX will cancel it. It’s not the kind of show they like and it didn’t get high ratings out of the gate.”
If I’m a Nielsen home, I’d have felt compelled to hang in there. Since I’m not, my strategy became “Let’s see if it gets renewed.” If it does, then “TO THE HULA/NETFLIX/P2P, ROBIN!” to catch up.
If not, I save 10 hours of my life, and didn’t bond with characters whose disappearance would leave me upset and angry.
FX has the habit of producing shows that are unique and will need time to find an audience– and then giving the special needs baby virtually no help and strangling it in its crib after less than a network’s full season (22 episodes).
I’ve been burned 4-5 times and I’m finished. I doubt there is anything Landgraf can program at this point that I am willing to make the effort to watch. It would be better if he made crap, because then I could hope a program like TERRIERS or LUCKY or THE RICHES would be scheduled by a network that wouldn’t cancel it so quickly.
Given the number of programming options that viewers have, it’s hard for networks to build an audience. Adding another layer of resistance– repeated bad experiences that make you bear a grudge toward the channel– makes it tougher.
NBC also has that problem. They’ve killed off so many viable shows to make room for faddish programming (game shows, reality TV, Jay Leno) that they hope will get huge ratings that it’ll take them years to get an audience back. Amusingly, the only people who remember that NBC used to provide quality programming, are the people too old (35+) for them to want.
This was brought up on tv by the numbers but I absolutely agree it. FX wants to develop these subtle, high quality, character-driven dramas but then pairs them with 2 and a Half Men and The
Mummy 5…. which, of course, are the antithesis of subtle. How can they not see that as a problem?
I’ll be honesty, this talk of high concept “noisier” programming makes me nervous. Maybe we will have to go back to premium cable for smart and subtle.
No other cable or network station would have given Terriers a full season order.
@Joe: That’s the only argument that Landgraf can make: we greenlight things that no one else will touch.
The problem is that we don’t know that it’s true. FX should be the last stop for a showrunner, because there’s basically no chance that they will handle anything effectively.
@Via: Right on. FX just shoves shows out there in the middle of nowhere and hopes people find them.
USA has the good sense to run FAIRLY AWFUL (a show about a former lawyer turned mediator) in the slot after ROYAL PAINS (about a former doctor turned concierge doctor). The target audiences for both shows are pretty similar.
Next week’s lead-in for LIGHTS OUT will be a showing of HANCOCK– a bad Will Smith movie about am inept superhero. The following week, it’ll be MAX PAYNE, a bad Mark Wahlberg movie based on a videogame.
@Woodrow: It’s not difficult for USA to pair up similar shows because all their shows are the same.
The Riches got a couple of seasons and was porked by the writers strike. It also had a cast that had lots of chances to do other things and weren’t hanging around for a basic cable pick up, it’s not a fair comparision. Good point about the lead in issues, but I don’t see what they can really do about it.
Nobody wants to watch a show about boxing. Maybe if this were about MMA. Boxing is a dying sport, certainly among the demo they’re craving
U r nuts if u think women or non mma fans would rather watch mma over boxing. Did a boxing movie just win 2 oscars??
“Did a boxing movie just win 2 Oscars”
I would guess the average age of Oscar voters is well over 50. Most of those voters can remember when boxing was relevant, yet a large portion of FX viewers can’t remember a heavyweight boxing match mattered.
Using MMA as a plot device would have been a wiser choice.
I have to say as a 26yr old female I know that FX is not marketing shows to my “demographic” but I LOVE both SOA and Justified, they’re the shows that I watch with my husband without any word of complaint! That being said I tried really hard to like Lights Out, and even though I did find myself being drawn into the story week after week I couldn’t get past my dislike of the wife and my loathing of the brother. I think conceptually though it was only a show that could have had a 2 or 3 season run at most because how much could you really do with a character that’s already going into his physical decline on that kind of show? I think people really didn’t know what to think about it, you look at the basic concept and your first thought is “well this show won’t last terribly long” and then you don’t want to get too involved only to be disappointed. You can’t even blame the Tuesday 10pm time slot because look at what SOA has done in that spot!
I love motorcycles. I do NOT like jack Russell terriers. I cared not about leads that resemble street people. (clean up just a little bit. yer supposed to be a detective I take it?” I don’t care about boxing. I wouldn’t habitually tune into a show titled ‘lights out” the ConEd story? a poor family and their electric bill problems? Kurt and company only… has my attention.
Oh yea. and I LOVE Justified. Timothy Olyphant is great and the show is well done.
I’m sad to see Lights cancelled. I was a fan of Terriers too. I thought Lights started out a little slow but it was getting better every week. The acting was topnotch though. I was especially impressed with David Morse in this week’s episode. Hopefully cancelling shows after 1 11 – 13 episode season is not a trend that FX will continue. I hate having shows cancelled as soon as I get really into them.
Yep, ‘Lights Out’ was sorely lacking one major ingredient: characters. A really good storyline and acting skills can only carry a show so far. If you want further proof, compare the Ed Romeo episodes with the rest.
If it were me, I’d redo the entire Lights Out show by having Ed Romeo be the primary trainer, the family being bad guys and probably switch gender with the lead character by having HER get pregnant and now just getting back into boxing and make her motherly and feminine but a brute boxer at the same time. That’s a character I’d be invested in and that show would be more interesting overall.
A broadcast network can get away with reusing actors like Alex O’Loughlin, but with a smaller network like FX, I would definitely hesitate to hire the guy who led a ratings failure to lead a new show, so soon after at least.
Great point. As good as he was in the role, FX would have to have major stones to recast him as a lead that quickly.
couple of things…..
1} Holt is NOT a good fit for the male lead of Powers and if you know the source material you’d see it instantly.
2) I have to agree that a boxing drama wasn’t sexy enough for the wandering demographic but had it been tweaked as an MMA drama more people would have been casually looking at it. Just go to a bar on the week-ends and see what people are watching. It isn’t boxing and even the characters of Lights Out ran into the same problem during a throw away line in the series’ own episode.
I know the source material very well. As with Jack Reacher (a character whose difficulty casting has been discussed on this site before), you’re instantly hamstrung by needing to get someone who’s that big, yet can also act. I don’t know that Holt is the ideal fit for the role, but he’s A)Big, B)Can act and work as the compelling lead of a TV show, and C)Is willing to do a TV show, and an FX-budgeted one at that. I can definitely see him in that black suit.
I posted McCallany as Walker over on the Bendis messageboard after you had suggested it in your previous column and people liked it. It does work within the confines of reality of the situation and the source material.
I HATE THE IDEA OF HOLT as WALKER. HATE! I have read the comic and feel like that is a terrible casting choice. I know the real fans of this comic will agree and have no interest in watching that garbage. FX stop making BAD CHOICES! Lights Out was a show that didn’t work. If you stick Holt as Walker I will not watch and I think you guys at FX have lost your edge and awareness of your public.
Holt McCallany is NOT good casting for Christian Walker I wholeheartedly agree OP. FX has really made some bad casting and show choices as of late. I know if Holt gets cast as Christian as a fan of the comic I will have no interest in watching this hack job. Deena Pilgrim should go to someone like Katee Sackoff or Allison Mack. Josh Holloway would be a fun choice for Walker as well as Adrian Pasdar.
Holt was perhaps too good as Lights, for the show. Unlike other portrayals of boxers, I found him not only charismatic but confident and intelligent enough to realize everything that was happening around him. So it became annoying seeing him either apologizing for, or to, his family all the time, when he was the sole reason for them having what they have in life. They did a good job of showing how imposing a man he could be with the ex-football player, the dentist, and even his daughterâ€™s date; and crafty with Reynolds outside the restaurant or the Rainmaker with the councilman, but those times were not enough to offset the emotional punching bag he was most of the time. As likeable as Lights was, his family was more unlikeable. And since the show had more family interaction than boxing, it fell short. Having at least one person completely and unquestionably in his corner would have been nice, instead of him getting grief from everyone at different times. Making Lights more dominant like the Sun with planets around him, instead of a trough with everyone feeding off him, may have played better.
My husband went off about this a couple episodes ago, when Romeo left. It looked like, briefly, Lights had someone in his corner, and then it goes right back to square one. And square one sucks.
Way to dodge the last question. Truth is they are NEVER going to work with the lead McCAllany again, no matter what pleasantries he expresses post mortem. FX took a gamble on him even though he wasn’t a name actor and had only done bit film and tv work in the past. His value is lost because when a network gets behind you and you still can’t carry the show, the writing is on the wall. You are not money. YOu are not drawing audiences. So he politely dodged answering because ain’t never gonna happen.
McCallany has actually been the lead on a tv show before, UPN’s Freedom, and that bombed too. Neither was his fault, but you may be right in that it may scare networks away. Maybe HBO or Showtime can find a place for him. Lights Out would have been better as an HBO show where they could really get deeper into the sleaze of the boxing world and would fit well with the actual boxing they frequently show.
I just don’t get it. Both Terriers and Lights Out were top quality shows about pretty cool subjects. I would think 30-49 year olds would be all over them. Not sure why 18-49 gets all lumped together. I don’t think early 20 and late 40 year olds have a whole lot in common when it comes to TV viewing. Seems like that age range should be split in two.
Sounds like FX will be focusing more on the 18-30 year old demographic when Landgraf says shows are going to be noisier. I’m in my late 30’s and I still like action, but the story is much more important. Hopefully, they can find room for it among all the neat-o explosions.
That last question says it all and not to subtle about it………he took a chance on Holt. A character actor. But the guy didn’t draw audiences or appeal. He’s no Timothy OLyphant who oozes charisma. Langraf said basically he’ll not work with this actor again. It was a chance that didn’t pay off
They had so much hype on this show, but it fell flat. I don’t see what the critics were talking about. It was slow and meandering with stories. They tried to sell a break out preformace by Mcaloney, but it really just wasn’t anything special. I think Langraf knew it was a sinking ship. And of course young people don’t want to watch a show about a washed up over the hill athlete. It was a downer from the start. I thought it was funny the idea of watching the lead losing his memory and mind over seasons just sounded like an awful show premise. It could only go downhill and it did. Oh well…..FX at least let their audience pick or not pick the show. Hope they have something good up their sleeve.
I didn’t like this show from the beginning. My husband and I looked at each at the end of the first episode, “Yuck”. We liked Terriers and love Justified.
I don’t know why some shows that shouldn’t be cancelled are and some like “Jim” go on forever and unfortunately your interview didn’t give me anymore insight.
On the bright side, GE made more than $15B and paid no income tax in 2010. Maybe that’s why they can afford for NBC to suck. I don’t think Comcast can do the same.
I tried to watch Terriers, and couldn’t get into it, though I did recognize why people would like the show. With Lights Out, I did not even try to tune in. Like Landgraf said in the interview, there are just some people that don’t want to watch a show about a heavyweight boxer.
I think its because I am out of FX’s targeted demographic. I watched the first episode of Justified and thought it was a bad joke, and still can’t understand its fandom. Its just not for me.
But I do like some of FX’s other programming: the first few seasons of Rescue Me, Sons of Anarchy [ok, maybe not this last season], Louie, It’s Always Sunny. Just like any other station, FX produces shows that are hits or misses. But I respect that they are trying to improve their programming.
On that topic, I’m hoping this upcoming Powers is a hit, and it probably will be. Superhero/fantasy shows get big audiences when they’re done right.
I also wanted to say that this article has made me realize how male-oriented that entire channel is! I don’t know why I hadn’t realized that before, but it was a weird revelation to me. When looking over the Wiki list of FX programming, all I could do was realize how each show was male oriented – but each in it’s own unique way [humor in Its always sunny, the perspective in Louie, the entire theme of SoA etc]. I can’t really explain why that was weird to me, but it was.
As long as SOA stays around FX has got my attention. I liked justified just don’t watch due to fact me personally didn’t like how long it took for the story to really kick up. Lights out is a good show but first few shows took a while to get any real big action in it. Lights out is a show that ill dvr but it wasn’t a show that I was sitting in front of the tv every week wanting more
Bottom line FX did not push this show . I don’t care how many shows the network has put out . If you have a show getting great reviews and a great lead actor you work harder to make it happen . What is next for FX reality TV ?
If they cast Holt McCallany in the lead role of Powers I will absolutely NOT TURN IN! I love the comic, but I found Holt and Lights Out to be FX’s most tedious and boring to watch program.
Tahmoh Penikett should be cast in the part of Walker. He’s HOT, TALENTED, PERFECT CASTING! Mccallany is way way way too old and stiff for that part.
If FX blows another show I am done with this network. Tahmoh Penikett from Dollhouse is perfect for Walker and the right age for the role. He’s also magnetic on screen. Kyle Chandler’s also a great idea. As is Adrian Pasdar from HEROES. If they cast Holt yet again in this series I am not watching. I don’t know why they have such a hardon for the guy, practically no one tuned into LIGHTS OUT. If they cast him as Christian Walker they are losing me as a viewer and this would seem doomed to fail again. Hopefully Michael Bendis is smart enough to cast this younger and hipper or POWERS will tank in ratings too. FX has a younger male demo-so that should be taken into consideration. Lately I think Landgraf has lost his touch.