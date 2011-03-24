FX cancels ‘Lights Out’

FX has canceled “Lights Out,” but the channel has done it in that usual FX way, which means the boxing drama’s final two episodes of this season will air as scheduled. There just won’t be a second season.
The writing has unfortunately been on the wall for a while with this one. The ratings have only been slightly better than they were for “Terriers,” and what we learned with “Terriers” is that there’s a ratings floor that even FX can’t go under for a show its executives love.
I’ve seen next week’s episode already, but not the finale. Based on the way this season has been going, and the very vague comments I’ve gotten from critics who watched the entire season when FX sent the episodes out a few months ago, it looks like (as with “Terriers”) we’re going to get enough closure for it to work as a 13-episode miniseries.
It’s a shame. “Lights Out” has had its problems – mainly in dealing with the members of Lights’ immediate family, and at times in trying to stretch out one story over 13 weeks – but there’s a lot of terrific work in there, starting with Holt McCallany(*) as the ex-champ making a comeback at age 40.
(*) One silver lining to this: FX is in the middle of trying to adapt the Brian Michael Bendis comic book “Powers,” and McCallany is one of the few actors on TV who A)has the build to play main character Christian Walker (who looks like this), and B)as demonstrated on this show, has the charisma and dramatic chops to pull it off. And now he’s available for consideration.
This is two failures in a row for FX with dramas that were critically well-regarded and seemed to fit nicely in the channel’s testosterone-heavy brand. Of course, that’s coming off a year in which FX also introduced “Justified” and “Louie,” so it’s not a prolonged slump. But I’m going to try to talk with FX president John Landgraf later today, and I’ll be curious to hear if the “Terriers”/”Lights Out” back-to-back experience is going to change anything about how his people develop dramas. (UPDATE: I talked to him and he did, indeed, have some thoughts on why it didn’t work and what lessons can be applied to future FX shows.)
Im bummed about the cancellation but thaks the lord that FX lets shows finish out their run.
I hope that we see the LightsDeath Row re-match that we all want.
I kind of wish that more networks would commit to 1 season shows. I think that with some work, Rubicon, Terriers, and possibly Lights Out would all be teriffic mini-series1 season shows.
Why dont more networks (especially cable networks) push the envelope and commin to doing something a little edgy or different?
That said, kudos to FX for airing an awesome boxing drama.
That should be terrific and commit.
Shoulda used spellcheck
One-season shows, unfortunately, don’t make any financial sense in this business model. Until someone figures out how to get on, get off and make a profit, the goal is going to be for things to run as long as possible.
Well I guess that makes sense. At a minimum I wish networks would let their show finish out the season (the episodes that have been taped)
Thankfully FX does this; I dont think that CBS/FOX/ABC/NBC would.
But what about the UK business model? Don’t they routinely have shows that last 1, maybe two seasons?
How the Brits pull off the one-season business model successfully? I’ve seen a number of BBC series have good / short runs of 6-8-10 episodes.
yeah, but the beeb is also taxpayer funded i believe. and there are a number of long running shows.
anyways, the bbc is taxpayertv license funded. there are a number of 1 season shows and a number of series that are 6 episodes a season. they seem to run a number of imported american shows so they dont need a while lot of original programming.
Well, I won’t have to rush to catch up on the ones sitting on my DVR.
Dont rush, but make sure you watch it. Its totally worth it.
Unfortunate. Another great show goes by the wayside. With the recent success of The Fighter I’m surprised this show didn’t resonate w/ audiences.
I’m not exactly surprised by this news, or truthfully even that disappointed. I’ve enjoyed this show for the most part, but I never really thought it had a long-term future. Oh well, I’ll enjoy the last two episodes and then go back to waiting for news of “Terriers” on DVD.
I enjoy the show, to varying degrees, but never thought it would really work as an ongoing series, at least not as it’s currentlt structured. But great idea re: McCallany as Detective Walker, he could totally pull that off!
Not as disappointing as the Terriers cancellation and not all that surprising. How far could a series centered around a 40 year old boxer have gone, especially with the aforementioned problems dealing with Lights’ family? Alan, had you heard any rumors about what a possible season 2 would have covered?
I’d venture a guess the following season would have been Lights defending his belt, possibly showing him slip further and further into dementia. You could even throw out the idea of Lights getting fed up with his brother and he goes off to manage another fighter…and now I’m sad thinking of all missed storyline opportunities lol
Plans for Season 2: [www.digitalspy.com]
Can’t say I’m really surprised…or disappointed.
The was really a mess in many ways. There was a lot of characters doing stupid things to drive the plot along and a lot of random, boring, worthless or just downright unbeleivable plot lines that just distracted you from the main thrust of the story. Far too many “filler” episodes for a thirteen episode run.
I’m not sorry that I wathed it and I’ll stay through to see how it turrns out, but I doubt that I’d have much interest in watching a second season.
Well thats crummy news. I liked this show a great deal, and thought it was a starmaking show for Holt. Hopefully he will turn up in some more shows. But between this and FNL coming to an end, are there any good sports shows left on TV? (Cowherds CBS show in the Fall DOES NOT count!)
Great, they air an episode one day that finally made me really care about the show and cancel it the next. ItÂ´s like they are going out of their way to make me feel bad. Thanks FX.
Boxing drama KO’ed after one season due to low ratings…And dumb writing.
I am actually relieved.
I was in on Lights out for about 4 or 5 episodes, then forced myself to watch another two, then dropped it completely.
The story just wasn’t horribly compelling, and as Sepinwall pointed out, the acting of Leary’s family was just off the charts awful.
Too bad though, because McCallany was good, and I quite like Stacy Keach.
That sucks. I really liked the show.
Okay, here’s the question: I’ve been piling episodes up on the ol’ Tivo. I have them all — are they worth watching?
The cancellation is actually irrelevant to me – I’m perfectly content with a short-run, high-quality show like Terriers.
But as I’ve avoided the substantive posts for the show, this is my first chance to ask: Is this worth 10 hours of my time?
Isn’t this an unusual move for FX? Announcing the cancellation of a show before it’s over? I think that’s a first for FX.
Powers! Don’t know what the SFX budget will be for that, but it’s one of the best 5 American comics still running. I don’t like boxing enough to watch a show about it, so I’m happy about your silver lining.
Pretty much expected, especially after Terriers. I can’t help but think if FX got their on demand shit together (i.e. putting the previous weeks episode up before the next one airs) their numbers would be more solid. I missed one episode, and now I’m forced to see each over a week after they air.
Well, this news bums me out. Still going to watch the rest of the season to see what happens, though.
What is with those People? Can’t they let good programming run it’s course???!!!
Great show…good strong acting, good dialogue. This isn’t the first time a station didn’t know what to keep. Another sad day.
