FX renews ‘Sons of Anarchy’ through season 6

FX has extended its deal for “Sons of Anarchy” through the show’s sixth season, while creator Kurt Sutter has extended his own deal through what everyone assumes will be the show’s seventh and final year.
Sutter actually announced the news himself last week, but the deal wasn’t finalized until today.
FX had already ordered a fifth season of “Sons” (most likely to return in the fall, like usual) back in October, so this deal is only extending it for one more year. Sutter’s three-year contract extension covers seasons 5, 6 and the presumed season 7, allowing him to both keep running the show while also developing new series for both cable and network television. The seventh season renewal is likely a formality, as “Sons” is the network’s highest-rated series, Sutter has repeatedly said he has a seven-season plan, etc.
With a few exceptions (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” for instance), FX tends to renew its shows one season at a time, and the network takes its time closing those deals. This one apparently made sense for everyone to do it now.
Hell yea! A lot of show runners have a concept for a show but don’t know how to end them. Hopefully this will prove that a well thought out series is overall much more satisfying.
SoA has it’s faults, but its still the most entertaining show I watch. And I will keep watching until the very end, which I’m sure will be explosive and controversial.
Honestly, I’m done with this show after last season’s finale. That was one of the most disappointing cop-outs I’ve seen on TV in a long time.
Seriously when that mexican turned out to be a CIA agent I literally farted right on my dagnabbed sofa. That was some bs.
I guess that’ll teach me for using a guest account.
I AM BOBO AND I AM RUNNING FOR THE GOVERNOR…THE GOVERNOR OF….MISSSSSSSSSSSSSSOURI!!!
Nah jk jk.
But seriously it was f’ed that the CIA thing came along out of nowhere. Like what? But know what I reconsidered something I will watch the series still. The characters are good, and just because of one poor twist I give up on a whole show? nah, nah. I was just saying that that to act impressive. I’ll watch it when it premeires, bet anything.
It wasn’t the CIA twist that really bugged me, it was what happened with Clay. After all that build-up, having him remain in the club with just a demotion was the one thing they couldn’t do.
Who’s the stealing Paul that Sutter refers to in his tweet?
Sutter is using the biblical reference to illustrate his personal opinion that Matthew Weiner “stole” from other AMC shows (Frank Darabont/The Walking Dead, in particular) in order to secure his current multi-year deal for Mad Men.
I see. Thanks for the explanation. I figured the headlines and the pushed schedule were in reference to Mad Men.
I agree with Graham. It’s not perfect, but I am in it until the end. I definitely want to know what happens.
Unless Sutter comes up with significantly better ideas than he did the last two seasons, critics will trash him again and again, inevitably resulting in two more years of his childish whining on Twitter. Yay.
This is great news!!! Let the haters complain about how they’ve stopped watching. The ratings are still huge, and the true fans still love this show. Congrats to Sutter and the whole cast. Keep up the excellent work.
Oh… well I enjoyed the first two or so seasons of the show, but after the Ireland season/kidnapping fiasco I have not watched this show nor do I plan to [because it would involve catching up with whats going on by finishing that awful season]. Good for the show I guess, but I don’t plan on watching any more of it.
Eh, whatever. I think most of us have significantly reduced our expectations for this show after last season’s cop out.
Heck, Sutter himself said we should do as much when he trivialized his show by calling it pulpy.