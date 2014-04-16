FX renews ‘The Americans’ for season 3

In a sign of the changing economics of the TV industry, as well as a boon for fans of quality television, FX has renewed “The Americans” for a third season of 13 episodes.
“The Americans,” which stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as KGB sleeper agents posing as an American couple in the early ’80s, is one of the very best shows on television. Its live ratings, though, are modest, and have actually gone down a bit from last year’s numbers. But the show also doubles its audience when you count those who watch via DVR or other methods within the first seven days of airing.
Every TV executive in the business has been trumpeting Live+7 numbers as a way to show that their audiences haven’t slipped nearly as much as it seems from looking at overnight ratings. The question has been whether there’s enough money to be made that way, given that advertisers aren’t that interested in people who watch much later, especially if they’ll be skipping commercials on their DVR’ed recording. But FX apparently has found a way to make the numbers work here.
When the second season premiered to disappointing numbers, FX’s PR chief John Solberg said, “We fully expect ‘The Americans’ will be on our schedule for the next five years or more.”
A new episode airs tonight at 10. It’s a good one.
great news, this is one show that really deserves to have a definitive ending. would really suck if it ended on a cliffhanger.
I’m very happy about this. The new season’s been a great ride so far, and Keri Russell’s Elizabeth continues to be probably my favorite female character on television.
Can’t wait ti’ll season three!!!!!!
I was expecting this news after Solberg’s vote of confidence last week, but that doesn’t make it any less welcome. The Americans has found another gear this season, and in doing so, it’s become one of the very best shows on TV. The live ratings may not be good, but FX clearly recognizes that they’ve got an asset here, both in terms of DVR numbers and widespread acclaim. That’s a big reason why, along with HBO, they’re the best in the business. I’m glad to have this show around for another season, and hopefully for many years to come.
It’s possible the sex and nudity causes a higher number of people to DVR this show. Parents would prefer to watch this show at a time when “little eyes” are not going to see something they are not ready for.
Isn’t it on at 10pm though? I doubt “little eyes” are up watching TV at that time.
I think more likely, people just don’t want to stay up till 11pm on Wednesday nights. I always DVR it and then try to watch the following day after work – and I’m only 32.
9pm central time, and my kids were always up past 9pm.
Six seasons and an indictment!
Six seasons and a propaganda film!
It would be ironic if we went through a 2nd Cold War while this show is on the air. I’d say it’d be a problem, except that no one in Washington probably even knows the show exists. I still don’t understand why more people don’t watch.
Thank God it’s renewed, great show. FX needs to realize this is the type of show that you kinda have to be in the mood for…but eventually it does get watched, one way or another. I’ve never tuned into a live broadcast of it, ever.
Excellent news! Between this and “Louie” and “Justified” and now “Fargo”, FX seems well on its way to taking the basic cable quality throne away from AMC.
Not to mention Always Sunny, The League, The Bridge and some others. FX is on a serious roll.
They already took it away ages ago. AMC hasn’t debuted a decent new show in over five years. TWD gets great ratings, but doesn’t hold a candle BB or MM and none of the shows that have debuted since are even worth talking about.
FX has been excellent though, and I applaud them for sticking with The Americans! Thank you, FX!
@Jack — Nonsense. Rubicon, The Walking Dead, and Hell On Wheels have all been great. And Turn so far is fine indeed. Not the equals of Breaking Bad and Mad Men, but they don’t have to be. What they have been is this: in the same neighborhood of quality as FX’s famously non-Emmy-nominated offerings.
Well done FX
I love FX!
YAY! And smart because quality pays off in the end. Nobody knew about Breaking Bad in the first seasons. New people will always be finding the show and buying DVDs. And it gives the network credibility.
It’s so strange to remember how few people were watching “Breaking Bad” for most of its run. The great repository of wisdom of our time that is Wikipedia tells me that it never got above 2 million viewers until its 5th season. It makes me curious how AMC would’ve treat the show if it had debuted in a post-“Walking Dead” era. But, it’s clearly paying them dividends now, and it’d be nice if “The Americans” had a long-game similar to that.
Hooray — this is such good news! I love this show, up at Breaking Bad and True Detective levels. It may never knock The Wire off its perch as my all-time favorite, but it could give it a run for the money.
Truthfully, I think that not being on Netflix hurts the show a lot. It’s such a good, compelling show. It could really benefit from word of mouth and binge-watching in the off-season ala Breaking Bad.
Amazon Prime video is fine, but it’s not Netflix. Not by a long shot.
I think this may well be right. And what about the fact that the current season is not available on Hulu or anywhere else for free? I am a cord cutter, and though I do have Amazon Prime (as well as Netflix), this is the one thing I pay to watch on iTunes because I can’t stand to wait until months later. But for people just starting to pick up on the increasing buzz, it would be helpful if they could not only catch up on last season on Netflix, but this season (at least if they started within the first five weeks) on Hulu.
You can watch the current season on FXNow, but not many people know about that and the site is a little broken still.
“Breaking Bad” didn’t explode until its fifth season. I’m not saying the Netflix phenomenon doesn’t exist, but I think it’s overblown for shows this young, particularly since the first season was still kind of finding itself. And it doesn’t help shows that are currently airing at all, wherever they will eventually be streamed.
Interesting about FXNow; I had never heard of that. For a moment I thought I had wasted my money on the iTunes season pass, but FXNow requires you to have a cable or satellite account (if Hulu ever does this I’m sunk).
I’m being picky here… but, our lead characters in The Americans are not ‘sleeper agents’. A sleeper agent is one that is not normally ACTIVE, but is activated for specific missions when the need arises. IOW, they can be inactive for years, doing nothing spy related. Russell and Rhys are ‘secret agents’ and are continuously on duty, full- time spies. How they run the travel agency, raise two teenage kids, struggle through their marriage and required infidelities AND be spies full time is the big “how do they do that?”.
It’s a very popular torrent on the Pirate Bay and that says a lot about its quality and long term appeal.
one of the best serie ever
(french viewer)
I never watch anything in real time. I don’t even know when shows are on! Sounds like the ratings industry needs to catch up with how people under 75 watch TV these days…