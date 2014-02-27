‘Americans’ Season 2 premiere numbers come in soft

Despite rave reviews — including Sepinwall's written review and our joint podcast praise — and aggressive promotion, the second season of FX's “The Americans” got off to a ratings start which can most politely be described as “soft.”
Wednesday's (February 26) premiere drew 1.9 million viewers, including 863,000 in the key 18-49 demographic.
Those numbers look especially bad if you compare them to last January's premiere, which drew 3.22 million, including 1.57 million in the 18-49 demo.
Like the song says, though, FX would prefer that we accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative. Since we're not going to eliminate the negative, however, let's mess with Mr. In-Between.
If you want to be tepidly positive, the “Americans” premiere was up — barely — from the 1.85 million viewers that the show averaged through its full first season, albeit down — barely — from the 882,000 viewers it averaged in the key demo. And part of why the first season numbers for “The Americans” are so low is because it really dropped off a cliff in its homestretch, averaging 1.58 million viewers and only 695,000 key demo viewers for its last five episodes. So relative to that, “The Americans” was up 20+ percent.
FX also wants to note that Season One episodes grew 83 percent overall and 93 percent in the 18-49 demo with Live+7 figures.
The big problem, of course, is that FX numbers have tended towards upward season-to-season growth for dramas like “American Horror Story: Variable Titles” and “Sons of Anarchy.”
Still, the network remains high on “The Americans,” which won last year's TCA Award for Outstanding New Series and finished No.7 in HitFix's Annual TV Critics' Poll.
As FX SVP Public Relations John Solberg says in the “Americans” ratings release, “We fully expect 'The Americans' will be on our schedule for the next five years or more.”
That quote is not legally binding.
The network remains high on “The Americans,” which won last year’s TCA Award for_______
Damn that’s quite a cliffhanger there Daniel
I wanted to get the story up fast! Who has time for completing sentences! It’s all there now!
-Daniel
I’m not surprised that the numbers are disappointing. The show has never lived up to the breathless hype critics have showered it with.
Maybe you just have bad taste.
Actually it has.
On upward season-to-season: note that SOA and AHS are on Netflix, but The Americans is on Amazon Prime, which suggests that despite Amazon’s efforts they’re behind NF in effectiveness.
Up until this year I didn’t make much use of their streaming library. It was a bunch of stuff I could already see on Netflix or Hulu (the free shipping was why I got an Amazon Prime membership, and it’s probably still the real value). They’ve got more exclusive content I’m interested in now, and I find myself watching it more than Netflix these days. It’ll take time but I’m pleased with the way it’s building.
“The Americans” also didn’t go up for Prime streaming until recently, so I’m not sure it’s had any time to be binged except by people who actively wanted to. A lot of the shows I’ve gotten into on Netflix are ones that’ve been there to stumble across for awhile.
Agreed that Amazon < Netflix, but another huge problem is FX didn't repeat season 1 in a noticable timeslot. I wanted to rewatch the entire 1st season and they were burned off in the overnights (like 1am) over the last few Thursdays. I had to seek the episodes out and record them on my DVR. I couldn't find S1 on demand either. Made things difficult for my friends who wanted to get into this AMAZING show.
Honestly, I’m fine with this as long as FX is as well. I love this show. I think it’s already passed Homeland. And I think the reasons for its ratings woes are just that.
Everyone tuned in last year, because they wanted a basic cable Homeland. And then they rolled their eyes, because it wasn’t a shock-value cliffhanger-chasing bipolar soap opera.
It was a measured, intelligent, period piece spy drama, with great acting, a perfect cast, kids who aren’t the absolute worst, and a matter of fact cleverness that built and built.
It’s fine. This is how Breaking Bad was too. No one watched the first season, because people thought it was boring. They didn’t watch the 2nd second, until they heard about Tuco and the mercury bomb and what happened to Jane, and then they came on.
This is just a weird case, because people rushed in looking for the wrong show, instead of just not knowing that it was there until late.
And mind you…like Breaking Bad, this show NEEDS to get on Netflix.
The big difference in the comparison here is that AMC was desperate to build a network of original content at the time, and Breaking Bad was only its second series. FX has quite a few more irons in the fire, and they’re currently suffering the failed launch of their sister channel FXX. I’m a little concerned some cost-cutting may go on in 2014/2015, and a low-rated show like this would be an easy target for bean counters.
Hopefully that isn’t the case, and FX lets this show ride for a while. Getting it on Netflix and OnDemand would be a start.
With this and Hannibal both opening soft, this viewer is likely in for some bitter disappointments this renewal season. At the very least, I’m preparing myself for the worst.
But I can’t just accept this. It’s like how Gene (Belcher, obviously) thinks of the fact that snakes don’t have arms and legs: “IT’S NOT OK!”
So what i’m saying is: I love those shows, everybody needs to watch them.
The numbers came in soft because they didn’t make season 1 accessible to people trying to catch up. If they made season 1 available on netflix, xfinity, and/or amazon prime BEFORE second 2 started, the ratings would be much better.
The writers need to be very careful about how they work the kids into the show. Brodie’s daughter was poison to Homeland.
I watch the show to see some decent spycraft, not to be annoyed by sniveling teenagers.
I get that the writers believe the human interest of living a lie in plain sight of your unwitting cover story children is a rich source of drama, but it has been done before with Tony Spoprano’s kids, and Brodie’s. Will inquiring children become the new cliche to replace the unhappy cop’s wife demanding he spend more time at home.