FX sets ‘Justified’ season 2 premiere date

“Justified,” the FX drama about a 21st century U.S. Marshal who carries himself like a 19th century gunfighter, will be ready to slap leather again when its second season debuts on Wednesday, February 9 at 10 p.m.

The series, based on a character from a number of Elmore Leonard books, stars Timothy Olyphant as Stetson-wearing, quick-drawing Raylan Givens, Walton Goggins as his sometime-adversary Boyd Crowder, Nick Searcy, Erica Tazel and Jacob Pitts as fellow Marshals and Natalie Zea and Joelle Carter as the women in Raylan’s life.

Per the FX press release, in season two, after wiping out a local Kentucky crime syndicate in season one, Raylan “must now face off against the criminal organizations who are moving to fill the void, and he finds himself entangled once again with the mercurial Boyd Crowder.”

I was a big fan of the show’s first season, and even named it one of 2010’s best new shows, and a few weeks back I posted an interview with creator Graham Yost about some of his ideas for season two.

Interesting that it winds up on Wednesdays. Tuesday at 10 is the night where FX tends to put its better-known dramas, and newbies are often consigned to Wednesdays if there’s another show airing in the same period. (Because of their content, all FX series air after 10, which means the network can’t pair two dramas on the same night.) The new boxing drama “Lights Out,” which debuts Jan. 11, already has Tuesday sewn up for the first few months of the year, and I guess FX decided A)that “Justified” was successful enough in its first year to do just fine on Wednesdays, and B)that the idea of putting the lesser-known show on the lesser-known night didn’t work out too well for “Terriers” this fall.

