FX sets ‘Justified’ season 2 premiere date

“Justified,” the FX drama about a 21st century U.S. Marshal who carries himself like a 19th century gunfighter, will be ready to slap leather again when its second season debuts on Wednesday, February 9 at 10 p.m.
The series, based on a character from a number of Elmore Leonard books, stars Timothy Olyphant as Stetson-wearing, quick-drawing Raylan Givens, Walton Goggins as his sometime-adversary Boyd Crowder, Nick Searcy, Erica Tazel and Jacob Pitts as fellow Marshals and Natalie Zea and Joelle Carter as the women in Raylan’s life.
Per the FX press release, in season two, after wiping out a local Kentucky crime syndicate in season one, Raylan “must now face off against the criminal organizations who are moving to fill the void, and he finds himself entangled once again with the mercurial Boyd Crowder.”
I was a big fan of the show’s first season, and even named it one of 2010’s best new shows, and a few weeks back I posted an interview with creator Graham Yost about some of his ideas for season two.
Interesting that it winds up on Wednesdays. Tuesday at 10 is the night where FX tends to put its better-known dramas, and newbies are often consigned to Wednesdays if there’s another show airing in the same period. (Because of their content, all FX series air after 10, which means the network can’t pair two dramas on the same night.) The new boxing drama “Lights Out,” which debuts Jan. 11, already has Tuesday sewn up for the first few months of the year, and I guess FX decided A)that “Justified” was successful enough in its first year to do just fine on Wednesdays, and B)that the idea of putting the lesser-known show on the lesser-known night didn’t work out too well for “Terriers” this fall.
Hopefully this show should do just fine on Wednesdays. One of my favorites last season, and looking forward to its return.
Out of curiosity, didn’t see you post on the preview that debuted last week with Always Sunny, but any idea when Wilfred with Elijah Wood debuts? Is it going to be paired with Justified on Tuesdays after the conclusion of Lights Out, or do you think it ends up going on following the conclusion of Justified S2?
Alan – any word whether FX will air a marathon of the season 1 episodes before season 2 starts? I’ve been talking the show up to friends and want to try and get them to catch up before the season premier.
On that conference call about the Terriers cancellation, John Landgraf said that when they marathon their shows – which has to be limited to overnights, basically, since, again, they can’t air them before 10 p.m. – they don’t do very well in the ratings. So I wouldn’t hold my breath.
FWIW it’s supposed to be out on Neflix January 18th. Maybe, just maybe they will run it on instant play.
You can already stream Justified on Netflix in Canada (if there are any Canadians out there!)
Or it would be nice if they did what AMC is doing with Breaking Bad. They are airing all 3 seasons 2 episodes at a time starting at 12:30 AM. I’m sure they aren’t thinking about ratings there, but getting new viewers. Great way to catch up b/f it comes back in June.
The DVD’s on sale at amazon for around $20. I’m thinking of ordering it and then watching it for the couple of weeks leading up to the premier.
Any chance Terriers will be picked up by another network – much in the same way Southland has bounced around a few times…?
None whatsoever. It’s done.
I think the TV-MA rating for Justified and Terriers was chosen mostly to stay on brand with FX’s edgy image. Unlike Sons of Anarchy, Rescue Me or The Shield most of the episodes could have easily run on a network and yet all episodes have a harder rating than Walking Dead (TV-14).
Wilfred is a half hour comedy. So it will air on thursdays.
Excellent screenname.
Wasn’t a huge fan of the first season, just felt like a TNT show with better acting.I also felt that the show didn’t take itself seriously and that bugged me.
Will give the show another look as I am a big fan of Olyphant, Goggins and Jeremy Davies. Am also hoping they give Erica Tazel and Jacob Pitts more than 5 minutes an episode and have them actually do stuff in the show.
Now that Terriers is done, perhaps Britt and Hank can show up in Raylan Givens world for a fun little episode arc.
That would be inspired crossover material.
I am thrilled it will be a Wednesday night show.
I watch NOTHING on Wednesdays.
It is why I started watching Terriers, there is simply nothing on that interest me. But there are many things I watch on Tuesdays.
So for me this is a great time slot. I get to watch it live, instead of looking for a repeat.
I would tune in to watch Timothy Olyphant shop for groceries, but if they want to make a whole show around him, fine!
The teaser they’ve been running for season 2 is exceptional. I can’t wait for it to air. I hope that it picks up in the way it left off last year rather than how it started.
Justified is a great show. Raylan needs to pay more attention to his hat. Hat band buckle should be on the left. In one scene it is on correctly (the left)the next it is on backwards with the buckle on the right. Very obvious to all who wear western hats.
Love you Rayland! Goodbye Maggs and hello Boyd!!