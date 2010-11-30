FX sets ‘Lights Out,’ ‘Archer’ premiere dates

“Sons of Anarchy” wraps up its third season tonight, “Terriers” concludes its first (and hopefully not only) tomorrow, and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League” are close to finishing their respective seasons, as well. (“The League” on Dec. 9, “Sunny” on Dec. 16.) So FX is gearing up for its next wave of programming, announcing January premiere dates for its new boxing drama “Lights Out” and its returning animated spy comedy “Archer.”

“Lights Out” is about an aging former heavyweight champ (Holt McCallany) struggling for both a direction and a way to pay the bills after some bad investments – as written by former “In Treatment” showrunner Warren Leight, it’s like the plot of “Rocky V” only, you know, good. (I saw the pilot before summer press tour and liked it a lot.) It debuts Tuesday, January 11 at 10 p.m.

“Archer,” starring H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s cockiest secret agent in the world’s most dysfunctional spy agency – and featuring a terrific supporting cast including Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter and Chris Parnell – will be back Thursdays at 10 starting on January 27. I enjoyed that show a lot last year, and the premiere is very funny.

After the jump, trailers for the upcoming seasons of both shows:

