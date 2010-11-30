FX sets ‘Lights Out,’ ‘Archer’ premiere dates

“Sons of Anarchy” wraps up its third season tonight, “Terriers” concludes its first (and hopefully not only) tomorrow, and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League” are close to finishing their respective seasons, as well. (“The League” on Dec. 9, “Sunny” on Dec. 16.) So FX is gearing up for its next wave of programming, announcing January premiere dates for its new boxing drama “Lights Out” and its returning animated spy comedy “Archer.”
“Lights Out” is about an aging former heavyweight champ (Holt McCallany) struggling for both a direction and a way to pay the bills after some bad investments – as written by former “In Treatment” showrunner Warren Leight, it’s like the plot of “Rocky V” only, you know, good. (I saw the pilot before summer press tour and liked it a lot.) It debuts Tuesday, January 11 at 10 p.m.
“Archer,” starring H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s cockiest secret agent in the world’s most dysfunctional spy agency – and featuring a terrific supporting cast including Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter and Chris Parnell – will be back Thursdays at 10 starting on January 27. I enjoyed that show a lot last year, and the premiere is very funny.
After the jump, trailers for the upcoming seasons of both shows:
Nice to see Archer is returning. I liked season 1 of Archer but felt like it could have been better if it pulled back a bit on the crudeness. Also, it wasn’t clear when it was set. It had the look of the 60s but they made modern references sometimes.
Yay for Archer appearing in the “Always Sunny” time slot. Hopefully some of the audience will carry through.
I’m interested to hear what people say about “Lights Out”. I trust FX to deliver a quality drama, but I find boxing (and boxing movies) paralyzingly boring. We shall see.
so ur the person who finds rocky 1-2-3-4 boring. good to know
Yeah, I’m the other person.
I’m diametrically opposite to Ed over here. Archer’s a great show, and I’d love if they went a bit further in their general craziness and more towards that Frisky Dingo vibe. Regardless, very excited for its return and really interested in Lights Out
glad to see archer coming back, really enjoyed the first season.. been waiting for it to come out on dvd which i don’t believe it has yet. lights out looks good too, fx has been on a roll more than any other network lately.
I’ll give both a shot based on your recommendations. But I wish FX would just go ahead and give the green light to the show based on Bendis’ “Powers” comic already.
Never really seen Archer and no idea who the main guy is in Lights Out, but I’ve been watching FX straight for about a year now with Justified, Rescue Me and Always Sunny on a constant loop, so I’ll be checking out Lights Out as well.
I know the interview went up yesterday, and sorry if you mentioned this already, but has a second season premiere date been set for Justified yet? I’m assuming its after Lights Out ends its first season run?
I would say Archer is the current funniest animated show on tv.
Yes, that includes Family Guy, South Park, Simpsons, etc.
At this particular point, I agree whole-heartedly with that statement, thought the Venture Bros. is pretty close to Archer in terms of quality.
Venture rarely delivers the same laughs as Archer though. They’re very different shows.
I’d say Archer is definitely the funnier of the two, but Venture Brothers is probably the best written half-hour on television, animated or not.
I dunno about that… Venture is a very unique kind of program. To me it plays out more like a serialized action-comedy rather than a sitcom. Comparing it to other half hour shows (animated or not) is like comparing apples to oranges. Although if you wanna use self referential humor as a benchmark you could compare it to Arrested Development and Community.
It’s a shame that Alan never was able to get into Venture. It takes a while to fall in love with and it’s hard to do that with shows that are on the obscure side.
Very exciting news. The lack of H. Jon Benjamin in my life in Archer’s absence was very disheartening.
If anyone wants to catch up on season 1 of Archer it is on Netflix streaming right now. Danger Zone!