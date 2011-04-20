FX sets summer premiere dates for ‘Louie,’ ‘Wilfred’ and ‘Rescue Me’

While FX’s two most recent series, “Terriers” and “Lights Out,” didn’t succeed, overall the channel has had a healthy last few years, including last summer’s launch of Louis C.K.’s brilliant low-budget comedy“Louie.” Today, FX announced the return date for “Louie,” which will be paired with the very promising – and very strange – new comedy“Wilfred,” along with the premiere date for the final season of “Rescue Me.”
“Wilfred” and “Louie” season two will premiere on Thursday, June 23, at 10 and 10:30 p.m., respectively. The last season of “Rescue Me,” meanwhile, will be Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m.
“Wilfred” is based on an Australian comedy of the same name, and features that show’s star and creator Jason Gann as, well… Wilfred, a dog whom next-door neighbor Elijah Wood for some reason sees as a troublemaking but bold human in a dog suit. This promotional clip gives you some sense of what it’s like. I watched the pilot back at January press tour, and it’s both funny and mesmerizingly weird. I look forward to seeing more, and to discussing it with you, and I sure as hell can’t wait to see more “Louie.”
(“Rescue Me,” on the other hand? Maybe I’ll tune in for the finale, but I’ve been burned – pardon the pun – one too many times by that show to make the week-to-week investment, even for a final season.)
-Daniel