FX/FXX set January premieres for ‘Justified,’ ‘Archer’ & more

Get ready for a lot of FX – and FXX – programming early in the new year, as the cable networks today announced January premiere dates for “Justified,” “Archer,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Americans” and the new “Man Seeking Woman.”
First, the premieres on FX proper. “Archer” has its sixth season premiere (which will quickly dispense with the unfortunately-coincidental ISIS name) on Thursday, January 8 at 10 p.m. “Justified” returns for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, January 20 on 10 p.m., with guest stars this year to include Sam Elliott, Garret Dillahunt and Jeff Fahey. “The Americans” returns for its third season the following week, on Wednesday, January 28 at 10 p.m.
(FX also said the “American Horror Story: Freak Show” finale will air on January 21.)
Over at spin-off channel FXX, which has been revitalized thanks to its “Simpsons” repeats, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns for its 10th season on Wednesday, January 14 at 10 p.m. It’ll be followed by the first new show to debut on FXX in “Man Seeking Woman,” a comedy starring Jay Baruchel as a single guy looking for love, and co-starring Eric Andre, Britt Lower and Maya Erskine.
::sigh::
While I knew there was a 99% probability that FX would keep Justified in its normal Tuesday time…
The Flash
SHIELD (well, for most of this time, it’ll still be Agent Carter, I assume)
Supernatural
Justified
Person of Interest
Benched
Geez. Why?
And of all those, only Justified reruns the episode on the night it airs. But no way in hell am I going to miss seeing the original broadcast…
RWG (it’s just NOT fair, I tell ya!!!)
This is probably way, way too early to ask, but any info on when the 2nd season of You’re the Worst premieres on FFX? Happy it got renewed, but, given the past history of 2nd season shows that went to FFX (admittedly pre-Simpsons success), a bit concerned about its future.
With rare exceptions like Masters of Sex (s1 in fall ’13, s2 in summer ’14), it’s always safe to assume that the earliest you’ll see the next season of a cable show is a year after the premiere of the previous season. The network shift might change things a bit for You’re the Worst, but the show still needs X amount of time to be written and produced.
I still have season 2 of The Americans on my DVR. Good thing I have a long Christmas break to binge-watch it before season 3 starts up.
So they’ll have The Americans on FX going up against Always Sunny/Man Seeking Woman on FXX at the same timeslot.
That’s 3.5 hours of new programming per week, and 2 hours of that are at the same time. Even with the proliferation of DVR, live ratings still matter to FX/X. Why not put something on Monday instead of cannibalizing yourself?
They ran into this question at some point earlier this year with FX/FXX competition, and the answer I was given was basically, “These shows have completely different audiences, and we think this night is by far the best place to put each show.”
Didn’t expect The Americans so soon but I’m thrilled it’s coming back in just two months, just seven months after season 2 ended
Sorry, eight. The wait for season 2 was 10 months
as long as it IS coming back, I’m OK
Do you think that Archer will rename their agency to ISIL