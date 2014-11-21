FX/FXX set January premieres for ‘Justified,’ ‘Archer’ & more

11.21.14 10 Comments

Get ready for a lot of FX – and FXX – programming early in the new year, as the cable networks today announced January premiere dates for “Justified,” “Archer,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Americans” and the new “Man Seeking Woman.”

First, the premieres on FX proper. “Archer” has its sixth season premiere (which will quickly dispense with the unfortunately-coincidental ISIS name) on Thursday, January 8 at 10 p.m. “Justified” returns for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, January 20 on 10 p.m., with guest stars this year to include Sam Elliott, Garret Dillahunt and Jeff Fahey. “The Americans” returns for its third season the following week, on Wednesday, January 28 at 10 p.m.

(FX also said the “American Horror Story: Freak Show” finale will air on January 21.)

Over at spin-off channel FXX, which has been revitalized thanks to its “Simpsons” repeats, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns for its 10th season on Wednesday, January 14 at 10 p.m. It’ll be followed by the first new show to debut on FXX in “Man Seeking Woman,” a comedy starring Jay Baruchel as a single guy looking for love, and co-starring Eric Andre, Britt Lower and Maya Erskine.

