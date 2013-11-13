FXX cancels ‘Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell’ talk show

FXX, the new FX spin-off channel, has its first cancellation: “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell,” as first reported by Defamer and confirmed by HitFix. There will be original episodes tonight and tomorrow, and the series will end with one final “Mixtape” edition on Sunday night.
The talk show was one of three series that jumped from FX to FXX when the channel launched in September, expanding from a weekly series to a nightly strip, going head-to-head (for all or half of each episode) with Jon Stewart, Conan, Colbert, Leno, Letterman and Kimmel. (On FX, it had aired at 11:30, meaning it at least avoided “The Daily Show” and the first half of “Conan.”) FXX is available in 26 million fewer homes than FX, and often on obscure spots in cable channel line-ups (since it took over the space left by Fox Soccer, which was tiered with other sports channels), and the ratings for “Totally Biased” cratered. As Deadline noted late last month, a recent Monday installment of the show drew only 12,000 total viewers, and only 4,000 among adults 18-49. Even on nights when it aired after fellow FX emigres “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The League,” it was only averaging 110,000 viewers, less than a third of the audience from the end of its FX run.
Still, this is the second bit of recent news that doesn’t speak well to the idea of expanding the FX brand across multiple channels. Last week, FX announced that “Chozen,” an animated comedy designated as the first wholly-original FXX series, would instead be part of the main channel, airing after “Archer.” (Its spot on the FXX schedule will be filled with decade-old repeats of “Da Ali Go Show.”)
The “Totally Biased” ratings were terrible, and there’s a certain threshold below which cancellation is inevitable for any show on any channel. That said, the whole point of moving “Totally Biased” and turning it into a nightly show was to expand the new channel’s footprint and give it a distinctive and constant voice. “Always Sunny” and “The League” have done okay with the move, but both were much more established, and also only air one night a week for a few months out of the year. If the audience didn’t want to follow Bell and his cohorts to the new channel, then they didn’t want to follow. But with only the modestly-rated “Legit” and those “Ali G” repeats coming up in early 2014, FXX is barely going to have any identity at all, other than a place to watch many excellent reruns of “Parks and Recreation” and “Freaks and Geeks.”
I only watched “Totally Biased” a few times (when I watch latenight at all, it’s the Comedy Central guys), and that was in the FX days – so I am part of the problem – but it seemed like he was carving out a specific, funny, and necessary niche for himself.
For those of you who watched the show, on either the new channel or old, what do you think? Was there enough there to sustain a nightly show? And does anyone at this point have a good idea of what it is that FXX is, exactly?
It was an awful show Alan. Good riddance.
Can’t say I agree with the creation of FXX either.
I’ve only seen a couple of episodes. His interview skills weren’t the greatest. Took forever to spit out the questions, but it’s not like guys like Conan was an interview wizard right off the bat. All in all, from my limited exposure to his show, I never felt like I was missing out on anything great.
I’m still not clear what exactly is FXX’s brand, or what their channel is. It would seem to me that there is more in common between Archer and Sunny/League than Archer and Americans/Bridge/Justified.
It would have made more sense to me to do a comedy drama split like Turner did. Have FX be drama and FXX be comedy.
The brand is we wanted to keep the carriage fees that FoxSoccer had when that network went away, so we hastily acquired Mad About You and Hughleys reruns. Seriously though, this is really odd. There’s no identity to the network. So far it seems like a rare misstep from Solberg, but I’m guessing his hands were tied by higher ups. At the very least though, it got us 13 more episodes of Legit that we wouldn’t have gotten on FX.
Not awful. But not able to sustain being (almost) nightly. They never found their focus, but along the way, there was occasionally some very funny, and very pointed, stuff going on. FXX did them no favors by not making segments and full episodes available online the next day.
This is a big loss. Funny as hell comedy for grown ups. Though not as polished as The Daily Show his “funny” batting average was about the same and he could do racial stuff without offending. Hope he wasn’t knocked off for political reasons. Me Sad
Political reasons, really?
Then again, what do you expect from someone who considers this and the Daily Show “comedy for grown ups”.
I liked the show and felt it had a fresh voice, but it definitely suffered after it became nightly. It’s kind of difficult to expand your output 5-fold and expect it to be immediately successful.
the kamal bell monologue was good and consistent with the weekly version. but the second segment with the writers on-air was consistly weak. good writers aren’t always (usually?) good performers. Interview segment suffered from inconsistent quality of guests.
I was a fan and would dvr and watch 2 or 3 episodes at some point over the weekend. I liked spending time w the guy – hes smart, funny, and has a specific p.o.v. that i enjoy…I thought the writers’ segments were consistently horrendous, though, i always fast forwarded through those. Ill miss spending time w a smart, funny dude…
I think some Daily Show writers may disagree. As for Totally Biased I liked Kennedy and the gay chick alot and the Indian(I think) guy and girl. The fat gay guy should stay backstage.
Totally Biased was an absolutely FANTASTIC show when it was one night a week. It only got bad when it went weekly. My guess is that when you throw everything against the wall, some stuff might not stick. When watching the Sunday mix tape, the show was HILARIOUS! This is because they condensed the best of the week back into a half hour. This show does not deserve to be cancelled AT ALL. What they should’ve done before this move is try it one night a week again. Seems obvious enough to me.
I thought it was pretty consistently funny every night. The rants were hit or miss but the man in the streets were the best I’ve seen ever. Opening as good as The Daily Show and interviews no worse than most and occasionally better than most.
completely agree with Quiet Jim – i found every segment awesome – guy on the street, and his monologues especially. Hopefully netflix or some other smart network will pick his show up soon. or fxx will finally stream at least, all of his previous shows. i only watch online.
Post a comment…Agreed
Content was intriguing, delivery of content wasn’t. There were some so-so guests, but again, flow of the show wasn’t good enough on a consistent basis. the only part of the show that was fairly interesting and sometimes funny was the info/monologue dealing with current events in the news.
It definitely didn’t need to go to a nightly show. Once a week was enough. I never saw it on the night it came on; I would DVR it. but after a while I let the eps pile up and then I just wasn’t interested any more. I had no idea this new channel FXX (?) even existed or that the show had been moved there. dumb move if they were trying to gain followers. Smart move if they wanted to create an excuse to get rid of it.
Huh? I just assumed it was another soccer channel. I’ve never clicked on it.
I watched one of the Mixtape episodes and didn’t laugh very much at all. Bell is amiable enough that it wasn’t awful but the “Mixtape” is supposed to be the best that week had to offer. I’ve seen Bell do stand up and he’s funny clearly not surrounding himself with the best writers though. I wish him the best but I will not miss the show.
In my opinion, what stopped the show from growing was how difficult it was to find clips the next day. I’d talk the show up to people and then when I went to share a clip from the night before, it wouldn’t be on Hulu, Youtube, or the show’s site. It was always 2 or 3 days later before a handful of clips were released. Today’s late night successes seem to thrive based on how well they can “go viral.” This, sadly, is where Totally Biased fell short. I hope he lands somewhere where he can shine.
This is a shame. Bell has a unique voice – so smart and funny. His man-on-the-street interviews are the best on TV. How will we get by without Prominent Black Lady News?
Did you see the one with the twerking guy? I almost fell out of my chair.
“The “Totally Biased” ratings were terrible” because the show was terrible.
I didn’t think there was enough there for a nightly show, but I did like Kamau and am sorry the show is totally canceled (why couldn’t they bring it back as a weekly show again?). As for what FXX is–hellifino. Mostly the place where I kept forgetting Sunny was until a day or two later (thank God for repeats!).
In retrospect stretching the show out to (kind of) nightly and shunting it off to FXX seems like it set Bell up to fail, so I’d like to see them bring the show back to FX in its weekly form.
It was pretty good when it was on FX, but it did seem to take a bit of dip in quality when it moved to a nightly schedule.
I watched him all the time on FX, and had a season pass or whatever FIOS calls it programmed on my DVR. I think he’s funny as hell, and while some segments were hit or miss, I did overall really enjoy it.
But I wasn’t happy when I sat down to watch the most recent FXX episode and found I had about eight of them recorded, because some idiot decided it should air every night. I still like him, still like his show … but I don’t have that sort of time. Too much of a commitment. I could do a half hour a week, sure. This? No.
And I don’t understand what the hell FXX was needed for in the first place. Just one more channel you don’t really need that Fox can force carriers to pick up in exchange for continuing to bring you sweet sweet NFC football on Sundays.
I meant to say “when I finally sat down to watch the FIRST fxx episode.” Not the “most recent.”
I liked the show a lot when it was on FX. The “Sweet Potato Pie vs Pumpkin Pie” taste test was one of the comedy highlights of last year, IMO.
But I don’t think our cable package includes FXX. I’m sorry to hear it flopped, but not surprised. As much as I liked it, once a week would have been fine with me.
When the show started it was a 1 night a week. It was funny. It was an event I went out of my way to watch. Being on nightly I doubted the writers could keep up the quality
I watched when it was on FX, and the episodes in the spring of this year were great. His interview skills were still not good by my completely-not-a-professional estimation, but he and the other producers did a good job of expanding the roster of comedian guest contributors and his man-on-the-street pieces. I was excited when it was expanded to a nightly show since I first thought it’d stay on FX, but I never got a chance to watch it after it moved to FXX. My cable package did not include it, and I wasn’t going to spend even more money for a bunch of channels I’d barely watch just to get that one.
I really liked this show. I agree that the move to 4 nights and a new network was tough, and nothing else on the network is all that compatible with “Totally Biased”, but Kamau was really beginning to be comfortable with the audience, and playing to his strengths as a comic in the monologue. I liked the writer’s features as well; a whole group of viewpoints that I never see on TV (which is why I mostly listen to podcasts now).
GOOD! There’s hope for this country yet!
To echo what a few have said, the opening monologues were still very good. The Kamau on the street features were great. Dwayne Kennedy on the street segments were also great. Some of the other writers who were appearing on-air weren’t, however. Kondabolu was really good, but a lot of the other ones had a hard time not forcing their segments, particularly Aparna Nancherla, who was fine when she wasn’t playing a character but could not play a character. Kamau’s interviews were a little awkward at times, but the interviews (along with the show as a whole) seemed like they’d eventually hit their stride.
I, for one, will actually miss the show. I DVRed it and watched every episode. I really hope he gets another show soon because his POV is fresh and added a much-needed dimension to cable programming.
I have been enjoying the reruns of Mad About You on FXX so at least there’s that…
I watched pretty regularly on FX and enjoyed the show as a weekly round up, but once it moved daily I couldn’t keep up.
There are too many other shows and I barely watch Daily Show more than once a week as is. Totally Biased was much better off as a constantly once a week show.
Even “The Daily Show” I don’t watch nightly anymore. I just binge it on the weekends. The only one I keep up with in any regular fashion is “Colbert.” Shows like this have become things that people watch in bursts and clips rather than sitting down to every night. “Totally Biased” in its weekly FX form was perfect for that. I’m very bummed it died on FXX.
I wonder how low ratings would have to get for “Sunny” or “The League” before FX really started to worry about this experiment.
Perhaps he shouldn’t have been so biased.
Am a fan of the show, though I also DVR’ed it and watched a few shows at a time. I think the P.O.V. and guests were a great alternative to everything else out there. I do think FXX set it up to fail airing it against Daily Show and the network late night talk. They should give it another chance and air it at midnight.
I loved the show and I am disappointed by the cancelation. I tought that the show had a unique viewpoint and had great guests. I love the segments by the writers. I watched all the episodes on youtube. Maybe they needed to find a better business model so that they could make more money from online users. A lot of people who would watch the show don’t have TV or cable. More people have moved to Netflix or HULU.
I loved the show and I am disappointed by the cancelation. The show had a unique viewpoint and great guests. I love the segments by Aparna and No More Mister Nice Gay. FXX probably needs to rethink their business plan because so many would be viewers don’t have cable and exclusively watch Netflix and Hulu. I watched all the episodes on youtube. I would have paid per episode if it were weekly, but probably not daily.
This is a devastating loss. We need more shows that offer an intelligent viewpoint on issues of race. Both Kamau and Citizen Dwayne have become a regular part of my weekly life, a source that I can turn to for honest discussion and real talk. However, I watched solely online, an audience which television ratings have mistakenly failed to consider.
wow i absolutely LOVED his show – i find him, his show, his guests, and his commentary, to be a necessary part of the american conversation – one that is missing from everywhere else. that said, i watch daily show, colbert and rachel maddow almost every day – day meaning actual DAYtime – i watch all of their shows online the day after they air, like so many others. fxx would have done better selling streaming rights to hulu like the comedy central shows. (i looked for whole shows often, but could only find short clips) i have no interest in owning a tv, or buying cable. let alone fxx. w kamau bell is hilarious, smart, and has his finger on our cultural greatest. he will go far, fxx will die out.
It was a fantastic show! His voice will be missed. The other shows on FXX can be canned good riddance to them.