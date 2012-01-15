Golden Globes review: Ricky Gervais a timid host, broadcast tedious

Ricky Gervais came out to host the 2012 Golden Globe Awards and tried to again paint himself as a rebel undermining the system from within. And yet even he could go so far with that angle, what with this being his third time as host, and what with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association asking him back after he spent last year’s telecast gleefully ripping most of the movie stars in the room.
“Now, the Hollywood Foreign Press have warned me if I insult any of you,” Gervais explained, “they’ll definitely invite me back next year as well.”
Still, even if his re-invitation was essentially officially-sanctioned satire, Gervais seemed reluctant to go for the jugular the way he did in 2011. His jokes were either extremely gentle, or at the expense of people who weren’t there (and weren’t likely to be there anytime soon) like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber. It was oddly reminiscent of his first time hosting the show, when he seemed nervous and unsure of just how far he could go.
A defanged Gervais might make the event more comfortable for the stars, but it defeats the purpose of inviting the guy to host. He’s not Billy Crystal; taking it easy on everyone and just trying to have a good time isn’t in his skill set.
And Gervais’ forgettable performance was just the start of what was a fairly brutal three hours. The awards were given out in what mostly seemed a random order, the introductions were largely stiff(*), the speeches largely tedious laundry lists of agents, managers and studio executives(**), and the show quickly began running behind.
(*) A notable exception: the husband-and-wife team of William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman harmonized on a musical intro. A nice moment, and a reminder that those two need to be on-camera together more often. Maybe she can stop by “Shameless” now that “Desperate Housewives” is ending.
(**) Octavia Spencer from “The Help” very briefly seemed like she was going to do something memorable when she began by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but then she remembered she had so many people to thank before she got played off by the orchestra like everyone else, because God help us people be given time to speak instead of trailers of all the nominated best pictures. Among the rare speeches that stood out was the tag-team of “Modern Family” creator Steve Levitan and star Sofia Vergara being amusingly, inconsistently bilingual.
As for the TV awards themselves (here’s the full list of winners), Kelsey Grammer (who is, indeed, terrific on Starz’ “Boss”) and Matt LeBlanc (who was the one part of “Episodes” I didn’t hate) brought a ’90s Must-See TV flavor to the evening, Laura Dern’s status as a former “movie star” (and an interesting, if not particularly comic, performance on “Enlightened”) beat out presumptive winner Zooey Deschanel fitting the HFPA profile as the Hot Young Thing, and Showtime had itself a heck of a night overall (LeBlanc, Claire Danes and “Homeland”).
There’s also the continued silliness of ongoing British drama series being continually treated as “miniseries,” which meant that “Downton Abbey” (whose second season just began airing here on PBS) was named best miniseries, and Idris Elba was named best actor in a movie or miniseries(***) for the second season of BBC America’s “Luther.” Deserving winners both, but they may need to rename the categories to “movie, miniseries or British drama we like a lot.”
(***) Also nominated in that category: Dominic West for BBC America’s “The Hour,” which means Stringer Bell just got over on Jimmy McNulty again.
What did everybody else think? Did you enjoy Gervais more than I did? Did any speeches or presenters stand out to you? Any wins that pleased or upset you in particular?
Knowing that you’d never be able to resist making the Stringer comparison made it worth sitting through.
I hoped at one point West leaned over to Elba and said “Nicely done.”
You know, it’s feasible (but very unlikely) that McNulty, Bunk, Lester, Stringer, and Omar could all face one another for an acting award.
I think worth mentioning is the Tina Fey photo bomb on Amy Poehler. It was a highlight of the night for me anyway.
you mean this photo bomb?
[kellyoxford.tumblr.com]
What about the Modern Family photo bomb? “WHATEVER” LOL
Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s photobomb was the best!
These after-the-awards-show reviews could practically be written days in advance, seeing as they always say the same exact thing. Why not just sit back and enjoy it? I’m sure watching television isn’t even near the worst thing you could be doing on any given night.
I love the show but The downton abbey mini series thing bothers me SO MUCH. Alan, can you please explain how it’s even allowed to enter that category? What are the rules?
It’s frequently reported, most recently, ten days ago in the NYTimes, that DA was originally conceived as a miniseries. Presumably there’s some loophole in effect here. (Granted, if the first group of episodes was meant to stand on its own, then the open-endedness of the conclusion represents a major fail.)
I love British TV, but if they only produce three episodes per season, then it’s a miniseries, for crying out loud. How can it be a real series if they can’t even be bothered to make 10 a year? How about AT LEAST 8 a year? Come on. If 3 per season is not a miniseries, then what *is* a miniseries?
@CARDBOARDROBOT Downton Abbey had 7 episodes in its first season and 9 in the second. Where are you getting 3 from?
Must be confusing it with Sherlock.
I’d like to see the awards shows do away with the “presentations” for each nominated Best Picture. Between those, the abundance of commercial breaks, and the lack of order for awards, the show just dragged and never really got going.
Filliam H. Muffman: always consistently, reliably entertaining.
Nailed it. Knew from the get go we were not getting gervais from last year and that is not good. Perhaps the globes need to go back to the unhosted days. Also why must we see the losers reaction during the winners speech not cool
I can’t believe he didn’t have a rejoinder for Madonna’s bitter joke about him. Defanged, indeed!
I think it’s because Ricky can actually take a joke.
He can, but hers was crap. Colin Firth’s, OTOH, was very funny.
I think seeing him run for his life after she mentioned he should kiss her was all that needed to be said/done.
It would have been funnier if the director had actually showed him running. It barely registered in the background.
What albatross said. I wasn’t even sure that was Gervais.
It was truly painful watching Ricky make a joke about a TWENTY-EIGHT year old song. Madonna’s “joke” wasn’t any better (oh, he’s a girl), but in that exchange I still think she came off better.
I have not read or seen “The Help” (the assoc. of Black women historians put out an open statement highly critical of the film) but I very much appreciated Octavia Spencer’s attempt to remind folks that the issue of domestic labor is as pressing today as ever. Nicely timed use of an MLK quote to bring that point home.
The Iranian film-makers comment was touching as well. Sometimes the simplest, most to-the-point points are the best ones.
Wouldn’t have even paid attention to the globes if not for Alan’s amusing tweets and Dan’s entertaining blog. Thanks guys.
Agree — enjoyed Dan’s live blog despite the usual aggravation with hitfix; I know we’re stuck with it, but that doesn’t make it suck any less.
I really don’t understand your hate for Episodes. I really enjoyed the first season….and it was much better than any of the Laugh Track CBS sitcoms on air these days
Two things. One, he’s explained it many times… because it’s lazy, predictable, and obvious Hollywood satire that’s been done many times before, and done much better, by things like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Action!. Secondly, most things are better than any of the Laugh Track CBS sitcoms on air these days, that’s not saying a ton. The only one Alan even blogs about is HIMYM and that’s mostly out of habit because it actually once was one of the best comedies on television.
His use of the British pronunciation of “conTROVersy” was pretty much the highlight of the night for me.
Unless of course, as I was watching The Good Wife and missed Jessica Lange’s acceptance speech — she didn’t give a shout-out to the dog, did she?
I liked that I was happily reminded that Danes won for My So-Called Life…man, I miss that show.
I thought the passing of glasses towards Meryl Streep was kind of funny and Piper Parabo’s dress. And… erm… Rough show, otherwise, though.
Not even any really great drunk loosey goosey speeches at the end of the night.
yes but it was so frustrating that everyone chickened out from going up to give them to her! Of all people, certainly George Clooney ought not to have cared.
I’m glad they didn’t. It made for MUCH better television for her to keep winging it and speak from the heart (with the uncertainty of what she might say) than if she were to just READ a speech.
Highlight for me was Seth Rogen saying “Michelle Williams in the hilarious comedy My Week With Marilyn”.
Madonna is insufferable. Truly. Peter D’s acceptance speech was sweet — a great and classy acknowledgement of Guy Pierce. The Sofia Vergara routine was funny and well done. Christopher Plummer is a class act. Charlize Theron looked like she was ready to cut someone. The award for “A Separation” made me happy. George Clooney is getting smug in his old age — and Ricky Gervais simply isn’t funny — not this year, not last year, not the year before that. The whole Morgan Freeman award presentation was cringeworthy. Dreadful. Colin Firth still rules. And Damian Lewis was robbed robbed and then robbed.
The Seth Rogan intro with Beckinsale was great too, especially her reaction
I agree with you, this year was such a let down from last years. Which Ricky performed brilliantly. This year he still wanted his paycheck but without the reprocussions of angered celebrities which may not want to appear in his Life’s too short. (Which seemingly like his Globe gig an obivious attempt at repeating the same successful thing once more) I still like Ricky but this was a lowpoint for him.
Harvey Weinstein seems to have something to do with all the winners. Is he the producer of this show?
I’m surprised that the Artist was not put in the foreign category while the rest of the british series was put in a ‘mini series’ category as you mentioned.
I liked the Mc Nulty / Stringer Bell comparison. Also never heard Elba speak his native accent before. Quite strange and fun!
Rogen should host next year…
I think the loophole is that the category is “Foreign LANGUAGE Film;” since “The Artist” is silent it doesn’t count. Same thing with “Land of Blood and Honey,” which is an American film spoken in a different language.
‘I’m trying to conceal a massive erection right now.’ Highlight of the evening, the rest was… eh…
What was up with Natalie Portman’s dress?
A weak affair summed up by Dustin Hoffman’s bored look. Truly this man has seen better productions with bigger and livelier stars. Kind of weak movies this year too. And Madonna still flopping around in the film industry…why??? That Jodie Foster comment by Ricky was clever, but not cool. Elton certainly did not like it (best reaction shot of the night!)
I was kind of irrationally irritated that Martin Scorcese didn’t thank Brian Selznick. I can’t figure out why I’m so pissed about this, and yet I am.
My only reason for watching was Gervais, and after the intro it seemed like he had one introduction a few minutes later and then disappeared for an hour. The honors were so randomly awarded (both in order and recipients) that I just stopped after skimming through the first hour and a half. Eight minutes of Gervais, who even toned down still worked for me, was just not enough to bear the volume of crap in between his appearances.
I didn’t mind the wrong labeling of Downton Abbey and Luther because Idris Elba would have never gotten any recognition otherwise that I think he deserves for his performance on Luther.
One word – Bor-ring! You nailed it Alan. Disappointed in Gervais.
How does Breaking Bad fail to get nominated? That was one of the best seasons of any show ever made.
And Callie Thorne for that cheesy Necessary Roughness? Really?
It’s the Globes, if it isn’t the first year for your show, you’re going to have a real hard time winning. I mean what TV award outside of comedy series going to Modern Family was there? Grammer, Dinklage, Homeland, Danes, Dern, LeBlanc, all shiny, new things. I mean, obviously Claire Danes and Peter Dinklage more than deserved their respective awards, but they didn’t get them based on merit, they got them based on being a 1st year show.
I’m convinced puppermaster/fat f*ck Harvey Weinberg has devil horns…