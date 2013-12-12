Golden Globes TV nominations go crazy for the new

In a year overflowing with bold and often brilliant new TV series, yesterday’s SAG Awards TV nominations erred too much on the side of the familiar, with Kevin Spacey as the only actor on any new series to be recognized. Whatever the faults – and/or lack of credentials – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has, its membership has never been accused of leaning too much on the tried and true. They love shiny new things, whether that’s attractive young actresses, movie stars transitioning to television or new shows that the Golden Globes can be the first awards to give a stamp of approval to.
That love of the new was reflected throughout today’s Golden Globe nominations. The HFPA is by and large a silly organization, and their TV awards an afterthought to help fill out the ballroom and the telecast, but their nominations are a hell of a lot more interesting – for good and for bad – than what the SAG voters gave us yesterday.
The HFPA are the first organization to acknowledge the brilliance of “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany and the first to nominate Taylor Schilling from “Orange Is the New Black.” Whether they got those nods because they are good or because they fit a certain Keri Russell/Piper Perabo/Hayden Panettiere HFPA tradition doesn’t matter, because they are on the list.
Including the two shows with “Black” in the title, the HFPA recognized eight different new ongoing series in various categories. Some were genuinely among this year’s best shows, like “Masters of Sex,” which picked up nods for drama series and for Michael Sheen. Some had famous names attached (“House of Cards,” “Ray Donovan,” “The Michael J. Fox Show”). And some are promising but seemed to be picked in an attempt to get out ahead of the curve (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).
Now, plenty of familiar shows and actors also got recognized, like “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” and “Downton Abbey.” But the HFPA’s push for the new was so strong that nobody from “Homeland” got nominated, nobody from “Mad Men” got nominated (awards voters everywhere seem to have lost interest in “Mad Men” simultaneously), and nobody from “Boardwalk Empire” got nominated.
Some thoughts category by category:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Josh Charles, “The Good Wife”
Rob Lowe, “Behind the Candelabra”
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
Corey Stoll, “House of Cards”
Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”
As always, the HFPA mashes every supporting performance from every genre into the same category, so you have Lowe’s hilarious but brief “Candelabra” cameo going up against four dramatic performances. (But no Peter Dinklage, no Mandy Patinkin, and nobody from a sitcom.) The HFPA loves Jon Voight, who’s been nominated nine times previously and has won three times. Good to see Stoll (far and away the best part of “Cards” season 1) get some recognition.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacqueline Bisset, “Dancing on the Edge”
Janet McTeer, “White Queen”
Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”
Monica Potter, “Parenthood”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Starz’s strategy of doing lots of foreign co-productions is certainly paying off with Golden Globe nominations, here with the first two of several nods for “Dancing” and “White Queen.” Monica Potter gets some recognition, even if it’s for the lame election storyline rather than the great cancer storyline from last year. Most disappointing: no Anna Gunn. Most surprising: no room at the inn for Dame Maggie Smith.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Damon, “Behind the Candelabra”
Michael Douglas,” Behind the Candelabra”
Chiwetel Ejiofor, “Dancing on the Edge”
Idris Elba, “Luther”
Al Pacino, “Phil Spector”
Like “Temple Grandin” before it, expect “Behind the Candelabra” to (deservedly) keep winning awards long past the point at which you thought it was still eligible. The most amusing thing here is the HFPA’s continued belief that “Luther” – nominated here for its THIRD season – is a miniseries.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter, “Burton and Taylor”
Rebecca Ferguson, “White Queen”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”
Helen Mirren, “Phil Spector”
Elisabeth Moss, “Top of the Lake”
More love to Brits, more love to Lange, and as with the SAGs yesterday, Moss gets nominated for “Lake” but not for “Mad Men.”
Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“American Horror Story: Coven”
“Behind the Candelabra”
“Dancing on the Edge”
“Top of the Lake”
“White Queen”
Amalgam of shows nominated elsewhere. “Candelabra” is going to win.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Jason Bateman, “Arrested Development”
Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”
Michael J. Fox, “The Michael J. Fox Show”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
The surprise here is Samberg getting nominated over Robin Williams. Apparently, the HFPA only had room in their hearts for one ’80s icon returning to TV, and it was Fox. Bateman won this award during the original “Arrested” run, back in ’05.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical
Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
One of the more stable categories of the day, with four repeat nominees from a year ago and former nominee (and winner for “Sopranos”) Edie Falco edging out Poehler’s Globes co-host Tina Fey for the fifth spot. (“30 Rock” was ineligible, having aired only a few episodes in 2013.)
Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“Girls”
“Modern Family”
“Parks and Recreation”
What madness is this when two different modestly-rated Mike Schur co-creations can be nominated for a series award?
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
James Spader, “The Blacklist”
So you’ve got Cranston competing against four newbies, albeit newbies who include a six-time Globe nominee (Spacey). Nice to see Sheen here (it helps to be a foreigner playing American). No Jon Hamm, and the “Ray Donovan” love continues.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black”
Kerry Washington, “Scandal”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Mainly, I’m impressed that the HFPA were aware that “Orphan Black” exists. Schilling winds up as the lone “Orange” nominee, and even though a Netflix rep told me yesterday that they will submit the show to the Emmys as a drama, I have to wonder if that’s still the case after the show got one nomination in two days on the tougher side of the field. Also, no Claire Danes here, which is shocking regardless of how anyone feels about the current season of “Homeland.”
Best Television Series – Drama
“Breaking Bad”
“Downton Abbey”
“The Good Wife”
“House of Cards”
“Masters of Sex”
Very happy to see “Masters” here (at the expense of “Homeland,” most likely). “Downton” gets a series nod despite no nominations elsewhere. Again, no “Mad Men,” no “Boardwalk,” no “Game of Thrones.” Big question is whether the hype surrounding the final season of “Breaking Bad” finally pushes the HFPA to vote for it here. Again, they want to be seen as cool.
What does everybody else think? It’s not worth getting angry about anything Golden Globe-related, and probably not even worth getting confused, as the HFPA is such a strange group. But what nominations pleased you? What disappointed you? And what just amused you?
yes for Brooklyn 99, James Spader, Kerry Washington, Tatiana, Monica Potter, Parks and Rec, TBBT, MF!
These nominations are so good. It’s making the SAG noms look so tired and old news – Masters of Sex, Taylor Schilling, Tatiana Maslany, Corey Stoll, Rob Lowe, the love for “Parks,” “Girls” and “Breaking Bad.” The only thing I was unhappy about was not seeing Anna Gunn nominated. They really need to do something about those supporting categories.
I’m pleasantly surprised by the overall sanity of this list, and the handful of surprising-in-a-good-way nominations. Apart from the weird supporting category mash-up, not bad at all.
Agree the most disappointing is no nomination for Gunn. But still I`m just so glad she won that Emmy this year as she had such a great submission episode and the competition was very weak in comparison so it would have felt wrong to give it to someone else.
The fact that Jon Hamm was not nominated and Liev Schrieber was in and of itself takes away whatever interest I might have had in watching the awards presentation.
James Spader in the Blacklist over Jon Hamm in Mad Men? No way. Last season wasn’t even Mad Men’s worst season, but Hamm’s performance was always great.
I really wonder what Matt Wiener did to piss off Hollywood insiders because Mad Men getting nothing makes no sense. Homeland I get because the show has been shaky, but not Mad Men.
So pleased about Hayden Panettiere!
I do not really care for what “Nashville” has turned into (and the departure of T. Bone Burnett has hurt the music, which was always the best part for me). That said, Hayden Panettiere is the best part of that show and she is definitely one of the pleasant surprise nominations for me. What she’s asked to do would be absolutely unbearable if an actor was handling it wrong, but she actually makes me feel for Juliette despite the heightened, nonsensical nature of a lot of her plot lines. Also, she’s a very decent singer. She’s not the one I hope wins, but I have definitely gained more respect for her as a performer throughout “Nashville,” and I’m always happy to see her recognized.
I’m mostly confused by the Dancing on the Edge love. I guess some of it is from Chiwetal Ejiofor, who is good in it, also being up for 12 Years but it’s an incredibly dull, stretched-out mini-series.
Still, lots to like in there.
Yes to the love for The Good Wife, particularly Josh Charles getting his first nomination (Hitting the Fan had something to do with that, no doubt). Also great to see Critics Choice winners Tatiana Maslany and Monica Potter here (just wanted to point out, this is not the first organization to recognize them). Even if love for B99 might seem premature, I’m really enjoying the show, so I’m happy to see it here (even if Andy Samberg is not my favorite aspect of the show)….
Hannibal or GTFO.
If Luther isn’t a mini-series (6 eps in season 1, 4 in season 2, 4 upcoming in season 3), what is it?
Oh, I have re-read and understand more the point. I was focusing more on the mini, rather than the fact that it is not a self contained thing in one season. Never mind, my bad.
I am 99% certain that Luther (and previously Dowton Abbey) is nominated in this bizarre way only because it allows the HFPA to nominate yet another non-American production. They love to stick it to Hollywood, ironically.
The disdain for the great seasons of Mad Men and Game of Thrones (as well as the consistently underrated performances in each) is unnerving.
Considering GoT is essentially a non-American production, I am shocked it’s not better represented in the noms. It goes against HFPA’s typical standard of nominating anything non-American first.
@Joel — Game Of Thrones is a 100% American production. The nationality of the actors hired as employees is irrelevant. Where they film is irrelevant. Nationality of production is determined by the nationality of the company doing the commissioning/financing. HBO makes/funds Game Of Thrones without any foreign co-producers, so the show is completely American. Interestingly enough, when the project was first sold to HBO the plan was for the BBC to co-produce, but the BBC pulled out of the project before production started.
Other than the duel with the grizzly, the entire series is shot outside of North America. Almost all the leads are non-American. It may be irrelevant to you, but it’s not to the HFPA. If you look at the history of their nominations, they typically nominate non-American actors/directors/producersand productions outside the US where possible. It’s the Hollywood FOREIGN Press Association. They like to nominate non-Americans simply because their organization is geared towards non-American publications.
@Joel — I know where Game Of Thrones is shot. I know almost all of the leads are non-Americans. “It may is irrelevant to you…” No. It is irrelevant PERIOD. I have nothing to do with it. There are RULES that determine how the nationality of film or TV production is categorized. They are not MY rules. I tried explaining them to you, how it works, but you apparently don’t care.
Thanks for ignoring my comment where I explained my position. I never objected to the rules or the categorizations. Next time read what people say before responding.
Everybody take two steps back from the keyboard and three deep breaths. Then go read Rule #1 here
[www.hitfix.com]
Then take three more deep breaths. Then either find a way to have this discussion without getting chesty, or accept that I will just delete the whole thread.
Thanks!
Moretears you’re right about “Game of Thrones” being an American production. With that said Joel’s point that the HFPA’s ignoring a popular show with so many foreign actors is surprising remains. So you’re both correct in your points, though perhaps using capitalization to drive them home was unwise.
I’m wondering if Maggie Smith didn’t get nominated because HFPA finally realized that she doesn’t show up for award shows. And what’s the point of giving her a token nomination if she’s not even going to come?
I’m wondering if Maggie Smith didn’t get nominated because HFPA finally realized that she doesn’t show up for award shows. And what’s the point of giving her a token nomination if she’s not even going to come?
Yay for Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Tatiana Maslany, Amy Poehler and Andy Samberg.
Boo for no Anna Gunn or Game of Thrones.
Overall, much better than SAG. Parks and Brooklyn deserved ensemble nominations yesterday.
Also, I’m going to enjoy this year’s Breaking Bad awards shower very much indeed.
No Mad Men noms and only one Orange Is the New Black nom seems crazy to me, but otherwise I think it’s a fair list. No award show is ever going to pick all the same nominees that any individual person would have, and seeing a lot of shows I like — and a nom for Maslany!! — makes me happy. I might actually watch the presentation (for the first time ever?) to see Maslany’s reaction to being nominated. Her head must be spinning right now.
But I would say the biggest surprise is Brooklyn Nine-Nine getting two nominations. Where did that come from? I am enjoying it a lot even if I don’t think it’s totally there yet, but it’s so young I didn’t even realize it was in consideration.
A great TV show places a higher value on supporting roles than a great movie does, and so it’s hard to feel like any show was well-recognized with the tiny number of supporting nominations available to go around.
As with any industry awards (and this goes double for the Golden Globes), my perspective is always to feel happy for the people who deserve to be recognised and are (particularly when it’s unexpected) and to not give a shit about anything else. So hooray for OITNB, Orphan Black, Masters of Sex and all the other deserving nominees and, in the words of the great Ron Swanson, “I still think awards are stupid, but they’d be less stupid if they went to the right people”.
Golden Globes were always unfairly criticized. Yes, they always had some stupid nominations but in last 10-12 years they awarded quality in TV more than Emmys did.
Just look at the list of Golden Globe winners in last 10-12 years:
Six Feet Under, The Shield, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Office (BBC), Girls, Ian Mcshane for Deadwood, Hugh Laurie for House, Jon Hamm for Mad Men, Frances Fisher for SFU, Ricky Gervais for The Office, Jason Baterman for Arrested D., Lena Dunham for Girls. None of these shows or people never won an Emmy.
The only big flop for GG is Breaking Bad and Bryan Cranston but Emmys have much more flops than Golden Globes.
As much as I hate the Globes’ predictable nominating every shiny new Showtime show, there’s also a lot of really interesting and deserved nominations for *good* new shows. I don’t think I can get too pissed at an awards show that nominated both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Rec for best comedy.
As much as I hate the Globes’ predictable nominating every shiny new Showtime show, there’s also a lot of really interesting and deserved nominations for *good* new shows. I don’t think I can get too pissed at an awards show that nominated both Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Rec for best comedy.
Nominating Tatiana Maslany for Orphan Black plays directly into HFPA’s longstanding tradition of focusing attention on non-American actors and productions, and really I’m all for it considering how conservative and boring the noms for the Emmys and SAG awards are.
It also makes sense by this same reasoning that Ross would be in for Top of the Lake (an NZ production) over Mad Men or that Sheen (a Brit) would be nommed over Hamm (an American). I am shocked though that GoT is not better represented. That is a huge surprise. Usually HFPA doesn’t have the same level of bias against fantasy/sci-fi that the Emmys and SAG display, at least not when it represents an opportunity to recognize something outside of Hollywood.
Fun fact (applicable to the Emmys as well): the last non-white to be nominated for Best Dramatic Actor was Andre Braugher in 2001, for Gideon’s Crossing.
Though I can’t think of any plausible candidates to be nominated otherwise…very few prestige dramas with non-white leads.
Happy for Masters of Sex and Michael Sheen. Very well deserve it
House of Cards over Boardwalk season 4? BAH!
No love for Michael K. Williams or Jeffrey Wright? HUMBUG
Kind of amazed there is nothing for The Fall or Gillian Anderson. Thought that was a fantastic show and performance. Personally much better than Top of the Lake which made me respect the craft and the acting but not the story (plus it makes me want to go to New Zealand which is apparently a stunningly beautiful country).
I’m actually really curious wtf the eligibility of something like “The Fall” is. As I recall, it’s a foreign production that only “aired” in America on Netflix (it may have actually been on TV somewhere, I don’t know, it took me awhile to find it). Netflix is obviously pushing its own stuff, but I’m not sure they’d have any the incentive to try and get stuff its acquired into any kind of awards field. I sort of wish Hulu had tried harder to get some hype about its co-produced season of “In the Thick of It” out into the world, but Hulu doesn’t seem to make as much noise about its stuff as Netflix.
Alan, really Andy Samber over Jake Johnson
I wonder if Tatiana Maslany could be nominated for each character she played? I am really glad she was recognized….Glad to see Masters of Sex and Michael Sheen nominated…Orange Is the New Black should’ve been up for some supporting actress roles and best series…. House of Cards is a good show, not great…Would’ve liked The Americans nominated for something…Happy to see Homeland not nominated.
Reply to comment…
One of Maslany being nominated is way too much. She is a gimmick, and nothing more. Her nomination is a triumph of style over substance, and comes nowhere near the work Rachel Nichols did in season 2 of Continuum. Canada’s de facto best one-hour series, btw, which is unfairly excluded from Emmy and Globes competition because it is produced in Canada, while Game of Thrones, Orphan Black, etc get free passes while British-produced.
Lizzy Caplan NOT nominated for Masters of Sex is utterly ridiculous. She IS the show.
I found B99 to be one of the worst shows of the year and dropped it after the 2nd episode. I really don’t get the love for Andy Samberg.
I’ll choose to just look at the positives:
1) The Good Wife love.
2) Breaking Bad love.
3) Aaron Paul, Josh Charles, Corey Stoll.
4) Homeland dropping out, deservingly.
5) TATIANA MASLANY
What is with all the Mad Men snub? sadface
Tatiana maslany and Orange is the new black love, though, YAY
“Whether they got those nods because they are good or because they fit a certain Keri Russell/Piper Perabo/Hayden Panettiere HFPA tradition doesn’t matter, because they are on the list.”
Speaking of Keri Russell, would have like to see her get a nomination for The Americans. If I had to kick someone out for her, probably Robin Wright. While I enjoyed her performance in Cards, I though Russell showed more depth/range over the course of a season.