‘Grimm’ – ‘Tarantella’: Along came a spider

“Grimm” has surprised me a bit by still being on NBC’s schedule this late in the season. It’s not that I hated the show (as you can see in my initial review), but simply that it didn’t seem remarkable enough to survive on Friday nights, on NBC, opposite a couple of pre-established sci-fi/fantasy shows in “Fringe” and “Supernatural.” But it actually opened to pretty good numbers (especially by NBC standards), and while the ratings have dipped since the premiere, it still handily beats the other two genre shows each week.
I haven’t watched since the second or third episode, however, as I wanted to wait a while, then come back and see if the show was able to overcome the blandness of both David Giuntoli and its procedural cop show format. Conveniently, NBC was able to make tonight’s episode – guest-starring fanboy/girl favorite Amy Acker (who used to work for “Grimm” boss David Greenwalt on “Angel”) as the Monster of the Week – available in advance and I watched…
… and it’s basically the same show it was back in the fall, for good or for ill. There’s a bit more about how Nick is dealing with his newfound celebrity in the local monster community, but otherwise the structure, the style and the lead performance are all largely unchanged. Acker did a nice job, but this still isn’t a show I would make an effort to watch.
For those of you who have stuck with it, was “Tarantella” representative of the show’s growth curve (or lack thereof)? What did you think of both the episode and the season to this point?
I actually thought tonight was one of the least impressive episodes of the season. Not saying any have been all that great and this was an anomaly, just that others have been better.
I agree with Matty. This was duller than most (the wolf like sidekicks role was less than normal). There has also been a little on-going story line with the detective’s boss that was absent tonight.
You know… Giuntoli is NOT as bad as some of you keep saying. He’s not setting the world on fire (I think a role like this would’ve been perfect for, say, a guy who can play it with a roguish charm, like Mark-Paul Gosselaar, but that’s me), but he’s not bad. At least not as bad as some insist.
If this guy were a guy off the street and not Road Rules or wherever he came from, would he be taking as much crap?
I have to wonder.
I disagree. He’s barely a step above the ‘real’ people on shows like Luck and The Wire, and in some cases worse.
For me, it’s a more entertaining hour of tv than anything else I can choose from on a Friday night and unlike Fringe, one that I don’t have to watch every week to know what’s going on, which should be the standard for any show moved to Friday night.
I know this seems awfully convenient, but it’s too bad that you didn’t get to see last week’s episode, a play on Hansel and Gretel. I think it’s their best episode so far, probably the best that Grimm can do without radically revamping.
That’s not to say that there was anything extraordinary about it. It was just a more interesting episode.
Thanks. I just found it On Demand. (The whole series is available, not yet last night’s.)
I love this show. I think the special FX are great. The buddy/bro lines between Grimm and wolf and Grimm and Hank are awesome; the Captain is sleek and I am curious to see where that leads. Everyone is good-looking. What’s not to like? Plenty of disgusting yuck, too.
I really enjoyed the first few episodes…then basically forgot to keep watching. Oh well, it’s fun when I catch it
Maybe it’s just me, but I adore this show. It’s one of my absolute favorites, and I think David, while not the greatest of the greats out there, does a wonderful job as Nick. I’m excited for this episode, and yes, I’m an Amy Acker fangirl. :P That doesn’t change my love for this show.
I do not watch this show, however I really loved Amy Acker in her role(s) on Dollhouse. I know this is a bit of an aside, but I really want to see Amy Acker and Fran Kranz (and Dichen Lachman and Enver Gjokaj) get some spotlight for how well they played their roles in that other Friday night sci-fi extravaganza. It looks like a lot of them will be in some movie called Lust for Love.
Anyway, one disadvantage for this show, aside from being on Fridays now, is that Once Upon a Time sort of fills the same niche. If it is otherwise fairly unremarkable, then its slip to Fridays kind of makes sense.
Lachman currently has a recurring role on SyFy’s “Being Human.”
I’ve been watching since the beginning and some episodes are more compelling than others (last week’s “Organ Grinder” was a great one). It’s not the best show I have ever seen but you have to take it for what it is–entertaining Friday night network TV set in a comforting and familiar procedural format with characters that really grow on you. Oddly this show reminds me a lot of the X Files which I used to watch every Friday night before going out. Remember the first season of the X Files was clunky and it got better as it went on. I think this show has promise to perhaps develop a cult following (or at least that is my hope). I really hope they keep it around. It’s not Breaking Bad or Mad Men but surprisingly I do look forward to it every week.
You’re got to be kidding? Grimm reminds you of one the greatest tv series of all time.The X-Files!
Grimm will disappear without a trace within 2 years.
I catch Grimm on my DVR & it’s a fun show. It reminds me a lot of a something that would normally end up on ScyFy Network someday–except it’s one step above those kind of shows. Coincidentally I feel the same way about Terra Nova (but I think that FOX will eventually cancel TN because of production costs). Unfortunately I think Grimm would be more successful with a better lead actor; in fact swap Jason O’Mara over from Terra Nova & suddenly the Grimm is a much more compelling character.
The X-Files comparison is completely apt. It’s something about the “feel” of the series that reminds of it. (Part of it is obviously the Pac NW film locations.)
X-Files has 3 types of episodes – monster-of-the-week, conspiracy, and comedy with very few episodes filling multiple categories. Grimm’s episodes are most like the MotW’s, but with bit of the comedy (mostly from Monroe) and a hint of conspiracy.
I think what I like most about Grimm is that it’s a genre show that’s not trapped by it’s premise.
I think you’re right Fuzzbrain, that Grimm might be even better with a stronger lead. But David Duchovny wasn’t the greatest actor in the first season of the X Files–as I said, very clunky. Maybe David Guintoli will grow into this role too. Duchovny only had a little bit more experience than Guintoli when he started.
Nate, you nailed the show–episodes based on monster of the week, conspiracy, and comedy! And the comedy really only comes from Silas Weir Mitchell. But this format is what makes it feel X Files-like to me, plus the Pacific NW feel. Hopefully we will get more conspiracy in future episodes–we still haven’t figured out in detail what Nick’s boss is up to with his connection to the Hexenbiest lawyer and the Reapers.
Oh, forgot to add that the show has plenty of creepy, icky, yuck factor, particularly when it cones to the monsters. This is so X Files-like!
I watch “Grimm” and DVR “Fringe”. I like the show a lot more than I originally thought I would.
I do miss “Chuck”, though.
This one wasn’t a great one for some people to casually jump in on because it lacked the more serialized elements that the show’s been putting out there (although they are taking their sweet time), and it didn’t highlight the Nick/Monroe bond as well as last week’s Hansel and Gretel episode. At the end of the day, it is what it is: a fairy tale police procedural and there’s nothing wrong with that.
So you saw three episodes and then write a review? Sorry, I can´t take you seriously, especially after you missed some really great episodes and the tendency of Grimm to get better with each episode. I think Grimm is great. Definitely something that was missing for a while, after televisions were under attack of those vampire/werewolf crap…
If Alan had to watch every hour of every show, he wouldn’t have time to sleep, neverming write reviews. He saw the episodes available for his initial review, and now, he’s checking in. He was honest about that. No commenter has said this episode was a major departure from the usual, either in form or quality. Alan did a professional job.
I adore this show. It took some time to find its feet, and there are some characters/elements that still need developing — but I disagree strongly that it hasn’t progressed. I like that it isn’t overly arc-heavy; they’re working those elements in, bit by bit, but they’re coming up with good free-standing stories, too, and I htink that’s important at this stage of the game.
And I like David Giuntoli’s Nick. I can’t speak for where he came from — I don’t know what either of those shows mentioned are — but there are plenty of good actors who came from humble — even cringe-worthy — beginnings. What matters to me is what he does with the role, and I think he’s growing into it nicely. Is he a little green? Sure, but that’s not the same thing as being bad — and given the fact that he’s playing a fairy tale hero, his newness fits (and make no mistake, Grimm *is*, at the heart of it, an urban fairy tale, far moreso than it is a police procedural). The hero *had* to be young, untested, and in many ways, unshaped. He’s growing into the role as the character is growing into his, and that works.
I didn’t think tonight’s ep was the best, but I enjoyed it thoroughly; it had some great moments. And yes, it had some weak spots — but I didn’t really care about them, because I was too busy being entertained and majorly squicked out.
I love you for this comment. *smishes*
Great summary of the show and how Guintoli’s green acting actual complements the actual character’s newness to this world! He is definitely getting better as the show goes on.
You are totally accurate in your assessment. They have done little to stray from the formula, and they have done little to advance any larger story arc. That being said, it is a decent hour of TV and I still have hopes that they’ll take a few steps forward and break up the procedural rut a little bit.
I…honestly enjoy this show. It’s not groundbreaking, but it works for me. It puts a smile on my face and I think that’s really what matters. (That said, Silas Weir Mitchell’s character and his dynamic with Nick is really a big part of the attraction of the show for me.)
Yes both Fringe & Supernatural are established shows, but their season have been really slow and both shows are on their last legs. Honestly, I think Supernatural should have ended gracefully a couple of seasons ago. This season it seems to be dragging on. While Grimm may not be as polished or exciting as the other shows, it is something new and fresh.
I’m not far from dropping this show. The lack of growth since the pilot is tough to take. I get that not every hero’s quest should be as simple as, “take this ring to Mordor and throw it in the fire,” but it’s like we have the audience also just had a van full junk dumped on us with no direction. I’m fine that Grimm’s aunt didn’t give him much direction, but some sort of purpose should have revealed itself by now.
They like this
Amy Acker should be a series regular in something. I always loved her on Angel and she was one of the only elements of Dollhouse I enjoyed. Hopefully Cabin in the Woods will be a success.
I actually thought this was a strong episode, I really liked the playing up of the tragic side of being a monster. Yes, its still very much Monster of the Week but I think that works well with the procedural cop format which, like it or loathe it, has certainly proved successful over the years.
I also quite like the lead actor and am surprised he’s getting so much ire. I’ve always thought he makes the character realistic and believable as well as likable.
It’s not a masterpiece or anything, but its likable enough.
Well, my wife watches Fringe and we both watch Supernatural, so that fills up the two DVR slots when this show is on.
We have seen all the episodes, though, either on Hulu, VOD or download and…I don’t know…there’s not much there, but I’m still enjoying it.
It’s kinda funny that every week my wife and I discuss the latest episode and our conversation always comes around to, “This wasn’t bad, but they have to get away from monster of the week and a little more into the backstory/mythlogy/plot arc” and then the next episode is yet another monster of the week.
I’m watching it every week, and I’m enjoying it. I do find the lead actor rather bland, but I love Monroe the big bad wolf character. Yes, it’s mostly just a monster of the week police procedural, but I don’t mind that if it’s an interesting monster of the week. Some of them haven’t really been, but I thought this week’s was interesting, particularly in the way they showed Amy Acker’s regret at what she had to do, and the consequences if she didn’t.
I rarely get to catch it live, but I do find it entertaining and make a point to watch this show on Hulu, usually within a few days after it’s aired on TV. The lead character may be a bit bland, but I don’t find him irritating, so it doesn’t bother me. Random note: I liked that one week the guest start was that lounge singer guy from Mad Men (Season 2, I think).
He played a famous comedian on “Mad Men,” not a lounge singer. I remember the last name was Barrett because of the “Grin & Barrett” show title that was thrown out for him, but I can’t recall the first name.
But seriously, does anyone remember much from those episodes other than Don executing the crotch grab on Barrett’s wife? That threw everything else into a blur.
Right, he was a comedian. I remembered that a few minutes after I was on the road driving to work and it was too late to post a correction!
I like this show. The episodes so far have been a mixed bag, but overall it’s been good enough to bring me back every week, and entertaining enough that I don’t mind ignoring the plot holes (and, perhaps more importantly, resisting the futility of applying logic to fantasy…something that ruined Heroes for me). The black widow episode was just okay (probably not the best one to pick as a random sample of where the show has gone since the pilot)…last week’s Hansel & Gretel episode was better, and the Ogre episode a few weeks back was really good (with a Silent Rage-type bad guy). It’s nice to have a reliable popcorn-munching MOTW show on Friday nights (I hope NBC doesn’t ruin the vibe by moving it next season).
I like everything about the show that doesn’t have to do with the lead. There are so many problems with him: boring character, actor who’s not giving the audience anything to like or feel for him, and unclear “rules” on how he can identify a monster – sometimes it seems like he knows right away and then (say with the police chief) at other times he doesn’t know at all or is very slow to catch on. That’s a HUGE liability for the development of the show.
So my thoughts were that they somehow kill the main guy off, then his long lost niece gets “called up” and she has to move in with the girlfriend (who becomes a mom-figure) and the police partner finds out about the Grimms and he becomes the law helper, then you have the wolf guy helping her with the monsters. Kinda Buffy-esque, I know, but still the idea of that excites me more than the show I keep tuning in for (which DOES have a lot of stuff I like).
Also, they need to get back to the bigger police chief/evil storyline; what happened to that anyway?
I agree with you – the show has a lot of potential, but I don’t think they’ve done enough to advance the plot.
As far as the rules of identifying a monster – I believe it’s because he can see their true identity only if the monster is not in control. The police chief has not yet had an incident where he was not completely composed. I am interested to see how his character develops.
My favorite part of the show is Monroe, the wolf guy, if it weren’t for him I think I would give up. I like your suggestion about the story change-up, that sounds infinitely more watchable.