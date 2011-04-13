‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Pilot/Quicksand Girlfriend’: Runaway bride

I reviewed ABC’s “Happy Endings” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Did anybody tune in for either of the first two episodes? If so, are you sticking around? Or would you rather send Elisha Cuthbert back to hang out with Kevin Dillon and the cougar?
B-. Some bits seemed forced but lots of potential though
HE COULDN’T GET RID OF HER UNTIL SOMETHING ZANY HAPPENED THIS SHOW IS SO AWEOMSE
It’s not totally original, in fact it’s not really original at all. It is, however, worthy of more than two episodes to see how it turns out. It has that feel of potential and did make me laugh.
I like to compare its potential to Cougar Town, which didn’t start out great but turned into one of the best comedies on TV. Happy Endings will never be Cougar Town, but it has some bright spots to make it a staple on the ABC comedy block,
I also thought of Cougar Town comparisons. I agree that’s a very high standard, and I don’t think this show will get close. Even in CT’s uneven early days, you could still recognize the talented writing and the chemistry of the cast. Happy Endings didn’t display either of those in these two episodes.
I thought it was going to be terrible but I figured I’d watch the first couple of minutes after Modern Family. An hour later I was still watching. I doubt it will make the regular rotation, but it probably would if they kept the Mod Fam lead-in.
It wasn’t as bad as I was afraid it’d be. I laughed, which is good. I enjoyed it more than Mr. Sunshine in that spot, and more than Perfect Couples, in that genre.
It made me laugh quite a few times, but I don’t know if it’s gonna be something I watch on purpose.
Not terrible. Not great, though.
I liked the thank you card, and a few beats here and there.
I only recorded the first ep, but I think i might go ahead and catch the 2nd later.
I agree with most of what you said in the review (though as I said in comments there, I don’t find a thing wrong with the “group of 6 friends hang out” premise, it’s just the execution that fails in show after show). But I found it pleasant company for two half-hours, and I was smiling most of the time even if very little struck me as actually funny. The worst bit was right at the start, the bailing-during-the-wedding bit; so it was all uphill from there.
I don’t know; despite imagining that I have high standards, I seem to be a sucker for this kind of mild sitcom with attractive people.
(The story lines promised for future episodes may manage to drive me away though.)
Yea, I have to say I surprisingly enjoyed it. Significantly better than Mad Love/Perfect Couples/Traffic Light. The cast has chemistry and it was entertaining. Not the best show ever and maybe by next week I’ll hate it, but I was entertained.
Agreed. The writing in the second ep was better in the pilot, and will hopefully improve once they fully introduce all the characters without the clunky intro dialogue.
Liked it. When you reviewed it I thought it would be horrible, but then again I also like Perfect Couples, Traffic Light, and Better With You. Maybe I just like this genre, and you don’t? Not your cup if tea, but it is mine!
Not breakthrough TV, but it was surprisingly better than Perfect Couples or Traffic Light. The characters were slightly less cartoonish and the writing was much better. I won’t go out of my way to watch it, especially up against Justified, but if it was in an empty slot I’d watch it again.
okay, i was ready to hate it, but i came to enjoy it quite a bit. i watched both episodes even. it is much much better than Perfect Couple and Mad Love (a show with a cast that i adore). yes, i laughed many times, i guess i’m just the kind of cynical smug who enjoy this kind of comedy. A really good fit w/ my other favorite Cougar Town actually.
I liked it. I thought the cast was good together, and I laughed quite a bit. Usually I turn the TV off after Cougar Town (SO excited for that to come back, btw), but I think I’ll stick with this one for a while and see where it goes.
I’ll back your review. Underwhelming to say the least.
I was trying to figure out what about Max seemed familiar, and then I got it: he’s Wallace from Scott Pilgrim, only terrible.
My daughter and I watched the first 15 minutes. Neither one of us will be back for more.
I agree with the other folks who found this series much better than Perfect Couples/Mad Love/Traffic Light, etc. I also enjoyed it more than Mr. Sunshine. I am concerned about what this says about me since the tv critic from the “Washington Post” went on at length about what horrible, snarky people these characters are.
Not great, but not terrible. I think the show needs a season or so to find its footing and find an appropriate voice for each of the character. So far, I find the Eliza Coupe character and Adam Palley’s non-stereotypical gay character interesting.
Agreed. I loved Eliza Coupe’s over the top type A character the most.
i’d rather she show a bit more of the snark she had on scrubs. that seems to be more her wheelhouse
Adam Pally is the Olivia Munn of ABC. I’m not sure if they can’t act or just can’t play the character that was written for them (I lean toward talentless rather than miscast, but that’s just me), but both ruined an otherwise decent show with a likeable cast.
The first half of the pilot was an absolute train wreck, but it settled in with a few chuckles for the next 45 mins. If nothing else is on, I probably won’t change the channel after MF, and will watch the next, what 4 or so, eps before it gets cancelled.
I thought it was pretty funny. I have tried Traffic Light, Perfect Couples, etc. and I thought they all had potential, but none came to fruition. For as zany as some parts were, some parts of Happy Ending were actually very true to life for the 20-something set. Casey Wilson’s soliloquy in the gym was spot-on, as well as her relationship with her “flaming gay bff.” She is probably the most solid part of the show.
I agree with the commentor how mentioned that Cougar Town also started questionably, it is now my favorite show. Happy Endings definitely has the potential, if it stays grounded– hopefully it will come out the other side.
So was Cuthberth cuter as Jacks daughter or was she *gasp* better written? She is still sort’a pleasant, and thankfully there is no laugh track, but its just not funny.
I didn’t dislike it as bad as you did on the podcast. It was certainly better than Paul Reiser’s new show. I think with some fine-tuning, it has potential.
I don’t like the way it’s filmed. it’s too polished. i think this was also a problem of perfect couples. it feels like i’m watching something instead of being apart of the lives of the characters, if that makes sense.
The 2nd episode was a lot better than the first. But I found both Perfect Couples and especially Traffic Light a lot stronger.