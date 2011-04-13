‘Happy Endings’ – ‘Pilot/Quicksand Girlfriend’: Runaway bride

#Happy Endings
Senior Television Writer
04.13.11 27 Comments

I reviewed ABC’s “Happy Endings” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Did anybody tune in for either of the first two episodes? If so, are you sticking around? Or would you rather send Elisha Cuthbert back to hang out with Kevin Dillon and the cougar?

