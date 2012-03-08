‘Happy Endings’ – ‘The Kerkovich Way’: Penny Hartz’s day off

A quick review of last night’s “Happy Endings” coming up just as soon as I krump away this guilt…
“The Kerkovich Way” didn’t feel quite as perfectly-executed as last week’s episode. The Penny/Max B-story just felt like an excuse for lots of Chicago/John Hughes movie references, some of which were actual jokes (Richard Edson turning out to be a real garage attendant), but plenty of others just references for the sake of it. (If I don’t let “Breaking In” slide for using references as a crutch when they don’t have a gag, I can’t let this show slide, either.) Parts of it worked, but other parts didn’t.
But the A-story, with Jane turning supervillain to wipe Dave and Brad’s memories of Dave and Alex’s one-night stand? That was overflowing with hilarity, whether it was Dave dismantling Alex’s mannequin in an attempt to demonstrate his impressive bra removal technique, Dave comparing him and Alex to “Marty McFly and his mother”(*), Alex krumping through the entire commercial break (we can add “Elisha Cuthbert dancing” to “Elisha Cuthbert eating” in the Never Not Funny category), the flashback to the origin of the Kerkovich Way, all the way through Brad guilting her into a year-plus of listening to the Steve Martin banjo album.
(*) Now that is a case of a reference that’s also a joke. You need to know the plot of “Back to the Future” to appreciate it, but the line does more than say, “Hey, remember that thing you loved watching when you grew up?” We want you to associate that love with what you’re watching now!
Because “Don’t Trust the (Bitch) in Apartment 23” is taking over this timeslot in April, there are going to be nights like last night where “Happy Endings” is the only one of ABC’s Wednesday comedies that’s new.And I’m guessing its ratings are going to be notably lower on those nights without a new “Modern Family” as a lead-in. Hopefully, ABC doesn’t judge the show too harshly for its performance on these kinds of nights when it comes time for upfronts.
What did everybody else think?
No mention of the literal “floor pie” reference as a follow-up to the more-subtle “floor bacon” joke? I thought that was a major highlight of the episode.
I thought last night’s episode was funny – especially the A-story you mentioned. I hope the show doesn’t do too badly without the Modern Family lead-in and that it gets renewed for the third season. There are 5 episodes left in this season and considering that “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” is premiering on April 11, will there be 2 episodes in a week – may be a 2-episode finale on April 4?
The Penny and Max storyline was hysterical beyond the references. In fact those didn’t even register for me. It was all about continuing “the year of Penny” and the two sequences Casey Wilson did with food on the floor had me laughing out loud. Breaking In ONLY has the references. HE might have the references but that was clearly not the root of the story. It was furthering the underdog status of Penny who got a win at the end. Believe it or not Penny and Sue Heck have much in common. Both underdogs who remain highly optimistic despite being knocked down. It’s funny that you don’t enjoy the references because I’m not a fan of Community the way you are because I feel it relies way too much of that on a weekly basis.
But the year is over Penny.
Fiscal year.
As an Inception fan i appreciate the gag about the spinning top, it’s shame it was one-gag thing and they didnt attempt to run with it.. but i did enjoy the whole Jabe becomes Dr Claw, Moriarty & Blofeld all meshed into one. The B Plot made me smile at the movie references, but it wasnt very funny.
The John Hughes museum led to two great jokes. First when Penny realized that maybe going to her teacher’s basement wasn’t a job in the John Hughes museum. And second when Max referred to her job in the John Hughes museum as the first act in an after-school special. But other than that, it wasn’t that good.
But, I would watch a whole season’s worth of episodes with Jane as a super villain (with Alex as her less than capable assistant).
I loved the John Hughes museum jokes and Dave’s attempt to remove the mannequin’s bra, but it made me feel bad for the women he dates.
Everything about Dave makes me feel bad for the women he dates.
I loved that they broke out into speaking what I have to assume was Russian when they were found out to be lying. So completely ridiculous.
Max as a shopping cart whisperer was also hilarious.
And of course Brad names his sweatpants, “I name what I name!”
Yeah, with the specific references to their being Serbian, I’m sure they randomly chose to speak Russian.
They were speaking Serbian (or Serbo-Croatian, depending on your political view), not Russian.
In metered markets Happy Endibgs numbers look scary low, like NBC low. ABC gets screwed again. Someone explain to me how NEW GIRL resonates and this show doesn’t cause I honestly don’t get it. How thd eff does every piece of crap that CBS puts on after TBBT work?
I’m guessing for your 2nd question, the answer is that is probably hte best modern example of how a lead-in can actually really help ratings. They also get early tune-ins for the 10PM as well.
I really don’t get why New Girl is soooo popular either…I like Happy Endings a million times more.
Not every piece of crap that CBS puts on after TBBT works. In fact, you could say that none of it has worked.
Feces My Dad Says: cancelled
How to Be a Gentleman: cancelled after only two episodes
Rules of Engagement: hiatus
Rob: ending its season early, probably cancelled
Actually in the demo the numbers were okay 2.0 out of 2.4 for MF. Not bad considering a) was facing the highest half hour of IDOL b) it followed 90 min of reruns on ABC. I feel Better about than in earlier post. It’s a Lock for renewal. ABC loves it
Did anyone else think the spinning top and alternate timeline was not just a reference to Inception, but also, maybe a reference to the Community episode earlier this season? I totally thought it was, and since Cougar Town and Community cross reference each other so much, I wouldnt be surprised.
Alan, I am not sure if you are with me on this…. But can we officially throw Damon Wayans Jr. hat into the ring for Best supporting actor. I find almost everything he does absolutely hilarious. The way he carries himself on the show is priceless. I really don’t know if there is a funnier character on TV right now, imo.
I absolutely agree with you about Wayans. He is so watchable, you really can’t take your eyes off him, he is so damn funny.
Co-sign on Wayans. He’s fantastic.
As much as I love this show in general, this episode in particular brought few laughs. I appreciated what they were going for with the John Hughes homage, but it didn’t really work.
Also co-sign on wayans. He pretty much was what kept me watching the show at the beginning. It’s also why i think New Girl has had such a hard time with the lamorne morris character. He is fine, but he isn’t damon wayans. That was a big loss for that show.
No abc should judge this show on the premise that It’s friggin AWFUL. Because of alans love of this show I’ve tried to give it a decent shot but my god its like watching a bunch of teenagers trying to be funny. EVERYTHING is derivative, so I can understand a casual tv watcher getting sucked in but a critic?
well I think Park and Rec and especially community are way over rated, so…
BRYAN-B, could not disagree more. Parks & Recreation is LITERALLY the best show I have ever seen.
-Cheers
So Bryan A+B…..what comedies do you watch?
Good question Jim, in order of preference her go, community, parks rec, always sunny, middle (ive got teens so it really hits home ), big bang, new girl, 30 rock, cougar town, mod family, office, himym (last 3 out of habit more than enjoyment)
Alan, I completely disagree with you about the “references need to have a gag” idea. Maybe it’s because i want to defend breaking in as a decent show or at least one with potential.
*although unlike you i am not happy so far with megan mullaly on the show. i think she totally undercuts christian slater who was pretty funny in the first season.
I think references can work as lines when they just use them to ilustrate the character or as normal parts of dialogue. It’s not unlike how we might use references in our own conversations – like when we will quote lines from favorite movies when the situation fits. Just like in real life – that type of reference humor can be funny as well without having to do some clever take or an homage to the reference. It’s just the way a person talks.
i realize this isn’t how Happy Endings used referencing last night… but since you mentioned breaking in i think they tend to use referencing in the way i described above – or at least thats one of the ways. Referencing star wars just seems to be how Cash talks. Another good example is Christian Slater saying “there can only be one”. I remember when highlander came out and myself and friends would always quote that line in different contexts. So when christian slater did it not only did i think it sounded like natural dialogue, but i cracked up too.
I think last night’s episode showed that Dave actually is and has been a pretty funny character – contrary to popular opinion. He’s been funny as the guy who wants to be super cool but obviously isn’t and Zachary Knighton plays that pretty well.
Last nights mannequin bit was perhaps one of the best examples of that but he’s had many moments like that throughout this season.
Yeah “Dave and Alex” got much Funnier when they started writing them as “Pheobe and Joey” as opposed to trying to make them the Ross and Rachel of happyendings
Is the show actually in danger of not getting a s3?
that would suck, I just started watching a few months ago.
It’s not a lock since it’s so dependent on ‘Modern Family’ as a lead in. My guess is it will get a third season, but it’s going to go down to the wire.
It’s got the fourth-highest ratings on the network. It’s in absolutely no danger.
Hmmm, if it comes down to axing either Happy Endings or Cougar Town, which one will receive the short end of the stick? Cougar Town will have 61 episodes after this season while Happy Endings will have only 35. I am guessing both will come back airing together since both shows are very similar.
Normally I’d say Cougar Town, easily, given that it’s been empirically tested over the past few years on ratings sites that all other things being equal, shows going into their final year to get to the magic number of 88 for syndication get renewed at a far higher clip than those without that possibility (typically season 3 to season 4), but given that Cougar Town will only be on 61, that means it needs 2 more seasons to reach syndication, making it much more up in the air.
Why give up either? They’re both hilarious and well worth the time. It’s only 22 minutes apiece!
It isn’t up in the air. “Happy Endings” has very good ratings, “Cougar Town” has bad ratings. “Happy Endings” coming out of 90 minutes of reruns got better ratings than any episode of “Cougar Town” coming out of “Last Man Standing.” It may be that the long layoff irreparably damaged “Cougar Town” and that it could’ve kept chugging along behind “Modern Family” for years to come, but what’s done is done. There’s no choice between these two; one’s a lock, and one’s virtually certain to be axed.
Eliza Coupe slayed me with Evil Jane, especially the white cat. She’s too funny.
Too bad the Max and Penny scenes weren’t as amusing (our full take on the episode here: [wp.me]). Floor pie was pretty good, though