HBO renews ‘Girls’ for season 3

It’s official: HBO has ordered a third season of “Girls.”
The comedy’s producers have been talking for a while like the third season was already a done deal – earlier this week, star/creator/producer Lena Dunham told Alec Baldwin on a podcast that the third season would film in some of the studio space “30 Rock” was vacating – but the actual announcement didn’t come until this afternoon.
By conventional ratings measures, “Girls” doesn’t look so spectacular, as the season 2 premiere only drew 866,000 for its first telecast, and only 1.6 million viewers over multiple airings that night. But in total, across many platforms (including HBOGo), more than 3.8 million have watched that episode so far. Besides, HBO doesn’t really rely on conventional ratings measures – or on ratings at all – but on things that will drive subscriptions, enhance the company’s brand, etc. And “Girls” has been a huge critical success, has won several awards (including a pair of Golden Globes earlier this month) and is a show that people are talking about – whether they like it or hate it.
The third season will consist of 12 episodes, as opposed to the 10 for the first two seasons. The third episode of season 2 airs Sunday night at 9 on HBO.
I’m a relatively masculine guy in my mid 20’s, and admittedly I’ve never lived in a major metropolitan area, but I don’t understand the hatred for this show. I absolutely love it. I don’t take it literally or view it as an accurate representation of life for my generation, but it’s hilarious. Elijah especially has been a great addition. I’m thrilled to hear they’ll be getting 2 more episodes for the next season.
I’m a big, manly man who likes the occasional girly entertainment (Bunheads, Carrie Diaries, SATC). I even think Lena Dunham is cute.
But Girls just rubs me the wrong way. I found the episodes painful to watch. I kept looking at the clock waiting for them to be over.
I’m with you Maxwell. My brother & I, both in our early 20s & having never lived anywhere larger than Tucson, love the show. It’s fantastic at demonstrating the sense of entitlement & lack of self-awareness that so many young people, my self included, suffer from in a humorous, & not completely condemning, way. Of course humor is subjective but, for my money it’s one of the 3 or 4 funniest shows on TV.
I heard her mention possibly 12 episodes in her terrific interview with Alec Baldwin on Here’s The Thing, and I was pleased! I am a 50 year old man and I love the show. So there.
Happy to hear this inevitable news, but, I’m concern for the fate of Enlightened. I don’t want them to cancel it before it has a proper final season.
HBO has lost its mind. I’ve never seen Snooki nor Honey Boo so I can only imagine that they are this bad but Girls realyy is trash tv at its worst.
Grow up
Maybe you should go take a weekend and watch nothing but Snooki and Honey Boo Boo, just so your opinion will be fully informed, “Girls Sucks.” Wouldn’t want folks to think you had prejudged things, y’know?
This is great news for all true comedy fans. “Girls” makes all sitcoms seem much, much funnier!
Excellent news. One of the best shows in the air right now.
And I really like the early renewals. Not just because they show faith in a show but also because I imagine it gives the creators more time to plan ahead.