HBO renews ‘Veep’ for season 3

HBO has renewed “Veep” for a third season. The political comedy, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and created by Armando Iannucci, is three episodes into its second season, airing Sundays at 10 after “Game of Thrones.”
I never got a chance to do an advance review of “Veep” season 2, though Fienberg and I discussed it at length on the podcast. I had liked but not loved the first season, and even though Iannucci made several obvious and welcome tweaks for season 2 – making Selina more relevant to the presidential administration, bringing in ace guest stars like Gary Cole and Kevin Dunn – I actually found myself laughing less frequently at the new episodes than the old ones. (And Cole has, so far, been a total bust, which didn’t seem possible when I heard he’d be appearing this year.) But I’m glad it’s continuing, if only because I enjoy hearing these fine actors wrap their tongues around Iannucci’s clever, creatively profane dialogue.
I know some other critics feel this season’s been stronger than the first, so I’m curious what all of you who are watching think. Is “Veep” better, worse, or the same as it was last year?
I thought the first season was great and I think this 2nd season has been even better so far. I do agree that Gary cole has not been used like he should be, but hoping they will utilize him properly for the rest of the season.
So far I think season 2 is better but mainly because the first episodes of season 1 dragged with the whole clean jobs/oil lobby backdoor politics crap. And obviously we were unfamiliar with the characters. But now we know how they tick and everything.
This renewal is fucking primordial!
I think this season is both stronger and less funny. Not sure if it’s just because I know the well fleshed out characters better or what. Just their presence is amusing, if not laugh out loud funny.
I always have to watch an episode twice, the second time just watching Tony hale’s facial expressions in the background
Veep is twice as good as Girls and gets less than half the love. Critics and viewers alike. Such a shame.
I agree 100%. “Veep” features splendid veteran comic actors at the peak of their powers. I find myself laughing robustly at this fine political satire, and especially enjoy the puns (“Garyoke,” indeed!).
Don’t know how many people have noticed the subtle reference to “The Prisoner” in the opening credits, where Selina is referred to as “The New Number 2” in one of the floating newspaper clippings.
Girls is genius and wholly original. Veep is completely devoid of originality or spark.
I agree. Girls is enjoyable – just unfunny, in a Nurse Jackie kind of way. Veep is funny-funny (the kind where I laugh and feel amused.)
Agreed. Other than Curb Your Enthusiasm (which is probably the best current comedy on any network–if it were up to me, it would have several Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series) whenever it airs a season), Veep is the best comedy on HBO. I’m not sure if this season has been stronger than the first or not. Both have been very good, and I’m glad to have it back.
Rule #1 you have to accept at the door is that Sepinwall will never write anything negative about Dunham or Louis CK. No use in even criticizing Girls in this arena.
That said, Veep is a very funny show and is funnier this season than last. Not spectacular but very good.
Too bad Alan is too in awe of Zosia Mamet’s “nuanced” work in Girls to give a show like this a chance.
I thought Armando Iannucci blew a big opportunity to do for American politics what he did for British politics. I think The Thick of It is really about something significant the way Yes Minister was in its time and reflects a change in problems plaguing politics. To me, Girls is thick with meaning – especially in its magnificent second season. Veep is just about shallow people – something that can be easily ignored. But politics is hard to get right and maybe Iannucci just doesn’t have enough of a stake in American politics to make something important. I just doubt that people will think Veep said very much when all is said and done. Probably, it’s not dark enough. Perhaps if it touched on religion it would be seen as more controversial and brave. It also seems fairly predictable at this point. Dunham is fearless, especially in the way she tells stories. She always keeps me guessing. Just my 2 cents. But everyone has their own take and taste. I appreciate Alan’s championing of Girls.
Tomatoes, I’m not looking for a comedy to say anything “important” (in general, I don’t go to an entertainment medium like television for serious discussions about important social and political issues–I actually read about those things and don’t rely on TV writers to tell me what to think). This notion that a show’s “importance” should be the primary criteria by which we judge it has always struck me as ridiculous. If a show is boring, I don’t really care what it’s saying, even if I agree with it. And if it’s entertaining, I can overlook messaging that I disagree with. For a comedy, I’m just looking for it to make me laugh. And Veep does that consistently.
Girls is so amazing people feel compelled to bitch about it in the Veep comments section for no discernable reason.
Well, perhaps we’re just not talking about the same thing. I don’t know who said importance “should be the primary criteria.” I’ve never heard that before. Seems like a straw man. I guess I’m saying the show would be funnier and hold my attention more if it were about something interesting, like politics. Hey, I think “I Love Lucy” was one of the best sitcoms ever made. If something is funny, it’s funny.
Quite a robust announcement.
Seriously though, I’ve been loving this season..so far like it better than the first.
:)
Really enjoying this season thusfar. Defending Israel in front of a rotating pig on a spit was to die for. When two people love each other, and it’s the man’s birthday… Glad to see Kevin Dunn back on HBO… he portrayed the best character on Luck.
I really enjoy Veep. But I’m not sure how much of the humor value comes from the shock value of the creative swearing coming out of the mouths of the characters. It gets an extra rise out of you because the show has a fairly traditional sitcom look, feel, and structure, so the language stands out even more …
That’s what Ianucci does best though. Have you seen “The Thick of It”? The main character, Malcolm Tucker, was wonderfully profane.
I get what you’re saying though, but maybe it’s just that most American shows are more censored while this one just goes off the rails.
One of my favorite and most memorable lines from that show is “Yeah, ’cause normally you’re about as secure as a hymen in a South London comprehensive” , so I welcome the profanity.
Wow this ended up being longer than I planned..my bad haha
The Thick of It was a show that’s really about something and really gets to the heart of the problem with British politics. It was insightful. Veep is the opposite. I think it’s basically a wet noodle. It avoids rather than confronts. This show was a big disappointment for me.
Meh.
This season’s definitely been better – enjoying it more than the Nurse Jackie-type shows.
Count me as one more person who really likes season 2 — funny and good stories. While I enjoyed the idea of a powerless vice-president, in practice it is more fun having Selina interacting with policy and power. Happy to see more Sue, too.
If I have a complaint, it is that many of the characters are written too similarly. It would be nice to vary the mix of venal, profane, competent, ego, etc., a bit more.
This is a show that I really want to like, but I just find it thoroughly mediocre, with no real change this season. The writing just doesn’t do it for me.
I’m as much a fan of this kind of “creatively profane” dialogue as the next guy, so in theory I should love this show. But not when that’s a show’s one and only source for laughter. There’s just nothing else there – and even the dialogue only gets precious few chuckles from me.
It’s a shame too, with such a good premise, cast, etc. that I think the writing is the only weak element that lets it down. It could be so much funnier than it is. I imagine their entire process to be, “Let’s see how many times we can have the Vice President say the F word, that’s funny!”
I think it’s been pretty good this season, the dialogue and situations are always funny. To me it’s one of the better shows I am currently watching and I enjoy it a lot.
But I would agree that it’s been a disappointing turn for the always great Gary Cole. Just feels like they have the ace in the hole and they never use it.
After hearing you and Dan on the podcast talk about how you didn’t find these early S2 episodes funny, I was worried, especially since I didn’t think the first episode was that laugh-out-loud. But the next two have been great, and I think this season is at least as strong as last year (and I agree with other commenters that it should be getting more love than Girls).
Season 2 of Veep has been very good thus far. I really like it.
Veep suffers from completely unsympathetic characters. As much as the characters in The Thick of It were awful people, they still felt extremely human. Take for example the Veep characters joking about the people they expect to meet at the pig roast vs. Hugh’s complaining about how much he hates the public at the factory visit with the piss woman. Hugh seems genuinely perplexed about himself and them, wondering Why are they so fat? Veep characters feel like well programmed joke robots in comparison. When they finally tried it last week with JLD and the leg, ugh! It felt awful to have that suddenly sprung on us without any previous sense that she cares about anything beyond her political career.
I spend too much time wondering why the same creator, writers, and talent of cast can turn out something so average (and continue to watch for the same reasons). I’ve decided it’s an unwillingness to trust the audience with possibly liking the characters. And I’m finding that even harder to deal with this season than last.
The problem with Veep is that Ianucci has never really been able to do for American politics what he did for British politics because of their disparate realities.
The Vice-President isn’t a stand-in for a relatively minor cabinet minister, it’s a real position with real responsibilities. Biden was in the room with the President when he was making the call on OBL and Cheney basically ran the show. Making a show about American politics that avoids partisanship is a fundamentally flawed decision when that’s essentially what defines American politics. Whereas the best of what Ianucci did in Englad was cut-to-the-bone satire because it’s one of the most specific portrayals of ministerial politics here Ianucci’s essentially created this weird alternative universe with people in make believe jobs and in a make believe town that’s just a delivery vehicle for creative insults.
I wouldn’t say never. He pulled it off in In the Loop. The American politicians in that were very different from but just as convincing as the British side, and the consequences felt real. None of that is happening in Veep.
I don’t agree. I liked In The Loop relatively but I thought where it fell down was dealing with the American side of things. That’s where the setting either became mushy/formless(there’s a great deal of talk about a “war committee” but it doesn’t appear to be a senate subcommittee or anything official or real. It just seems to be a meeting a DDS is holding) or bordering on overly silly parody(A 23 year old holding an important position in the White House).
As someone who worked in ministerial politics his British stuff reads like he’s nailing it inch for inch and then his American stuff seems like someone whose knowledge of the inner workings of politics is gleamed entirely from half-watching a few episodes of The Daily Show.
The New Yorker profile of Ianucci that Alan links to indicated that the *entire* writing staff of Veep was British, as least in Season 1. I wonder if that’s why the satire of American politics hasn’t been fully realized here …
Don’t know if the writing team situation changed in Season 2.
Actually … Alan didn’t link to it. Here it is, and here is the germane passage:
[www.newyorker.com]
“At HBO, Iannucci made sure that he was the showrunner, and one result is that even late drafts of “Veep” scripts were dotted with Britishisms—characters ring each other on the phone and threaten to strip down to their pants. “It gave me pause in the beginning,” Louis-Dreyfus said later. “I thought, Come on, you guys. Where are the American comedy writers?” She got into the habit, during readings and rehearsals, of making a teasing, crooked face to alert Iannucci to such errors.”
I actually think the more telling bit from that profile was where he said that his basis for the VP’s relevance was based on LBJ. The idea of the do nothing, unimportant VP hasn’t really existed for 20-30 years depending on how much latitude you want to give Dan Quayle. Cheney, Biden and Gore all had pretty important roles regarding policy. It’s hard to seem fresh and inspired if you’re taking your cues from the political circumstances of 50 years ago.
In a way, though, I feel for Ianucci on this. The thing that’s really come to represent American politics is ugliness and it’s very hard to make a comedy about that. The problem here is that he’s not really trying, just sort of trying to shoe-horn in the stuff that worked about British politics to a new template.
Season 1 was a like-it-but-don’t-love-it for me… I don’t know if Season 2 is markedly better, but I think I like it more as familiarity with the characters has grown… I thought 2.3 had some very funny moments.
Veep will probably never be in the top 3 or 4 shows I’m looking forward to on any given Sunday night, but I do enjoy it, and am glad they’ll be doing a third season.
I watch VEEP, but it isn’t really clear why. Really good actors, and lots of funny lines but from a plot perspective I rarely remember what I watched the next morning. It’s a lot like junk food. You eat it but it doesn’t provide much real value. Hopefully it gets better.
I love Veep. I think the second season is stronger than the first and I disagree about Cole. I think the show is building to some funny scenes with Cole; his idiosyncrasies will pay off. I also like watching Dan around Cole.
Matt Walsh is my son-in-law so VEEP being picked up for a third season is huge….for my grandkid’s college funds.
Saw the show tonight for the first time and thought it was awful. Seventh grade, immature kids use bad language as I heard tonight. This is not entertainment to me.