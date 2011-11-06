‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Pilot’: An elephant never forgets

I posted my review of “Hell on Wheels” earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. Did you enjoy this show’s take on the familiar Western genre? Did you buy Anson Mount as a grizzled gunslinger? Common as a tough ex-slave? Colm Meaney as a charismatic businessman who gives monologues to thin air? If you were a “Deadwood” fan, was it hard to avoid the similarities? Most importantly, will you keep watching?
As I said at the end of my review, I didn’t especially like the show, but it’s acceptable enough in a genre I enjoy that I imagine I’ll at least be sticking with it through the end of the season. And as a result, I may wind up doing regular posts – about as long as this one, if not shorter – to see if other people want to keep talking about it. We’ll play it by ear, and if the interest just isn’t there, I’ll either stop or start bundling it up into one of the semi-regular round-up features.
Have at it.
How timely that I had to sit through an ad for the show before reading Alan’s review.
We were bored within the first 20 minutes and I got up to make dessert somewhere within the middle 20. I’ll keep reading your reviews to see if there’s an uptick in quality, but I don’t suspect I’ll be watching anymore.
I was really looking forward to this show, but was really unsure about whether I’d like it or not given the pre-release info about the protagonist and his Confederate soldier done wrong backstory. Now after seeing it, I have to say that most of my concerns were realized.
Along with all of the ways that this show was an inferior retread of Deadwood, it also beat into the ground the all-too-tired phoney-baloney non-racist slaveholding-but-honorable wistful patriot stereotype. Even worse was the Ted Levine character, who evoked every bloodthirsty, bearded, squinty and overweight Union vet cliche.
Being a sucker for this genre, and even more for Civil War stories, this was an incredible disappointment. Perhaps it will transcend these ridiculous tropes over the course of the season, but I don’t have high hopes.
It’s time to put the Josey Wales garbage to rest. It’s ahistorical, it’s way overdone, and it’s as insulting as making a hero out of a Redcoat, though that might at least make for some interesting anti-hero revisionism.
Why isn’t Common’s character the protagonist of the series? What a waste.
Yeah, the number of slaveholders who freed their slaves just before the war is probably a fairly limited subset of Confederate soldiers.
A minor quibble for me was the opening scene where he just happened to be in the confessional booth as one of the soldiers responsible for his wife’s death just conveniently drops in.
I’ll keep watching just because I love westerns, but this is no Breaking Bad.
It did make me miss Deadwood. I don’t have all the players down pat just yet, but I’m definitely interested enough to keep watching.
I liked the pilot, it did suspense pretty well (the Indian fight with the surveyor and his wife in particular) and the acting was pretty good, especially Ted Levine. I don’t think the writers went out of their way to spell everything out for the audience as Alan indicated in his series review; for example, we’re only being spoon-fed details of what happened to Bohannon’s wife. Didn’t see Ted Levine’s death coming in the opening episode, thought he’d be a regular. The revenge-minded black worker seemed a little too well spoken for a former slave, though. Was there no law whatsoever on the railroad? No consequences for beating (or the death of, albeit accidental) a liberated black man? And just want to note that I have yet to watch more than a couple of episodes of Deadwood, so I’m not comparing this to anything. I think so far, it stands up well on its own.
I enjoyed the pilot a great deal, and cannot disagree more with the negative reviews — reviews that as a body of work seem to me almost comical in their divisibility into “It’s a Deadwood rip-off!” and “It’s not enough like Deadwood!” camps.
I found the use of a Dead Weather song in one of the scenes to be odd. I don’t know if the show plans to use contemporary music for some reason or if they just thought it sounded cool but it threw me for a second.
Yeah, I’m not really seeing the Deadwood comparison. I’m a little upset that they killed off Ted Levine so early as he was the only character I found remotely interesting.
To me, this didn’t evoke “Deadwood” so much as “Blazing Saddles.” I was really hoping the railroad workers would start singing “I Get a Kick Out of You”…
I saw enough to stick around, although I’m at the point where I’ll give anything on AMC the full season (even if it turns out to be hugely disappointing like “The Killing.”).
My only major objection was that the Native warrior who killed the surveyor seemed almost cartoonishly villainous. I thought for a moment they were going to have him sniff the air or somethng.
Not anything like Deadwood…
Alan I hope you continue with your summer recaps for season 3.
The scene where within moments of meeting Our Hero, Ted Levine’s character immediately tells him about himself, revealing A) he’s a racist, B) he’s a Copperhead Democrat prior to the war – i.e., bootlicking pro-Southerner in the North, C) he’s really racist, and D) he lost an arm in the war.
*groan*
Hi, Exposition InfoDump Lad.
Then again, he did have to get all of his info in, seeing as he was going to get got by the end of the episode.
I’ll watch the next episode, because Deadwood-lite is better than no Deadwood. But boy was this not worth the hype.
Also, I had no problem with Colm Meaney pontification. If Chief Miles O’Brien wants to vent, who am I to deny him his pleasure?
It wasn’t as bad as I was expecting. I like westerns, so I had to watch the pilot despite the bad reviews. Cullen’s and Elam’s stories will keep me around for next week’s episode. I think the two actors have good chemistry. Also, I am glad they aren’t friends right off the bat. It’s more like they tolerate each other. I’m not sure what to make of Doc just yet, but I’m trying not to compare him to Al Swearengen, because I’m not sure that’s the direction they’re trying to go with him. The scene between Lily and her husband made me cringe it was so bad.
PS: speaking of comparisons, whenever I see a baptism scene, I think of that scene from Boardwalk Empire season 1, lol.
I’m sold. TV is starved for a western series, so I will take what scraps I can get.
The cast seems several orders of magnitude below the cast of Deadwood, and the comparisons are hard to avoid.
Colm Meaney delivering his speech to nobody is a terrible directorial choice. Really, Really stupid. It seems like there should have been multiple people in the development process that would have pointed out what a mistake it was.
That monologue at the end was bafflingly weird and so strangely stranger I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. Who the fuck was he talking to? Colm meaney looked downright uncomfortable to me doing that. He knew he was giving a bad performance in and even worse scene. not his fault
Pilot was good. Will continue to watch in order to see how the historical aspect of this develops. Hollywood may or may not come through. The period of Reconstruction after the war of northern aggression is little studied. Will continue to tune in.
Pilot was good. Will continue to watch in order to see how the historical aspects develop. Hollywood may or may not come through. So little is studied about the period of Reconstruction after the war of northern aggression. Curiosity has drawn me in.
“war of northern aggression”?
Get over it, already. It’s the Civil War.
And the South was on the wrong side.
Sorry, posted twice. My bad.
Overall liked it and will stick it out, (no show will ever be another Deadwood, hopefully won’t be another Killing either) will take a couple of episodes to get into all the characters, but that’s how it should be.
I too was surpirsed at the death of Ted Levine and the husband with the maps so early- thought at least they both would be around for awhile, the husband eventually dying of his cough (TB?).
The end hooked me- nice to learn he is working the RR for access to those he seeks revenge against as promised in the promos and I want to find out who the Sargeant is.
Meh; nothing I’m gonna want to hang around for. I nodded off about 20 minutes in and woke up in time to see the standard “bad guy dies just before he reveals the identity of the person our hero is looking for” scene. Tired MacGuffins are tired…
They were hyping this up prior to the showing of the pilot as being “historically accurate”. What a joke! A tobacco farm in Mississippi, with freed slaves who were being paid a wage, they would have burned him out the first night. In Mississippi they would have been growing cotton. The first soldier he shoots (how did he know he was going in to confess) says he was with Sherman. Sherman blazed destruction from Atlanta to Savannah Georgia, not in Mississippi. What kind of gun was he supposed to be wearing? Never heard of it, the Southerners used most of the same weapons as the Northerners did, plus what they could get from England and France. The freed slave has no idea how to sharpen a knife. Since I live in Omaha, the part where they showed Council Bluffs as being empty space on flat land was pretty funny, since it was an established town and was built on and around BLUFFS. Plus Union Pacific is headquarted in Omaha, because if they had to start in Iowa they would have had to build a trestle across the Missiouri river as the first order of business. Glad to see they showed at least a couple of Irishmen, why didn’t they just go ahead and name they Pat and Mike.
I haven’t heard anybody claim this show is historically accurate, and ALL period dramas are inaccurate to some degree, sometime for dramatic reasons, sometime because of limitations on budget and resources.
Second, the gun he was wearing was a Griswold. I suggest you Google “Griswold Gun.” It was made in the south for the Confederacy as a cheap copy of the Remingtons used by the Union Army. Not many were made and a lot of them were destroyed after the South lost the war. From what I have read they are so rare now that one can sell for a million dollars.
Correction: The Griswold was made as a copy of the Navy Colt 1851 pistol, not the newer Remington.
Not in this review but in a bunch of others they were trying to hype the “historical accuracy” of the show. They are also saying that Colm Meaney’s character is “based” on an actual person, etc. When Anson Mount pulled out the gun in the church I though it looked like a Colt Navy, I knew the South made copies of them during the war, but had to use brass for the piece that fits around the cylinder and they wore out a lot quicker. Did not know they were called Griswolds. Thanks for the info.
When the railroad tycoon/antagonist guy slammed the other guy’s head on the table and rasped out his dialogue, I groaned. And then there’s that ending monologue — at first I thought, “WTF is this shit”, but about a minute into it I realized that it was far more interesting if Colm Meaney’s character actually IS insane, instead of just mustache-twirling evil. I’m more convinced he’s written as just the latter (and written poorly), but if it turns out he’s just batshit crazy and talks to himself as if people are listening, then it would bother my less. That being said, I think Alan mentioned in the podcast that they had seen a few episodes, and that wasn’t mentioned so I’ll assume he just remains a caricature.
I thought the pilot was pretty good. At least good enough to keep me interested for the next few episodes. I have never watched Deadwood so this genre is pretty new to me…
Alan, Is it just me or is AMC not pushing this one out as aggressively? Or perhaps it’s just the success of the Walking Dead that’s marginalizing it? Usually when they start a series they give two showings of it but this time it was 3:1 TWD:HOW plus a “Talking Dead” double set. It seems like they have low expectations for this series.
Casting I was most excited about: Tom Noonan as the preacher. I have been a fan of his since Manhunter, loved his movies, and can’t wait to see what creepy intensity he brings to the role.
I am most excited to see Tom Noonan as the preacher. I have been a fan of his since Manhunter and have followed his career ever since. Can’t wait to see what creepy intensity he brings to this role.
I wasn’t blown away by it, and it DOES feel a bit like a low-rent version of Deadwood. But I enjoyed it more than the tepid reception on Firewall & Iceberg had me expecting to.
Will I keep watching? Absolutely. I thought Anson Mount was great, and everyone else was fairly good, too. I’ll be curious to see where it goes from here.
YOU SET US UP.
I watched the final episode of Season 2 last night. I have no idea whether to address this to the writers or the politicians in the television industry. You jumped the shark. Season 2 and YOU ALREADY JUMPED THE SHARK.
YOU HAD SOMETHING BUT YOU BLEW IT UP. WHY?
Viewers invested their time, their emotions in your show, largely due to the impending love affair between Lilly Bell and Mr. Bohannon. Two magnetic actors who played equally great characters. The characters were rich with potential, rich with tension, electricity and passion. Each with their own demons, that looked to each other with hope of redemption. You never let their love affair be actualized. WHY? You barely got out of the pilot, only to evolve quickly and devolve even faster.
You get us to fall for these people, as if we are part of the town or workers. Then unabashedly, disregard our connection. Who did you create the show for? Clearly not the viewer.
Season 2 began, giving context to our rugged and authentic Mr. Bohannon. As his character got stronger, with more depth, Lily Bell’s character fell apart.
WHY DID YOU KILL MS. BELL?
You lead the viewer to believe they were to be each other’s salvation. She could have been taken by indians or have been fighting by Cullen’s side. Cullen needed no more torture. He had the “forever damned spirit” explained in the first episode of season 2.
LILLY BELLE was the woman who’s grit and cunning had gotten her far in a rough and rugged landscape of lawlessness, brutality, newly freemen, both African Americans and Irishmen who hated each other, outlaws, harlots, Indian raids, and more.
HER TENACITY kept her going after losing her husband. PURE WILL kept her going beyond all the death and ugliness a woman of her means and station would have accepted.
SHE’S NO WALL FLOWER. Why did you let her wither? There was no reason. If her true character were to whither, it would have been after the death of her husband.
SHE CHOSE to become the Fair Hair Maiden at the dance, knowing her power and using it, so that she could run the railroad.
SHE WAS A SURVEYOR with money from the job, her husband’s money as well. And if she didn’t, she would have found a way to get it. To suddenly treat her like she had no options, no brain, why?
SHE WOULD NEVER…
…have been manipulated by Mrs. blank, without manipulating right back.
…have missed the train crossing the bridge. Hell, the real Ms Belle, would have been on the train too.
…have been demoted to paper filing girl. Seriously? She’d run the whorehouse before she did that.
…have accepted a fate chosen for her.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE WOMAN…
…who knew the maps were her edge and hid them accordingly to be used strategically?
…who killed an Indian when attacked? Then saw red when she saw his hat worn by another?
…who would rather live in a tent than with the snake Mr. blank?
…who tried to build her own floorboards, knowing full well she had no clue how to?
…who slapped her brother’s sister with such fierce conviction and articulation?
You created “The Fair Hair Madden of the West” to be fiercely strong with equal grace, only to unravel her.
YOU DISGRACED HER.
WHY?
MR. BOHANNON BECAME APATHETIC IN THE LAST THREE EPISODES OF SEASON 2.
HE WOULD NEVER…
…have sent Ms. Bell home alone at night after she stole the legar. As his character would know, she could have been killed by Indians, by Mr. Train guy, and or raped and or killed by the ruthless people building the train.
…have allowed MS. BELL to be alone for one minute, knowing there was a price on her head. You make him appear daft, to have let Ms. Belle be alone.
…have backed down after finding out that there was a contract on Ms. BELL’S head. Especially so quickly that it was laughable. Cut to MR. BOHANNON with a whip. Ms. Bell intercedes pathetically, “Oh please, no.” Mr. Bohannon says, “oh ok.” Such an unbelievable aberration to the character we fell for. This is the point at which Mr. Bohannon’s character falls apart. We believed in the passionate Mr. Bohannon with his equally passionate Fair Hair Maiden at his side, trail blazing, together.
COME ON!! A DEATH SENTENCE WAS ISSUED. HE WOULD KNOW THAT IT MEANT EVEN IF ONE GUY DIDN’T KILL HER SOMEONE ELSE WOULD.
MR. BOHANNON DID WHAT HE CHOSE TO DO. He didn’t listen to Ms. Bell when he needed to get the Doc out of town. He interceded in a hanging of a black man and road off with him. The true character would not have been stopped from taking a pound of flesh from Mr. Durant.
I WILL NOT BE WATCHING EPISODE 3.