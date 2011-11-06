‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Pilot’: An elephant never forgets

I posted my review of “Hell on Wheels” earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. Did you enjoy this show’s take on the familiar Western genre? Did you buy Anson Mount as a grizzled gunslinger? Common as a tough ex-slave? Colm Meaney as a charismatic businessman who gives monologues to thin air? If you were a “Deadwood” fan, was it hard to avoid the similarities? Most importantly, will you keep watching?

As I said at the end of my review, I didn’t especially like the show, but it’s acceptable enough in a genre I enjoy that I imagine I’ll at least be sticking with it through the end of the season. And as a result, I may wind up doing regular posts – about as long as this one, if not shorter – to see if other people want to keep talking about it. We’ll play it by ear, and if the interest just isn’t there, I’ll either stop or start bundling it up into one of the semi-regular round-up features.

Have at it.