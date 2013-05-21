HitFix First Look: ‘Hannibal’ is worried about Will Graham

As I noted last week, the fate of “Hannibal” remains very much up in the air at NBC, which has to factor in 1)The strong quality of the show and the stellar reviews, 2)The very modest (if that) ratings, 3)The reduced cost, since the show is an international co-production, and 4)Where they might put it next season, given that they’ve already ordered several mid-season shows that don’t yet have timeslots.

But the show continues to be great, and this week’s episode (airing, as usual, Thursday at 10 Eastern) puts the focus back onto Hugh Dancy as Will Graham, whose gift for thinking like a serial killer (or, rather, like all serial killers) is taking a greater emotional cost with each new case. In this exclusive clip, Will goes to Mads Mikkelsen’s Dr. Lecter for guidance after he loses time while visiting another grisly crime scene. Enjoy, and we’ll have more to talk about after “Trou Normand” airs on Thursday night.