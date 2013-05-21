HitFix First Look: ‘Hannibal’ is worried about Will Graham

As I noted last week, the fate of “Hannibal” remains very much up in the air at NBC, which has to factor in 1)The strong quality of the show and the stellar reviews, 2)The very modest (if that) ratings, 3)The reduced cost, since the show is an international co-production, and 4)Where they might put it next season, given that they’ve already ordered several mid-season shows that don’t yet have timeslots.
But the show continues to be great, and this week’s episode (airing, as usual, Thursday at 10 Eastern) puts the focus back onto Hugh Dancy as Will Graham, whose gift for thinking like a serial killer (or, rather, like all serial killers) is taking a greater emotional cost with each new case. In this exclusive clip, Will goes to Mads Mikkelsen’s Dr. Lecter for guidance after he loses time while visiting another grisly crime scene. Enjoy, and we’ll have more to talk about after “Trou Normand” airs on Thursday night.
Ugh, so good, those two. (Insert obligatory rave about its quality and plea for its continued existence here.)
Since the season will end in the summer, I hope you can do a post-mor…er, wrap-up interview with Fuller after the finale. Hopefully it’s not one of those “This is what we would have done” pieces, but either way I think it’d be fascinating.
NBC could renew it and put it in their genre Fridays line-up. It would fit well with Grimm. It the show maintains its audience – which I hope it will – it wouldn’t be bad for Fridays.
The biggest mistake was putting it in this dead time slot anyway. Dumb, dumb move.
Grimm airs on Tuesday nights now.
Yes, but it will air on Fridays this fall.
Yikes. That’s part of NBC’s problem right there. Switching things around constantly and confusing everyone.
NBC could renew it as a summer series like ABC does with their Rookie Blue series. Just something of quality to keep people interested, and Fuller has said he only wants to do 13-episode seasons.
Angela – I prefer to think that “Grimm” was only on holidays on Tuesday to see if “The Voice” could boost it for next year. But you’re right, it feels like “Grimm” was everywhere on NBC’s schedule.
Mike – Maybe, but again: this is all mute if “Hannibal” doesn’t keep getting that 1.1.
I’ve heard that with DVR numbers, it does more in line with some of the renewed shows, and probably doesn’t cost as much. I’m sure it’s mostly wishful thinking on my part, but I think there’s a way to do the math and find a time (even during the summer) where it can work even with that 1.1.
It does have a big bump, but its still below the lowest NBC drama (SVU).
I don’t know how it would perform alone during the Summer though. I would prefer they’d put it in the Crossbones slot (Fridays at 10) in January. With Grimm as its lead-in I believe it even has a possibility for growth.
I also wonder what’s the possibility for a renewal even if NBC cancels it, ala “The Listener”.
Fridays at 10 would be like putting a gun to its head. Fridays at 10 is just not a great time slot, especially for a “difficult” show. It makes sense pairing it with Grimm. It also makes sense to move it to Tues or Wed, if you want either show to survive.
Really? It seems to me that Grimm is surviving on Fridays just fine.
And Hannibal numbers would only be considered decent on Fridays.
I’d like to see it get a spot that would give it the best chance for growth. It’s a very well written/directed/acted show and seems like it would be easy enough for people to jump aboard. Not that the timeslot following The Office was a bad one, just that it made for a sub par lead-in given the low chance of crossover between the two.

My understanding is that Grimm likely would have been cancelled on any other network with the numbers it gets, but this being NBC, it has survived. Fridays are a struggle for “difficult” shows, and the later they’re programmed the less live viewers they’re likely to get. NBC used to put procedurals on Fridays and did OK with those, but those were all shows with a broader appeal (they even thoroughly modified Homicide to make it more palatable and successful). Some shows find an audience on Fridays but it’s a much harder night to successfully program than others, especially for adult fare.
The last critically-acclaimed but “difficult” show NBC put on Fridays was Awake, and that died a quick ratings death. I could be wrong though, and if NBC sees overseas sales as more valuable than domestic ratings than Fridays might be perfect for Hannibal: it can serve a purpose and do no harm to the network.
Whoops, my apology. I misremembered: Awake was on Thursday nights against The Mentalist.
I don’t really care where they put it, as long as they put it somewhere. I only watch things on DVR or streaming these days anyways.
For those wondering, here’s how Hannibal stacks up among A18-49 in C3 ratings (what the networks actually sell). These look at 2013 episodes only:
-The Voice: 4.57
-Biggest Loser: 2.16
-Chicago Fire: 2.06
-Grimm: 1.79
-SVU: 1.75
-Parks and Recreation: 1.75
-HANNIBAL: 1.68
-Celebrity Apprentice: 1.53
-Go On: 1.38
-Community: 1.32
-New Normal: 1.29
-Whitney: 1.28
-Guys with Kids: 1.25
-Ready for Love: 1.22
Given its cheap price tag, I think this has a good chance of coming back, especially if it rises at all this week.
Is it a cheap show? I wouldn’t have guessed that from its production values and talent. I’m even more amazed if they’re making such a visually intriguing show on a tight budget.
@Gladly It’s a has a low cost because it’s an international co-prodution. Having said that, I doubt it is that cheap to make…
@Nick I hope you’re right, but you have to take into account that the ratings for the premiere and the second episode were vastly superior than the actual ratings the show is pulling now and those numbers are inflating what I suppose is the average.
@Joel Grimm has good ratings for a Friday regardless the network it’s in.
I think the questions I have are two-fold:
1) Why is this not getting the attention from audiences it deserves? I almost didn’t watch it because, honestly, a series about Hannibal Lecter on NBC seemed like it would be unlikely to work. I largely credit Bryan Fuller with that, however NBC obviously deserves a lot of the credit for giving him that much free reign. Still, I suspect most thought it would suck, or had anti-prequel/reboot fears. If there is a way to get the reluctant potential fans on board that could boost ratings.
2) Is there an active way to recruit new fans? It’s pretty odd for shows to dramatically increase in viewership. I’m wondering if there might be any ways to try and bring in new fans in a second season in significant enough numbers to make a difference. The quality is there, and it’s not serialized to the extend people could not jump on board, so maybe there is a way to cash in on that critical acclaim. I’m just not sure entirely how though unless perhaps they do some advertising through Netflix, Hulu, or the like.
Of course, this could be the next Terriers/Awake/Firefly/etc.

If this show were on FX or AMC, it would be more successful. NBC screwed it by putting it up against Scandal and Elementary starting in April. That is not where you put things you want to succeed (they did the same thing to Awake last year). No one is looking for new shows in April. People are settled into their viewing habits by then.
I hope NBC renews it and gives it a better shot at success next year. If not, I hope a cable channel picks it up. The show is way too good to end up on the trash heap so early. I understand why shows like Awake and Last Resort, which were both decent to good, ended up getting cancelled. Hannibal is much better than both of those shows and deserves a chance to find its audience.
I don’t get this “find its audience” argument. The show premiered with acceptable (for NBC standards) ratings, but nowhere near good. Then it began to rapidly shed viewers (overall and 18-49) and has yet to recover.
NBC’s giving it a chance to get better ratings without the competition of Elementary and Scandal this week. If it doesn’t, what more can be done? 1.0/1.1 are just unacceptable ratings.
They have to treat this like a cable drama. NBC is getting low enough ratings that a cable audience could easily support this show. It’s also got the acclaim going for it. Let Netflix stream it during the off season, let word of mouth spread, and the numbers will likely tick up.
Oh man, I love trying to figure out where Hannibal’s manipulations end and “genuine feelings” (if any) begin. This relationship is so deliciously twisted.
If NBC stupidly passes on this show, I hope someone else picks it up. This is the sort of show that builds its audience after it’s been on Netflix for a couple months and allowed newbies to marathon and get obsessed. I NEED more seasons, this is the best show on TV!
This show is so strong that it’s surprising it’s on a broadcast network to begin with. NBC took a chance and I hope this time they show some backbone and renew it. OK, so I’m trying to be a little optimistic.
If it were on a cable network we probably wouldn’t be talking about it’s possible demise.
I don’t mean to sound flippant but it would be great if Showtime picked it up. That way they can still have a serial killer show after Dexter goes away and Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes can work for the same folks. Win, win.
loved it, but – i wish there were more breathing room in the show (the pilot did such a good job of being full, not busy) for will. not that i don’t want endless excuses to put him in a room with hannibal, but i’m less convinced his episodes are real – and therefore, urgent – when we never see him being a person. i mean, we see hannibal “being a person” all the time, it just so happens that it’s very atmospheric when he’s cooking. ;)
“and this week’s episode (airing, as usual, Thursday at 10 Eastern) puts the focus back onto Hugh Dancy as Will Graham”
Bummer. I’ll be skipping this one, the Lecter-centered episodes are the only ones I enjoy.
Any word on how Hannibal is doing overseas? Here in Europe (where they didn’t kill the child-killer episode), Hannibal seems to be getting a decent push. And I get the sense that it is doing very well in South Korea. But I haven’t seen any numbers to back that up.
After I read an initial review by Alan, I thought about watching this show. But after the comments about the Chuck audience by the NBC executive last year and other actions by NBC, I realized I do not trust the network.
Combined with yanking an episode (later put on the web?), why would one even bother investing their time and emotion into a NBC production?
Because its good.
If you watch the show via On Demand, but you’re not a Nielson household, does that count at all in the ratings
There is a method to count On Demand and DVR vieiwng that occur within 3 days of original airdate, which factors into network advertising rates. Not sure whether you need to be a Nielsen household of whether cable service providers report those tie-shifted views, however.
I wonder if NBC would consider moving Hannibal to one of its cable networks. The ratings are strong enough to support renewal if it were moved there.
