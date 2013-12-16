‘Homeland’ producer Alex Gansa talks season 3

“Homeland” concluded its third season last night with what turned out to be the show’s highest-rated episode ever. I reviewed the finale last night, and I spoke briefly with the show’s co-creator Alex Gansa about some of the decisions made by both the “Homeland” creative team and the characters that shaped the third season, coming up just as soon as I get out my Sharpie…
When and why was the decision made to kill Brody?
Alex Gansa: It was made very early on this year in the story room. One of the very first things we decided. In our opinion, the character’s shelf life had expired. His limited presence this season, I think, attests to the fact. We had one story left to tell, and we wanted Brody’s presence to be exigent whenever he appeared on stage, and that’s why he appeared in fewer episodes in previous seasons. That’s why the decision was made early on that he would meet his end this season.
I don’t how much, if at all, you’ve been paying attention to the reaction to this season, but one of the trends I’ve noticed is a lot of frustration bordering on anger at a lot of what Carrie has done, and her insubordination with Saul and with Lockhart. What kind of job do you feel you did with Carrie this year?
Alex Gansa: First of all, I am and have been blissfully ignorant. I have not read anything this season in terms of reviews. I really just think it’s best to let the work stand on its own and speak for itself. If I would say one thing about it, I would say that Carrie was extremely effective as an intelligence officer this season. I mean, look at what she and Saul pulled off. Whether she was insubordinate or not, my god, a rapproachment between these two countries that had not spoken for close to 35 years, they pulled it off and they pulled it off together.
They did pull it off together, but one of them is in the CIA and one of them is not. Lockhart, throughout the year, was depicted as being fairly contemptuous of Carrie, even more, it seemed to me, than he felt about Saul. What is it that allows her to stay and get this choice promotion, while Saul is out in the private sector?
Alex Gansa: Very rarely do you find an acting director of the CIA stay on as a depuity after his tenure. It’s simply a matter of you don’t want somebody in a deputy’s position who has sat in a chair himself. That’s a dangerous situation for any new director to be in. Obviously, a new director wants to put his own people in place. That’s what Lockhart has chosen to do. Moreover, some very harsh words were exchanged between Saul and Lockhart all season long. I think if I were Lockhart and I came into that situation, that would be the first person to go in my book. On the other side, I think Lockhart understood Carrie’s value on the ground. It was her actions that actually kept Brody alive long enough to carry out the mission against Akbari, which accrues to Lockhart’s credit. Even though he was pushing in the other direction, he gets the benefit of her decision on the ground, and rewards her for it.
You spent a lot of time early in the season on the Brodys, with Dana and with Jessica. As the season went along, there wasn’t as much of them, and we didn’t see their reaction to Brody’s death in the finale’s epilogue. Why did you choose to parcel out their screen time in that way?
Alex Gansa: In terms of the end, these are some of the challenges of making a television show. Morena Baccarin was 8 months pregnant and could not get on a plane from Los Angeles to get to Charlotte. So we just couldn’t film her, and we took that into account as we planned the finale. Ultimately, I think at the end of the show, we felt that it was Carrie’s response to Brody’s death that was most powerful of all. I think our audience is smart and sophisticated enough to know what his family’s reaction is going to be, whereas Carrie’s response to Brody’s death was, from our point of view, surprising. She kind of got over it. She decided to put her career ahead of her emotions, which we were not expecting.
In the finale, Javadi reassures Carrie that now everyone sees Brody through her eyes, but what exactly does the world know and think about Brody at this point, given the things he has done or been accused of in the public sphere?
Alex Gansa: Obviously, the CIA cannot take public credit for this operation. It has to remain a clandestine operation. So the world thinks that Nicholas Brody is out of his mind. He blew up the CIA, and all of a sudden, he’s found in Iran, and in a rogue way, killed this person for unknowable reasons. That has to be the story. If Carrie, for example, had gone to Dana or Jessica to explain the situation, which I imagine she did or will do, it would be a one on one that was off the record. And if for example, Carrie had been successful in convincing Lockhart to put a star on the wall for Brody, it would have been an anonymous star.
And does anyone besides Carrie know that Brody murdered Vice-President Walden?
Alex Gansa: I think Saul knows.
You end the season with Carrie about to give birth to Brody’s baby, and off to this plum posting in Istanbul, while Saul is off working on his own. How much of that was specifically designed to set things up for season 4 versus just where you felt the story of season 3 led?
Alex Gansa: I think it’s much more the latter. We don’t really have much of a sense of what season 4 is yet, except insofar as watching Carrie actually doing what she was trained to do, which is being a case officer in a foreign capital somewhere, feels like an interesting place to reset and reboot the show. I couldn’t tell you now if that’s where we’re going to be. Are we going to be in Istanbul or are we going to be in New York or are we going to be in Washington next year? Right now, all that’s up for grabs.
Finally, a couple of extant plot questions. Who moved Brody’s car before the Langley bombing?
Alex Gansa: The man killed in the motel earlier this season.
And how did Saul both find Brody in the Tower of David and convince Carrie’s friend to give Brody up to him?
Alex Gansa: Carrie lied to Saul about where she was after the bombing, and Saul knew very well that she must have been the one who got him to the border. So Saul did his research, did his legwork, followed up on all her contacts and wound up knowing where Brody was, and then waited for the opportune moment to use Brody to fulfill this last part of the operation. But he needed to know a few things before he did that. The first thing he needed to know was whether Brody moved the car himself, because if Brody actually participated in the bombing, Saul would have known definitively that Brody was untrustworthy and could not be relied upon to carry out this mission in Iran. So he had to find out from Javadi whether that was indeed the case or not. Once he found that out, he went down with the power of the United States behind him and said, ‘You have two choices: either I bring an army in to bring him out, or I pay you 10 million and you turn him over to me quietly.’ And El Nino, being the smart businessman he is, chose the latter.
Carrie “got over” Brody yet she’s pining away for a memorial star for Brody? C’mon. She was anything but over it despite getting a promotion presented to her first in the same scene.
And seeing the family’s response to Brody’s death needed to be shown. If they knew Brody was dying early and they knew what’s her face was pregnant, FILM THE SCENE EARLIER IN THE SEASON BEFORE SHE GETS EVEN MORE PREGNANT!
Jessica’s reaction is a lot less interesting to me than Dana’s
Not exactly why we had to wait for you to interview Alex to tie up loose ends. Great interview. Kind of frustrating
Did he happen to mention why the CIA was so unconcerned that the Langley-car-mover was murdered in a hotel room? Or how none of the doctors prescribing all those drugs for her in that mental hospital never thought to do a pregnancy test? Ugh. Frustrating season, but thank you, Alan, for your coverage.
Was Gansa’s tone as annoyed as it comes across reading this?
He seems like he would prefer not to be answering any of these questions based of his diction. Or is the transcript just not capturing his conviviality?
I didn’t feel that way, but I can see how some people would.
I don’t think he sounded that defensive, but any showrunner is going to be somewhat defensive when they have to explain their work in light of negative reviews or negative comments.
“So the world thinks that Nicholas Brody is out of his mind. He blew up the CIA, and all of a sudden, he’s found in Iran, and in a rogue way, killed this person for unknowable reasons. That has to be the story.”
Some of his answers are a little frustrating, but I actually love this one. Of course the world at large thinks he’s completely insane! Coming to that conclusion may be the most logical thinking out of that writers room all year.
Good interview overall. Seemed a bit terse, though. Was he just very pressed for time?
Yeah but how does he reconcile that answer with the fact that Javadi reassures Carrie that now everyone sees Brody through her eyes, as if everyone in the Western world viewed him as a hero.
He’s doing a round of interviews today. I had 10 minutes, so we tried to cover as much as possible in the limited time. You’ll notice that there’s essentially only one follow-up question (about Carrie’s continued employment).
I love how he explains that an acting director staying on at the CIA just wouldn’t happen in real life. I mean, imagine Alan’s review the next day if Homeland let an acting director stay on as deputee. It’s preposterous!
I dont care if he’s just being political and saving face, I dont appreciate Gansa’s attempts to pretend like this season wasn’t a mess. Maybe he is uninformed, and very delusional (as he at least must have been when he and his writers penned this season).
“I would say that Carrie was extremely effective as an intelligence officer this season. I mean, look at what she and Saul pulled off. Whether she was insubordinate or not, my god, a rapprochement between these two countries that had not spoken for close to 35 years, they pulled it off and they pulled it off together.”
WOW. Just WOW. This is insane asylum worthy. I face palmed myself harder than I did in the episode when Carrie said she was put on this Earth for her and Brodie’s paths to cross.
So, what are you saying? They didn’t pull it off?
Illogic, they pulled it off because they are fictional characters and the writers said they pulled it off, so they did. I myself do not come away from the show thinking the characters themselves had any appreciable role in their success. I love the actors, they are incredible. If I found out any of them were a pain to work with, I would discount that against their success. But the characters they play? I’m not stuck inside the story and am not required to give credit to the characters just because the writers press their thumbs on the scale to give them that success.
After reading this interview, I’m positive the show will never get any better. Gansa is clueless about how grating Carrie is to people who watch the show. I don’t care if she solved cold fusion, she’s such an insubordinate, egotistical bitch that she’s completely unlikable. It’s not a “love to hate” character, it’s a “I’m done with this show” character.
Aww, I love Carrie’s character, but I can see how she would infuriate some people. Kind of like Laura Dern’s character in Enlightened (whom I loved too lol).
I hope his answers are copied from an email and that he really did write “carrie” instead of “carry” in the last answer. He’s so delusional about that character that it can only come from obsession on par with her obsession with Brody.
No, that was just a dumb typo by me that has now been fixed.
If you are fixing typos, you are missing the word “know” from the first line of your second question in boldface.
This reminds me of the interview Alan did with Veena Sud after the first season of The Killing and the debacle that followed. It’s completely tonedeaf and clueless as to what the audience actually just watched.
Unfortunately, if the ratings are true then (unlike The Killing) Gansa can keep being delusional. From his perspective the show keeps getting better and better :(
My thoughts exactly!
I completely disagree. The Killing interview was MUCH worse.
What does “I think Saul knows” mean in regards to Walden’s death? Does it mean that Carrie told him? Did he infer it? Does Ganza not know for sure? I’m just confused by that statement
Yeah, that was frustrating, as was the ensuing part explaining all the steps Saul went through before choosing to approach Brody. The same thing came up in interviews with Ganza on Season 2, where it was clear the writers had developed logic to explain big leaps in the narrative that the actual show never addressed. It’s very frustrating to watch, because without the interview there’s no indication these issues were ever considered.
But to be fair, Breaking Bad has had the same issues in seasons 4 and 5. In the podcasts and interviews, Gilligan has occasionally described the background elements the writers worked out that isn’t depicted in the show. In some cases, these elements address issues that were central to criticisms of specific episodes, and it’s frustrating to think the writers can’t see those gaps developing into problems in advance.
Why would anyone suspect Brody of killing the Vice President? Just because he was in the room when it went down, almost killed him earlier with a suicide vest, allegedly bombed the CIA shortly after, and then killed the head of Iran. Not even the great Saul could connect those dots.
Here’s a fun game to play, to really drive home how bad Homeland was. Go back and rewatch this season, and every time Carrie does her sad face “he’s one of our own” when describing Brody, substitute “He killed the Vice President”. Saaaaaul, we can’t leave him in Iran, he killed the Vice President.
Saul: Ï’m not ordering to take out [the guy who killed the Vice President].
No character even mentions it this season. The Vice President was assassinated!!!!
Garbage in, garbage out
They aren’t paying attention to the audience reaction? That’s OK with me because I won’t be paying attention to their train wreck of a show anymore.
People say this, but many of them end up watching it again despite themselves. I’m not saying that this is the case for you personally, but it is for a lot of people.
Let others can watch. We’re dropping Showtime now that this show isn’t anything we really care enough about anymore.
Ditto. Dropping SHO.
I recommend staying for Masters of Sex and Shameless. Both really good shows!
Hmm… This interview doesn’t exactly put my mind at ease about the show.
This making it up as we go along isn’t very confidence inspiring either.
And so the bomber was actually that guy in the motel? And if they knew Jessica wasn’t available, why didn’t we skip all that family stuff and used the extra time to flesh out the last two or three eps? Doesn’t seem like rocket science. Think I’m going to have to let this show go.
>>This making it up as we go along isn’t very confidence inspiring either.
Okay, but you know which other shows are like that?
All of them.
(Okay, Game of Thrones has a structure pretty well set out for them already. But everyone ELSE… making it up as they go along)
I don’t agree. Sure most shows don’t exactly know what will happen, but other than procedurals and Lost, I think most have a rough idea what will happen next. Breaking bad knew where it wanted to end up, Game of Thrones and Walking dead (I know not a great example) follow previous material, etc.
Gansa said they finished the season and have no clue what happens next, that’s my problem. I don’t mean to say that he needs to plan out everything years in advance, but there should be a direction, otherwise we get what we got this season
Gilligan has stated many, many times that he had only the vaguest sense of where he was going with the story (i.e. ‘turn Mr. Chips into Scarface’). He/they made it up as they went along.
Walking Dead has source material, sure, but is deviating from it – they’re making it up as they go along (but there’s stuff they can crib and borrow from, yeah).
I’m not defending Homeland strongly… yeah, a lot of it is/was messy this season.
But this is what MOST shows do – every one I can think of – even the best of them (Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Justified… what’s your favorite show? That one, too, unless it’s GoT…).
The point isn’t whether or not it’s always a good idea to have a plan or not moving forward. The problem is that Gansa just completed what many consider to be an awful, rudderless season of television, and his answers suggest the show is likely to continue this way. Nobody criticized Gilligans’s process bc his show kept getting better. I think viewers wanted to hear from Gansa something more insightful and meaningful.
I think the “making it up as they go along” process served Homeland really well in its first season, and half of its second. Gansa and his cohorts frequently talked about how they did what felt right for the characters episode to episode, and figured that if they painted Carrie or Brody into a tight corner, they’d have to think their way out logically the same way the characters would. (Similar to what Gilligan did during several BB seasons, especially season 3). This led to a show that was absolutely electric – the writers gleefully blew up the status quo every two or three episodes, and left the audience with no clue what the show was going to look like from week to week.
Unfortunately, I think the acclaim went to their heads. They now feel they can do no wrong; but the process isn’t working anymore. Honestly, it’s a miracle that it worked for as long as it did. But it’s time to change strategies.
So, wait, the nerd who made the bomb also moved the car? I thought the car mover is supposed the the mole, someone who works in the CIA.
I don’t believe he doesn’t read reviews. That’s one of those things people say – and they only seem to say it when running poorly-reviewed properties (exception: Gilligan, but he’s famously a nervous wreck)
Not coincidentally, I don’t believe the Brody family disappeared due to Baccarin’s pregnancy. The producers knew about that way before, quite obviously, yet built loads of Brody family story info the first half of the season….right until the internet blew up with hatred about it (in reviews Gansa, of course, never ever reads). Then they suddenly disappeared off the face of the earth.
If anyone gave a damn about that family, they’d sure be feeling annoyed and confused. Of course, nobody did, so they’re not.
In between the Gansa/Gordon and Gilligan/Gould efforts, there’s a slew of “Better Call Saul”-isms to riff on. Need baguettes and global nuclear harmony? Better Call Saul!
The idea that Iran’s leaders wouldn’t suspect Brody was working for the CIA and just send him to the gallows is just absurd…worse, without his romance with Carrie the show’s going to suck as hard as it did in those Brody-less episodes early in season 3. Shame – show had potential but without Brody it’s an empty shell.
Iran not suspecting Brody was working for the CIA and just executing him is just ridiculous; worse, without the heat between Carrie and Brody the show’s going to suck as hard as it did in those Brody-less episodes early in season 3. Shame – there was still potential here but to use a line from the show, they seem to have decided to “burn it all down.”
Did you happen to ask Gansa what he thought of the Dexter Series Finale?
:)
I kid, I kid…
lol very appropriate comment! The Dexter writers had the same mentality where they thought they could go no wrong. Seriously wonder if some of them moved to Homeland once Dexter finished.
I just realized that we never saw the scene from the first trailer for the season that featured Brody firing a shotgun in the back of a truck. I’m guessing that had to do with his getting shot just before we see him in the 3rd episode, but I ended up waiting for it all season, especially when he ended up back in the field. Oh well, at least we saw a man brutally hanged by the neck until he was dead. Wait, no, that was terrible to watch, no matter how much he needed to die for the show to retain even the slimmest shred of credibility.
Kudos to the photographers and makeup people for making Brody’s hanging so gruesome. I guess Lewis gets some credit as well for the scene.
Whatever happened to all those scenes in the season 3 trailers showing Brody shooting a shotgun out the back of some truck? It looked like the jungle, is that what lead to him getting shot in the gut?
I’m glad we didn’t have to go into how Brody’s execution is faked (by Javadi? to have a future trump ?) and how he’s going to return.
Why were we subjected to so much sniveling Dana in the third season?
I think the reason that we saw all that happened with Dana – her attempted suicide, her institutionalization, her running away, her changing her name and leaving home and dropping out of school – all that set up for the moment when Dana met her dad in the motel. Dana had to be “broken” when they met, and that he had to be made aware that he had caused all that had happened, so that Brody could frame his trip as a redemption (even if his family might not ever know).
Given that, I still think that way too much time was spent on her story arc that could have been used to better flesh out some of the time jumps in later episodes.
Lot of “suspension of disbelief” in season 3. Seemed the writing team was trying to find the light switch in the dark for first half of season. Guy who moved the car shot in hotel room? Really? Could you at least know how he got the keys? Separate set? Got from Brody? C’mon!!! Think I’m done w/ Homeland. Please give Vince Gilligan a call. He can help tighten the storytelling.
My husband & I watched Homeland for the first time this week. We were HOOKED! We literally watched every episode from Season 1-3 this weekend. We got to season 3 and they freakin kill Brody! They kill him & his country does not honor him for killing the most wanted terrorist. On top of that, they start season 4 without showing us anything about his families reaction! It’s like that entire story was a different show! I’m so ticked off that I wasted my time on this show! I will NOT be watching season 4 & could care less! I really can’t wrap my mind around HOW the heck your writers could have screwed this show up so bad! I should’ve just stayed with the Walkers of Walking Dead!
I thought the “death” of Brody was so graphic and heartwrenching, that I cannot watch season 4.