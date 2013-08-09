‘Homeland’ season 3 trailer catches up with Carrie, Brody and Saul

Last week, I wrote about the “Homeland” panel at press tour, and about producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon’s thoughts looking back on season 2 and ahead to season 3. Today, Showtime released a trailer for the new season (it’s the same one critics were shown before that panel), scored to The Cinematic Orchestra’s “To Build A House.”
It gives you glimpses of what Carrie, Saul, Brody, Dana and others will look like this season, if not the exact context of where they are and what they’re doing. If you don’t want to know anything, obviously don’t watch. The season premiere is on September 29 – aka TV Drama-geddon, a night that will also feature the “Breaking Bad’ series finale, the “Masters of Sex” debut, “The Good Wife” premiere, a new “Boardwalk Empire,” and more – at 9 p.m. on Showtime.
The Cinematic Orchestra’s “To Build A House” is kinda unoriginal to use in trailers i think. Awake did it better.
Agreed…this song belongs to “Awake,” whose trailer is among the best I’ve ever seen for TV.
Well, to be frank Awake did a lot of things better than most shows.
I thought the trailer looked promising though. We will have to see. I had some serious, serious reservations after last season. And most of the first. The actors are strong enough that I’m still watching for now, and at minimal you have some dark times that should give them the material to stretch out a bit.
-Cheers
First off, Time Warner & CBS had better settle their p*ssing match by then. Secondly, how am I supposed to watch all those programs at the same time?? I’m pretty certain that ‘Homeland’ has moved to 9 p.m.; guess I’d better get a 2nd DVR.
Do you have on Demand? Showtime puts everything up there right away, sometimes even before airtime.
Yes, I have On Demand….but that also has been pulled (all of Showtime’s programs).
Yes, I have On Demand. However, the Showtime option on that has also been dropped by Time Warner.
Scoopie was clearly answering your 2nd question, not your first comment which wasn’t a question.
That was probably more than I wanted to know, but that makes me really geeked for the return.
I’ve been thinking about how hard this would be for America. If the events of season 2 happened in real life, even one of them, it would would have been shocking. But all of them? The cable news networks would be having a field day.
It’s hard to tell what the media and the public is doing in Homeland’s America. Sans anything else, these events would be impossible to hide from the media and would have been reported as:
In season 1, a suicide bomber blows himself up at mid-day in the middle of a crowded DC mall. Nothing seemed to happen. A couple weeks later a former military sniper attempts to assassinate the Vice President in broad daylight. Nothing seemed to happen. Some time later a ninja kill squad mows down a half dozen CIA analysts investigating a man with links to terrorism. Nothing seemed to happen. A week or two later the equivalent of Osama Bin Laden is killed planning an attack *inside* the United States. Nothing seemed to happen.
In Homeland’s version of America, the media and the govt is incredibly jaded to terrorism.
The trailer for this season, strongly suggests that the government and the media are going to be heavily involved.
At 2:44, they show a notebook and there’s a nice Mandy Patinkin shout-out. Also a pretty unforgivable lose/loose mistake.
Nicely done rugman11!
And now I’m wishing I had just posted it straight to Twitter, though it seems like I wasn’t the only to find it.
Aah… I loved the song but the trailer didn’t do it for me.
Dana becoming even more edgy tryhard with that scene of her taking selfies and the praying which will probably be done in a dark state of mind only made me cringe. I was hoping the family would be dropped this season, at least until if and when Brody finds himself facing his family again. Carrie being sad and Saul being sorry didn’t really point towards anything compelling and Brody’s plot might be the only thing that warrants my attention. I will be checking in on this though, at least to help balm the wound left by Mad Men’s and BrBa’s series finales.
That was so incredibly bad. I have no hope for next season.
Yeesh.
Morena Baccarin clearly had a more coherent storyline in V.
Homeland is looking like the best argument for a single-season series that I’ve ever seen.
I see that James Yoshimura will be writing this season. He did such great work for Homicide. I’ll definitely be watching.