‘Homeland’ season 3 trailer catches up with Carrie, Brody and Saul

08.09.13 5 years ago 18 Comments

Last week, I wrote about the “Homeland” panel at press tour, and about producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon’s thoughts looking back on season 2 and ahead to season 3. Today, Showtime released a trailer for the new season (it’s the same one critics were shown before that panel), scored to The Cinematic Orchestra’s “To Build A House.”

It gives you glimpses of what Carrie, Saul, Brody, Dana and others will look like this season, if not the exact context of where they are and what they’re doing. If you don’t want to know anything, obviously don’t watch. The season premiere is on September 29 – aka TV Drama-geddon, a night that will also feature the “Breaking Bad’ series finale, the “Masters of Sex” debut, “The Good Wife” premiere, a new “Boardwalk Empire,” and more – at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

