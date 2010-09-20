‘House’ – ‘Now What?’: Bath time

I wasn’t going to do a write-up of the “House” season premiere, having decided after watching it and next week’s episode that I was content to say “That’s it for me!” for good.

But I did talk with Dan about it on today’s podcast, and figured at least I could do one last post to see what other people thought of all the Cuddy/House nookie in “So What?” I’ve never cared about those two getting together – if anything, previous seasons have provided far too much evidence that they shouldn’t – and so that development isn’t enough to make me overlook how frustrated I’ve been with the show for most of the last few seasons.

On the other hand, for the people who do care about House/Cuddy? Well, this was an all-you-can-eat buffet.

So what did everybody – both the pro-Huddy, the anti, and the ambivalent – think of the premiere?