‘House’ – ‘Now What?’: Bath time

I wasn’t going to do a write-up of the “House” season premiere, having decided after watching it and next week’s episode that I was content to say “That’s it for me!” for good.
But I did talk with Dan about it on today’s podcast, and figured at least I could do one last post to see what other people thought of all the Cuddy/House nookie in “So What?” I’ve never cared about those two getting together – if anything, previous seasons have provided far too much evidence that they shouldn’t – and so that development isn’t enough to make me overlook how frustrated I’ve been with the show for most of the last few seasons.
On the other hand, for the people who do care about House/Cuddy? Well, this was an all-you-can-eat buffet.
So what did everybody – both the pro-Huddy, the anti, and the ambivalent – think of the premiere?
Hated it. I’m done with House. It was ridiculous, painful to watch. I cringed for both lead characters. How did 13 turn into the most interesting person on this show?
I tweeted during #house just to say that HUDDY has ZERO chemistry. I was bored to death. I looked forward to commercials. I liked two things. Wilson’s dialog, as always. He brings an energy to this show that keeps it on. And Wilson looking for Cuddy, and not finding her. I am getting a headache typing this. Tomorrow is better. Glee, and SOA.
House is one of those shows where I couldn’t care less about the characters. i watch for the medical mysteries and House himself. This episode had very little of why I watch the show.
This is an interesting response because David Shore, the show’s creator, has said frequently that he is uninterested in the medical mysteries. He considers “House” to be a character study of a complicated and tortured genius. The medical puzzles are merely the skeleton upon which the heart of the show, the extended and intense character study, is hung.
Carol, the problem is without a robust skeleton of the medical puzzles (conspicuously lacking in this ep & in much of the last season) all you have left is a messy squid-like lump of goo.
I find self-absorbed characters essentially boring because they always do the same thing — maximize their self-interest, just like single celled creatures. It gets boring. Consequently, I was bored by the character of House by season 2 unless he was interacting with Wilson, Cameron or Chase, the only three characters on the show who aren’t self-absorbed. But now Cameron is gone and Wilson and Chase minimized. House, Cuddy, Foreman and Thirteen are the ones the writers write for.
David Shore reproduced himself in House (according to Hugh Laurie) and then again in Foreman, Thirteen and Taub with less skilled actors.
What’s left is Hugh Laurie’s acting but with writing like this episode, that’s not enough,.
That was just bizarre. Laurie was great at playing a happy version of House, though.
I really enjoyed the episode a lot. I thought it was well done and HL & LE have terrific chemistry together. I actually think this change could provide a shot in the arm that this show has desperately needed for the past few year. I am looking forward to seeing where they go with it and am especially excited about the recent signing of Candice Bergen.
FWIW-I disagree with you writing the show off but to each’s own.
PLANT
CT, I am not a plant. I loved the episode. No reason for me to lie.
Once a medical procedural, now a bad soap opera.
Huddy has never made sense as a great love no matter how much re-writing of the show’s history the writers do. They never treated each other with respect, they never hung out together as friends and they enjoyed hurting each other as they took out their personal frustrations on the other. It’s the most immature relationship on TV but the show is trying to sell it as a great love story.
I could have bought House with Cameron, with Wilson, withe Cate from the Antarctc and understood his love for Stacy (which has now been dropped to push Cuddy as the love of his life). But when you get beyond the sexual innuendo, House/Cuddy is just a mess.
I used to watch this show for the medical mysteries and the ethical problems. House no longer cares about the medicine and there are no more ethical dilemmas since Cameron was dropped to push Cuddy/House.
I doubt Shore and Jacobs care though. They’ve made their money with re-runs.
THIS.
Totally. The producers are totally up their own asses, and this show is beyond redemption.
I’m with Alan. House needs to be taken off life support(bad pun intended) and put to rest.
If House and Cuddy were supposed to be happy together in this episode, well, it didn’t show. The dialogue was strained and neither character looked like someone who was finally with the person they love most in the world. I am usually on board with House just for the Wilson/House/team antics, but this pilot makes me doubt whether I will continue to watch the show.
Loved it. I think it was consistent with both their characters. Sorry you don’t like it – I’m sure there is something on TV for your tastes.
Consistent? Not even Cuddy’s character is consistent anymore, let alone “Huddy”. Did you even watch the show before?!
I was out after last season’s finale decided to give in to the shippers.
From Alan’s comment and the reader comments, doesn’t sound like I missed anything tonight.
But if the past couple of seasons are anything to go by, the writers will keep this up for 5 or 6 episodes, then drop it like it never happened.
Really didn’t like it (far too much naked Hugh Laurie for my tastes), but I’m willing to give it a few more episodes before deciding whether or not to drop it fully.
Also, it’s funny that Olivia Wilde finally gets her name in the opening credits… in the episode where she leaves, probably for months.
It was a cringe worthy episode. I liked the Wilson parts. I’m not a Huddy fan.
After such a promising start last season with “Broken”, this was terrible. I didn’t think the writing was sharp.
If they were going to put House in a relationship, I would preferred someone else.
Last night makes me want to delete it’s season pass.
Not a Huddy fan either. I think they’re going in the wrong direction with this. The House and Cuddy segments were cringe worthy. Stacy was a much better match for him.
Totally agree, don’t really get why they had to force Cuddy and House together. Can’t a male and female coworker just have chemistry without having a romantic relationship? I agree that they should’ve put House in a relationship with somebody not connected to the hospital, wish that Stacy would come back. Only reason I watch house now is for Robert Sean Leonard and Hugh Laurie interactions.
The “pillow talk” scenes were gagging. We’re done with “House.”
Enjoyed this very much. I’m not particularly into any pairing, but this one has clearly been coming for a long time. The characters were true to themselves and had some fun, sowed the seeds for future conflict, grabbed some connectionn with each other. I’m happy to see House get a chance at a happy life. Being House, he’ll screw it up but the guy has been through all kinds of misery. Glad to see him get this close. And I’m happy for them to get back to the medical mysteries. Laurie is an immense talent and I hope the writers think deeply and come up with some interesting challenges.
With some folks, House can’t win: if they change it to more of a character focus they call it a soap opera; if House stays with medical mysteries, they are called formulaic. Yes, they have a formula. So does a sonnet, a five-act play and any other procedural tv show. It’s not the what, it’s the how, as Laurie says, and the how that House creates remains fascinating to me.
Not only did I not care one bit about the romance, the episode was horrendously boring as well. Didn’t really need to sit through 4+ minutes of the two of them to open the episode and the season. I’ve given it a lot of leeway, but now it’s deleted from the DVR season pass.
I had a lot of misgivings about this episode coming in, but based on seeing at least some positive reviews I gave it a chance. Big mistake – it was utterly cringeworthy, so bad it was painful to watch.
The problem that I see is that the “Huddy” has never been about friendship & connection or respect – its all been about sexual lust (on the part of both characters). Once the writers tried to force on elements other that that lust it was doomed to failure.
I’m so sad that this was the note that Doris Egan left on, but if even she can’t make this pairing work, no one can. I’m glad she’s moved on to Torchwood, which will make better use of her talents.
The only thing I like about House is House. If he’s in it, I’ll keep watching.
After last season’s premiere being quite possibly the best episode of House ever, last night’s episode was incredibly disappointing. Nothing about the Huddy relationship is believable or appealing at all. I agree that 13 has become probably the most interesting character on the show, but I still like episodes where Wilson gets a chance to shine.
I enjoyed it. It was a bit awkward at times between Cuddy and House but I could never imagine it differently. I think the slow pace in the editing during their scenes wanted to point this.
And as another person already said… 13 has become an interesting character! I never expected to say this :D
I loved this episode. Hugh Laurie and Lisa Edelstein were superb as they portrayed two difficult, emotionally stunted people struggling with the opening of a new relationship. The episode brought a exhilarating mix of tension, humor, sexiness,and melancholy to this show which I hope will be sustained in the coming season. After a season that was dry, bleak and bereft of energy, it is good to get the old “House” back at last. The chance to explore House’s prickly, twisted, and tormented character through the prism of a romantic attachment is a great way to refresh what was becoming a stale show.
Apart from the annoying interruption of Winnie-the-Pooh Wilson who brought his usual blend of anxiety and a predictable willingness to believe the worst of House, this episode was consistently charming and enjoyable. House and Cuddy engaged in meaningful and sustained conversations about important issues and avoided the deflection and misunderstandings that have plagued them in the past. The way forward will not be easy for them and the dramatic tensions hinted at in the poignant final scene of the premiere promise to provoke thought and exploration for seasons to come. I am eager for House and Cuddy to take their relationship public and for them to confront the difficulties of an unconventional couple evenly matched in their intellectual intensity, their severe emotional constraints, their professional passions, and their personal quirkiness. This is a show that rewards close watching and probing investigation. I am excited for the season to unroll.
Your post sums up why this show is so bad now: it’s an harlequin romance
I honestly can’t imagine being a regular viewer of House who thinks, “you know what this show needs? More sustained and earnest conversations about feelings!” That’s just never been what the show’s about.
Actually i really enjoyed the show. I couldnÂ´t watch season 5 and 6 so it was a little hard for me to “adjust” to the new events but after a few minutes i was totally into the storyline. House and Cuddy have great chemistry and they are funny together. ItÂ´s a little hard for me to buy that a gorgeous and much younger woman like Cuddy could fall in love with someone like House but and the end love is love. There is no more to explain. IÂ´ll probably keep watching.
Hated it. Zero chemistry, ridiculous, vomit-inducing, those are the best words to describe Huddy MD. Like a really bad fanfiction by a teenage fangirl. Ugh. I miss the smart show House used to be! And clearly the drop of ratings show that many people think so too.
Iâ€™m hardly a devoted â€œHouseâ€ viewer, nor am I a â€œHuddyâ€ fan, but I totally enjoyed the 1st episode of season 7. House & Cuddy were engaging (and sexy!) to watch on screen together. Their love-making scenes — and more importantly, the â€œbeforeâ€ and â€œafterâ€ dialogue — were sensitively written and acted, creating a truly intimate, but in-character, feel. And the witty banter between the couple was very â€œHouse,â€ and prevented the show from veering too far off-course from the formula that fans have come to expect. And it certainly helped that Hugh Laurie & Lisa Edelstein really aced the material. After years of watching “House” mostly in reruns, the show might just become “must-see TV” for me again, largely because I’m curious about how the whole House/Cuddy relationship saga will pan out. House is so flawed and complex (and we love him for it!), that Iâ€™m sure this next aspect of the character’s personal development will be as entertainingly tortured and complicated as everything else involving Dr. Crankypants. In other words, Iâ€™m sure we can expect a bumpy — but intriguing and infinitely watchable — ride, regardless of how the Huddy romance unfolds.
House MD? It’s Huddy MD or General Hospital : Huddy MD edition or something. This show no longer cares about people watching for something other than Huddy and sex between House and Cuddy.
How can anyone with a brain seriously enjoy an episode of any tv show where 2 characters spend the whole episode in sappy sexual situations with boring,cliche,teenage angst dialogue in between?
It’s just BORING! This show won its audience,success and praises because it was different,smarter,because it was a medical procedural show with witty,dynamic,funny dialogue a very interesting main character. It was also a little different because while the episodes were built around the procedural aspect, it was also a character study,about his struggle with life in general,with much more than sappy romance ,with pain and abuse ,moral dilemmas ,ethics,what is right and what is wrong,the human condition.
Now none of the above is still there,it’s all just Huddy and TPTB are being incredibly rude and arrogant by only catering to a small portion of the fandom without realizing that said portion of fandom(and fandom in general) is not an indicator of anything,fandom is powerful in promoting a show,even saving it but when it comes to ratings…not really.
So yeah,no more real drama just the sexual and romantic adventures of House and Cuddy(or some other character). Also ,why do all women have to fall for House? I don’t get it ! Oh and the past 2 seasons have been completely inconsistent in portraying Cuddy,full of contradictions. She can’t really take all of him the way he is and usually passes him to Wilson when the going gets tough,she abuses him physically because she can’t truly confront him(not with any results anyway),she wants him to change(the methadone episode showed it perfectly) but then the writers claim she’s the only one who can stand him and she wants him like he is.
Oh and Cuddy is an insult to career ,smart ,strong women who are also single mothers. My mom is such a person and in my 23 yrs she has never,ever,ever put me second ,I never had a nanny either and she never freaked out.
THIS!
It looks to me as if some executive producer at House decided that the show really needed a shot in the arm after the last few crappy seasons – and then proceeded to misdiagnose its illness. That’s what happens when you are influenced by one fan group and don’t listen to what anyone else is trying to tell you, including professional critics. People fell in love with this show in the early seasons and were fiercely devoted to it. The ratings were rocketing upwards. The executives need to go back to those early seasons and take some notes. A LOT of notes. It sure as hell wasn’t “Huddy.”
Give me a break, this is a reviewer who still watches Glee and Chuck, but penalizes House? Chuck used to be really amusing, but has gotten ssppier and sappier. At least House has Hugh Laurie’s iconic and amazing performance-still the best actor on tv.