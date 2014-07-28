Housekeeping note: Alan’s week off

Just a quick housekeeping note: After two-plus weeks at press tour and Comic-Con, I'm taking this week off to recuperate and remind my family what I look like. Other than the “Halt and Catch Fire” review that was published this morning, plus a couple of video interviews I did with team “Hannibal” at Comic-Con (and which will be published over the next couple of days), don't expect anything from me until Monday. I'm most likely skipping over reviewing the next episodes of “The Bridge,” “The Leftovers” and “Masters of Sex” and will jump back in next week with a bunch of things.

Have fun without me, folks.