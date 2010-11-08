‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Natural History’: Hands on a hard mummy

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I pelt you with my Phish bootlegs…
Whew.
I was beginning to worry that, despite the summer assurances of Bays and Thomas, that season six was going to be another frustrating one like season five. I’d only liked a handful of this season’s episodes, and even then felt like I was grading the better ones on a curve. The Bays/Thomas-scripted “Natural History,” on the other hand, felt as close to classic “HIMYM” as we’ve gotten in a very long time.
It wasn’t perfect, mind you. I still feel the writers are, as Fienberg noted in the comments last week, trying too hard to make Zoey happen, particularly since it would seem she’s not The Mother(*). I have no problem with the show spending time on non-Mother relationships with Ted, particularly if they don’t spent time being cute about the woman’s potential Mother-hood (as opposed to what they did with Stella). But I don’t think Josh Radnor has the same chemistry with Jennifer Morrison that he’s had with a lot of previous Ted love interests (including, early on, Sarah Chalke), and the whole “I hate you! Now I love you!” thing has felt a bit forced.
(*) We know at least two concrete things about The Mother: 1)She was in the Econ lecture hall the day Ted thought it was his class, and 2)She was Rachel Bilson’s roommate less than a year ago. While those don’t automatically disqualify Zoey from Mother-hood – she could have married The Captain far more recently than she said while scamming Ted, and she might be waiting to mention the embarrassing Econ lecture when she gets to know/like him better – she doesn’t seem to fit the puzzle that’s been laid out.
That said, the moment where Ted said the words that finally melted Zoey’s cold grudge was a nice one, both because it had been so well set-up by the juvenile running gag about the room’s acoustics, and because that conversation with The Captain (nicely-played by Kyle MacLachlan) is the most human Ted’s been in a while. This is the guy I really liked once upon a time; the guy whose future I actually cared about, rather than the guy whose stories I tolerated while waiting for Barney or Robin or Marshall to do something funny(**) in a subplot. A week ago, I was dreading the idea of Morrison being around for a while. Now? Maybe it could work.
(**) Here’s how good a job Bays and Thomas did of redeeming their leading man this week: Ted was consistently the funniest part of the episode. And not in a “the other characters had bad writing” way; Ted’s mocking of Zoey’s apparent hypocrisy was genuinely funny, and a highlight in an episode that also featured a lot of good stuff for the supporting cast. There. I said it. Ted Mosby was the comic highlight of a very good episode of “HIMYM.” It can happen.
This was actually a great episode for making sure all the characters were drawn on a human scale. The Barney/Robin story started off as a silly but entertaining lark, then took an abrupt left turn when the security guard casually mentioned Barney’s dad, and Neil Patrick Harris was great in the aftermath scene as Barney told Robin how he felt about the news. Even by the usual standards of Barney’s a Real Boy scenes, that was a cut above.
The Lily/Marshall subplot, meanwhile, not only gave us some welcome flashbacks to the gang’s college days (including a callback to the old sandwiches=marijuana gag), but addressed a question the show’s needed to deal with ever since Marshall took the job at Barney’s firm: how long before he felt safe/frustrated enough to quit, thus being true to his character, yet depriving the show of the great Barney/Marshall workplace dynamic? It felt right that Corporate Marshall would feel differently about the world and his life than College Marshall (Extinct), and Lily’s conversation with the latter species felt honest and sweet, with a few nice jokes (Corporate Marshall’s stamina, the return of Jane’s Addiction) sprinkled in.
There were a lot of “I finally deleted the show from my DVR” comments last week. I hope at least a few of those were empty threats, because I’d hate to think everybody dropped out right before they missed them some vintage “HIMYM.” I’m not saying the show is necessarily back for good, but a show that’s capable of generating an episode like this is one where I’m going to suffer through the likes of “Canning Randy” in hopes of seeing again.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Fun ep – hadn’t seen it for a while due to Chuck (and a single-tuner DVR). I liked the chemistry between Ted and Zoey, and really liked the setup as well, with Trey inadvertently putting his foot in his mouth. A lot of emotion in this one, with Barney’s realization about his dad and the poignant Marshall corporate drone storyline!
I had the same problem for awhile, it’s easier to leave Chuck for in the morning. It’s on Hulu and OnDemand (at least it is for me with TimeWarner), while HIMYM isn’t. Watch Chuck on Tuesday, record HIMYM.
It’s worth it, especially after this week!
HIMYM is on cbs.com; full episodes, posted Tuesday.
Really, the chemistry between Ted and Zoey? I feel like they have absolutely zero chemistry.
they also have a lot of the episodes the dont have on cbs.com on videosurf.com
I liked it but didn’t think it was quite as strong as you did. The whole Zoe plotline is horrendous, with its only redeeming moment the repeated use of Ted’s made-up title “Galactic President Superhero McAwesome.” For me the highlight was definitely Robin declining hors d’ouvres for her penguin friend since “he’s stuffed”!
The penguin joke was stupidly funny, but I actually laughed out loud at it.
The Barney-Robin one-upsmanship was geniunely funny, and seemed true to both the characters. *This* was the Robin we haven’t seen for so,so long, and I was glad she was back. The Marshall/Lily and Ted/Zoey stuff didn’t work as much for me. It think it’s because, as others have mentioned, the Marshall/Lily plot depended on them doing OOC things (ie not telling each other everything, and because the Ted/Zoey stuff just feels really forced, so none of their emotional moments felt earned to me. The running “Galactic President Superhero McAwesome” and monicle bits did make me laugh.
Barney and Robin knocked it out of the park on so many levels in this one.
Except for Zoey the eyesore (I’ll keep The Captain, though), it was a darned good episode.
TO SUM UP THE SHOW:
Barney hooking up random girlfriends/wives/First Ladies = AWESOME
Ted falling for some old dude’s annoying wife = NOT AWESOME
If I wanted to watch a show about people stealing other people’s spouses, I would have watched “The Class” on CBS. Find your own spouse Ted, and someone who is a lot less grating on the nerves.
Fantastic episode all around. I haven’t liked Ted this much (or think he’s been this non-Douchey) since Season 4. This is the opposite of the Ted who had been saving a box with “For My Biographer” written on it.
I really liked it. It felt witty, for the first time, in a long time. It also, as you mentioned, made good use of Ted – I liked his framing his anger about the editorial in it being crossword day, and I loved the top hat and monocle tax.
For a while, I would have said Lily and Marshall were the low point, mostly because I think Lily was being really unfair. She wants to own a nice apartment in New York City, have three kids, and buy designer clothes (and she wants to be a kindergarten teacher), but she begrudges Marshall a career that pays well? But they dealt with it really nicely, gave Lily a great scene with college Marshall, and even subverted my expectations about the echo spot (which I assumed would get use through Marshall accidentally revealing to Bob Odenkirk how he feels about GNB in some sort of lame misunderstanding).
Good, good show, show.
It did seem a little late (2.5 years) for Lily to think that Marshall is ever going to have the law career that he wanted at this point, but otherwise it was pretty well done. Though yeah, it should have been brought up that between her debt and the Dowisetrepla place and wanting kids, all of those choices mean that Marshall doesn’t get that dream. (Maybe that needs an “Extinct” exhibit.)
I was happy Marshall at least brought that up during their final conversation. He might not be living his college dream, but he’s working to build their mutual dream of family (and, let’s face it, some level of material comfort).
I hope Marshall opens his own practice. He could take on a certain number of pro bono clients while also making moolah. Everyone’s happy.
I agree with Chrissy. It’s not strictly an either/or situation. Plenty of people manage to hold corporate jobs to pay the bills, and give time or money to charitable endeavors that they believe in. The show made it sound like if you want to make money and spend it on your family, you have to spend it all on your family.
This show still makes me laugh but I really feel that it’s borders on insanity, to not have the mother by this point in the series. Yeah yeah yeah, I have heard all the counter arguments to the mother and they are all horse shit.
The mother is not the end of the show. She is also not representative of this show jumping the shark. She’s the mom and if you name your show HIMYM, then you need to introduce the freaking mother. The fact that we have another NON-MOTHER aka a character building waste of time for Ted, is just a flip off to the audience.
Agreed. This was a pretty good episode, but Zoey can’t be the mother, and it’s high time she appeared. No one’s saying she and Ted should fall in love at first sight. But to see the courtship we need to see the mother.
Well, the name of the show is How I /Met/ Your Mother, not How I Dated Your Mother. Ted will meet her in the last scene of the last episode, and that’s how it should happen.
Aren’t you forgetting how this season opened up where they tell us the third thing about the mother and how he meets her at the lesbian wedding of Rachel Bilson? So How could it be Zoey and the end of this episode is setting us up for a episode later in the season where Marshal Leaves GNB right??
We were never told that the wedding where Ted meets the mother was Rachel Bilson’s, even though he implied that she married the girl she kissed in the same episode where we saw the lead up to the wedding. Why would Ted and Marshall be in their wedding party? The wedding has to be someone close to the gang (my money’s heavily on Barney and Robin).
We weren’t told whose wedding it was, but thanks for reminding me of that, Adam. Clearly, Zoey is 100 percent not The Mother. Not that I ever thought she was, but that’s even more blatant evidence than what we learned in the 100th episode last year.
In the hope that mother meeting won’t be held off until the last episode, I thought that the wedding might be for Ted’s mum and Clinton… it’s that or some other couple we haven’t met yet. I’d also like to hope the wedding well arrive for the end of season.
This season todate is a step up from last season, but this episode was welcome reminder of the quality work alround that distinguishes a show like himym.
Having recently rewatched season one I have being thinking what (if anything) has changed, about what was missing from more and more episodes as the show has aged. This episode had a season one quality flavour, but there was still something missing that may yet return. In season one Ted’s search had more of an impact on his friends lives (e.g., Lily’s cold feet being sparked from her bonding with Miss Drumroll) and vice versa, even if “she” wasn’t the mother you could see how that step meant a lot to Ted. If Zoe does end up inspiring a change in the charters (as you say Adam, it be nice if that character was Marshall) then we might be back to the old form.
I enjoyed the episode even though I still buy the whole “destroy Ted Mosby” plot – why attack an architect when it is GNB wanting to tear down the building.
Does Ted know if he becomes friends with Zoey he will also have to become friends with Dr. House?
Great episode. One of the best in a while. All the stories clicked, and like you said Alan, Ted was genuinely funny.
The best episode of the season by far. Everything worked for me. The payoff to the acoustic gag was great (I would do the same thing Ted does).
My favorite part was the writers working in the revelation of Barney’s father as a brief aside and not building up to the reveal. Nice job guys.
Future Ted consistently refers to Zoe as Zoe. If she turns out to be Mother, this will be retroactively bizarre.
Plus he asked the kids if they remebered Zoe. Not the mama.
Kyle McLaughlin was great as the Captain though. Storngest episode in a long time.
Alan, not all of us hated last weeks episode as much as you did, and it was actually fairly evenly split in the comments.
It was no Robots vs. Wrestlers, which is the low water mark in this show’s history, proudly showcasing Ted and his absolute worst and douchiest.
It has to be said, amidst the all “disappointment” that an “off” episode of HIMYM is still better than 90% of what passes for comedy on television today. I call this the 30rock Corollary.
Good episode. The women looked beautiful (especially Robin) and the Barney-Robin plot was awesome, their chemistry off the charts.
I have to respectfully disagree about the low water mark. It had to be the episode where they had Barney reveal a complete phony other family, a cartoonishly over the top plot that even Family Guy might have cringed at.
I agree with you Ed W that that episode is terrible but the worst episode ever must be when Marshall got robbed by a monkey last season!
Agree that Robin (finally) looked healthy. I thought the actress was sickly or something, but maybe it’s how they are doing her makeup because she did look stunning last night.
There were some funny lines, but this episode did not add up to a solid whole for me. And I really, really hate the Zoey character. I would not at all mind seeing a gargoyle or a cornice fall off this antique building and turn her into a stain on the pavement.
I wasn’t crazy about the Marshall/Lily part. The reason for starting the GNB job was financial and much of that was due to Lily. Plus she’s changed a lot. It feels like the writers suddenly remember things and then conveniently put them into stories only to forget them again.
The stuff with the monacle guy was hilarious
I really enjoyed this episode. Every character got a plot-advancing storyline, there were a ton of great one-liners, and there was still emotional heft.
The montage of Barney and Robin touching a bunch of stuff was such vintage chemistry, too. It reminded me why I cared so much about them in the first place; they make great friends. I still don’t like how they’ve totally forgotten about Lily’s massive debt but whatever. I laughed a lot at this episode.
I haven’t disagreed with you more in a long time. I hated this episode almost as much as last week’s train wreck. Zoey is terrible (makes me think of Brandon Routh on Chuck last year, bad times) and was in an episode long battle with Ted for more despicable character in the arc.
Unfortunately, neither of them could top Lily, who is just an awful human being at this point. She’s the reason Marshall took that job with her massive hidden debt! And since when do they not tell each other everything. And we weren’t set up to believe that Marshall would EVER stay at GNB so that felt like just a plot machination.
Barney and Robin were OK, but it was still too over the top and the ending was… just something I’m not interested in. I don’t care who Barney’s dad is. Much like I increasingly don’t care who Ted’s wife is.
Thanks, Andrew. Glad to know I’m not the only one who thought this was a weak episode. I guess it comes down to what you want out of the show. To me, HIMYM’s writers are at their best when they’re trying to be funny, and at their worst when they’re trying to tug at the heartstrings or convey some pseudo-profound truth about becoming an adult. This episode was mostly the latter. Even the comedy was designed to set up some Family Ties-style “hugging and learning” moment at the end.
To add to what you said about the awful Marshall-Lily arc: I love how at the very end, after all that treacle, they do a big “Never mind” and tell you that Marshall ditched the corporate life after all.
Who is the designer of the red dress that Lily was wearing?
Reply to comment…
I want to know too!! Please tell us!
Chloe and Reese
[www.saksfifthavenue.com]
Zoey as a character is far from perfect, but Jennifer Morrison was just an awful choice for a season long arc.
I totally agree. Morrison is terrible, and there is absolutely NO chemistry between Zoey and Ted.
Ditto. Do Not Like.
Ted’s riffs on the guy with the monocle (â€œGood luck killing James Bondâ€ and “It’s a great look, I think it could come back. One question: Does it cost half as much as glasses?â€
) killed me. Great episode.
Just to clarify, Marshall took the job with Nicholson, Hewitt, & West because of Lily’s prodding (which was caused by her hidden debt). Marshall took the job at GNB because he didn’t have a job for months after quitting because Artillery Arthur yelled at him. The mortgage he threw them into, not Lily, she wanted to rent. Not that any of this matters, but I wanted to double-check because I was having the same kind of reaction as you guys.
I really thought the Lily/Marshall story was stupid, but told in a really good way. Marshall saying he liked working at GNB means that he’s not the same Marshall? I really felt the line about Lily wanting the same guy she married just felt really jarring and out of place in an honest conversation about their relationship.
However, I enjoyed most of the humor for the episode. Robin’s stuffed line was good, loved the way they continued the Barney’s dad story (this does feel like a story a father would be telling his kids), feel like they’re building up the obvious Robin/Barney relationship in a more true way this time, rather than Barney pining for her and then them being unable to commit to being in a relationship, etc.
I think you’re letting Lilly off the hook too easily, and so did Bays and Thomas. When she commented that she wanted Marshall to be the man that she fell in love with, I almost had to leave the room I was so mad. I can’t imagine anything else she could have said at that point that would have been crueler.
I was disappointed that Marshall not only forgave her instantly but that he was the one that had to come to her, like he’d done something wrong. It’s moments like those that really bother me because all I can think is “Why in the world would Marshall love someone who treats him so terribly?”. I lose respect for Marshall every time he lets that cruel, selfish woman walk all over him.
Tyler, this so perfectly describes why I’ve become utterly disgusted with Lily and how the writers keep portraying her. Much more than the retcon of Barney and Robin’s hasty break up and recovery I want to see Lily called on the carpet for her hurtful words and actions.
I knew we were in for a solid episode when we got references to sandwiches, Scooter, and name-dropped Van Smoot (the big, fancy house where Marshall and Lily got married) in the first few minutes. Easily the strongest episode since the season premiere — no coincidence, I’m sure, that it’s mythology-heavy and penned by Bays & Thomas.
Also, anyone who doesn’t think that the wedding where Ted meets the mother is Barney and Robin’s after watching their delightful antics isn’t paying enough attention.
I enjoyed parts of this episode, but parts really irritated me. Does anyone else find Lily completely insufferable lately? Why doesn’t anyone ever bring up her crushing shopping addiction/debt anymore? Wasn’t that the reason Marshall had to take the GNB job? The idea that Lily is the perfect one in the relationship that Marshall is constantly trying to live up to has irritated me since that episode about settling and reaching. I feel like Marshall has become the well-rounded, successful, interesting person in the couple while the writers still assume viewers will take Lily’s side.
I’ve *always* found Lily insufferable. I can’t stand her, never could.
She’s definitely always been my least favorite character (but then I’m one of those rare individuals who likes Ted). I do like some of her beats, though, particularly the jokes about her being a little attracted to Robin, and the college/goth stuff.
The Marshall-and-Lily-giving-up-on-their-altruistic-dreams bit seems like at least an annual event. All of these character stories continue to spin wheels having little to do with the story Older Ted would be telling his kids. This is becoming the Lost of sitcoms. Almost to an irredeemable point of gimmicks and misleads rather than telling compelling story.
I can’t get past how much I dislike Zoey at this point. I feel like she’s the female version of Don; the writers want me to care about this person, but I really just want her to go away.
Otherwise a pretty solid episode. It’s nice to see Ted leave the Ross Gellar Zone and Robin get back to being Robin.
I need to meet the mother.
I still feel like we’re being teased with Zoey and it’s annoying. And it’s really stupid teasing because we know she’s not her. Not to mention, the character is utterly unlikeable and there’s no chemistry between the actors. This feels like retread – we’ve been here before, I’m tired of it. If they’re not going to cast the mother and get her on the screen soon, they need to seriously de-emphasize Ted’s love life.
Barney and Robin were great.
I was so happy to hear a reference to “The Last Dragon”
“Who’s the master, Leroy?”
Oh, yes! And darn me for not linking to this clip in my review:
[www.youtube.com]
my favorite: [www.youtube.com]
kiss my converse!!
about a decade ago i went as sho’nuff for halloween. was so depressed that only 2 people got the reference.
Got it right away…and simply adored them for thinking of Leroy! The Last Dragon was my fav movie in the 7th grade. We must have gone to the Fine Arts theater here in St Louis three times to see it-and that’s a lot considering we only got $4 allowance every week. Years later (about 12) I watched with hubby and realized it was bad…beyond belief. What were we all thinking? It was a smash hit! Guess my opinion has matured over the years, huh?
I would bet that less than 5% of the people watching this episode got the reference to The Last Dragon. I had to DVR it back a couple of times because I was ROLLING!!!!
Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but they’ve set up a pretty interesting Fountainhead dynamic with Ted, the modern Architect pushing toward the future, and Zoey, the rich wife trying to cut the architect down for her own personal reasons.
The Captain was what made me think of it it, considering that the second most (arguably of course) important conversation in the book was the architect talking to the husband of the woman… on his yacht. I feel like I’d bet on a similar conversation happening in HIMYM. They were foreshadowing the yacht pretty hard.
Wow, that was deep. Good call!
I thought the exact same thing, while Ted is not exactly Howard Roark, and Zoey is no Dominique, as far as character depth. There are no two characters to my experience that had a better dynamic and setup than Howard and Dominique in The Fountainhead. So it would only make sense for Carter/Bays to try and emulate that when setting up the mother.
That doesnt mean its working though.
Myk â€” I agree. I think the closest correlation was actually The Captain and Wynand
What really made the episode stand out for me is the reveal of Barney’s dad, which was a nice surprise.
Does anyone know if the episode was shot on location? The aerial shot of the hall with the dinosaur seemed unusual for a soundstage shot.
The hall with the dueling dinosaurs was filmed on location at the Natural History Museum in L.A. Not sure if the other rooms were shot on location or if they were shot on a soundstage.
I was so happy to receive this episode after last weeks Halloween dud. As the characters were bustling about the museum I realized how insanely close to classic HIMYM this episode was.
If Bays and Carter can keep this up, we are in for a real treat the rest of the season. What a great way to reintroduce the “Barney’s Father” subplot too, did not see that coming.
Zoey is obviously not the mother, but I can appreciate their chemistry and am confident Ted knowing her will lead him somewhere close to meeting the mother.
Also happy they’re giving Bob Odenkirk more to do.
(July 2011, July 2011, July 2011)
Sorry had to get that out of my system, any room for a Bryan Cranston role reprisal as Ted’s former boss?
Wow, everybody hates Zoey. Not me. I’d be happy if she turns out to be the mother. Of course at this point, Betty White would be fine.
I’m a bit surprised too. I think the Zoey scenes with Ted have been dynamite, and they play their mutual tension/attraction well.
Not understanding why Ted is so sympathetic towards Zoey – the woman is a hypocrite like no other and totally unlikable. I didn’t really see why Lily was so anti-GNB, Marshall had to work there because of her after all. Not a huge upgrade over the prior episodes; I guess the callbacks to earlier seasons were nice and the Barney and Robin stuff was enjoyable.
The only logic I can figure to it is that if Ted wasn’t getting to design his own building, he’d be campaigning to save it right along with Zoey.
Though this whole thing has made me wonder: maybe GNB could get another site to build on? (Not realistically, but it could be a point to make.)
I don’t see that Zoey is a hypocrite. She’s someone who believes in causes, like saving historic buildings, and goes after them in a crazy way. If anyone is a hyposcrite, it’s Ted, who lectures about the importance of keeping old buildings and is willing to keep the old facade if it gets Zoey into his bed and throws it out when he finds she’s married.
Both Ted and Marshall sold out their ideas for GNB money.
The Barney|Robin stuff was fun and a good counterpoint to the others.
Very much enjoyed this one as well, Alan, though I still disagree that Canning Randy was terrible.
Does anyone else think Zoey’s going to be Ted’s first wife?
I feel like a prude for saying this nownow, but I’m surprised no one is commenting on the utter ickiness of Ted’s seemingly budding romance with the very-married Zoey. Particularly given that the Captain seems like a decent dude.
No, I’m with you there. I actually like The Captain. He delivered Ted’s title over and over again (and remembered it!). He offered to delete the tape… I like him. Bring him back!
Yeah, there was some weirdness there. I think we were supposed to think that the Captain is fun at parties, but demeans his wife (by calling her protests “tantrums”) and so maybe not that nice over time – however, they really haven’t been presented as much more than tantrums, and her focus on Ted as opposed to GNB is just mean-spirited. Ted standing up for her kind of bummed me out – pick a side, Ted! Honestly, while I get the love for old buildings, unless Zoe has a plan to restore the building and *do* something with it, I’m on GNB’s side. Having an abandoned eyesore there is bad for the neighborhood, no matter how pretty the cornices are. This seems like a more complicated issue than the writers are giving it credit for being, and by underwriting it they are inadvertently proving the Captain’s point about Zoe.
(And, yes, more Captain. I had pictured him as Mr. Peterman from Seinfeld, but Kyle McLachlan was just perfect.)
I’m with you on that one PY. The fact that Zoey is married, yet she, Ted and the show are spending all kinds of time on the “relationship” between Zoey and Ted is one of many reasons why their storyline is dead in the water to me.
Oh, and I don’t care how much of a jerk the Captain turns out to be, Zoey’s a grown-up, she can divorce him (without help from Ted) if she’s that miserable with him.)
Plus, his “little woman” nattering aside, I quite liked The Captain.
I don’t know. For some reason, during the shot of them dancing at the end, I had a feeling that Zoey will be the one to bring Ted and the mother together. I don’t think there’s going to be a Ted-Zoey romance.
Overall it was a pretty good episode. Thought the writers might go there with Barney and Robin hooking up after their shared silliness touching everything in the museum (and Robin’s “He’s stuffed” line made me crack up too). So it was a sharp hairpin turn to get the revelation about who Barney’s father really was.
And of course, the epilogue scene showed that Corporate Marshall also becomes extinct.
I had the same feeling – that Zoey might be instrumental in bringing the mother to Ted or something! Hopefully her role in this arc will be more than just another woman who crosses path with Ted. Having said that, I also have to agree with PY a comment above – I really do not want to see a budding Ted-Zoey romance – just doesn’t seem right.
This was definitely one of the best episodes of this season so far – a fair balance of laughs and seriousness, and loads of development (finally).
Of course she’s not the mother… She’s married, isn’t she?
Maybe its been mentioned before, but I feel like we need a List of Things That Have Happened Since Ted Started Telling Us How He Met Their Mother, sorta like The Duke Nukem Forever List. [duke.a-13.net]
PS: Kyle Maclachlan was awesome
This did feel like old school HIMYM. I also liked that it turned out the Captain was an okay guy after all. The stuffy D-Bag is too much of a clichÃ©.
Has the show ever confirmed that future Ted is, in fact, married to the kids’ mother? Or is there wriggle room, for Ted to fall in love with “the one”, while the mother possibly being someone else?
That seems a bit too real life for CBS.
I thought the ep was fine, I just need to get this out, since I didn’t see it anywhere: I paused to read Zoey’s Op-ed, which was actually pretty well-written. As if the writers didn’t do enough by putting a genuine article in there on GNB, they ALSO put a great easter egg in that newspaper; alongside Zoey’s Op-ed was another op-ed calling for someone to fight the stink in DOWISETREPLA. I was able to read part of it – again, great effort from the writers for a joke probably nobody saw.
And speculation about a half-mouse half-roach on the right of Zoey’s articleâ€¦
I was periously close to giving up on this show after last week (and I may have if I had caught up on last week’s episode before his weekend and had all week to think about how much I hated it). But since Alan and others on Twitter hyped up this week’s episode, I gave it one last shot.
And was pleasantly surprised with not only the best episode of the season (and probably the best of the past two), but a possible all-timer. This was a last second comeback by Carter and Bays of Dillon Panther-like proportions. It’ll probably be enough to keep HIMYM on my DVR at least until the end of this season.
I meant Thomas and Bays. Carter and Bays are the same dude.
Hmm. Probably the best episode since Three Days of Snow.
Are we supposed to like Zoey? And are we supposed to think her protest is legit? Ted claims it is in this episode, but if it really were, it seems remarkably un-Ted-like to take the job. Plus, it looks like a trashed building in a really bad neighborhood that could use the facelift. So did Ted say the stuff about GNB to cheer up Zoey who was pretty distraught?
A couple good callbacks to the pilot, “We’ll make it work.” The scotch.
Beats me if we are supposed to like her. I’m not so much against her protest as I am her being a douche about it. Also for being charm-free and unpleasant, but yeah. Maybe we aren’t supposed to like her. I guess she’s supposed to be some kind of hatesex nemesis rather than another fake love interest, but mostly she is just annoying.
In the ‘mea culpa’ interview where the creators promised Alan that this season wouldn’t suck, they described her as “it’s her cause and passion to preserve and protect this building. She’s someone who would picket the destruction. We meet this great new, significant character in Ted’s life who is his nemesis, and he is the enemy of her cause.”
Now if they had bothered to actually talk to any preservationists (like my sister), they would have found that they come in four basic flavors: hippie (new is bad), snooty-rich (buildings as art), blogger-geek (academic) and middle-class nostalgic (‘preserve my childhood’).
But they didn’t, so they haven’t been able to write her in a believable or consistent way.
For that matter, they haven’t made it clear whether the building is salvageable or worth saving, so we don’t know if Zoey is sane.
Yeah, it was nice to see HIMYM gettin back to form. I absolutely loved the Robin/Barney plot point.
I wouldn’t have seen this one if there had been a Chuck. It was good. And I read a lot of comments last night that people didn’t care about Barney’s dad, but I do. I want to meet Barney’s dad and the possibility of that will have me at least go to CBS to watch it when it happens.
I have to give them major points for stealthily dropping that point in. I don’t know Uncle Jimmy from my ass yet, but what a whammo!
I was back, thanks to Phil Griffin (not watching Countdown with scab anchors) but this episode was repellent. Even considering the qualifications in the statement in the phrase, this was hardly “as close to classic “HIMYM” as we’ve gotten in a very long time.”
1. In which episodes, during the classic period (you define when it ends), did Ted Mosby spend half the show spouting infantile phrases?
2. In what classic episodes did Barney– always concerned with being the coolest guy in the universe (not merely the room)– run around like a six-year old?
3. In which episodes did Robin (always concerned with how things looked) behave as badly (when not in a Canadian bar)?
In this episode, Ted (once again) changed his opinion of The Arcadian from last week. It was a dump when the last episode required it– now it’s a classic again.
Of course Ted also forgot, five minutes after she showed it to him, that Jennifer Morrison carries around a tape recorder. Maybe he just has early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Compared to that, I guess it’s no big deal that both Lily and Marshall forgot that her credit card debt torpedoed his plans to join the NRDC. But it’s all good, because Marshall– who has never, even been seen enjoying his work at GNB to this point– suddenly loves it.
Although that transformation pales next to Morrison’s. Far from being a granola-eating tree-hugger, she’s a wealthy society woman. We know she must be uber-rich because her husband is even flakier than Conrad Bain’s friends from DIFF’RENT STROKES.
Oh, and who else watching this mess assumed that the security guard was being paid by Barney to support his story (particularly after he breaks up the word “Legendary”). And then after the reveal, surmised that the adult accompanying Barney merely SAID he was his father for the report. (Because otherwise the authorities would call your parents to come get you.)
Barney deciding to believe that the man really washis father might have worked– if the show hadn’t shown us, several episodes ago, Barney believing he was Ben Vereen’s son.
Classic HIMYM was inventive and funny, contrasted by thoughtful and bittersweet– in both cases with a surprisingly naturalistic tone. This was infantile mixed with maudlin– and always farfetched.
It’s like watching one of those “Old-Timers” games the used to have before baseball games. They’re trying, but they don’t have what made HIMYM fun to watch anymore.
It’s time to take the shotgun out to the corn crib and make the hard decision about TV’s Ol’ Yeller.
Barny acknowledged that he wasn’t Ben Vereen’s son at the end of the episode you mentioned. Just weird you forgot that when being so stickler-ish about most every character trait. And a man who loves Laser Tag is capable of childish behavior.
I didn’t forget it– or Barney eventually acknowledging that Bob Barker is not his father. You seem to have missed my point: If a show keeps repeating a bit of business, it loses its impact.
So now he believes it’t this guy– that’s nice. Do I believe it? Nope– two episodes later, it’ll be someone new.
And, according to the industry demographics, 47% of Laser Tag players are 25 or older, and 57% have annual incomes above the national average. So you missed there, as well.
To be fair, being over 25 and making an above average income is not mutually exclusive with behaving childishly once in a while. These aren’t the kinds of people Barney cares about impressing – he would definitely rather have fun with Robin than schmooze.
To answer your #2 question: The pilot, Zip, Zip, and Showdown off the top of my head.
Where does one find “industry demographics” about Laser Tag?
I was just surprised that Zoe was using a tape recorder. Maybe The Captain can spring for a digital recorder for her birthday.
Or maybe someone could tell her about the voice recording apps available for the iPhone, Blackberry and Android smartphones.
Late, but I’d be surprised if this wasn’t a twin peaks reference.
IÂ´m sorry to say this but Zoey is ruining the show. I can start watching something else if she doesnÂ´t leave soon.
I think Lily came off pretty badly here. She wants the house and the kids, but she also wants to have a crusading environmentalist husband? Cool, but she’s a KINDERGARTEN TEACHER, not a wealthy heiress. I love Lily, but practicality and maturity were not on display for her this week. Not to mention Marshall took the GNB job in the first place because of her mountain of Secret Credit Card debt.
Though this episode rebounded from last week, it’s sad to think how far the show has fallen.
I didn’t realize it completely, until just now….
When I saw the “hitfix” headline: “First Look: Jason Segal and The Muppets”
My first response was: “uggh, no” and I didn’t click the link.
Two years ago, I would have gone: “Oh, Yay!” and clicked through immediately.
That downward change of enthusiasm was all HIMYM TPTB’s doing, courtesy of the last couple of seasons.
I seem to be in the minority, but I really hated this one, big time. Most of the other episodes this seasonâ€”to me at leastâ€”weren’t exactly earth-shatteringly bad, but merely a little weak by HIMYM-standards. This one, though? I thought it sucked, to paraphrase Brian Posehn, “compared to other TV shows that suck.”
Basically everything about it felt inauthentic. Like many others have mentioned, Zoey and Ted have *no* chemistry (and it was especially problematic this week, I thought), and I’m shocked that anyone could possibly expect me to find her funny, or adorable, or a worthy adversary, or whatever. I’m really not sure if there’s ANY route they can take that will get me interested in her storyline, unless they basically betray everything they’ve already established about her to create a less insufferable character.
I didn’t even like the Barney/Robin stuff! Or the Marshall/Lily story. Everything just felt clumsy and manufactured to me. I dunno.
(I did get a solid laugh out of Ted zinging the monocle guy, though. That was good stuff.)
I was re-watching a few episodes from season one of the British “Coupling” recently and realized that, while the U.S. version failed, HIMYM may be its likely heir. Think about it: a group of friends who hand out in a neighborhood bar, some of whom have romantic histories with each other. They love to come up with catch phrases and names to describe the process of dating and sex. The show uses a lot of quick flashbacks, and often relies on a story-telling structure instead of showing events in sequence.
And the characters! Barney = Patrick, the womanizer with the hidden soft side who falls for Robin/Sally. Marshall and Lily = Jeff and Jane, the goofy kooky ones (although M and L are a bit more humanized.) Ted, naturally, is Stephen – the hapless, sorta nerdy guy at the center of the show, who really just wants to a woman to love. The big difference is that “Coupling” starts with Steve and Susan meeting, so it’s more of “What Happened After I Met Your Mother.”
Anyhow, it really struck me as I watched the old “Coupling” episodes and thought I’d see if anyone else had noticed this as well.
Ever since HIMYM started it seemed to me that it borrowed heavily from the British version of Coupling. I think it’s more though of an overall atmosphere thing more than exact characters transferring over. Barney is a little like Patrick but he is also a lot like Jeff when it comes to his theories and fanciful ideas about women.
I know I’m being a wet blanket, but I think this is huge stretch. Yes, you can find some superficial similarities, but there are superficial similarities between any pair of sitcoms. The generic character profiles you mention — the comically heartless womanizer, the hapless everyman, etc. — are straight out of the Sitcom 101 textbook. But what the writers do with these cliches on the two shows is completely different.
Coupling is unique in that it is 100% about sex and relationships. We don’t care, and barely even know, what the characters do for a living, what their backgrounds are, or who their non-romantic friends are. Absolutely everything is a gag about how men view and deal with women and vice-versa. HIMYM is nothing like that.
But one thing I bet Maggie Q and I would agree about would be to recommend that anyone still reading these comments (all five of you) should check out Coupling if you haven’t already. Every episode is on Hulu right now. Start watching from the beginning, or, if you want to skip to (IMO) the top of their form, watch the episode “The Girl with Two Breasts.”
How do I find Coupling? Have wanted to watch it every since our version tanked. By the way, it was typical how NBC totally spent a billion bucks promoting and cancelled after like one episode.
April, here’s the link to the episodes:
[www.hulu.com]
The shows are in reverse chronological order, so you have to click back to the “last” episode to start watching from the beginning. Whatever you do, don’t watch any episodes from the disastrous fourth season.
(Also, on the off chance you’ve never heard of Hulu: don’t worry, it’s perfectly safe and legal. I think it’s a cooperative venture between Universal and Disney, or something.)
This was a good episode for plot development, but a bad episode as comedy, with half the cast acting like five year olds (whispering poo jokes or touching museum exhibits). Now, these both set up some plot developments – but surely there was a less clumsy, stupid, juvenile way to do it?