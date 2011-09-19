‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Best Man’/’The Naked Truth’: The mighty Beercules returns

“How I Met Your Mother” is back for a new season and I have a review of the first two episodes coming up just as soon as I lick the plane…
When I gave my list of shows I’d try to cover every episode of this fall, some people expressed surprise that “HIMYM” was still on it. Some of that is sentimental value (I started blogging early in this show’s first season and would kind of like to see it through) and some is structural (the design of each episode is so complex that it inevitably gives me a lot more to talk about than, say, “Modern Family,” even if “Modern Family” might be funnier), but some is because I’m simply not ready to give up the ghost just yet.
For all that I hated Zoey, and for all that the season finale – specifically, the obnoxious “And kids, that’s how I met your mother… psych!” joke – I didn’t hate last season. Without going episode by episode, I would say Bays, Thomas and company batted about .500 last season, with the Marshall and Barney arcs mostly compensating for Ted/Zoey and the way Robin became completely adrift. I think there are still things “HIMYM” can do well, and often does, and barring them making another ill-advised 13-episode commitment to an actress/character who’s going to become an anchor on the show, I think there’s still some life in the old girl.
That said, we return from a mixed bag of a season with a mixed bag of a premiere, and a slightly better second episode. “The Best Man” had parts that worked quite well, others that didn’t get quite there, and a few that made me want to throw the remote, while my opinion of “The Naked Truth” may largely depend on how the show deals with the final moment.
But let’s start with the remote-throwing impulses from the premiere, just to get them out of the way. You would think the guys would have learned their lesson from the reaction to the “psych!” joke, but apparently not, because they’re once again using Future Ted to taunt the audience – this time with the running gag about how this story is “not really all that close to the end.” If the idea is just to reassure people who like “HIMYM” that the show isn’t going away just yet (which we know because of the two-season renewal), that’d be okay, but it played out much more like Future Ted knows he’s not going to get to the moment where he meets The Mother for a long time. And whether you’re a person who takes the show’s title absolutely literally and believes the series has to end within a pico-second of Ted meeting his future wife, or someone who thinks they should just introduce her already and make her a part of the gang for the rest of the show’s lifespan, I think we can all agree that the best thing the show can do is to stop bloody calling attention to the way the story’s being dragged out. If they don’t want to get back to The Mother yet, that’s fine. I don’t need The Mother; I need entertaining stories. But if they’re going to stall on The Mother for a while, then just shut up about her. Better to not hear about her at all and then be startled(*) when she suddenly appears (even though we know now it’ll be at Barney’s wedding) than for the show to keep bringing her up even as the stories are focusing on Ted’s loneliness, Lily’s pregnancy and the Robin/Barney/Nora triangle.
(*) That’s one of the many reasons the “psych!” thing was so misguided. The show had spent so much time on Zoey, a character we knew wasn’t The Mother, without any significant reference to the lady herself, that if she had popped up out of the blue in the season finale – and as an accidental byproduct of that long, awkward storyline – it would have been such a pleasant surprise, and a great moment for the show. Instead, it was just a stupid, pointless fakeout.
Sorry to start there, but it really really irritated me.
There were other parts of the first episode that didn’t entirely work. I think, for instance, that all the build-up that both Future Ted and Slightly Future Ted and Slightly Future Barney gave about Punchy’s wedding foreshadowed a much greater disaster than what we actually saw. The description the gang gave at the start of “The Naked Truth”(**) made it sound more impressive, but I wish we’d gotten to see more of the wedding-wrecking.)
(**) And the mention of Marshall ending up in a dress by the time the evening was over reminded me that we still have to get back to Ted in the green dress, on top of new foreshadowing tonight like Marshall and Barney gambling in Atlantic City. While the arc foreshadowing has mainly gotten annoying, some of the joke foreshadowing still works out okay.
And while the Barney triangle might be interesting down the road, I found the moment where Nora called Barney back at the exact moment Robin was about to admit her feelings for him to be the kind of contrived romantic comedy BS that alwasy sets my teeth on edge. And yet the thing is, Cobie Smulders was so good as that scene continued and Robin admitted her feelings, anyway, but in a context where Barney only heard it as her playing Cyrano for him with Nora, that I almost forgave them the contrivance. (Smulders and Josh Radnor were also quite good together in their scene on the balcony.) I much preferred Barney and Nora’s actual interaction in the second episode, because these outside love interests always work better when they’re actually on screen and interacting with members of the gang. I’d rather see Barney wind up with Robin than Nora(***), but Nora and Barney worked well together in “The Naked Truth.”
(***) By the way, the last thing the show needs – as Mo Ryan explains at much greater length – is yet another “Who’s the bride?” mystery for the writers to drag out past all interest. I hope we don’t see another glimpse of Barney’s wedding until we actually get to it in the show’s timeline.
Both episodes gave Jason Segel a good chance to play Marshall as unbridled id, which he’s very good at. (He also, as we’ve known since the “Freaks and Geeks” days, takes great pleasure appearing nude or near-nude on camera.) I hope his comment in “The Naked Truth” about how he’s tried too hard to repress that side of himself suggests that the writers realize they haven’t given him enough of those opportunities of late, and will redress that in the future. Hard to judge Martin Short as Marshall’s new boss until they’re actually sharing a physical scene together, but it was nice to see Jimmi Simpson as the drunk, creepy, Edward 40-Hands-playing Pete from college.
But the biggest development from “The Naked Truth” came at the very end, as Ashley Williams made her first appearance since the first season as Victoria.
if we’re going to disqualify Robin, who was identified as a non-Mother back in the pilot, then it seems most fans agree Victoria is the character they most wish had been allowed to be a long-term love interest if the series didn’t have its mystery structure. But the thing is, we now know she’s not the Mother, because Ted met her long before Barney’s wedding. The show reminded us of this in the first of tonight’s two episodes, so even with Future Ted’s narration about destiny, I can’t imagine the writers are going to try to trick us into thinking she’s a candidate for Mother-hood. (Though if they do? Then I think I’m out.)
And if not, then I’m curious to see why Victoria’s back. I actually don’t mind Ted being in relationships with no future if they’re entertaining. The problem with Zooey wasn’t that she wasn’t the Mother, but that she sucked the joy out of every scene she was in. (Ditto Stella after her first few appearances.) If the idea is just to put Ted in a relationship with an appealing character, and involving an actress with whom Josh Radnor has good chemistry, and Future Ted makes it clear early and often that this is a place-holder story (albeit maybe one with a larger purpose), then that could be interesting.
After last season, I care more about the entertainment factor more than I do the show’s mythology. If the writers think they can craft some entertaining episodes involving Victoria without jerking the audience around, more power to them. If this is part of yet another elaborate stall job, then… sigh.
For now, though, I’m on the hook enough to keep watching, and writing.
What did everybody else think?
I should add, by the way, that the Barney/Robin dance number was a whole lot of fun.
As much as I love a good dance number, that whole sequence felt off to me. Maybe because it was too well-coordinated to be a spontaneous dance. I kept thinking it must be a dream sequence.
@shannon, I had the exact same thought. I kept waiting for Robin to shake her head and realize it was all a day dream.
I don’t think it was supposed to be a spontaneous dance. I think it was supposed to be something they worked up when they were dating, and just performed.
Not quite as good as Pete and Trudy though…
Also remember, in the next episode, Ted continually assured his kids “…we really did that.” That dance could be the way too people in love see themselves when they’re together and having a great time: perfectly choreographed and the center of the universe.
Yeah, I took the perfectly choreographed to be another example of Ted-as-Narrator adding a little bit of flash to the story. It felt like Joseph Gordon-Levitt dancing to Hall & Oates through Central Park with a cast of dozens in “500 Days of Summer.”
Any excuse to hear “Groove Is In The Heart” is okay with me!
Trivia: Bootsy Collins was already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when Deee Lite released “Groove Is In the Heart”. The RRHOF is in Cleveland where that scene was set. The more you know.
As lame at sounds, I want Victoria to be the Mother. Ridiculously excited that she’s back.
I feel the exact same way and I hate myself for it but I GEEKED OUT when I saw her. Did not see that coming and I can’t wait to see how the proceed
x2-I was irrationally excited to see her.
I loved the way the song Victoria was used throughout the episode. It was one of those things where I knew that I knew the song but didn’t put much thought into it, just liked the upbeat tone it gave those scenes. But then the way they used it in that last scene! REEEALLLYYY good. Kinda dorky but I actually got goose bumps. Also left me irrationally excited.
Fifth’d.
Sixth’d.
seventh
Totally agree. I loved Victoria. I had been trying to figure out the riff since the first time it was used – I knew it was a Kinks song but couldn’t quite place it – and I had JUST worked it out, and thought “hey! Cupcake girl’s name was Victoria! I loved cupcake girl”, when they cut to her face.
There’s a teeny tiny part of me hanging on to the hope that they can make her work as the mother, but I know they won’t. Kind of like the part of me hoping than Barney and Robin will get back together long-term.
Me too! I had tears well up as I heard “Victoria.” Now I’m just irritated by all the clues that mean she’s supposedly disqualified.
CBS went back-to-back with real-life husband and wife Jimmi Simpson and Melanie Lynskey.
They’re married? Boy are they going to have some creepy children. :-)
I didn’t mind the joke about how far Future Ted is in telling the story. But then again, I fall in neither of your two camps. I recognize that the mother story is just another mythology gimmick, like the conspiracies on “The X-Files” and the mysteries on “Lost.” Yes, I’d prefer they’d introduce her and end the gimmick, but I also realize, whenever, however they do it, it can’t live up to our expectations. So I’m just enjoying it episode by episode.
Both episodes did have great moments when Ted expressed his emotions. First when Ted admitted to begin to no longer believe in destiny, and the second when he said what he wanted in a relationship. The strong romantic heart is what makes this show unique, and though they often express it clumsily, these were two of the better ones: organic and heartfelt.
tedmosbyisnotajerk.com must be happy to see Victoria back (after all, she supposedly wrote the site…)
I must say, I’m stoked to have Victoria back. With the exception of Robin, she had by far the best chemistry and relationship with Ted, and Ted is always at his least douchey when he’s in a relationship, so good on both counts.
One question for Alan. From what I remember, Future Ted said he met the Mother at a wedding, and it cut to Barney’s wedding, but from what I recall it didn’t specifically say it was THAT wedding. Am I misremembering that? Because if so, Ted very much met Victoria at a wedding, albeit it was Stuart and Claudia’s.
I’m pretty sure Future Ted specifically said it was a wedding where he was best man. It was in the episode with the flash forward with Wendy the Waitress.
Man, I do recall that he didn’t specify that. They just recently mentioned that he met her at “a wedding.” Either it’s straw grasping or it could be a great coincidence. I felt very unsure about the first episode but the second one came through and felt much stronger. And that twist at the end was magical. Maybe these last six seasons have been a long drumroll.
To my recollection, in both the last finale and the premiere Ted talks about serving as best man at the wedding where he meets the other on voiceovers to external establishing shots, then we cut into the groom’s dressing room and it’s Barney. So he doesn’t expressly state it, but the structure is enough of a convention within the medium that I and most others would be rightly pissed if it turned out to be a fake-out.
For many years Ted has been saying something along the lines of having to “become the man he needed to be” to meet the mother. That seems like it could be he needed to grow up to make it work with Victoria.
I think the quote was “I met your mother the day of the wedding” which, to me, makes it very, very difficult for them to make the mother someone Ted had already met and/or dated.
Ted did meet Victoria at a wedding…and she could be working Barney’s wedding as well…
They could very easily pull some “And that’s when she wasn’t just Victoria, she was the woman who’d be your mother” verbal loopholes.
I know they have been merely used as decoration up to now, but shouldn’t the future children have shown a reaction to their mother’s name?! You may rationalize all hints given so far, like Cindy as the roommate or the econ-class, but that is the point, where it all stops making sense.
Agree with Kevin. And why would a cupcake baker… with a German Baking Fellowship!!… be in an econ class at Columbia?
I think he saw Victoria at the ball, not the wedding, so it’s probably not her and they are probably not going to pretend it’s her, hopefully.
Kevin and Russ, I had the same thoughts. It would make no sense for Victoria to be in that class. Also, why the hell would she have been living with Rachel Bilson’s character? Definitely not the mother.
Kevin: I don’t think he’ll start by using the mother’s real name. (For reasons I still can’t figure out, he even introduced the story of Stella with “let’s CALL her Stella.”)
I think Victoria could end up being the Mother, without too much work on the part of the writers. Ted has often said he had to become the ‘right person’ to meet her. Assuming this is true, and Ted can’t get the second chance with Victoria now (due to the events of Nothing Good Happens After 2am). Is it that far fetched a theory that Barney and Robin (it has to be Robin) hire Victoria as their wedding caterer, and that is where she and Ted begin dating for her to becoming the mother.
I’ve been trying to wrap my head around the roommate thing, but there’s no reason she couldn’t be the roommate, but no logical reason for it.
It’s a bit of a stretch, but wouldn’t the Ted’s class have been right about the time Victoria was back from Germany? It’s possible she was taking an econ class to help grow her cupcake business?
The thing that disqualifies Victoria is that on multiple occasions, Ted the narrator tells his kids that he hasn’t yet met the mother in his story, and all of these happen after Victoria leaves for Germany. One example is at the end of S2’s ‘Lucky Penny’ when he tells his kids that if he hadn’t stayed in New York and gone to Chicago, he never would’ve met the mother. The Econ class and roommate scenarios are explainable, but those statements are not.
Well, if he had gone to Chicago he wouldn’t have met Victoria *again*. But, yeah, I think it’s a bridge too far. More likely they will have a story that will illustrate how Ted has changed over the years or something, or they’ll realize they are better friends and then she’ll hire an assistant and they’ll work Barney’s wedding, etc. (This of course disobeys Occam’s Razor, which posits a much more obvious and oft-guessed mother to appear at that very spot.)
I don’t see how they could get past the Econ class thing. Its not that big of a class, I don’t see how Ted would not see her, and why wouldn’t she come up to him.
i agree with your points alan. i think they included the bit at the beginning because whenever there is a topic on himym anywhere there is always an annoying number of people who keep posting “where’s the mother??”. i mean, how thick can you be, this is isn’t a murder mystery type of show… it’s just the title. enjoy the stories.
i’m sticking with himym for the same reasons as you. i however thought that the first episode was better than the second. i love that they are giving robin stories this season, and cobie was absolutely wonderful tonight. i also loved the dance number. it was fun and sexy and proof that there is indeed chemistry there.
i usually find premieres a bit weird, a bit like meeting again a friend i haven’t seen for a while. but i was pleases with this beginning…
FYI, Alan, don’t know if you noticed it, but you referred to Zoey as Zooey in the last paragraph.
Maybe its a typo…but I’m going with a subconscious overload from #1 manic pixie dream girl Zooey Deschenal’s new show.
ugh, nothing more annoying than a double poster. but the captcha thing kept malfunctioning.
sorry about that
I thought both episodes were alright, agreeing that the latter was the stronger of the two. Some great work from NPH, and while not super-obvious it seems like they’ve gotten back on track to writing Lily at her strongest. Really good stuff from Cobie Smulders in the premier, yet really bad in the second ep. ——–
My concern for this series, as always, is the editing. The montages of Barny’s test plays in ep 1 and Ted’s magazine stand forays in ep 2 were both awful. Beercules fell flat and left me unamused, and the writing for Martin Short was laden with cheese. Not to mention a couple of random scenes from the premiere that were truly awful. When the writers hit their stride the show is something truly special, yet they can’t seem to tell the difference between those ideas and ones that are absolute garbage. I wasn’t as bothered by the faux suspense tonight or the Zoe arc last season as Alan was, but the steep variations in quality of scenes and plotlines leaves me very concerned we’re on the verge of another season of pure mediocrity, following a third which was downright awful. Some rays of hope with the return of Victoria (yay) and more depth for the ladies, but still calls for crossed fingers.
I want Wendy the waitress (Charlene Amoia) to be the mother. She’s perfect for Ted!
… Yeah, she got married to the dude that hates Marshall as much as she does…
One, I LOVE Victoria, so I’m totally psyched she’s back. I kind of thought she would be off the table after the way her and Ted’s relationship flamed out, but she’s easily my favorite GF-of-Ted of all time.
Two, I agree that the show has pulled way too many “psych!” jokes. The “kids, that’s not how Marshall ruined Punchy’s wedding” joke got on my nerves because it totally ruined the buildup. I think it would have been way funnier for them to tell us that Marshall ruined the wedding, then just keep having these close calls without any commentary from Future Ted. If they’d shown things like Marshall stumbling towards the cake or throwing the football with just a bit of suspenseful music, then let the moment pass, I think it would have worked funnier with less letdown.
I loved Beercules, Lily blackmailing Marshall into drinking shots for her because of having to push an Erikson out her hoo-haa, but on another negative: when did Barney’s plays go beyond funny, elaborate, and/or hilariously bad to batshit crazy? Escaped manslaughterer? Vampire? I would even take “The SNASA” or “The My Penis Grants Wishes” over that.
There was a line suggesting that he was intentionally using terrible plays because he was still in love with Robin.
There was? There was a line from Lily that Barney didn’t call Nora because he was still in love with Robin, but that turned out to be wrong. You can easily claim that the plays were terrible because Barney was in love, and, until the phone rang, think it was Robin.
Based on his conversation with Robin at the Punchy wedding, I think the Victoria thing will recenter Ted back into the hopeless romantic guy from the first few seasons. Use her for a couple of episodes of not really dating but Ted chasing her and how that could interact with Barney/Nora may be fun.
Ironic that in an episode about Chemistry they had Barney reconnect with Nora.
Because they have none (in case that wasn’t clear).
PLEASE STOP TRYING TO MAKE ME CARE ABOUT NORA!
Word. Down with Robin 2.0, back to Famous Original Robin!
I was so hoping that when Nora left, she was never coming back. Ack.
Oh thank goodness. I thought maybe it was just my intense Robin love making me think Nora and Barney have zero chemistry and that Nora is, at best, a Robin-lite. My gosh I kept waiting for her to leave and never return. The only reason she’s at all memorable is because of how much she is NOT Robin.
Yeah, she’s annoying. And English women are always annoying in American sitcoms for some reason (I say this as an English woman). I can’t think of a single counterexample, except possibly Jennifer Saunders’ guest spot on Friends. I don’t know why, it’s just one of those weird rules.
I loved both episodes! Thought these were the funniest episodes in a while. I enjoyed the 2nd epi more than the first, but Jason Segel and NPH were great. I also prefer the “head over heels” Ted rather than the douchey Ted. I don’t care about who the mother is (although I was hoping it was Victoria), but I just want to be entertained. And today, I was very very entertained.
Honk away!
I may be in the minority here, but I really don’t like Victoria as a love interest for Ted. Ashley Williams is an appealing actress (though a lot more in comedies than as the poor excuse for a villain she recently played on “Warehouse 13”). But Victoria really didn’t have much of her own personality — it was if she had just been created as a sweet girlfriend for Ted. (With a job, cake baker, that’s right out of Romantic Comedy 101.) She was certainly nowhere near as interesting as Robin. After all this time, I think we have the right to expect a multifaceted person, not just as the mother but as any love interest for Ted.
I totally agree. I never found Victoria interesting, and I found the whole “drumroll” idea that she convinced Ted into doing at the wedding to be completely nauseating. That said, part of the reason I didn’t like her was that back in Season 1, she could’ve been the mother. Now, we know she isn’t the mother, so it will be interesting to see where she fits into the story.
Great to have Victoria back. Should have happened in Season 4. Don’t care whether she’s the mother or not, she’s fun.
In the second episode, whose apartment are they hanging out at? I ask because the books on the shelf are clearly law school text books (Law school text books are very easy to recognize. The blue binding with the little red box is a dead giveaway for anyone who has been to law school), which would be Marshall’s, but Robin goes and puts on a dress while there, and Robin lives with Ted still, right?
I’d have to re-watch to check, but could they have been Ted’s set of encyclo-pay-dias, rather than law school textbooks?
I would be surprised. I thought it was a nice touch in Season 1 that they actually went and got actually law books to put behind the couch, since Marshall is a law student. They are the same books.
i think they are at marshall and lily’s in the beginning and them they are on ted and robin’s.
I really don’t like how these characters have become really cartoony. I’m deleting the Season Pass.
I feel differently about the “not really near the end at all” thing. To me it seems like the opposite of a tease. A lot of people seem really bothered by the fact that we haven’t met the mother yet; better to indicate early in the season that it will not happen soon and let those people make their choice than to give them hope which will soon be frustrated.
I was so happy to see Victoria I started to try to think of wordplay-ish meanings of the word “met”. Not because I’m so enamored of her, per se, but just because she and Ted were so well-suited to each other.
1. I love Ashley Williams. I love Victoria. Everything below should be taken with that very clear grain of salt.
2. Ted very clearly said tonight “a wedding” and not “that wedding” or “Barney’s wedding” and I thought to myself (before knowing about the Victoria comeback) that it was a weird way to say it.
3. That said, it’s hard to see any way she was in that economics class and Ted didn’t see and she didn’t say anything.
4. So assuming she’s not the mother, why are we assuming she and Ted get back together at all? The best part of Victoria/Williams wasn’t her chemistry with Ted/Radnor (although far better than any non-Robin gf), but her chemistry with the other characters as well. Think back to the scene with Lily, Robin, and her with Lily trying on wedding gowns. There was nothing like that with the non-Ted cast and Zoey or Stella or virtually any of Ted’s exes. So if we think they won’t lead us in another no future relationship, why can’t Victoria be (even if its briefly, and i don’t know her episode count) part of the group with no romantic link?
If nothing else you have to admire how the show’s run really has come to feel like being told a story by your father. It starts out funny and has some great moments but eventually starts to drag and just leaves you hoping it eventually goes somewhere in a reasonable amount of time. Bravo Bays-Thomas, thematic narrative achieved.
Seriously though, I very much echo the Allan’s sentiment about Barney’s upcoming wedding and another layer of mythology. “Ted, the bride wants to see you”? That’s a leftover line from The Event.
I thought that was a pretty strong hint that the bride was Robin. Ted is, other than Lily, Robin’s best friend. Has he even met Nora yet?
Not yet, but I guess by the time Barney is getting married, he will have met Nora. So it can still go both ways.
Ted met Nora last season. At least once. We discussed it at the time as evidence refuting the fan theory that Nora could be The Mother.
You’re right, when Barney and she went on a date, they stopped by McClarens. Then she met the gang.
I was actually pleasantly surprised to see Victoria back on the map. Always thought they underutilized her as a character.
Does anyone really think Barney is getting married to someone other than Robin? If it’s anyone other than Robin, they are going to have to explain why the bride needs to see Ted right before the wedding.
I think that would be easier than you think. Nora could very well want Ted’s any number of questions regarding Barney (I’m specifically thinking “Do you think he’s really changed? Is this genuine?”) and since Barney always calls Ted his best friend, he would be the best person for her to ask.
Both Lily and Ted looked a bit wondered when the bride was asking for Ted. What would that mean?
Longshot…could Barney’s bride be Ted’s sister?
There were a lot of elements here that I loved seeing again: Marshall getting to be completely wild and goofy (but serious and somber amidst other people’s ridiculous hijinks), Barney straight-faced and professional about his utterly disgusting tactics (then NPH brings the fire with the dance number), Robin acting as Ted’s confidant and also being a bit of her neurotic self, Lily busting balls left and right (the slap prank was my favorite moment of the night) and finally douche-y, douche-y Ted and his needless whining and angsting (it helps I got to see HappyThankYouMorePlease two days ago). I enjoy following HIMYM a lot more for the wild events than the actual storyline of characters and their emotional drama (I summarize the show for friends as “a bunch of people trying to act like they’re in their early-20s and the tragic comedy resulting because they’re in their early-30s.” Add ten to each number and it’s my summary for Cougartown.)
Unless I missed it, I don’t believe anyone has commented on the fact that Ted is meeting Victoria again, but he is at this event with the girl he cheated on Victoria with. Can’t imagine a reconnection going that well with Robin being present.
Cosign.
AWESOME DANCE SNAP
awesome
Hmm.. I can’t decide if I liked the start of this season of HIMYM… Get me my legal pad Alan, I BETTER MAKE A PROS AND CONS LIST!! (and they really cheered)
But seriously, I can’t decide if I liked the start to this season.. PSYCH!! Of course I did. It was actually their best start in a while.
My only real problem with both eps was that awful Lenny Kravitz gag. It was obvious from the start.
Note, this posted despite telling me that the captcha was incorrect..
Maybe Barney marries Victoria.
Did anyone notice Marshall’s shirt in the casino scene in the 2nd episode? It said “Marshall and Steph 4-Eva.”
I did. I assumed that was the name of his baby?
I noticed the shirt and was guessing it was the baby too.
Did you notice the look on Barney’s face while he talked on the phone? It looked like he just heard someone died.
Ted pointed out very clear in the beginning of the pemiere that he met the mother at the last wedding he thought he’d ever attented (or someting like that).
BUt what do you guys think about Barneys transformation? Do you like it? I think it’s nice to see him having real feelings and dealing with that (and I see a chemistry with Nora). But if they have Barney getting married any time soon it would take away a lot of Barney’s character and the comedy tat comes along with it. But then, we don’t know how this maariage is going to work out. Lily looked a bit wondered when she told Ted the bride was asking for him.
Ugh. Apparently I’m the only one here who strongly dislikes Victoria. The only good thing about seeing her was hearing the Kinks’ song in the background.
Maybe Barney marries Victoria. Huh? no one thought of that did they? Makes sense that she asked to see him before the wedding. the whole “tie” conversation, Ted saying she is the right girl — it appears that Ted really cares about Barney’s wife. Just saying. An interesting twist.
Can someone give a quick backstory on Victoria? Who she was and why her and Ted broke up? (didn’t start watching until season three)
Thanks!
Ted met her at a friends wedding. They were very nice together, but then Victoria was offered an internship in Germany and she accepted. Ted and she tried long distance, but that didn’t work out and Ted hooked up with Robin. That’s it, in short.
Well, Ted hooked up with Robin before he had actually broken up with Victoria, which is why the relationship ended badly. I’ll be very interested to see Victoria’s reaction to seeing Ted again, at an event where Robin is his date, no less.
Why anybody still worries about HIMYM continuity is beyond me, the writers obviously don’t. If they wanted to make anybody the mother they could.
Future Ted is already established as being somewhat unreliable and they always “conveniently” re-explained a plot point if it contradicted previous series canon. Small example is the goat story that was moved one birthday ahead with Ted saying that he misremembered exactly what birthday it happened at.
It won’t be Victory though, which is sad because she was the only woman except Cobie Smolders that Josh Radnor had any chemistry with. Which is to blame on both Radnor for being the weakest link on a show where he is supposed to be the star and Carter and Bays for showing time and time again that they cannot write a romance plot for the life of them.
So please stop blaming Sarah Chalke or Jennifer Morrison for weak ass scripts and a leading actor with the charisma of a lamp post.
They brought Victory back because she is a fan favorite and they will use her as another prop to keep the plot from advancing even an inch, the romance will go nowhere and after what I’ve seen from Carter and Bays previously it will go nowhere very quickly because they never keep any guest star around for longer than 3 episodes. (well not until Sarah Chalke and Jennifer Morrison and that turned out great, didn’t it?)
It will probably end with Ted being an exceptional douche, all endeavors of Ted seem to eventually end that way.
I fully expect this season to end with us neither knowing the identity of the mother nor the identity of barney’s bride while the writers exert all of their energy this season to keep the plot from advancing even a tiny bit.
With barney’s wedding and the addition of another fucking bridal mystery they plan on dragging on, I’ve come to the realization that it’s probably mothers all the way down for HIMYM.
Let him meet the mother already for Pete’s sake so that we can concentrate on Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Segel, which have become the real stars of the show.
In Marshall’s casino flash-forward, if you watch Barney, he is taking a phone call and looks upset or shocked. Wonder how that will play into things.
My wife is pretty observant. She mentioned that Lily was not wearing what would typically be considered a bridesmaid’s dress at Barney’s wedding, which may hint that Robin isn’t the bride.
Yes, I noticed the look on Barney’s face (also he’s wearing the duck tie which futureted referenced earlier). Also “Marshall + Steph 4-eva??” Also, I think lily’s dress could have been a bridesmaid’s dress–clue: shoes same color as dress.
The problem with HIMYM is that Ted is the least interesting by far of the characters. For the most part – especially since he and Robin broke up – story lines that center on him to the exclusion of the others, I just don’t care about. Robin is great, as are Marshall and Lilly, and of course Barney. Id still watch the show if Ted ran off with someone woman and it was just the other four.
After sleeping on it, I realized that though I enjoyed the scene in the first episode where Ted admits to Robin he’s lost faith in fate, it’s almost out of thin air. Just 4 months ago he believed so much in love, he was willing to keep dating Zoey, even though they disagreed with everything. And not out of cynicism or desperation, but because he believed their love was strong enough to overcome their differences.
A slowly increasingly cynical Ted would have been a great (or at least different) storyline. It would be a natural result of someone who’s been eagerly looking for love for the past 6 years, but has had no luck. The closest we’ve come is mini-Barney Ted of season 3, but I’m talking a more bitter variation. It would be a difficult storyline to write (how do you make a guy who doesn’t take action interesting to watch?), but would be at least be a new way to vamp for time.
Nora was wearing yellow again. People, she’s the mother. Take it to the bank.
Ooh, I like it. I mean, I don’t like her as a character, but I find the idea intriguing and I don’t care that much about who the mother is anyway. But in this scenario, Ted presumably doesn’t meet Nora until Barney’s wedding – are we assuming that Barney somehow doesn’t introduce Ted to his fiancée until the actual wedding, or that Robin is the bride and Nora comes as Robin’s guest (because they work together)? Or some third option? Also, what was Nora doing in that economics class?
I found the dance sequence annoying. I think it’s something they threw in to keep NPH interested, now that he’s a “big star.”
I’m a little late to the party but I have to put my two cents in complaining about my biggest pet peeve with HIMYM lately. Once again they have sold out both their characters and past storylines just to setup a joke or story arc. This week it was Lily and Marshall trying to keep their pregnancy a secret when just last season there was an entire episode centered around Barney, Robin, and Ted’s reactions to the news that Lily and Marshall were pregnant. So somehow we went from telling everyone right away to trying to hide it for 3 months for superstitious reasons? They could have at least tied it together by having Lily say something along the lines of “we got everybody excited last time and it was a false alarm so let’s not do that again”, or mention that the reason for believing the superstition is because the last time they told everybody right away it didn’t work out.
I had a lot of complaints about HIMYM last year. But these two episodes were a lot of fun for me. Robin’s truth voice, the how is Ted going to cry yet again at a toast, the dance number, the hiding the pregnancy and the consequences. The complete obliviousness of Ted to not recognize who Lenny Kravitz is to the rest of the world.
A lot of the story lines had recognizable consequences to actions that made sense to do, yet had oddball results due to being on a sitcom – they didn’t feel forced to me as so much of last season did.
And I like Nora a lot. I’m not sure I like her with Barney as it seems it needs to come crashing down quite quickly or have Robin’s story resolved somehow, but…
There is a way out for Robin: the secret crush from last season when they went partying with Barney’s dad. That story will continue, they mentioned than.
My fave… the scene on the balcony mirroring season two finale/season three premier) right down to the cigars and the wedding in the background. Perfect reference to the show’s roots… I’m hoping the gambling scene is a similar homage to the Atlantic City episode in season two.