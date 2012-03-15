Hulu’s Best in Show moves into round 2

The real March Madness begins today, while Hulu’s Best in Show competition has already moved into its second round, with me once again serving as guest judge.
Because Hulu likes to arrange the bracket by pairing similar shows, rather than a straight numerical seeding like the NCAA does, we lost a bunch of good shows in the first round. “Louie” knocked out “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” for instance, while H. Jon Benjamin in “Archer” whupped H. Jon Benjamin in “Bob’s Burgers.” And the new round features maybe the toughest choice I’ll have to make of the whole competition (not that my vote matters any more than anyone else’s this year) by putting “Parks and Recreation” up against “Community.”
The most interesting development of Round 1 came on the weekend, when “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter noticed that his show was trailing “Justified” and went on Twitter to ask all the SAMCRO faithful to vote. Within only a few hours, that contest had gone from 52-48 in favor of Raylan Givens to the exact opposite (the final tally was 56-44). Sutter’s former “Shield” co-worker Glen Mazzara, now running “The Walking Dead,” then tried to do the same in what was at the time a losing battle against “The Vampire Diaries,” and though his success wasn’t as immediate, the AMC zombie drama just edged out the CW show in Round 1’s final hours.
I’ll be curious to see which showrunners and actors are most active in trying to agitate for the vote this week, and also which ones are most successful. Both “Parks” and “Community” have very strong Twitter presences, but I’m guessing the more perilous circumstance for “Community” will lead everyone involved there (both producers and fans) to push harder this week. But we’ll see.
So go vote, and we’ll be back around this time next week to talk about whether Tyrion Lannister was able to outwit the Dowager Countess, whether Walter White can out-scare “American Horror Story,” and all the rest.
I like SoA, but it beating Justified is a crime against television.
I totally agree, i watch and enjoy all 4 shows, but Justified is clearly better than SoA, and Vampire Diaries is better than The Walking Dead (i know is hard to believe, but it actually is, you dont believe ask Dan Fienberg himself)
and I know is going to become an all out war in places like the AVClub but even in on level playing field (no cancellation threats to anyone), Parks and Rec can be very funny and very sweet, and has a great cast, but no one is currently on the creative level of Community, those guys are just in a league of their own.
ITA.
I’ve been so dissatisfied with SoA for the past 2 seasons I’m eager for it to be knocked out of the competition.
“Vampire Diaries is better than The Walking Dead (i know is hard to believe, but it actually is, you dont believe ask Dan Fienberg himself) ”
SO true.
I’ve been saying all year that if the TVD staff ran TWD, Sophia would have been chowing on her mom’s brains by commercial break 2, episode 1.
Seems kind of petty for show runners of successful shows to be campaigning to take the PR other shows could desperately need to stay alive.
Well, that’s Sutter for you.
I dig that Showrunners interact with their fans in this sort of way.
The two shows that were knocked out by the twitter campaigns are hits that are doing fine. Justified has already been renewed for a fourth season and The Vampire Diaries is the highest rated show on the CW.
Highest rated show on the Cw… is that like the smartest Kardashian or the least sleaziest member of a MTV reality show cast (aka not saying all that much)
Yes, the highest rated show on the CW would probably get cancelled on the major networks, but if you are highest rated show on your network then you will get renewed. So, The Vampire Diaries is not in desperate need of PR to stay alive
I’m sure the Cw would very much like to increase their ratings, and the cast would like to negotiate better salaries since then they’d actually be on a hit show. But my point was more towards the Community/Parks and Rec/Party Down vein of shows
The Vampire Diaries is actually pretty good, y’all.
For reference, my favorite shows =
The Wire
Firefly
Arrested D
Community
Parks n’ Rec
Deadwood
Archer
Buffy/Angel
in no particular order ‘cept that The Wire is #1.
oh, also Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, & Mad Men season 3+ (after they discovered the magic of plot.)
I voted for SOA, because if I had an episode of Justified and an episode of SOA on my DVR, I would wat the SOA episode first. SOA has a better premise, but Justified has far better execution.
My thought is that it is a shame that Justified is out in the first round when Psych and New Girl mad it through.
I respect the way you and Hulu are comparing similar shows and it certainly makes for some fun discussion. Still, if I were to rank the 2nd Round it would go like this.
1) Game of Thrones
2) Breaking Bad
3) Its Always Sunny
4) Sons of Anarchy
*** Justified would go here ****
5) Community
6) Archer
7) Louie
8) Downton Abbey
9) Parks and Recreation
***Shows below this point seem odd to include of a discussion of the best on TV***
10) The Walking Dead
11) Fringe
12) American Horror Story
13) Modern Family
14) Psych
15) New Girl
16) Revenge
The sad thing is that SoA isn’t better than Justified and the same can be said about the other two. The Walking Dead is not better than The Vampire Diaries. So…
The death match between Community and Parks & Rec is made more ironic by the ridiculously one-sided match-up of Downton Abbey vs. Game of Thrones. Winter is coming, bitches.
The image of Ned Stark drawing his sword and saying that to the cast of Downton has me crying from laughter. Thank you
I really don’t get the Downton hysteria… especially after s2.
Been a Masterpiece fan for years & at least 6 or 7 things they run are better than Downton.
Louie vs. Archer. Ouch. I have to give it to Louie, but I’m such an Archer fan that it hurts.
Yeah, that one did really hurt. Pam eating a bear claw always makes the medicine go down easy.
yeah, that was a sophie’s choice moment, as was community vs. parks.
@Belinda My thoughts exactly.
“New Girl” v. “Psych” though had me wishing I could knock both out and give “Louie” or “Parks” a “lucky loser” ticket to the next round.
No frikkin WAY.
Vote with your heart & your cock. Archer all the way.
No
“No” = “Now Community vs. Parks n Rec is a damn tough choice.”
Hitfix needs an edit function badly.
Louie vs. Archer. UGH. I have to vote Louie, but it kills me to vote against Archer.
Voting against Archer makes me feel so sad, but it’s Louie. *sigh*
And Community gets my vote easily. I still love Parks, but this season has been a step down from last year’s near-perfect season.
I’ll be pushing for community the whole way thru. And honestly, I think I came in too late on Parks – my attempts to watch it during the Community hiatus didn’t result in me coming to love it. (although, in comparison to Rob…) That’s not to say I won’t try again, if I can get my hands on seasons two and three…
Your comments on Psych make me really judge how I read your reviews for good commentary. How can anyone dislike (and blatantly try to get votes against in both rounds) Shawn Spencer and the gang? :(
Because all of USA’s original programming is the definition of bland?
Really disappointed about the commentary on the Psych vs New Girl bracket. If we’re going to judge it based on the main character, Shawn Spencer should be above Jess. As a female who watches television and enjoys shows with strong female characters, I do not enjoy New Girl and the idea that everyone should be amused and “Oh you…” all the time because Jess is quirky and odd and needs her MALE roommates to help her with everything she does. Quite frankly, if Zooey Deschanel were not attractive and therefore Jess was not attractive, the show and the character would be treated A LOT differently and I just cannot support that over the female characters in Psych who hold their own with the men even if they’re not the main focus of the show.
C’mon, put Community down, guys. Don’t give it false hope because it’s riding on a cloud of renewal fantasy momentum
Yawn