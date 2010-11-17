‘Human Target’ – ‘Ilsa Pucci’: Meet the new boss

In yesterday’s column, I offered my thoughts on the revamped “Human Target” based on the new season’s first three episodes. The premiere just finished airing on the East Coast, and while it’s largely setting up new showrunner Matt Miller’s altered status quo, it does give you a sense of how he wants the three original leads to interact, and also some of the dynamics between them and new regulars Indira Varma and Janet Montgomery.
So now that you’ve seen it, what did everybody think?
As Kanye West would say “Amazing!”
What worked: Indira Varma, the action scene choreography, the banter between the guys, Janet Montgomery’s body.
What didn’t: truly awful new theme music, silly opening 5 minutes, lame incidental music towards the end, Janet Montgomery’s character’s personality, and not really as much plot as I’d like. And I think I prefer Chance when he’s working more alone and less as a team member. Not that they should get rid of the other guys but I hope it isn’t this team-ish every week or it will be like a more violent Leverage.
If you want to see more of Janet’s body, I would recommend you look up Skins Series 2 Episode 6. She gets all kinds of naked with Tony! Also, if you haven’t seen Skins, you need to watch that show right away!
British Skins is definitely one of my favourite!
Just like with Chuck, Tim Jones’s horrible music takes you out of the music and out of the excitement.
Seriously, Jones is not a talented composer, and his scoring doesn’t highlight or enhance the action or the emotion (I’m sorry, that’s right, Miller wants “needle drops,” lame pop music to highlight the emotion) on screen.
I listened to Mo Ryan and Ryan McGee’s podcast with Matt Miller and he said firing Emmy-nominated (FOR Human Target!) Bear McCreary was a matter of “taste.”
What an incredible DOUCHE BAG. A matter of taste? BAD taste. Tool.
meant to say, “… out of the ACTION and out of the excitement.”
The Chance, Wilson, Guerrero stuff was fine.
But it just didn’t feel like the same group from the season finale, overall, and I’m not exactly happy with how that story was pushed to the side.
not to mention the show has now become another production that feels the need to tell you what you are supposed to be feeling by jamming mood music into every single scene.
Dialog isn’t enough to set the scene apparently. Now you need some irritating continuous background blips and bleeps to soundtrack every moment.
The new characters seem really pointless, but Chance is still a badass and the banter between the three main characters is still top-notch. Will be tuning in.
Liked everything except for the new theme. Bring back the old one.
Worst change in theme music since Ed went from “Next Year” to “Moment in The Sun”. Gah!
I thought the old theme was too long and slow but the new theme is just worse on every level.
It’s like a remix done by a gang of monkeys hitting studio tools with hammers.
Ugh, that new theme is the worst. I had to rewatch the old one just to get the bad taste out. [www.youtube.com]
I loved the episode but I agree the Theme should go back to the original which was awesome! I love Tim Jones and some of his music fit but some of the needle drops didn’t, i think they tried to cram too much of it in so i’m hoping it will get better as the season progresses. Also, I like Chance’s pad the way it was, they didn’t need to change it.
It seems weird that so many people seem primarily exercised about the music – and I was a huge fan of Bear’s work on Battlestar – but I have to say I’m with them. I don’t dislike the kind of music they’re using to score this stuff in the abstract, but I don’t think it suits the tone of the show particularly well, and it’s just exceedingly obnoxious that every music coordinator on every other TV show turns out to have EXACTLY the same taste in musical style. It’s sonically refreshing to hear completely different aesthetics – the Motown flavors on Detroit 187, the classic cock rock on The Good Guys – but there seems to be so little of that. I’d rather shows went with minimal music anyway, and I’d rather that they went with score over preexisting songs for the most part, but I’d really rather they didn’t all pull from the same recommendations bin at your local independent music store. How about a show that only uses pre-1960s blues and jazz music? Or one that’s primarily set to Stooges and Velvet Underground and similar bands. How about anything different? I mean, I guess I should be grateful it’s not the Pizzicato Strings of Ostensible Humor you get on all the shows that aren’t set to Ben Gibbard’s playlist.
“Pizzicato Strings of Ostensible Humor” Wow, I really love this expression!
i tuned in tonight because there was no new episode of Undercovers, but hadn’t planned on it since i was so disappointed in the first season. glad i did because this first episode was like night and day different. the scene at the charity ball, with the slomo, was better than any of the action scenes from the first season. definitely excited to see where it goes from here.
Woah…what?
A slow motion sequence in which Chance is just looking around the room is better than the whole, fast paced, excellently and adeptly executed action scenes from the previous season?
Seriously?
Guerrero! I’m in.
Was Indira Varma’s character intentionally named Poochie? That almost makes up for the terrible new theme.
Loved the way Guerrero stopped Ames in the kitchen. It kind of reinforces the mystery side of Guerrero’s character and the lengths his character goes to do the job in a way that is unexpected and expected at teh same time. Also, I liked the plot of this particular episode, although I think it was less complex than most of the episodes of the first season’s episode plots. And, I must say, I will probably use Mute on my remote during the opening theme music so I can recall and remember last season’s theme until someone changes it back. I do think it will be changed back as I feel I am among a majority of viewers that hated it just as I did. And, it appears most hated even more than I did. I used to hate the video animations that went with the original theme music, but now that the new theme music has aired, my rating for the old animations went from a 2 to a 9 on a scale of 1 to 10 (10 being the best). The new theme music is a 2 compared to last season’s 5 or 6. And, I took into account that I am not musically talented and could never create a cool theme music for a hit TV show. But, that aspect only saved the theme writer from getting a 1 for my rating.
While I’ll wait a few eps to render a final verdict, these changes seem like they were made for change’s sake, not to help the show gain a firmer setting. I agree with the majority that the music change was a mistake of the first order.
From the initial episode, it feels like Chance is fighting for space in his own series. I hope that changes.
Wow. You bait-and-switched us in the preview, Alan. It sounded exactly like the show was becoming a bizzaro-world Chuck, when in fact it’s now a near-clone of TNT’s Leverage. The new thief character even was apparently trying to ape Beth Riesgraf’s performance, which I found a bit unsettling.
Also, the new theme music is absolutely terrible. McCreary’s original was arguably not one of the high points of his work on the show (even though it was Emmy-nominated) but it had the virtue of actually syncing to the visuals of the credits. The new music seems to have no relationship with the on-screen visuals. Ditto the “needle drops”, which just like on Chuck are so clearly intended to telegraph what TPTB want you to feel it gets in the way. (FNL usually, but not always, pulls this off better).
That all said I need to see a few actual episodes before deciding if I’m gonna delete the season pass. This was effectively a new pilot, with all the baggage that implies, so it’s probably unfair to judge the show on it.
The new music is atrocious in all its forms — the obtrusive underscoring, the pointless licensed music, and the theme song which I’ll probably be fast-forwarding through now.
The returning cast and their relationships are still rock-solid, which is good. Guerrero is still shooting hands and punching women, and therefore awesome.
I actually really liked Ames and am hopeful that she’ll be a good addition to the cast; it feels like she’s going to gel pretty well, and the whole interrogation scene (“Hold on, you’re Guerrero?”) sold me on her. Poochie (that must have been intentional), on the other hand, felt out of place. The clients were often the weakest parts of previous episodes, but at least they were in and out. Poochie’s going to be staying a while, and her claims to the contrary, I don’t see what she could be doing each episode besides unnecessary meddling. Funny that Indira Varma’s a regular off the bat with her face in the credits while Janet Montgomery’s still only a guest star, but hopefully that’s just production-related and not that strongly connected to how much of a presence they’ll have on the show.
I still don’t know what Miller’s thinking when he says he wants the stories to be more personal. All the stories in the first season were totally personal. Even if they weren’t directly linked to Chance personally (and a lot of them were), each of the assignments always reflected back to part of his past or personality in some way. The episode that took place entirely on the airliner was riding the line between cheesy-awesome and cheesy-awful the entire time (oh my God, the anonymous hacker is actually a HOT CHICK), but the ending, where in a life-or-death situation Chance offers his enemy the chance for redemption that someone else had given him before… that was what sold me on the show.
Guerrero is still shooting hands and punching women – WOW that sums up my love for the show too. when he punched Ames I laughed my ass off. well done. FYI i grew up with two older sisters and have never hit a woman in my life
I have no words for this opening episode. For those of you die hard fans of this cult show, aren’t you very disappointed? They basically introduced a crappy formula tonight. Change the intro so it doesn’t sound like the epic theme from last season. Change the dialogue so it sounds very pretentious and unfunny. Change the action scenes so a boss fight resembles the Matrix. Good job Fox. You really want to tank this show for good. I’m pulling for next week to be better. Cause if not, this might be a season worth not watching.
i was not pleased overall with the changes, but the show was never going to get good ratings whether they changed it or not. i just wish they had given me another season much like the first season, like ‘better off ted’ or ‘pushing daisies.’
Yeah, dump the formula — that must have been some twit’s idea at Fox. They just don’t learn from previous mistakes. Enough said.
So…huh…what happened to Armand Assante’s character?
Poorly handled.
This show had some level of “finesse” to it, which seems to have been thrown out from the looks of this ep. The banter and the chemistry between the three main actors is still there, altough I don’t see the need to have two female regulars. We’ll see how it goes for a few more eps.
Also, I have to admit that Bear McCreary touch is sorely missed. It actually makes the the show feel different that we don’t have his style of composing and we’re back to just random pop tunes.
Still can’t believe they changed the theme song and the credits. I used to watch/listen to them because they were so awesome. No more.
I like it. The new additions feel natural, and while I’m just as perturbed by Janet Montgomery’s accent, the new status quo is good. I’m not a fan of the new theme song (since I loved the original) but I do like their choice in indie tracks. I kind of wish they had stuck to the “action movie” tone, but it does give a more human element to the show when pop songs are used.
Has anybody noticed that Ames may as well be a clone of Kate, the former thief/bounty hunter on Sanctuary?? Really: separated at birth. Both useless.
Does anyone find it a bit odd that this has become a referendum on the music more than the show? That said, I get it. I loved the music on this show last year. It felt more like the music of a good serial adventure movie (think Indiana Jones) than typical tv stingers and such. And it doesn’t seem like a wise move if you have a fledgling show and one of your first moves after taking it over is to remove the part of it that received an Emmy nod. I don’t care if they nominated the Grip’s Best Boy. He’s got a job for life on the show even if he’s a serial killer.
As for the cast and setup changes, I’ll wait and see. I’m going to consider this episode primarily setup. I was shocked to see Helo killed off. I thought he found a new show. Too bad. I too would prefer to see chase acting mostly on his own and not in a Leverage or Burn Notice type setup. After seeing Janet Montgomery change from security to guest in a tight dress, I’m willing to let her stay on the screen for a while longer, but I suspect she’ll get annoying quick. And I really don’t care for what HGTV did to their live/work studio space. I liked it sparse. Now they look too much like pampered fat cats.
A lot I don’t like … and some that I like.
What I liked:
Indira Varma – Always liked her as an actress, and there could be some benefits to having a benefactor on the show.
Guerrero, the all-world badass – I liked that they interjected that snippet in there about Guerrero. I liked Janet Montgomery’s reaction to it as well.
Not losing focus of Chance’s past – I liked that they kept snippets about Chance’s past and his redemption. It gives me hope that they can build a bigger arc.
Helo – Nice to see Tahmoh. Big fan of his work as Helo, and thought his Dollhouse character could’ve been better if there had been better stories.
What I didn’t like/don’t know how I feel:
Absolutely demolishing the nice arc they set up at the end of last season – That was a nice part for the show. They set up intrigue and mystery about Chance’s past last year, however uneven, and built towards it. Certainly, they did leave in the idea that he had enemies, but I hope we aren’t heading down “new big bad each year”. There should’ve been something to stretch out from that … they didn’t really tell us about the book, and one would assume that they didn’t forget about it. Just an awful destruction of a good storyline (nice job by Tim Omundson) … and how quick they dispensed of it was disappointing.
Some of the “Chuck-esque” Camera work and the firing of Bear McCreary – I don’t mind the new intro that much, but the old one was better. I don’t like the overuse of slo-mo scans, along with some other stuff. There was definitely a Chuck-esque feel to the show … and I don’t think that works. It works on Chuck because Chuck is more comedy than drama, whereas the tinges of comedy in here are meant to lighten the dramatic elements, and some of the cheesiness … eh.
Having a benefactor = a more “upscale” protection business – I don’t mean upscale as in clientele. I mean upscale as it relates to the feel of the show. The ending with the new digs makes one worry a bit, although who knows. That said, what made the show work in season 1 was the semi-grittiness. These were three guys doing a job in their own way. In a way … it is similar to Terriers in that David vs. Goliath type of manner, and if they lose that grittiness, that could be troublesome.
Janet Montgomery’s character – Odd they listed her as a guest star, but have her in promo pictures. I like adding to the team … I like adding a female quotient to it, but they really need to prove her utility. The benefactor addition can help if utilized correctly – I’m still not sure how I feel about the character.
What I want to know:
Will Emanuelle Vaugier’s character come back? I actually somewhat like the idea of having someone in government being on their side, and as these shows tend to go, there usually is some sort of semi-romantic opposite for the lead at some point. In this case, that might be more relevant. They haven’t given up the redemption arc, and at some point, they need to show character development, and with the mythology that’s been set up, Chance’s redemption, and his emotional development, will require, at some point, a romantic interest. I liked Vaugier last year.
Oh … I liked that the ending was just Chance and Winston. And there was sort of some symmetry with the beginning and the end being bank scenes.
I guess the one aspect I really liked about the Janet Montgomery character is that it might give Chance a chance to mentor someone. That’s not the worst thing if they are going to build on this “redemption” “arc” of sorts. They had that episode last year, with um … Courtney Ford?, and I was mildly intrigued with the idea of him having someone to guide over, give a 2nd chance to.
That said, it feels like they are going to have Montgomery interact more with winston, at least based on the interviews she’s done about it.
I MISS BEAR MCCREARY!
The new theme song makes me want to cry a little. Especially knowing the work Bear McCreary put into the Christopher Chance theme, and what it said about the character, its really a travesty. I know its weird to get worked up over the music of all things, but gah! (And HT isn’t my favorite soundtrack by bear. That honor goes to TSCC, actually. I know, I’m a little weird…)
Also, and I know that it has been said that they wanted to go in a new direction as a reason for switching music direction. Do you guys think maybe it was a monetary decision? I imagine needle dropping is a cheaper than paying for a 60-piece orchestra. Though that doesn’t explain the weirdness of the new theme. Because its always smart to replace the emmy nominated opening with a new theme that doesn’t even match the visuals…
Not really pleased with how they ended last season’s cliff hanger. I hope they don’t totally abandon the source of that cliff hanger. It’s definitely something to build upon.
I’ve always liked Indira Varma. She seems like a fine addition to the cast. On the other hand, Janet Montgomery’s “Ames” seems pointless, and totally unnecessary. Since she was listed as a “guest”, I hope she’s not in too many episodes. Maybe she’ll grow on me.
Yeah, no digging the theme song, or decision to use music on this show. The original theme was unique, and added character to the show.
Otherwise, it was a solid premiere. Like you said, the action scenes on this show are second to none.
I like the new setup. It was clear something had to be done to expand the show from 3 guys, often not in the same place, fighting bad guys. I don’t have a problem with Indira Varma’s exceedingly long neck, nor her being called “Poochie” (!)
My wife & I watch for Mark Valley, having loved him in Keen Eddie, and wishing he’d have been used more in Fringe. Everything else is incidental. Though I really like how we were led to believe that Guerrero was just a little computer nerd, but instead is a rather merciless sometime torturer/killer.
Have to say neither my wife nor I even noticed the music. We must not be paying attention. Reminds me of the big hoo-haw over the new Doctor Who theme, though I submit that Bear McCreary is better than pretty much anyone.
As for the opening 5 minutes, I took that as a wink at the audience, telling us that while they don’t take it too seriously, neither should we. Enjoy the ride.
YES!!!!! Keen Eddie was *such* a cool show, and I really loved that character. Glad to see someone remembers it.
New cast additions, mixed. Indira Varma-brings class and intrigue. Strong actress and can’t wait to see her grow in this role. Janet Montgomery-Character not well developed. Writing or acting issue? A stronger actress could make Ames more interesting. She can’t do an American accent!
Keep focus on Chance. He’s the core of this show. And agree, return to original score.
Like Ilsa, could do without Ames, miss the big budget action movie in 45 minutes conceit, happy to see Guerrero still gets the best laughs…
REALLY HATE the butchery done to the theme song.
Am I the only one who just fast-forwrds past the theme anyway? It’s a rare, rare show that I don’t do that (Firefly, sometimes HIMYM, occasionally Parenthood…).
I have a little trouble seeing how Indira Varma’s going to not feel shoe-horned in every episode. It feels like she’s going to be one of those characters they feel a need to create scenes for, instead of having them flow organically.
The thief seems like she’ll be able to fit in better — of course, there was an Amber Alert in this area (thanks, Jersey!) so I missed the entire interrogation, which I assume gave most of her background. Will have to try to find that online.
Jacob, it’s not just the terrible theme, it’s the cheesy Tim Jones scene-filler music and unecessary, lame-ass “needle drop” pop songs.
Download Mo Ryan and Ryan McGee’s podacst that they did with Matt Miller.
Within 5 minutes, you’ll turn it off and delete it.
The guy comes off as a complete tool and a total douche bag.
He fired an EMMY NOMINATED composer to be replaced by the horrible Tim Jones and those dumbass “needle drops” and said he did so as a “matter of taste.”
The guy is completely clueless.
The absolute worst part of Chuck every week is Tim Jones’s horrible scoring. It’s really terrible; cheesy, synthesized crap to be honest. Tim Jones’s scoring has long been the low point of Chuck, so of course, let’s get rid of the renown and award-nominated Bear McCreary, widely regarded as the next Michael Giacchino, for a no-talent hack like Tim Jones.
Matt Miller has taste alright. BAD taste. He’s a tool, and a douche.
So Matt, what you’re saying is you don’t like the change in music?
To put it into better terms:
Tim Jones’s music and Matt Miller’s “needle drops” are to The Human Target as Sophia Coppola was to The Godfather, Part III.
Meaning, they’re so bad, that they take you completely out of what should be a great show and RUIN it.
That’s actually a pretty good analogy. I’m proud of that one. :-)
I think comparing things in the world of entertainment to Sofia Coppola in Godfather III may be the equivalent of comparing anything in any other world to Hitler.
Congrats: you’ve just invoked Godwin’s Law. Matt Miller wins!
Wow… and there’s the hyperbolic breaking point. I backed it right up to the line, and now we’ve stepped over it, or maybe in it, hehe.
As a historian, I can unequivocally say there is nothing nor no one in this world I would compare to Hitler. Well, besides Stalin. Or Mao. Or Hussein. Basicially, there’s a subset for those who commit genocide, but I think you get the picture. :-)
Matt Miller definitely doesn’t win. People with musical taste that poor are prohibited from winning anything of consequence.
But do you know who does win? Wikipedia.org. Because that’s where I went to find out about Godwin’s Law, hehe.
Except you violated a corollary: you can’t mention Godwin’s law or Hitler yourself to invoke the conclusion that Godwin’s law would grant otherwise to a poster replying with an ad-hominem attack using Hitler. Sorry, Matt Miller’s still a douche.
I’ll wait to render a judgment on the whole product, as the series is essentially rebooting, but… really, what the heck were they thinking with that terrible music? I don’t usually notice the music in TV shows– one of the few exceptions being season one of Human Target, which sounded like an epic adventure movie– but the season two music so far isn’t just “passable…” it’s actually bad enough that it becomes a noticeable distraction.
If the show stays good, I’ll put up with it, but for Christ’s sake, at least go back to the old main title. Hey, better yet, just bring back the dude who did season one. The new theme is definitely the low point of the show, and I was actually bewildered as I watched and listened.
Otherwise, season two has potential. I’m still loving the original characters! And the new ones may yet grow on me.
Okay, so many comments that it’s time for bullet points:
* Hate, hate, HATE the music!!! Ditch it.
* Hate the way the plot glossed over saving their buddy: really, do they think we’re stupid??
* Love Ilsa Pucci/Indira Varma. She’s a keeper, especially if she’s true to her word and stays an (almost) absentee landlord without getting her fingers into everything. Let’s not intrude on the original trio. And I LOVED the entire scene with Chance in the Buddhist monastery.
* Don’t like the way they sandwiched in Ames. Not credible. But I ***DO*** like the way Guererro decked her without hesitation and dealt with her in the kitchen: life at stake, don’t waste time.
* Don’t really like the idea of her being a regular, either, and the guys should be very cynical about her for the entire season, particularly Wilson. She has much to prove. What’s she gonna be, a freakin’ mascot?? They’ll have to really sell me on this, and so far, it’s not working.
* And earlier poster is correct: this is NOT Leverage. They had a winning combination last season and shouldn’t mess with it. Just let the guys and Ilsa do what they do, except this time with money (hers). That’s way interesting enough.
* I wouldn’t cry if they killed off Ames before the end of the season. It’s a tough business, and she’s not all that much. Just a thought.
* Here’s another: we know Chance can use his brawn and spy-skills; I’d like to see more of his brains this season, without him going all nerdy. Brains are cool and he wouldn’t have lasted this long without them. His wits ought to be plenty sharp by now, so show them already, right? Right.
Other than that, I look forward to more episodes …
Mostly enjoyable episode, most shortcomings have been pointed out already.
My nitpick – keep your weapons information accurate. Chance asks Guerro about his M-14 but the rifle he is carrying is a bolt action gun- NOT an M-14. Huge faux paus in my book. Not to mention I just do not see an operator walking in with a rifle out in the open, discreet case, yes, but out for the world to see? NO.
And I know they probably cant do this with a program that starts at 8 PM but I think that guys like Chance and friends would be shooting center mass and taking their opponents out permanently – enough of the shooting hands stuff.
Otherwise, glad to see HT back on the air.
I hate the new theme song- and I hate the new posh sets for the guys. Can’t guys be dudes anymore on tv? The women feel like tacked on extras. They should have been introduced slowly in separate episodes- not all at once.
I hate what’s been done with HT. This isn’t the show I fell in love with last year. The music is the worst. I like it on Chuck, but works for one show doesn’t always work for another.
I’m actually crushed right now that this Miller guy came in and decimated my favorite show. I can’t even watch it anymore. The damage is done. Why change the theme song? It was emmy nominated! It was perfect! ARGH!!!!!!!!!!
Fox will screw this show up just like other high-concept titles (Firefly, Dollhouse, Space: Above and Beyond, Terminator: TSSC).
Miller will run the show into the ground so Fox can cancel it, blame the changes on the ratings (and viewers) and spend the money on other pilots until they find another ratings smash like Glee. If a show doesn’t pull that kind of viewership right off the bat, Fox meddles with it until it can’t function and leaves or dies. (See Sliders.)
If this show was on CBS, or part of a reboot on ABC towards action shows, it might have worked. But I’ve rode sinking ships before, I don’t mind riding Season 2 to it’s grave.
Just one thing: if you won’t bring back Bear McCreary, just shrink the intro card to 5 seconds and run credits after commercials. This way, you can sell one more commercial!
It’s not that the new music is bad — it’s just lousy, but in comparison to Bear’s awesome, genre-specific work last season, the new music can’t hold a candle. Hell, it can’t even scrape up five cents to buy a candle.
Liked the season premiere. I always thought the show could use another regular who is a female — and Miller add two! I’m sure unsure of what I feel about the additions, because it’s simply too early to tell.
The action lives up to my expectation, the chemistry between the actors are still there, and the case is more engaging that those in the last season. My only quibble is why did they have to change the theme song?? I thought last season’s fitted quite well with the animated title sequences. But the music throughout the episode was fine for me.
[handcraftedmusic.blogspot.com]
Thats the blog of the new composer, if enough people comment asking him to respect the old score we might get something better than the excrement in the first ep. Looks like theyre doing their best to ruin what was shaping up to be an awesome show.
I have to wonder: Will Chance screw the Poochie?
Sorry for the silly pun.