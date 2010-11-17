‘Human Target’ – ‘Ilsa Pucci’: Meet the new boss

In yesterday’s column, I offered my thoughts on the revamped “Human Target” based on the new season’s first three episodes. The premiere just finished airing on the East Coast, and while it’s largely setting up new showrunner Matt Miller’s altered status quo, it does give you a sense of how he wants the three original leads to interact, and also some of the dynamics between them and new regulars Indira Varma and Janet Montgomery.

So now that you’ve seen it, what did everybody think?

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js