‘Human Target’ – ‘Ilsa Pucci’: Meet the new boss

Senior Television Writer
11.17.10 56 Comments

In yesterday’s column, I offered my thoughts on the revamped “Human Target” based on the new season’s first three episodes. The premiere just finished airing on the East Coast, and while it’s largely setting up new showrunner Matt Miller’s altered status quo, it does give you a sense of how he wants the three original leads to interact, and also some of the dynamics between them and new regulars Indira Varma and Janet Montgomery.

So now that you’ve seen it, what did everybody think?

HUMAN TARGET

