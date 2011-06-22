If I had an Emmy ballot 2011: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Welcome to part seven of our journey through the Emmy ballot on HitFix. Once again, Fienberg and I are approaching each category from two directions, with Dan as the pragmatist and me as the optimist. So as we move onto the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy category, Dan has his usual exhaustive photo gallery of potential nominees, starting with the most likely candidates before eventually moving onto a bit of wish fulfillment, while after the jump, I continue to pretend that I’m a voting member of the TV Academy and have to pick six nominees for this category. (And, again, actors determine what category to submit themselves in, or whether to submit at all. You can download the full performers list here.)
We’ve dealt with some overloaded categories during this exercise (drama supporting actor, to name one). This is not that. Only 24 actress submitted in the category, and after looking over and over those names, I could ultimately only find 4 I felt comfortable picking. There are others where I enjoy the show, and even the performance itself, but don’t necessarily think it’s award-worthy (Courteney Cox on “Cougar Town,” Kaley Cuoco on “Big Bang Theory”), some where I admire the performer but watched very little of a show that either irritated me (Edie Falco on “Nurse Jackie,” Laura Linney on “The Big C”) or for whatever other ephemeral reason (Melissa McCarthy on “Mike & Molly,” Patricia Heaton on “the Middle”). So I’m left with only 4 people, one of whom arguably belongs in the supporting actress category. Sigh… there are definitely strong roles for women in TV comedy, but the genre remains fairly male-dominated, and the majority of the women who will actually get nominated come from Showtime series that only vaguely qualify as comedies. And speaking of which…
Was this an especially funny final season of “United States of Tara”? Nope. The show basically abandoned all pretense of comedy, aside from some gags on the margins usually involving Patton Oswalt. But the Academy has deemed it eligible in this category, and that means that Toni Collette absolutely deserves a nomination. I get annoyed sometimes by the awards show logic whereby voters equate more acting with better acting – see Alec Baldwin winning an Emmy a couple of years ago for a not-so-hot “30 Rock” episode that happened to feature him playing two characters (and, likely, see him beating Steve Carell this year by submitting the episode where he played multiple Jacks). But Collette’s performance on “Tara” was more than a gimmick. Yes, she kept adding to the alter egos – this year adding a bullying, perverted teenage boy to her repertoire – but she also made Tara herself a tragic, complicated, sympathetic figure. It’s a great performance, one the Academy has already recognized with two nominations and a win, and Collette seems a lock to at least be in the field again.
While this isn’t a fantastic overall field, the fact that it features Amy Poehler as the unquestioned star and central character of TV’s best comedy does compensate a bit. As “Parks and Recreation” heroine Leslie Knope, Poehler is able to play so many notes – crazy one week (see “The Flu,” probably her best submission episode), straight woman another (protecting Ron from himself in “Ron & Tammy II”), sometimes both in one outing (“Eagleton,” where she was nuts with Parker Posey and awesome with Ron) – and make them all feel like part of one coherent, convincingly superhuman character. It’s a fantastic comic performance, but also one with so much heart that it helps set the tone for this great series as a whole.
It seemed for a while that Poehler’s old “SNL” pal Tina Fey was going to win this category every single year that “30 Rock” was on the air. Then came Collette and Edie Falco (and this year Linney) and now it’s easy to see the category dominated by actresses with movie pedigrees doing largely dramatic work. But Fey had herself a very strong year on “30 Rock,” particularly in that long stretch of the season where Liz was in a mostly functional long-distance relationship with Matt Damon’s character. (And, off the top of my head, their break-up episode would be a fine Emmy submission.)
Finally, we have Martha Plimpton, who arguably doesn’t belong in this category. (Or, at least, she doesn’t if Garret Dillahunt is in the supporting actor category. While she’s the most prominently-featured actress on “Raising Hope,” some shows just have one lead.) That said, this is a more wide-open category, and her performance is both very funny and the one that helps “Raising Hope” successfully master the complicated “laughing with vs. laughing at” ratio. Plimpton helps provide enough heart that the show never seems contemptuous of the Chance family, when I think a broader performance in that role could have easily tipped the scales the wrong way.
Tough omissions: None. See above. I had 4 names I felt totally comfortable with on my fake ballot, and I went with those.
Alan,
Already posted the following question on the Louie post, but i believe i have a better chance of you noticing it here:
With the recent changes to the site, I see that some of the reviews, like the Louie one for instance, have 2 grades on the post (critics and readers). Your other usual recaps do not. Is this grade (A-) of your own choosing? Do you intend to start grading your recaps/reviews of the shows in the regular rotation?
Amy Poehler is brilliant every week and it’s beyond time she got some recognition. Parks & Rec has only gotten better with every season (the addition of Adam Scott didn’t hurt at all either!).
It’s too bad Yvonne Strahovski submitted in the supporting actress category because her chances of getting of nomination might actually have been better here, that is if the Emmy voters watch this show.
I agree, this is a very weak field. But now that “Bridesmaids” has proved women can be funny, it will be stronger in the future /Sarcasm
The saddest thing about this category is that I have trouble finding six nominees even if I don’t constrain myself with the list of those who actually sumitted themselves.
Emmy Rossum should be here, because Shameless is a Comedy not a Drama. Beyond that, I don’t know who else is worthy.
My dream nomination, even though she didn’t submit and would never happen even if she did, would be Suzanne Sena for “The Onion New Network.” That show was great, and she carried it.
I know you don’t watch Weeds, but I’d say Mary Louise Parker is pretty much always deserving of a nomination for her role on that show.
While I agree with you that if this was a real category with lots of talented actresses, Cox might not deserve a nom, but against literally no one I’d think episodes like the Ken Jenkins Halloween Ep, or the episodes at the end dealing with the aftermath of Travis’s heartbreak were enough to get her put in against an empty space.
Also, I think it’s a crime that Poehler is not going to win the award because she’s going against about 18 showtime shows that give opportunities for a bunch of over the top showy dramatic performances. Poehler was the best comedic actress on television this year, period.
I went back and forth on Cox, and she definitely had some good episodes. That said, it’s hard for me to get past the feeling that while she’s the star of Cougar Town, she’s usually my least favorite part of the show.
Alan, do you think Amy Poehler would be better submitting Jerry’s Painting rather than The Flu just because the Emmys for the past couple of years has been awarding actresses’s in shows that are more dramedies than comedies? I though The Flu was definitely the best as a pure comedic performance but that doesn’t seem to be what the Emmy voters want.
I feel like you should have picked 6… if this is your hypothetical emmy ballot, you have to have the appropriate number of people on it.
The least you could’ve done is put Mary Louise Parker in there, who I think definitely deserves to get back in the category this year. Her performance last season was, IMO, her past of the past 6 seasons.
Picking people from shows I don’t watch because I’ve heard they were good is basically the way the actual Emmy picks are usually made. I’m not going to name 6 people if I only can find 4 who seem deserving.
If you look at the actual ballot it says pick between 0-6 performers in each category. So what Alan did is actually well within the emmy voting rules.
Should Be Nominated
Toni Collette, United States of Tara
Courtney Cox, Cougar Town
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey 30 Rock
Martha Plimpton, Raising Hope
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Winner: Amy Poehler. The best and funniest female performance of the year on the best and funniest comedy of the year, broadcast or cable. Enough said.
Will Be Nominated
Toni Collette, United States of Tara
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey 30 Rock
Laura Linney, The Big C
Lea Michele, Glee
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Winner: Laura Linney, The Big C. Sheâ€™s the new flavor-of-the-year over at Showtime, and the new flavor-of-the-year over at Showtime usually wins Best Actress in a Comedy at the Emmys. Blah.
This really is an appallingly thin category when it comes to actual comedic performances. However, if we accept the unfortunate truth that this category will be used as a place to reward dramatic performances in half-hour shows, then we can accept the inevitable nominations for Falco, Linney, and Collette with at least a shred of grace and minimal fuss. To be fair, Collette is actually deserving, moreso than Falco and Linney, but â€¦ all right, enough. The universal adoration for Glee has justifiably faded a little this year, enough to hopefully sink Matthew Morrisonâ€™s chances, but Lea Micheleâ€™s voice and attractiveness should still muster up enough support for her to return to this thin category. That leaves two spots in this category for two women who are (gasp) actually funny. As expressed above, Poehler was completely fantastic this year (miles ahead, in my opinion) and Fey actually delivered a strong bounceback year for her show along with her typically strong performance. Unfortunately, I donâ€™t think that Emmy voters know that Courtney Cox or her new show exist.
Other Notables: Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”, Patricia Heaton, “The Middle”, Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly”, Mary-Louise Parker, “Weeds”
Dan is right when he says that the category is thin in total nominees. I also think that it is thin in terms of greatness. I didn’t have a hard time narrowing this down.
My only honorable mention goes out to Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope).
Here are my nominees (in no particular order):
Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)
Toni Collette (United States of Tara)
Laura Linney (The Big C)
Tina Fey (30 Rock)
Kelly Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)
Courtney Cox (Cougar Town)
I’ll take Poehler to win, while giving Collette some kind of other award for portraying 8 characters in a 24 minute show. That has to be some kind of record.
Yeah, Alan do you think Yvonne Strahovski would have had a shot if she had entered here? She’s undoubtedly the female lead, and I’d hope she’d at least be able to beat out someone like Lea Michele who had rather little to do this season.
Yvonne has no shot in any category whatsoever, unfortunately. Neither do any of the Chuck actors. Outside of some minor technical categories, the show doesn’t exist anywhere on Emmy voters’ radar.
My money’s on Poehler, Fey, three of the Showtime women (probably not MLP) and a wildcard, likely a Lea Michele repeat.
Not even Timothy Dalton for guest? I mean, he’s been in movies before, so those worthless sycophants that vote for the Emmys can cling to that.
I think I posted about why some of the supporting actress for a comedy didn’t submit for lead instead.
Yeah, WHY?
Sure, they probably won’t win (I want Poehler or Collete to win, and yeah, Linney probably will get it, or Falco) but they have a better shot getting a nom here than in the supporting category.