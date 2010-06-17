If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy

Emmy Week at HitFix continues, and in fact may be stretched into Emmy Week and a Half, since we’re decelerating from two categories a day to one for a bit. Yesterday, Fienberg and I handled comedy lead actors, and now it’s time to discuss possible nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
As always, Dan and I are approaching this from two different angles. Dan is speculating on who will be nominated (along with some wishful thinking), while I suggest whom I would pick if I had a hypothetical Emmy ballot.
Dan’s gallery of potential lead actress nominees is up, and after the jump are my picks…
Like the comedy actors, this is an awfully thin category, made thinner for me because I don’t watch “Old Christine” or “Desperate Housewives,” don’t like Lea Michele when she’s not singing and think Kaley Cuoco seems better than she is because she was so bad at the start of the series (and because Jim Parsons elevates everyone’s game).
In fact, this is the only category we’re going to do where there won’t be any people I considered tough omissions, and in fact one or two people I put on the ballot mainly for the sake of having six. With that in mind:
Toni Collette won the Emmy last year because voters are impressed by actors who play multiple roles at once. (Alec Baldwin won last year in part because he’s Alec Baldwin, in part because he submitted an episode where Jack met his Spanish-language doppleganger.) And while the versatility that allows her to play Gimme and Alice and Buck is impressive, she also deserves credit for turning Tara into a more fully-realized character this year, even if that wasn’t always the most likable character.
In the early going on “Cougar Town,” Courteney Cox felt, if not like a liability to her own show, than not a huge asset. She was too frantic and trying too hard to sell every joke. As the series refocused from being about Cox having sex with younger guys to her as den mother for another group of wacky friends, Cox never quite dialed things down to completely human levels, but she reined herself in enough to become part of the solution and not part of the problem. She’s still not the main attraction on the show, but she’s good enough to make it in this field.
Alas, “Better Off Ted.” Such a funny show. Such a doomed show. (And because Lakers-Celtics is going to a seventh game, it’s unclear when or if the last two episodes will ever air.) And by far the best thing about it was Portia de Rossi as the likable sociopath Veronica, who used others to further her own career and always made it seem logical that they should help her in this way. She has no shot at a nomination, but she’s my favorite actress in the category.
If I tend to prefer “Nurse Jackie” second bananas Merritt Wever and Peter Facinelli to star Edie Falco, that speaks more to the repetitive way Jackie was written this year, and to the fact that Wever and Facinelli get more of the funny stuff to play. But Falco still commands the screen, and she makes Jackie a more well-rounded and likable character than what seems to be on the page.
Like I said this morning about Alec Baldwin, this was not a good year for “30 Rock.” But there are two moments from this season that belong in any time capsule for the series: Tracy’s ghetto horror stories, and Liz’s attempt to film the opening credits for her “Dealbreakers” talk show. Much of the credit for the latter goes to Scott Adsit’s terrified, exasperated performance as Pete, but a lot of it goes to Tina Fey, too, for seeming convincingly, hilariously non-human as she attempted to smile, blow a kiss, twirl a basketball, etc. And most of the problems I had with Liz in the rest of the season fall on Fey the writer far more than Fey the actress.
Much of the vast improvement from season one to season two of “Parks and Recreation” comes down to how the show handled the Leslie Knope character. Some of what was fixed comes down to how other characters responded to Leslie, but some of it also comes from how Amy Poehler and her writers ever-so-slightly nudged Leslie from a complete cartoon into someone whose behavior was extreme but understandable. Poehler spent more of the year playing straight woman to the supporting cast than I think anyone might have expected when the series began, but she did it well, and was ready in those episodes like “Practice Date,” “Leslie’s House” and “Telethon” (which she wrote) to let Leslie drive the comedy bus again. Plus, the unlikely partnership between sunny idealistic Leslie and sour libertarian Ron Effing Swanson became one of the most appealing workplace friendships on TV, and Poehler’s platonic chemistry with Nick Offerman has a lot to do with that.
Next up, early tomorrow: Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
This list really does make you wish that Yvonne Strahovski and some of the ladies from Modern Family would have submitted their names for lead instead of supporting. Did America Ferrera submit her name? She actually had a really great year on Betty. Like you though, I wish Porta was nominated and won. Man I miss Better Off Ted.
Indeed, Julie Bowen could have easily fit in here.
This could be called The Year of the Sitcom with all the new ones that have succeeded. It would have been nice if “Better Off Ted” could be included on that list.
My list had Poehler, Fey, Colette, but also Ferrera (because the last season of UB was actually pretty good, and she is the ultimate heart of that show), and Julie Bowen (because it’s probably even tougher for a straight woman to get a nomination – and I think part of the reason why the character Phil work so well is because he’s paired up with Claire – even though I don’t really think of her as a lead.)
Thin list of nominees. When I looked through them, I could only pick six I liked so those are my six. They are all the same as Alan’s with the exception of Kelly Cuoco over Edie Falco.
My nominees:
Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)
Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory)
Portia de Rossi (Better Off Ted)
Tina Fey (30 Rock)
Toni Collette (United States of Tara)
I don’t really watch USoT anymore but Collette is damned good in it. And while another Tina Fey win would be boring I would never omit her. Amy Poehler is the clear winner here and I hope she at the very least gets nominated.
Portia de Rossi should run away with this award. No one else came close to how awesome she was. She was so good that my ability to appreciate comedic actresses has been altered.
Absolutely agree. If there were justice in the world (well, albeit, entertainment justice in the entertainment world) Better Off Ted would be airing NOW and for years, and Portia de Rossi would get the Emmy credit she deserves for BOT (let alone her work on Arrested Development.) I have not mourned a show like this in a very long time.
Looking through the eligible nominees, I only found 1 that I can put on my ballot:
Kaley Cuoco for The Big Bang Theory.
The only category without tough omissions? I can’t wait to see how you came up with more than 6 names for Lead Actress in a Drama (I only came up with five).
Also, Sarah Silverman did her best work this year. Not sure if I’d give the Emmy to her, Fey, or Poehler. It’ll be interesting to see if “Dealbreakers Talk Show #0001” can win it for Fey over Toni Collette’s admittedly great work.
Cable. Holly Hunter (excellent in a mediocre show), Anna Paquin, Kyra Sedgwick, January Jones, Mary McCormack, and Glenn Close fill it without going to a single network show–add in Hargitay, Field, Pompeo, and Britton (not all deserving, but all credible nominees), and you’ve got a real category.
Matt, how about that Julianna Margulies? She’s a lock, no?
Yeah, forgot about her–she’s a lock (as is Close, with Sedgwick and Hunter 80-90% sure things). It’s the last two that are tricky. Britton should be in, but probably won’t, and Hargitay shouldn’t, but probably will.
I’ll second Sarah Silverman, though I may be more inclined to give Steve or Brian a nomination for supporting actor for ‘Breave’.
I’ll also add Lizzy Caplan for ‘Party Down’, she’s consistently hilarious and can throw down for real when she needs to. (see the second read-through in Steve Guttenberg’s Birthday_
How can “Tara” and “Nurse Jackie” be considered comedies, even non-traditional ones? I see them as dramas.
Shows can submit themselves in whichever category they prefer. It does sometimes create an apples-to-oranges issue, like when Ally McBeal beat a bunch of traditional three-camera sitcoms for best comedy one year, but when a show straddles the line like those two or Glee, they’ve got to pick a category and go with it.
Kaitlin Olsen from Always Sunny. Funniest women on TV. No one else can do what she does.
Kaitlin olsen submitted herself as a supporting actress.
Ah. I feel like she is the most under-rated actress on TV.
Love the show, but all she says is “Oh god dammit you guys!” every 2 minutes.
If you’re reading this on Thursday, 6/17, you might want to tune in to 30 Rock tonight, if just for the Dealbreakers opening that Alan refers to above.
Yay for Portia! I had mistakenly thought she would be considered supporting because Veronica was not the official love interest for Ted (although there were some flirty, sexy moments), but yeah she deserves lead actress nomination.
You brought up an interesting point
Oops. You brought up an interesting point when discussing 30 Rock: the writing is not generally among the best on TV anymore. And so I hope that the writing categories do not consist mainly of 30 Rock episodes, as they did last year.
You’re telling me I could’ve had the last two eps of Better Off Ted if the NBA Finals were over already? Suddenly I hate basketball so much. And yes, Portia diRossi should be nominated and win every comedy award in existence. I miss that show so much.
No one really to get excited about in this category other than Portia who was great this year. Kaitlin Olsen is miles and miles ahead of anyone else in this category- I hope she at least gets a nomination as a supporting actress. Of the likely nominees I think Amy Poelher was the best.
Also- not sure where all the support for Yvonne Stahovski is coming from. Did I miss the episode where she was funny? I’m pretty sure I’ve seen every episode of chuck and I don’t think she’s done anything to even warrant being mentioned in Emmy discussions.
Since I watched Old Christine, Julia Louis-Dreyfus for me deserved one final nomination for that show, it’s mediocre sitcom but watchable because of the chemistry of the cast and Julia really elevates the show.
Since Christina Applegate is still eligible for Samantha Who’s summer burn off episodes last year and she still did well there, I would love to see her nominated again even if the show was canceled long ago.
I would love to see Courtney Cox get her very first Emmy nomination, she really deserves it for Cougar Town
To say Portia was by far the best thing about Better off Ted is an insult to everybody else on that show. Like a lot of comedies this year, it was the whole cast (especially a lot of the smaller office roles) that made this show great.
Don’t get me wrong, she was great. But so was everybody else.