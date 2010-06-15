If I had an Emmy ballot: Outstanding Supporting Actor in Comedy

Emmy Week continues here at HitFix, and after this morning’s look at the comedy supporting actress contenders, it’s time to examine potential nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
As always, Fienberg and I are approaching this from two angles. Dan has his take on people he thinks may be nominated (along with some wishful thinking), whereas I figure out who I would choose if I had a hypothetical Emmy ballot.
Dan’s supporting actor gallery is up, and if you click through, you can read about my struggles with another loaded category…
It’s an unfortunate truth that there are better roles out there for men than there are for women, so as with the drama side, I had a much tougher time narrowing down my picks for the actors than I did for the actresses. (And it would have been even tougher if some of my sentimental favorites like Josh Gomez and Brian Van Holt had bothered submitting themselves.)
I thought once again of employing the “one actor per show” approach I took with drama supporting actor, but again there were a couple of instances where I just couldn’t find a way to split that baby. So I wound up with two pairs of co-stars, and nearly did three, and wound up with a ballot without any returning nominees (I love Neil Patrick Harris, but he’s been better-served in other seasons) and only one actor with any kind of Emmy track record, period.
The reason you don’t see three pairs is that I couldn’t find it in my heart to ignore the work Ted Danson did on “Bored to Death.” I’m not a huge fan of that show (you can read my first season reviews on the old blog), but Danson was phenomenal, creating an idiosyncratic, memorable, hilarious character that bore absolutely no resemblance (other than the physical) to Sam Malone, Becker or any other roles he’s known for. And given his Emmy history, he’s probably the most likely of the six men on my ballot to get an actual nomination.
Meanwhile, I couldn’t bring myself to split up the “Community” duo of Donald Glover and Danny Pudi. If push came to shove, I might have to lean in Glover’s direction, if only because Abed seemed more fully-formed from the start, whereas Troy seemed to evolve as the writers saw what Glover was doing – but both made me laugh until I ached, both separately (Abed as Henry Hill, Troy complaining of the lack of butt stuff) or together (the Abed/Troy episode tags that became required weekly viewing).
Chris Pratt from “Parks and Recreation” was my toughest cut in favor of Danson. Ultimately, I decided that as great as he was at making Andy’s naivete seem both believable and charming (and at really making me want to buy a Mouse Rat album), there’s no way anyone on the “Parks and Rec” cast (including the also-deserving Aziz Ansari) could possibly overcome my love of Nick Offerman as Ron Effing Swanson, the TV discovery of the year. Whether flipping a hamburger at his face, going to town on a breakfast buffet or doing a classic pratfall in the grass, Offerman showed himself to be an enthusiastic, committed, marvelously deadpan presence and the anchor of the year’s best, most improved comedy series.
“Modern Family” will almost certainly have a presence in this category, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it get multiple nominations. If it does, however, I expect those two to be Ed O’Neill (the most recognizable castmember) and Ty Burrell (who makes the biggest impression in the pilot, which is the episode voters are most likely to have seen). Both actors did splendid work (though the writing Burrell got for his character tended to wax and wane), but my clear favorites from that ensemble were Eric Stonestreet and Rico Rodriguez. Both actors wholly gave themselves over to the roles of, respectively, proud diva Cam and old-before-his-time Manny. Even episodes of “Modern Family” that didn’t quite work were worth tuning in for the four or five huge laughs those two would combine to provide each week. (And here’s hoping they get to work together more next season.)
Tough omissions: Aziz Ansari and Chris Pratt from “Parks and Recreation,” Chris Colfer from “Glee,” Charlie Day from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Peter Facinelli from “Nurse Jackie,” Luis Guzman from “How To Make It in America,” Ryan Hansen and Ken Marino and Martin Starr from “Party Down,” Neil Patrick Harris from “How I Met Your Mother,” Josh Hopkins from “Cougar Town,” Tracy Morgan from “30 Rock,” Atticus Shaffer from “The Middle.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Was this the first year no one from The Office made your list? (Not that they DESERVED to make it.)
Do you mean Ian Gomez or Josh Hopkins? Or have they become a Brangelina type entity now? :)
Nevermind. I’m not a Chuck fan, so I didn’t realize there was an actor named Josh Gomez. I just assumed that, due to the proximity to Brian Van Holt’s name, you were attempting to refer to another Cougar Town castmember. Oops.
I can’t believe that Josh Gomez didn’t submit himself. He nailed *everything* this season on Chuck, and over three seasons, he has taken his character from a one-note annoyance to a courageous sidekick. He deserves some recognition.
instead of how luis guzman how about we nominated the theme song from how to make it america.
While I certainly love that theme song, I’m not entirely sure it’s eligible in this category.
If they had a theme song category, the noms would be How to Make it In America vs Hung vs True Blood.
Sorry, but “Bored to Death” is the most appropriately named show of the year.
I’m sure the “It’s Always Sunny…” crowd knows that their show is WAY too out in left field to ever be recognized by the stuffy Emmy crew, but no other show on television right now regularly produces such sick, explosive laughter. I’d be thrilled with a Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, or Kaitlin Olson nomination, but it ain’t gonna happen.
Yes, yes and yes.
Not sure why everybody is dismissing It’s Always Sunny. I’ve watched the show from the beginning and it went from “wait, that show is funny?” to “FREE KEG AT THE BAR AND THEY’RE AIRING IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY” in the course of 3 years. Comedy Central has been advertising their syndication of it pretty hard too.
Then again, I know absolutely nothing about how Emmy people vote.
Along with Truck, I’m not sure if I exactly buy into the statement that Sunny is “too out in left field”; while it certainly deals with some nontraditional (to put it lightly) subject matter, it’s actually quite accessible and sort of old-fashioned in a lot of ways. I thought they did a pretty good season this year too, with only a couple of clunkers in the bunch, and I perhaps the syndication stuff will bring it a bit more attention.
It blows my mind how far off-base the constant slurping of Rico Rodriguez is. Some people are obviously so completely enamored of the idea of that character existing that they speak of run-of-the-mill child actor line-recitation like they would Olivier.
If not sure if he submitted in supporting or lead but if he’s in supporting I’d certainly give consideration to Cory Monteith from Glee. While I’ve been a vocal critic of the show’s back 9 I think Monteith played Finn perfectly right from the start. He’s given both real dramatic and comedic material and does really well with both.
This category probaby has the tightest competition with so many worthy performances. I agree with all your picks, and I’m going to be mad as hell if I see names the names Jeremy Piven and Jon Cryer in the list of nominees come July 8th.
I think it’s ultimately going to come down to Offerman or Stonestreet.
Oh, Alan, you and your Ted Danson mancrush.
Offerman is a fine choice but I think Chris Pratt has been mvp of this past season. While I like the show, most of the characters tended a little too much towards the stiff and robotic and he brought the spontaneity and helped make Pawnee seem real and alive.
I feel like this year on How I Met Your Mother really wasn’t very good… but despite the writing inconsistencies… I felt NPH Still kicked major ass this year. They went to the Barney well a lot this year – Girls vs Suits… Of Course (With JLo)… The Playbook…He was good in Slapsgiving 2 as well selling the dread of this 4th slap so the episode could revolve around it being passed around…. And my personal favorite The Perfect Week (with Jim Nantz’s Hilariousness) – And those episodes were really some of the best ones of the season. Down year for How I Met Your Mother but I still thought it was a good year for NPH.
It kills me that Charlie Day never gets nominated for his hilarious work on IASIP.
Nick Offerman and Ted Danson are two other favorites who I hope gets nominated.
Rico Rodriguez FTW. That’s all I’ve got.
Wow, I’m pleasantly surprised you had Atticus Shaffer on your TOUGH OMISSIONS list! I knew that you didn’t loved or hated The Middle’s pilot base on your review but I thought that after the pilot you never watched an episode of that show again since you never mention it but I’m really glad that you watched enough episodes to know that the kid is not just for the “cuteness” factor but he is also has a good comedic timing like Modern Family’s Rico Rodriguez.
As for the nominations, I bet will see the same names again [Cryer, NPH, anyone from Entourage, Wilson] one or two Modern Family actors might take the slots of the 30 Rock dudes last year. But I’m hoping for a surprise
My caveat is that there are a lot of actors in shows I don’t regularly watch, so that limits my selection. And I was trying to have only one actor per show, but that didn’t work, so I have some pairs:
Eric Stonestreet or Rico Rodriguez from Modern Family
Keir Gilchrist or John Corbett from US of Tara
Mark Indelicato or Michael Urie from Ugly Betty
Ken Marino from Party Down
DulÃ© Hill from Psych
Like I said, my comedy viewing is limited, and while I love Neil Patrick Harris, he should have gotten an Emmy last year or the year before: I’m not watching the show as regularly now.
JB Smoove as Leon from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was amazing. I’d put him on my ballot for sure.
Great call, Jeff.
Wasn’t Leon only in, like, three episodes this year, though? I really loved this season of Curb, but the Seinfeld arc (and the necessity of, essentially, ditching the Black family) led to one of the few semi-downsides: a little less Leon.
(Okay, I just IMDB’d it, and he seems to have been in four episodes.)
Smoove didn’t submit himself in this category (though I believe he’s on the guest star ballot).
ty burrell – modern family
john krasinki – the office
keir gilchrist – united states of tara
tracy morgan – 30 rock
chris pratt – parks and recreation
eric stonestreet – modern family (fizbo)*
I like your suggestions, Alan, but if there’s any justice in the world, Ken Marino really really needs to be acknowledged for his role in Party Down. Ron Donald is maybe even more tragically funny than David Brent.
It’s just a damn shame that Party Down will never get any Emmy recognition. Ron Donald is a close second to Ron Swanson in this category for me.
Danny Pudi would get my vote hands down. But, I think Charlie Day deserves some recognition. He is consistantly the most funny part of the funniest show on television.
As Alan said at his drama suppporting actor ballot, I could easily choose 2 or 3 actors from either Parks & Rec, Community, Modern Family or Party Down, and be satisfied with the list. One thing is for sure, though: nobody made me laugh harder and more times than Ron Effin’ Swanson, so the uber-minimalist genius Nick Offerman gets my vote.
Aziz Ansari – Parks and Recreation
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Ken Marino – Party Down
Nick Offerman – Parks and Recreation
Danny Pudi – Community
Eric Stonestreet – Modern Family
Honorary mentions are: Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family, Martin Starr from Party Down, Donald Glover from Community
My ballot:
Neil Patrick Harris for How I Met Your Mother
Simon Helberg for The Big Bang Theory
John Krasinski for The Office
John C McGinley for Scrubs
Danny Pudi for Community
Rico Rodriguez for Modern Family
Great to see the love for Charlie Day. Always Sunny is the best comedy on tv imho, it’s never gonna get the mainstream rep, but that’s party of what makes you love show. But Kitten Mittens…..
Think Morgan will get it, thought he carried an otherwise very average season. I think that others in this catagory have had much better material to work with.
Keep up the good work Alan…
Really tough category but I would put Charlie Day, Nick Offerman, and Donald Glover a cut above everyone else. Charlie is the Kramer for the generation that only knows Seinfeld from re-runs and I think he’s the least reliant on great writing of the three. That said, I’m not sure this past season was his best.
Offerman is great- and if anyone ever assembled a collection of his statements on government, breakfast buffets, and woodworking I would by it in a heartbeat but I’m not sure I get the same amount of laughs from his work as the other two.
I think Glover completely crushed it this year. He brought a quite hilarity to what would easily could have been a one-note character. He gives episodes of community a high re-watchability just to catch his deliveries of subtle jokes one more time.
Sadly I think only Offerman has a shot at a nomination- and honestly I’m not sure I want any of these guys tainted with recognition from the same body that awarded anything to Jon Cryer.
It’s close between Offerman and Pratt. My head is telling me to go with Offerman. But my heart is asking me: “What if it was Pratt who had that mustache? What then?”