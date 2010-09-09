‘In Treatment’ returns Oct. 25 with new co-stars and new timeslot

Though I recognize it’s an acquired taste, HBO’s “In Treatment” was one of my favorite dramas on television when it last aired in May of ’09. (You can see my reviews of that season on my old blog.) The wait for a third season is finally over, as HBO has announced that the new season will begin on October 25 at 9 p.m.
Season three will have a slightly new format, new showrunners, new co-stars and will be the first to feature entirely new stories, since the first two seasons were adapted from the Israeli drama “Be’Tipul.”
The main constant is the return of Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston, who can be a brilliant therapist when he isn’t letting his own demons get in the way.
Previous seasons featured five half-hour episodes per week: four of Paul’s sessions with his patients, then one of Paul seeing his own shrink, Dr. Gina Toll (Dianne Wiest, who won an Emmy for the first season). In season one, the episodes ran on five consecutive nights. In season two, HBO aired three episodes on Sundays and the other two on Mondays. This year, the number of episodes will be scaled down to four: three patients, played by, in order, Irrfan Khan, Debra Winger and Dane DeHaan; followed by Amy Ryan as Paul’s new therapist.
The episodes will air in pairs, with Kahn and Winger on Mondays from 9-10 and DeHaan and Ryan on Tuesdays from 9-10.
The husband-and-wife team of Dan Futterman (actor-turned-Oscar-nominated-writer of “Capote”) and Anya Epstein will be the new showrunners, taking over for Warren Leight, who himself took over for season one’s Rodrigo Garcia.
It’s actually Irrfan Khan, he’s actually a pretty good Bollywood actor, one of the very few
Do you know how many episodes will be in the season?
Finally! So excited. Sad we’ll be getting one less episode per week, though.
Sounds great. Strong cast, promising new showrunners the four episodes a week schedule is less of a strain to keep up with and watching episodes based on brand new scripts will be interesting. I’m excited.
So, how many episodes does season 3 have? 28?
What’s the reason for doing four episodes instead of five? To reduce the work load on Gabriel Byrne? HBO didn’t want to pay for five?
Given the low ratings, and the fact that HBO will have to pay more for all-original scripts than they had to pay the season 1 & 2 writers to adapt Be’Tipul, my guess is it’s a budget thing.
HBO desperately trying to reclaim its glory days…
I’m happy to have the show back at the end of October. I’ll be interested to see, without the Be’Tipul template, how it is different.
I think Byrne does a magnificent job and if a shorter schedule allows for more personal time, so be. Also, my understanding is that (I could be very wrong) Byrne embraces, studies and embodies this character. It must be quite exhausting.
So Holly’s not transferring back to Scranton I guess.
Schedules aren’t the same, and even if they were, In Treatment shoots in such a way that all the actors but Byrne are free to do other stuff at the same time. John Mahoney was appearing in a play in Chicago at the same time he was filming his s2 performance, for instance.
Yeah! I am so excited to hear it will be on the air soon, and even happier to hear that Amy Ryan has been cast. Thanks Alan for letting us know.
I am really excited to see this show coming back. A little sad to see that Dianne Weist is not returning. However! I love Amy Ryan and am thrilled she gets a chance to show her acting chops in a drama. So, everyone wins, right?
Cannot wait. This is always such fascinating television. It’ll be very interesting to see Paul’s dynamic with Ryan as this new therapist. And Winger’s barely done anything in the past decade so this must have been pretty meaty material for her to take it.
Here’s to hoping this isn’t where In Treatment goes off the rails. It doesn’t seem like this kind of wholesale cleaning house has ever been good for a show, but on the other hand In Treatment has already dealt with changing show runners, and I really liked the second season.
Also, Amy Ryan is pretty much infallible as far as I’m concerned.
For those who saw this here and wondered — the season 2 DVDs will be released on October 12th, giving two weeks for people to update themselves.
Love your reviews of each week of In Treatment, Alan. Byrneholics will be sending folks over here to see what you have to say once Season 3 starts up. Thanks for this heads up on the new season. We can’t wait!