‘In Treatment’: Week one in review

I gave a general review of "In Treatment" season three over the weekend, and I said my approach to reviewing each week was going to be to offer brief sketches of the four episodes after they all air.
SUNIL
“But this is not math. This is the furthest thing from math. It is only a feeling. And sometimes, it is only a blankness.” -Sunil
I talked in that review about how there are some commonalities between this year’s other patients and some of the ones from seasons past, but it didn’t occur to me until afterwards that Sunil qualifies, too.
He’s this year’s Oliver – sort of.
Sure, he’s an older immigrant widower and not an inarticulate preteen, but there’s still a sense – at least from him – that his problems are actually caused by a life-changing family event (for Oliver, his parents’ divorce; for Sunil, his wife’s death) and the insensitive people who are his caretakers. The Sonya Walger character in particular treats Sunil like a petulant child, and Sunil lives down to her expectations with the somewhat childish approach of refusing to speak English in her presence.
It’s a long, deliberately uncomfortable preamble to the actual therapy, and Irrfan Khan makes the most out of his character’s long silences and his distant body language. And then once the son and daughter-in-law leave, Sunil switches to Paul’s native tongue and tries to suggest that he has another problem that Paul is just as incapable of solving: he wants his wife back. He’s obviously also depressed, and Julia implies that there’s more than culture clash in the tension between the two of them, but his “prescription” for happiness – a return ticket to an India where his wife was still alive – seems an entirely sensible, if unattainable wish, no?
Also, “In Treatment” is generally not a light show, but I laughed quite a bit at Sunil’s deadpan discussion of how he’s disposed with his meds. (“It is the most happy flower, Dr. Weston. It’s flourishing.”)
FRANCES
“Sorry. I haven’t been here even five minutes and I’m already a parody of myself.” -Frances
Debra Winger is a great, great actress whose career didn’t turn out the way anyone might have hoped when she burst on the scene in the early ’80s, and I’m glad to have her back in a significant role, when she’s either been taking tiny parts (like in “Rachel Getting Married”) or not acting at all the last few years.
On the other hand, there’s something that feels, as the quote above suggests, a little too obvious about casting her as a once-famous (albeit not, as Paul notes to Adele, as famous as she thinks she was) actress making a comeback, dealing with many of the familiar concerns and neuroses we’ve seen in stories of actresses of a certain age.
Unsurprisingly, the parts of the Frances story that interest me most have less to do with the state of her career, and with her problem remembering her lines (a crisis with a deadline, ala Walter’s sleeplessness last season) than with her family issues, and the odd proxy connection she has with Paul, who used to treat her dying sister. As with Mia last year, Frances knows more about Paul than a patient probably should, and given the problems Paul generally has with maintaining professional barriers with his patients, this could get weird.
And though the hand tremor was introduced in the teaser to the Sunil episode, it’s only after hearing of Frances’ reluctance to get the breast cancer gene test that Paul finally decides it’s time to find a neurologist to see if he, like his father, has Parkinson’s.
JESSE
“All I hear is static.” -Jesse
Paul Weston, whatever his problems both personal and professional, is good with kids. Not necessarily his own kids (and Max’s arrival at the end of the Adele episode should complicate things), but the one episode each week where you can feel confident Paul will be on his game is the one with his youngest patients.
Jesse, though, seems like he’s bound and determined to make it tough for Paul to make the usual connections. He pushes Paul’s buttons, keeps changing the subject whenever Paul takes the conversation somewhere he doesn’t want to go (which is pretty much everywhere), even suggests Paul has an unhealthy, unprofessional interest in his sex life. (And it’s there that Paul finally asserts control over the session, recognizing that he can only let the kid push him around too far before the doctor/patient relationship won’t work.)
I also like that we’re entering Jesse’s therapy in the middle. The first season’s patient roster was divided evenly between people Paul had been seeing for a while and those who first came into his office at the same time we did. Season two, because of the nature of Paul’s move to New York, started off with four brand-new patients, and while those were all strong stories, something felt off about them all starting in the same week. I’m glad that at least one of these has been going on for a little while before we got to eavesdrop on the conversation.
PAUL/ADELE
“I’ve been over this again and again with one of the best analysts on the East Coast. I do understand it all. There’s really nothing more for you to contribute to that.” -Paul
Though Gina was more stable than Paul, there was always something not quite right about their therapeutic relationship in the first two seasons, and it takes Paul Weston newbie Adele to point it out.
It’s funny in a way to have Amy Ryan playing the character pointing out the many different, at times conflicting, roles Gina was playing in Paul’s life, given that Ryan has established herself in the last few years as an actress who can essentially do anything, from “Gone Baby Gone” to “The Office.” Here, her job is to play detached observer – the person who doesn’t know about Paul and his drama (aside from the bullet points he gives her halfway through the session), isn’t responding to past encounters or crossed boundaries, and just sitting back and letting this agitated man reveal himself to her. She’s, unsurprisingly, terrific, and the dynamic between them is already very differen from the Paul/Gina one (though there were a few different Gina episodes where Paul showed up insisting he wasn’t interested in a therapy session, then had one, anyway).
And though Dianne Wiest isn’t in the cast this season, I like the idea of Gina continuing to have a presence in Paul’s life via the book that he takes as a roman a clef about their professional relationship.
What did everybody else think?
Normally I hate it when shows do the former, but they should’ve either re-shot the Max scene for the recap or used a scene where he was talked about but not shown. It was jarring to see the new Max (unless it’s the same actor and growth has made him look weirdly different) half an hour after we were shown a clip of the old one.
That aside, a good start, though Jesse seems like a bit too much of a stereotypical club kid so far and they tried too hard with the exposition.
The earlier actor (real name Max) playing Max is currently playing a child (named Max) on NBC’s “Parenthood.”
Definitely agree with you there. I at first wondered if Paul was going out of his mind or something.
Not only that, but Parenthood Max’s cousin is played by In Treatment Max’s sister (Mae Whitman). I’m a sucker for weird little coincidences(?) like that.
I already find this season really compelling. It’s going to be sort of torture having to watch it in real time, but at least I get 4 episodes a week. As always I immediately focus on Paul’s connection with the youth he’s treating, but I’m also interested in seeing what happens with Frances, being that it won’t be the same kind of unrequited tension we saw with Laura and Mia.
That was quite a moment with Jesse when he told him to show some respect. The explanation you offer makes sense but he also seemed genuinely angry. Thing is, it was so striking because he so rarely takes personally anything his patients say to him, at least not to the extent that it makes him angry. More than that, what Jesse said to him was basically just a throwaway comment anyway. It was clearly just another in his (Jesse’s) long list of attempts to deflect attention away from his own issues. But Paul wasn’t having any of it. That was intriguing.
I thought the hand trembling recurred just prior to the Frances session as Paul was putting the flowers in the vase. At first all was well and Paul seemed relieved, but I think he noticed a tremor with the last flower, bringing back his concern. I thought this was a major factor in his calling for a neurologist referral as soon as the session with Frances ended, though of course the discussion about inherited illness encouraged that call as well.
I didn’t buy that Jesse’s birth mother would have left him a voicemail, let alone one where she speaks her phone number only once (not even repeating in case of static) and says something like “call if you want; I hope you will.” Logically, she has no way of knowing if she has even reached the right person, or if that person has gotten the message, or heard the phone number clearly. I see that they wanted to introduce the arrival of the birth mother issue in Jesse’s life but then delay his actual interaction with her, but this just didn’t ring true. Most people in the birth mother’s position would hang up if they reached voice mail, and keep trying. This is too important to leave to voicemail. If I liked Jesse more, this might be a minor complaint, but overall his attitude got tiresome and made me angier than it made Paul. Plus I had several other minor complaints about the story. If Byrne weren’t so good, I might not choose to follow this particular stubborn client.
I too enjoyed Sunil’s brief bits of humor — his knee tap comes to mind — and in general I thought there was more humor infused throughout all the sessions than in the past. I especially enjoyed Paul being petulant with Adele about the pills at the start of that session.
I am a long-time fan of In Treatment and Alan, I am a long-time commenter on this site and also, on your old Blogger site as well, under the moniker of “cagey”.
I knew going into this season of In Treatment that it would hit hard. My husband is Indian. I KNEW we would understand the episodes with Sunil. My god, I KNEW, we would “feel” those episodes. But, still? I was not prepared.
And than? I was blown away. And I sobbed. And my Indian husband, the one not allowed to “be in touch with his emotions” nodded politely at me. He acknowledged my tears. But he said no more, let me hug him and then, went promptly to to bed.
A mere coincidence has reduced me to a shaken mess. Our 5 year old son’s name is Arun. I have always joked that I would kick his ass if he ever went by “Aaron”. And here in this silly series on HBO? Doing the very thing I kid my own son about NOT doing. Holy crap, we have a character casually answering to the name “Aaron”, not taking a 2nd thought to the fact that he completely abandoned his REAL NAME — “Arun”.
My father-in-law was widowed 9 years back when my my mother-in-law died unexpected. Just this year, in January, he took matters in his own hands and gave up forever on the fickle game of Life.
I will forever be that American daughter-in-law. Never getting it right.
In Treatment is hitting all the right notes. This episode? Has me shaking. Because I will never get the chance to get it right.
I’m glad I finally found the show again–couldn’t seem to catch it. It is still exquisite television. The purity of the 2 person stage so compelling. And glad this community is here to share it with.
I have loved this show from the beginning and I’m finding this season to be even better than last. The scenes with Irrfan Khan were profoundly moving to me. As someone who treats people with clinical depression, this episode rang true.
The Sunil/Paul scenes are an absolute pleasure to watch. It’s as if Gabriel Byrne and Irrfan Khan are giving a master class in acting.