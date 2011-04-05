Interview: ‘Lights Out’ showrunner Warren Leight on the series finale

Though tonight’s “Lights Out” episode wound up working quite well as a series finale for the low-rated series (you can read my review here), executive producer Warren Leight certainly didn’t plan it that way. The entire season was written and produced before a single episode aired, so Leight and company had no way of knowing that it would be the only season they got to do.
Shortly after FX announced the cancellation, I e-mailed Leight a few questions about the series, including his theories on why it didn’t work out, some insight into a few unanswered questions like what Barry Word and Hal Brennan were up to, what stories he might have told in the second season, and more. After the jump, his answers…
The requisite question is on what you think went wrong. (FX president John) Landgraf said the show was terrific, but in hindsight, nobody wanted to watch a boxing show. Do you agree? If so, there was probably nothing else you could have done. If not, what do you think the problem was?
I’ve heard and offered dozens of explanations about what happened. Each has some truth, or at least some spin, to it. Each has the sad advantage of hindsight. From our bowl of sour grapes, in no particular order:
1) “The show was too dark.” Maybe so. My feeling was almost everyone has gone through a tough time in the last few years, and that viewers would relate to Lights, and the pressures he’s under. It may be that audiences are looking more for escapism than realism at the moment.
2) “The release of ‘The Fighter,’ a few weeks before the premiere confused or overloaded audiences.” Clearly the movie didn’t help us. Some people conflated the advertising campaigns. Others may have gotten their fight fix with the movie. As for whether boxing was a dated backdrop, well, that was part of the point. We wanted to do a show about guys who’ve been marginalized. About men who risk their health and their lives just to take care of their family. Boxing was a great metaphor. And it’s a world with an endless supply of story.
3) “The campaign over-emphasized boxing.” The show was more than a boxing show, we all knew that. But the FX audience is young, male, and action oriented. If the campaign had emphasized the Leary family drama, we might have pulled in more non-FX viewers, but we might have lost more of the FX core audience .
4) “The show was on the wrong network.” One big problem with this theory: without FX, there would be no show. John Landgraf and his team are terrific collaborators and insightful dramaturgs. They also took chances, on me, on Holt, on the show. We all knew the show had less action and fewer guns than “Justified” or “Sons of Anarchy” (they’re both terrific shows). We were hoping the FX audience would take a chance on a more emotionally driven drama. Or that other viewers would crossover to FX. Neither happened in sufficient numbers. By the end of a week, with reruns and DVR viewing, we pulled over three million viewers. That might have been good enough for Showtime or HBO, but it isn’t enough for an advertising supported basic cable network. So it goes.
5) “Tuesday night at ten sucked as a time slot.” It did for us. it was great for “The Game.” And “Teen Mom,” and “Tosh.O,” and “White Collar.” Aside from those hits, it was DVR gridlock for fans of “Southland,” “The Good Wife,” “Parenthood” and several other strong dramas. A host of reality shows also managed to break through in the slot, we didn’t.
The list goes on, but I’ll stop here. Working on the show was a great privilege and everyone involved wanted to get the chance to go again. The disconnect between the critical and fan response, and the ratings, remains hard to accept. We’re all grappling for an explanation, looking for a scapegoat, hoping for a reprieve. Over time that should ebb, and the season will remain.
There was that scene in the middle of the season of Brennan and Barry secretly meeting with each other. Were they plotting together all along or was that a red herring to make us distrust Brennan?
I like red herrings in crime shows, but not in “Lights Out.” I believe Brennan and Barry were plotting before the series began. Guys like this think very long term, and a Lights/Death Row rematch was a potential dream pay day for both of them. Brennan would have known Lights was in financial trouble. “Lights Landing”, the family real estate venture, was under water. Johnny was gambling heavily, with Brennan’s guys. Brennan probably went to Barry a year ago and said he might be able to deliver Lights for a rematch with Death Row, in exchange for his customary five percent. Barry had no pull with the Leary family at that time, so he’d have been happy to use Brennan as a front. The collection job Brennan offered Lights in the pilot was a ploy, a way to begin to get into business with Lights, and Johnny. He wasn’t expecting the job to turn ugly. When it did, he cleaned up the mess, and simultaneously obligated Lights to him. Brennan and Barry worked together to get Lights, and Death Row back into the ring, but neither would have trusted the other for a second the entire time they were working together. Brennan’s longer term plan is revealed in the finale. Season two would see Brennan and Barry take the gloves off.
You wrapped up an awful lot with that finale. This was all done before the season even started airing, so were you just hedging your bets in case it didn’t work? And if things had gone differently and there was a second season, what stories would you have told now that Lights was champ again but his dementia was becoming more overt?
We weren’t hedging. You can’t think like that when you’re in production. And also, the finale was planned well before production began. We wanted a three act structure to the season, building to the rematch in the Season One finale. Lights’ job for Brennan in the pilot was meant to light the fuse. Obviously scripts and stories changed as we moved into production but we never thought “War” would be the Series Finale. We were all so engaged and invested in the show we were already thinking about Season Two, and even the series finale, six years out. I was aware, and worried that Lights had at most one and a half seasons of boxing left, after season one. I also spent a lot of time thinking about the path his dementia would take, and the ways in which he would try to compensate and cover it up. The David Morse character was meant to hint at what the end of the road might look like for Lights. Lights, we all knew, would fight the dementia with the same heart he brought into the ring.
Are there things you either learned in the course of making the season or in the course of seeing the response to it that would have led to obvious changes in a hypothetical second season? Were you surprised, for instance, by how taken people were with Ed Romeo? Or that people kept complaining about the periodic absence of the various daughters?
We knew, or suspected Ed Romeo would give the show a jolt. He’s a heartbreaking character, a flawed outsider with a liberating/threatening point of view. (beautifully acted by Eammon Walker, and beautifully conceived by writer Bryan Goluboff. Our show’s technical advisor, Teddy Atlas, also helped flesh out the trainer’s physical and psychological approach). We wanted him to come in, and take over the show, in almost the same way he moved into Light’s home and life. Too intimate, too soon. Too threatening, not just to Johnny, but also, at the end of the day, to Lights. When he left Lights, and us, we wanted to feel a void. Another episode, I think, would have undercut that. And taken too much focus away from Lights, and pops, whose relationship is more central to the series.
When we worked in the writers’ room, we struggled with how much time to spend on any particular new story line. How many episodes should we devote to Omar Assarian, or Ed Romeo, or Jerry “the Rainmaker,” or mom. In almost every instance we chose to compress two episodes of story beats into one, or three into two. We wanted to cover a lot of ground en route to the rematch.
Season two would have less of an overt, get-me-to the-rematch, arc to it. We’d splay out story lines differently, and probably make the show’s point of view less subjective. The pressures of a first season are such a push, you never really get to step back and get perspective on what’s happened. How the actors have defined their characters, how the show’s template has evolved. We stopped shooting in July, since then, the characters and their worlds have continued to… grow inside my head. David Morse and Eammon Walker’s episodes, and the finale, we’re all hints of how the story telling was going to change.
As for the daughters, and Pops, they were contracted for thirteen episodes in Season Two. For financial reasons, that wasn’t the case in Season One. I felt, when one of the girls was absent, it would have been strange for her parents to not acknowledge/reference it. I gather some fans and critics disagreed. Oh well.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Excellent interview, appreciate how candid he was with how everything went down. The point that I most definitely agree with was the logjam at 10 p.m. causing havoc. My father and I watched every episode of this show, the only problem is also running during this timeslot were Southland and Detroit 187. So Lights Out got the shaft most weeks, and we’d end up watching on DVR later on. I’d imagine for many other people, the timing of the show was pretty rough.
Regardless, I applaud everyone associated with the fine show and I look forward to seeing what all the cast members and writers have up their sleeves next.
Ditto. Only the two shows I had to DVR at in that time slot were Parenthood and The Good Wife. I wish I could have seen Detroit 187 and Southland, too, but I can only record two shows at once, so I didn’t get the chance. I’m so glad FX reruns their shows for those of us who have such conflicts.
FX still BARELY reruns shows. Do they rerun this show twice maybe, the whole week? Once after it airs and maybe once the day of the next episode if I recall correctly. They also don’t put stuff on OnDemand or Hulu until 8 days after the episode airs, so if you miss an episode you are just completely out of luck to catch up.
Excellent interview, Alan, and great in-depth, thoughtful responses from Leight.
I’ll miss the show, Holt’s performance really drew me in, and it’s very interesting to learn a little more about him and his world in this interview.
I probably wouldn’t have noticed “missing” daughters as much if the show didn’t go out of the way to mention it. I can understand the need to explain away the kids, but it didn’t play out like that.
I really liked the show an it was appointment tv for me. The one thing that bugs me more than anything else though is that if they knew how big the actually boxing was going to be in luring in viewers, they should have done a better job with the fights. The El Diablo fight may have been bad for story reasons, but the fight in finale was some of the worst on screen fighting I have ever seen.
Completely agree with the screen fighting. It was pathetic. I followed most of the season eagerly and was severely disappointed with the poor fight cinematography especially in the finale.
I really like(d) the show, top notch acting, but we live in a country where1/3 or for those ppl 1 out of 3 of americans are obese, so obese the us coast guard had to change boating regulations and seeing anyone exercise makes them realize how disgusting they are..lol
I cant believe all the rocky fans didnt pick up on this
Throwing another theory to the “Why It Didn’t Work” pile. I believe both this show and ‘Rubicon’ were created by one writing staff, and then taken over by another in the early writing/script process? Lack of a clear vision can seep deeply into a show’s DNA I can imagine. Food for thought at least. FX hits Sons of Anarchy and Justified don’t have this same lack of vision (even if that vision can lead to megalomanism like Season 3 SOA).
(Terriers, I still believe bad marketing and bad network fit -to me it played like a USA show with more cuss words- killed it).
I believe in the next decade, cable shows are going to rely on more concrete high-concept ideas (already seeing this with a glut of graphic novels under TV development) and (hopefully) more auteur-driven shows that have bolder vision.
Seeing the Wilfred ads brings back feelings of Terriers awful marketing campaign. FX did a much better job promoting Lights Out, it just still didnt work for the reason you mentioned and the others mentioned in the onterview
Terriers was waaaay too much of a downer, and too character-driven, to fit USA’s “Blue Sky” television aesthetic. A case could be made that it would have fit better on AMC. It could have sneak-previewed after a Breaking Bad season finale, and then taken over its time-slot. But, truth be told, I also think it could have worked on regular FOX or even NBC, if either net had felt daring enough. I really believe that Terriers had four quadrant appeal, and missed out on some female and older viewers on FX.
its simple why it didnt work: boxing show and cluttered timeslot.
the fx audience didnt want to watch it. plain and simple. they didnt even give it a chance. such is life.
it was a good show, at times, a frustrating show at others. you can say the same for justified in season one and look what theyre doing now. it took sons of anarchy about a half a season to really get going.
these things take time and if lights out got a season 2 id figure leight would shape something really good. but this is television, and not everything works out as planned.
i miss terriers.
Me too.
I was wondering what the plan was for future seasons. It’s sad because I think the territory that they would’ve explored, especially Lights’ dementia, would’ve not only made for fascinating television but a side to boxing that is fresh, something hard to do in the tired boxing genre.
I’m surprised how irritated I’ve become at hearing people call Lights and the other boxers “Champ”. Every time Johnny’s stupid smug face would utter the word I was hoping Lights would punch him out. Especially as Lights’ brother you’d think he would refer to him as “Pat” or “Patrick” or “Lights” more often. Maybe “bro”?
Also could that fake arena where the final match was held be any less tacky? I think if you do away with the former champ storyline and play it small like just a step from becoming an up and coming boxer finding his way through rough terrain- maybe you lure in more eyeballs. The story from Omar’s pov. but with a more thought-out character like Lights. But I suppose that does away with the dementia storyline.
Anyway, I enjoyed the show and it’s too bad LO isn’t returning for S2.
great interview.. very candid, and provides closure.. i enjoyed the series.. it wasnt historically great, but it was better than the average show these days, and been a sport fan, it helped me (a little) in my FNL withdrawals.. i felt that the series final moment would have served as a really interesting starting point for Season 2, but now it will be live on as one of the darkest, haunting final scenes of any tv show.
Personally, I also watched Parenthood and Southland at 10 PM so I had to tape 2 of them at 10 and either Southland or Lights Out at their later showing that night.
It’s a shame. I loved the show. I disagree that it was plausible that Lights won the fight against D-Row, however. The way they were talking about how good D-Row had become and how bad Lights looked against Morales I didn’t think there was any way Lights could have won.
I expected him to get beaten like Balboa and lose the fight with the final devastating D-Row knock out punch putting Lights in a coma. And fade to black. If the series gets canceled, lights died in the ring but took care of his family. If the show gets picked up, we start season 2 with Lights just coming out of his coma.
I loved the characters and didn’t care about needing to see action at the level of say, Sons of Anarchy. It’s really a shame Terriers and Lights Out are both gone. Guess I’ll have to start watching some crappy network drama like Law & Order “fill in the city.”
“Lights Out” was a good show, and really great TV. I’m sorry to see it go. I think comparing it to “Rubicon” is unfair. “Rubicon” didn’t really pay off in the end– the stakes ultimately weren’t high enough, and you got the feeling there were competing forces in the writer’s room who wanted to try different things. “Lights Out” had a fairly consistent vision from day one. My only quibble is that it initially looked like it was going to be a crime show, with a morally conflicted hero ala “The Shield” (Remember, Lights is indirectly responsible for getting someone murdered). It didn’t go that direction, and if it had, and been billed as such, it might have survived. But what it did do a character study was interesting, and worthwhile. I used to run home on Tuesday nights to catch it (even in the age of DVR), and the last show I did that for was “Lost.” Unlike that piece of #$%^, “Lights Out” had a satisfying and meaningful ending. Lights won the battle, but he lost the war.
Good post-mortem. “Lights Out” reminds me of those 20yr old NBA lottery picks, where most of the interest and excitement comes from their potential/ upside. Around ep.3 or 4, this show looked like the best thing since sliced bread. But the more we saw, and the more material we had for evaluation, the more obvious it became that this show had some major flaws, the kind that couldn’t be overlooked and likely wouldn’t be fixed as the show rolled out.
The biggest issue for me was the “compression” of plot points. What if Leight and crew had eliminated about a 1/3 of those (Brennan moving on Lights’ sister; the events leading up to the MMA fight; Morse; the mom popping up), and built the show’s natural momentum only on the strongest story elements (Theresa and the daughter’s resistance; Brennan and Word; the Morales fight; Romeo; the rematch)? I think with that change, “Lights Out” would’ve breathed better, instead of feeling so damn ADD from week to week.
Spilled milk, though. Good performances, great concept, questionable writing.
i’m surpised the writer didn’t own up to the fact that the shows writing wasn’t good enough to warrant a second season. i agree, there were moments were the show had a energy. but the show seem to bog down with uninteresting stories.
I absolutely loved the show and am sad to see it go. Why don’t they ever give shows a 2nd season to give it a chance for ratings? Just like Mash and Cheers they had horrible ratings at first and then they were the 2 highest rated shows when they went off the air. Very disappointed!!
The show sucked. It might have been better if it put in as much effort into the characters than bashing MMA.
Boxing shows, or shows that feature fighting/violence, need to keep their demographic (young-adult males) interested with a fight every 2 episodes. The first fight wasn’t Lights and the show seemed to lose it’s focus. Is Lights a fighter or a trainer? Lights needed to fight early, lose, and charge back 2-3 episodes later with a victory.
There were just too many irrelevant characters. The sister was an unnecessary character and her relationship with Brennan was worthless to the plot The family was featured too much. The wife was miscast and bombed nearly every scene. They ditched Ed Romeo way too soon (Eammon Walker was the best actor on the show by far). More fighting, less family, and this show could have lated at least one more season.