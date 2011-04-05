‘Lights Out’ – ‘War’: Reviewing the series finale

“Lights Out” just finished airing what turned out to be its series finale. I interviewed showrunner Warren Leight about the season, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I sing with Jay-Z at the victory party…
“Think of everything we did to get here.” -Lights
As Leight says in the interview, “War” wasn’t planned in any way as a series finale, but (like the last episode of “Terriers” before it), it works surprisingly well as one. Lights and Death Row have their big rematch, which Lights wins in improbable but not implausible fashion. And both before and after the title fight, Lights and the show pause to reflect on most of the key events of this season: the compromises and mistakes and well-meaning gestures that put Patrick Leary back into a boxing ring when he had no business further endangering his fragile brain. Lights has a nightmare vision of most of this season’s literal fights, and he and Johnny go back and forth on what they’ve done and what they need to do, and Lights even goes to confession to beg divine forgiveness for his many misdeeds.
And just as Lights wins the fight, regaining his title, his reputation and his future earning power, the show reminds us that there can’t be Happily Ever After with this guy, who’s so rattled by the blows he took from Death Row that he asks his wife this haunting, devastating question:
“Who won?”
Son. Of. A. Bitch.
I don’t know that “Lights Out” was ever a great show – as we’ve discussed over the last three months, there were too many issues with the plot having to move in circles so the rematch wouldn’t happen until the finale, and there were issues with the conception and use of Lights’ family members – but that right there is a great, brutal, “Gift of the Magi” ending right there. Lights gets back everything he ever wanted with his body, but in a way that guarantees he’s slowly but surely going to lose all of it as far as his mind is concerned.
And in going back over the triumphs and tragedies of Lights Leary, “War” gave Holt McCallany one last chance to show what a splendid choice he was as the lead of this series, and to make me lament the idea that the show’s quick failure will make it that much harder for him to find another role this good going forward. He always had the physicality, but he got to show a level of vulnerability and charisma that I had no idea he had, and he kept demonstrating both up through the finale. Lights in confession was a fantastic scene – familiar and almost mandatory, but still so well-written by Leight and played by McCallany, particularly the pain in Lights’ voice as he finally took responsibility for the horrible burden he placed on Daniela, and then of course the tear falling as the priest assures him that God is still with him.
And in going back over the ups and downs of the season, “War” also gave us closure on some, but not all, of the season’s lingering questions. Barry confirms what I suspected all along: the Morales fight was fixed.(*) And though the show never got around to revealing the extent to which Brennan and Word were in cahoots (read the Leight interview for a long explanation of that), we do find out what Brennan’s individual end game was. The United Boxers idea would have provided season two a built-in conflict between Brennan, Barry and Lights, and potentially a role for Lights to play once the series got past the point where it simply couldn’t get away with putting its hero into the ring yet again.
(*) And knowing definitively that it was fixed makes me much more forgiving of the clumsy and tentative choreography of that fight’s second round, particularly since I thought the choreography of Lights-Reynolds III (which was honestly fought between the two boxers, if not honestly run by the ref) was much more convincing.
But we’ll never get to see that play out, or to see how sincerely Johnny would have tried to make amends now that the Learys were back in power, what Theresa would do once money ceased to be an issue, how Lights would negotiate the world as his dementia increased, etc. There’s more story to tell, but unfortunately no venue in which to tell it.
Lights Leary is again the heavyweight champion of the world; Lights Leary is a 40-year-old man drifting into senility. “Lights Out” was a very good show with room to grow; “Lights Out” was a show too low-rated to get that chance.
It happens. You lace up the gloves and step into the ring, and you have just as much a chance of getting your clock cleaned as you do of knocking out the other guy – and the shadier aspects of the sport make it eminently possible that even when you win, you lose.
So go read the Leight interview, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
That fight choreography was SO bad that I was wishing they would just skip the actual fight and use dialog to tell what happened. I can’t say I am too saddened by the fact that this will not be back next year. And to end on such a downer note when they knew it was the end of the series and not just the seasson was a bad choice in my opinion.
They didn’t know it was the end of the series. The whole show has been completed for months and months, since well before the first episode ever aired.
Thanks. I had assumed that since the cancellation was announced a couple of weeks ago, they had time to make a proper ending..
Really cant stress enough how bad the fight choreography was. I loved the show as a whole, but that was inexcuseably bad.
Agreed. Just terrible. And I liked everything else around it.
It takes a bit more time then two weeks to create an episode of television.
But not to tweek an ending, which is what I said.
The show has been out of production for a very long time. The cost and logistics of bringing the cast, crew and sets back together would be prohibitive. This virtually never happens with a canceled show, and certainly not one that’s been this long out of production.
Agree the fight choreography was lacking. Also the show’s budget limitations were painfully obvious; it felt like they were fighting in front of a crowd of 30 people.
Ultimately I would say it was a good but seriously flawed show with some very good performances, especially McCallany. I would have liked to see if they could have made improvements in subsequent seasons, but at the same time I’m ok with the cancellation.
As far as fight choreography was concerned, one thing that I think a lot of people overlook is the fact that these guys were actually taking and landing punches in this show. They were trained to lean into jabs with their forehead and all body shots were taken full-on. Power shots were the only things that had to be filmed with turn-outs. So, as far as it not being realistic, it was actually more realistic than a couple of guys pretending to punch one another. The “in-the-ring” production values weren’t as high as a feature film, but that happens with a lower-budget TV show that has to wrap up a fight in 15 minutes.
not a great show, but great characters that drew me in. would have been interested to see where everything went.
While I enjoyed the show, I’ve spent a lot of time around boxers and professional athletes and I never thought that Lights carried himself like a former heavyweight champion of the world. I don’t blame Holt McCallany for that. Lights didn’t have the swagger of a boxing champ. Death Row had it, but even he was a little bit too civilized. As for the final match between Death Row and Lights, could the referee have been any more obvious? Please. I thought that final scene was a killer, though and it saved the episode for me.
I agree that the ref was really obvious, but I would guess they took the same approach as Rounders did. Teddy KGB’s tell had to be so obvious that the audience would pick up on it. Same thing here. It had to be so obvious the general public would recognize what was happening.
I guess, but I’ve never watched a boxing match all the way the through and it seemed so ridiculously obvious and over the top to me. I can’t imagine what it looked like to someone who actually watches and knows something about boxing.
I’ve watched a ton of “real” fights and there’s no way a ref of that caliber would ever be selected to a heavyweight championship fight. That was way too over the top. The fight scenes and choreography leave a lot to be desired, but I did enjoy the show overall and I’m sad that it won’t be back. There was potential with the cast of actors they assembled. Irwin’s role was played perfectly as was Word’s.
I wanted to love this episode, I really enjoyed the series as a whole, but the boxing scenes were so badly done. it leaves a sour taste in my mouth.
Great lead acting in the series, some really well done television for a few of the episodes, but this finale had to have better boxing that what we saw.
They wanted it to look realistic so they showed punches landing, but by doing that the punches were so slow and telegraphed, it was just a disappointing finale for me.
I like the other stuff you mentioned in your article Alan, but when you build up a fight all year long, they needed to make it look much better than they did.
Oh well, it was a nice show, nowhere near Terriers, which I am still heartbroken over, but not a bad long mini series as you and Dan talked about.
I really enjoyed the finale. I’ll admit, it had me on the edge of my seat until the end. I loved the fight and the final bit with Lights forgetting what happened was both fitting and disturbing.
It proves something that I’ve said all along. The best episodes of this series were the ones built around fights and fighting. When the show got away from it, it really ran off the rails.
Lastly, I can’t say I’m sorry at all that the series is over. Looking at what they were setting up for a possible second season as far as story lines, that doesn’t look like a show I’d like to watch.
It seemed to me that the ref may have been on the take. Liked the ending but boy, hearing Lights ask, ” who won?” was sad
It seemed to you that the ref was on the take? What ever gave you that idea? Was it when he was calling everything wrong, or when Lights’ corner said “Barry has the ref”?
@ Captain Obvious
Give the guy a break, geez. Even better – go use the energy you spent writing that response on something productive.
“Who won?” gave me a shiver down the spine in a way that no horror movie could. Holt McCallany should be nominated for an Emmy based on that line reading alone.
I agree that this was a good series but not great, for many of the reasons Alan has detailed. But I would like to defend the family aspect of the series that so many people seem to be down on.
First, they were used to create the dichotomy necessary for Light’s struggle to return. Obviously if it were not for them, he never would have stopped fighting. On a purely thematic point, the series would have been less interesting without this division.
Second, Theresa and the girls were actually some of the more well-developed characters in the series. All of the actors in this show were great (and let me take a moment to give some love to Pablo Schreiber who is often overshadowed), but Theresa and the girls had more depth than anyone other than Lights. It is particularly unusual for a show to create three dimensional children, so kudos to the creator and writers.
Third, I think a show that just focused on the boxing aspect, and nothing outside of it would just be boring. Perhaps the story lines of the family could have been more cohesive (as could many of the other story lines), but at least it added flavor.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Catherine McCormack is just so lovely that I will never complain about having her on my t.v. screen.
Thank You Eric, you comment posted as I was banging mine out,,it’s rare to see postive comments about Lights Out on this critcs page, so please accept my thanks for being someone who actually GOT IT!! You are the non-superficial gimme gimme perfection NOW! type of viewer that sadly Lights Out had nowhere near enough of, while these other CLUELESS clowns were everywhere THANKS SOOOO VERY MUCH ERIC!
None of the females on Lights Out could act their way out of a paper bag, which is why the show is cancelled. The show needed an Edie Falco or Katie Sagal and it didn’t have one.
Actually, I thought the middle daughter, Daniella, was very well-acted.
Reply to comment…
Actually, I liked Ava’s character for being the only one of Light’s immediate family who understood he needed to do what he loved and did best.
@Alan…With all due respect, your weekly reviews and the comments here from people who disliked this show SOO much make my blood boil..You sound like a bunch of freaking VAMPIRES dancing on the graves in the cemetary and y’all make me sick..I would like to thank you Mr. Sepinwall for your interview with Warren Leight,INTELLIGENCE ON YOUR LIGHTS OUT BLOG FINALLY!!.. You would have stood on your head for Terriers and you did, but your reviews of this show left NO DOUBT..And as far as Holt MccCallany getting work, don’t take that road, you’ve insulted every fan of this show quite enough..I HAVE NO DOUBT HE’LL BE BACK (Sorry HATERS) I’m just SO HAPPY IT WON’T BE ON FX ..Now go away and find some other show to hate and cast and writers to crap on you all SUCK!!!
Exactly. This show is a thousand times better and smarter than Chuck, but because Sepinwall wasn’t invited to Warren Leight’s son’s christening, he has to magnify and nitpick every tiny flaw of the show.
Am I missing something? Alan has praised the show much more than he has talked down on it, and when he has talked down on it it was much deserved. You sound like your cousin’s uncle’s sister’s brother worked on it or something. It was an okay show, but had many flaws. You act as if it’s the second coming.
Alan (and Dan) have been pretty supportive of this show for the whole run. Just because he doesn’t ignore all the flaws doesnt mean he wasn’t fair or supportive in an overall sense.
Yeah, I’m not understanding the complaints here at all. Alan’s championed this show from the very start — in fact, he’s the only reason I wound up watching in the first place.
He’s a critic. He’s supposed to make critical observations. It’s sort of the whole point.
And this is a TV show and you, presumably, are adults. Stop acting like you’re two years old and some big bad man said something mean about Mommy.
To be fair, Sasha did begin her borderline incoherent and insulting rant with the phrase “with all due respect” lol.
Well said Otto Doug and Joseph. Still scratching my head about this comment. Alan has reviewed this show fairly, which I think is the main argument of the original post?
Solid end to the season (Still in denial that the show is over. I’ll patiently wait for it to rearrive on my television next year like I have been patiently waiting for another season of Party Down.)
I thought the whole instance with the ref being in on the take was very interesting, and I would have liked to seen an Ed Romeo cameo in the crowd. I will miss this show, really hurts to lose this and Friday Night Lights. Does anyone else think this bodes poorly for hourlong sports dramas on television?
In response to your question re: hour-long sports dramas on TV–without a doubt.
It’s actually funny, because I’m one of those girls who NEVER watches sports on TV (though I might tune in to the World Series or Superbowll, because those are huge events it’s hard to avoid). But I freakin’ loved both Lights Out and FNL, and have a weakness for the underdog sports movie genre in general.
And, honestly, I think a lot of the story trajectory often has very little to do with the sports itself. They’re basically all David-and_Goliath stories, which are inherently satisfying (or heartbreaking, depending on who whins/loses). You can tell basically the same story in, for example, a war setting, and people love those. (And, to be fair, people see sports movies in good numbers too… it just doesn’t work as well with sports shows.)
So yeah, I don’t really know the answer… I jsut feel like many, many people with little or no interest in sports would love these shows if they jsut sat their butts down and watched the first couple episodes. But I can’t begin to tell you how they should go about emphasizing that it’s the emotional background that makes things like this tick more than the actual moments spent in the ring/arena/etc.
Great show sad to see there won’t be a second season. I do agree with the others that the fighting choreography was baaaaad. But the characters are what drew me in. Sux there won’t be a season 2.
“Who won?” was the biggest punch landed of the entire series. What a way to go out.
Holt for Emmy in 2012?
Agreed.
Seconded.
Not a movie, would be VERY difficult to have realistic boxing scenes in an hour long tv drama. They weren’t great, but it had nothing to do with choreography. It was in interesting show to watch, and I would have liked to see how it developed in a second season.
Too bad, there are so few decent shows on TV these days.
I’m stealing this from somewhere else, but, while I enjoyed Holt McCallany and some of the work of the strong character actors, this didn’t have any modernization to it. A show about Mixed Martial Arts would have been more timely, as would a boxing show starring a pretty boy Latino fighter in the Oscar De La Hoya fashion. Criminal elements, fixing issues, etc. would have made much more sense when dealing with a fighter with a Latino background. Eh, well, for another script treatment.
Because Latinos are criminals, eh? Nice. As for MMA, its appeal is limited people who have grown out of WWE. I doubt it would make it as an FX show — boxing is a fine theme, it just needed a little better execution and a stronger female lead.
Ignoring that my mama’s maiden name is Gonzalez, I would agree my statement was less than eloquent. Writing at 1 a.m. will do that to you. Here is a snippet of the post, from over at Salon.com, that I was refering to. I would add that (and where my ‘criminal’ line comes from) a setting that heavily featured Mexico, dealing with its current political state, the drug cartels and their love/actual current ties to boxing lends itself to better, fresher “players in the shadows” than the more stereotypical ‘Don King’ promoter (though wonderfully played by Reg Cathey) or the mustache-twiddling of Bill Irwin’s sorta unrealistic powerbroker in this show. The quote I mentioned:
“Rocky was cliched in 1976. I never really could get into this show and I love boxing dramas. I think that HBO’s “24/7” ruined me for this by showing me the real behind-the-scenes world of today’s big fights. This world isn’t some white man’s burden plucked from the 1930s; it’s an international one. A boxing show produced in 2011 shouldn’t be about an aging white pug, it should be about somebody like Oscar De La Hoya–a Latino fighter turned promoter who must navigate the new world of million dollar fight deals and cable TV contracts. He probably feels the loss of masculinity that comes with his new role as a suit. He may also have one fight left in him, or he may just THINK he does.
Instead, “Lights Out” gave us cliches that were already heavily recycled when Stallone infused them with Nixon’s “Silent Majority” meme in 1976. We haven’t had a white American heavyweight champ since the 1950s. The last white American contender was Jerry Quarry in the 1970s, but he was never more than a measuring stick for Ali and Frazier. We do have plenty of Caucasian heavyweight champs these days, but they are all from the former Soviet Union…” bob_calhoun
The rest of the post here:
[letters.salon.com]
Thoughts and opinions can differ about MMA’s appeal (not a huge fan myself), but can’t deny that at this point its more culturally relevant, especially with the coveted 18-49 viewing crowd.
I would like to see more works (movies or tv) based on stories by FX Toole (Million Dollar Baby.) He knew everything there was to know about boxing and wrote all about it.
Thanks for the link to that Salon article, GMAN. I think that Matt Zoller Seitz crystallizes most of the issues I had with the show.
And your commentary about the anachronistic and cliched elements are well made. I’m no boxing fan, but when I watched the first show, one of my main issues was with building a show around a white, Irish, American-born, heavyweight champion.
Yeah Matt Zoller Seitz is pretty dead on with his analysis.
If you read Alan’s interview with Leight, they mention that part of the reason for choosing boxing was to show how marginalized Lights was, a fading star in a fading sport as an analogy to the way many jobs and the people that filled them are being marginalized by the current business world and economy.
Great show, I loved every episode and it’s sad to see such a wonderful cast go away. I sure hope that Holt and Catherine find their way onto other TV programs soon (something with a better chance of lasting more than one season). Now there’s going to be so much pressure on “Justified” to become a bigger hit. How many more shows can FX drop before they lose all their viewers/advertisers??
I think that Lights Out WAS a great show considering the constraints it was under. Kind of like how Season 5 of Friday Night Lights didn’t have enough episodes to flesh out every story, or the strange sub-plots it took to keep the other characters involved and the occasional leap of faith it required the audience to take.
The choreography of the fight wasn’t great but the episode itself was VERY well edited. Lights asking, “Who won?” was one of the best delivered lines I have seen on television. And I really appreciated how that situation really makes the story come full circle.
I will miss this show.
Oh and I really hope Holt gets some more recognition.
Loved the show. Still baffled that they never explained the origin of such a bizarre nickname as Lights.
It’s short for “Lights Out” as in when a boxer knocks somebody out, he puts their lights out.
I thought it alluded to “he hits you so hard, you’ll see lights,” but I guess it’s all part of the same thought.
They faded to black after Lights delivered the “Who won?” line but then showed him walking down the runway to stand at the podium – I thought leaving it after the line would have been a much more chilling ending. Great line though.
That and the moment where we find out through clever editing that Lights did break the dentist’s arm, etc. were pantheon moments for this series.
Could Theresa have looked any more f**kable in that black dress? Jesus…
I was hoping we’d get a scene with Brennan and Barry discussing their secret partnership.
The last scene where Lights had no idea where the hell he was going felt like maybe he had died after the last Reynolds fight.
That’s what I thought, too, at first: that he had died after the fight. LOVED his final line, though.
The part of the fight scene that really annoyed me was the length of the rounds. For those who don’t know, rounds are 3 minutes in boxing. The camera didn’t cut in a way that would have indicated that we missed any of the action. I had the first round at about 3:45 and the second at 1:40. The only reason I clocked them was because the first round seemed to be going on for forever.
That said, I loved this show and it’s too bad we won’t get to see a second season.
The only boxing I’ve ever watched is in the movies and even I knew that Round 1 went on too long!
I have to jump on the bandwagon and say that the fight scenes were just unbelievably, laughably atrocious. Not once did that resemble a fight between the two best heavyweights in the world. And Lights sure wins easily. I have a hard time believing he would win by KO in the 3rd round. Also, I’m not a medical professional and know little about brain injuries. Would he show such severe memory loss and confusion so quickly?
This episode also reiterates what a horrible waste the previous one was. Overall a promising show that was never great.
Agreed Paul-
I’m not a medical professional either but been around enough football to know the signs of concussions. Lights had a concussion, obviously that wouldn’t be very good for his already fragile condition but I would imagine that question has been asked by 1000’s of fighter and football players and futballers etc etc throughout the years.
Agreed Paul-
I’m not a medical professional either but been around enough football to know the signs of concussions. Lights had a concussion, obviously that wouldn’t be very good for his already fragile condition but I would imagine that question has been asked by 1000’s of fighter and football players and futballers etc etc throughout the years.
First of all, I am NOT in the hoped for demographic, I don’t like boxing, and I don’t watch boxing of any kind. Alan’s reviews made me want to watch this show (those and those of David Bianculli), and while I often found it frustrating, I kept coming back. I didn’t think it was the greatest show of all time, but I did get caught up in it. I thought Holt’s final line was the payoff: it tells you all you need to know about what’s going to happen to him from here on out. He might have won, he might have not been too badly hurt physically, but at what price? Too me, watching the show was worth it just because of that line alone. Thanks for recommending it, Alan.
I feel Alan and Dan hit the right note regarding “Lights Out” properly on Monday’s podcast as to the positive and negative traits.
I thought the fight scenes were lousy. However, the rest of the episode was quite good. As stated by others, the question of “Who Won?” made me sad. Lights should have never gone back to the ring but his desire to fight and provide for his family was his only option.
Lights’ flashbacks and confession drove home how he crossed his own ethical lines. It was a hail mary pass in some ways. I think guilt and the need for redemption put him in the confessional.
There were gaps in the series such as what happened with Death Row and Lights fight five years ago. Were there shady dealings back then? It was alluded to but never answered or was Lights bitter because DR simply won?
It was a good show with some inconsistencies.
I would have liked to had a second season to see more of Lights and the world surrounding him. Some of the character’s needed to be fleshed out. I would have also loved to see Brennan and Word duke it out so to speak.
Another one bites the dust…I’m still disappointed in the cancellation of Terriers, Rubicon, etc. I’m okay with investing in a show, even with low ratings, knowing it will be one season but it becomes very frustrating.
Despite its flaws, I enjoyed this show very much and I’m going to miss seeing more of what happens to the lives of these characters. Would have been great to see how Lights dealt with his dementia and it would have been interesting to see how long it took for the middle daughter to catch on that Lights’ condition had worsened.
Unlike others, I didn’t think the fight choreography was bad. I think the way it was mapped out was bad. Three rounds is not long enough for a well-conditioned athlete to get gassed — even if he was punching himself out. George Foreman went down in the 8th in the original “rope a dope” fight and Douglas-Tyson (directly referenced in Leary-Reynolds III) ended in the 9th. Should have gone at least six. Should have done what they did in the Rocky movies where the middle round montage with fighters exchanging blows, ring card girls holding up signs, fighter slumping on their stools between rounds, etc.
I’ve enjoyed these last 13 weeks very much. Hope that all the actors in the cast move on to bigger and better things.
it hit me last night, this was a show that would have been better TIMES TEN if it did flashbacks within each episode of Leights on top. I think it would have made me more invested in what he was giving up, and why it would be so hard for someone to give up boxing. Also, flashbacks could have showed that his wife really did have the best of reasons for wanting Lights Leary to give up what he loved. And seeing Johnny in his prime would have been great.
I’m pretty baffled by all the people who are bashing this finale, and retroactively, the whole season, because of the fight choreography, which seemed perfectly fine to me. Is it because the only boxing I’ve ever watched has been in movies, or because the only people left watching this show are hardcore boxing fans?
I’m actually not sure the ref was on the take – I think Barry Word knew what the strategy of Lights would be – hold a lot, wear Deathrow down, which would have been a boring fight.
So instead, he throws a paranoia grenade into their corner and when the ref looks like he’s calling it favorably for Deathrow, their corner freaks out and tells him to fight out.
Which is what Barry wanted…
Also, the ref wasn’t that favorable – Lights was holding after all right from the start and Deathrow fighting fair, so the ref might have called that slip in a ‘you keep holding, things will go badly for you’ kind of way.
The ref was on the take. He was slow to count when DDeath Row went down (giving him extra time to recover), he let Death Row get away with the forearm smash/tie up and warned Lights for it instead, and he sent Lights to a nuetral corner to get his eye checked again when Lights was getting ready to finish off death Row (also giving more recovery time). He also didn’t call the fight when Death Row was obviously out on his feet because he was supposed to win. A lot of this was mentioned by the fight commentators, but the way the sound was edited it was kind of background noise more than expository dialogue.
Off topic, but does anyone remember what the father told Lights after his confession? 10 Hail Marys and 3 what?
Acts of Contrition.
O my God, I am heartily sorry for having offended You and I detest all my sins, because I dread the loss of Heaven and the pains of Hell, but most of all because they offend you, my God, who are all good and deserving of all my love. I firmly resolve, with the help of your grace, to confess my sins, to do penance and to amend my life. Amen.
I was satisfied along with Alan, with just about everything. The end was heartbreaking and perfectly executed. What was NOT was how lopsided the fight story was told in the ring, poor choreography in some spots aside. Round One, Lights gets murdered (perhaps going Ali-Foreman yes, as it was mentioned), but in Round Two, the largest star in boxing and the longtime Champion — looks like a guy who’s never fought before in his life. Lights from the back half of round two through round three hit with every single one of his punches and Reynolds hit nothing. Lights, who by every indication was past his prime and still somewhat rusty, plus at a weight and reach disadvantage, owned the “untouchable” Reynolds. Had the fight been a war back and forth, it would have made more sense. This felt totally Hollywood, which it was, but that colored my opinion of the major climax of the series. I’ll miss the show. Though it was flawed in many ways, Holt, Stacy, and Pablo… plus Bill and Reg and “D-Row” were great on camera and every one of them should be proud of the effort they put into their performances.
Great, great ending to this series. I honestly think I kind of love having it just as one season. There were flaws, and I’m sure certain characters would have been developed more were a second season in the cards, but overall I really enjoyed the neatness of just having this one-season story.
I do hope it comes out on DVD at some point, though I’m less than optimistic. I can see myself wanting to revisit this series. (And yes, I know it’s available on Amazon and iTunes, but there’s something more permanent feeling about having a physical copy of it when no one even remembers the series 20 years from now. Plus, hard drives crash, and aren’t there a limited number of times you can re-download your purchases from those sources?)
Great finale. Call me heartless but “Who won?” was an interesting twist, but not as devastating for me as for others. For one thing, it seems possible that it might have been severe right after the fight but improve over time. More importantly, the dementia was going to happen at some point. Surely it’s better for Lights to have dementia and $10mm than dementia and a string of criminal hit man jobs?
Towards the end of the season, after the stabbing, the writers really left Johnny (Pablo Schreiber) out of the story. He was one of the more compelling characters of the show and really kept me interested in the beginning.
They kept featuring the sister, who was a totally useless character and one of the contributing factors to the boring storylines. They needed more Stacy Keach and Pablo Schreiber (the boxing elements), and less McCormick, daughters, and sister. If the target audience was young adult males, the writers need to learn that people in that demo don’t give an F about his family problems (unless there scandalous like in S.O.A). They want to see boxing, blood, and redemption.
Note: If this show was about an MMA fighter, it would have some of the highest ratings on tv. Most guys under the age of 25 haven’t seen much boxing in their lifetime and don’t know the history of what it used to be, which hurt this show big time.
I found this series to be a completely engaging drama from start to finish. It managed to wrestle (sorry) with questions of morality and character in a truly profound way, and was dotted with fascinating quiet details (like the trainer Ed Romea reading and teaching the principles of Wilhelm Reich! Whoa! Who sees that on TV?). I was very unhappy to hear it was cancelled. That said, the way the last episode ended actually managed to be stunningly perfect.
Gossip Girl’ series final climax !! Updated for more information…
[www.trendsfair.com]
“Gossip Girl” series final climax !! After six seasons, the sequence that trained us about style, buddies, and bogus joy will stay and retire like an out-of-season handbags, but I beg you not to damage your mascara with holes. (Also, holes are for the poor.) Instead, let us enjoy the fairly reprehensible trip we’ve just taken and make our frenemies from the Higher Eastern Part.
Write a comment…Gossip Girl’ series final climax !! Updated for more information…
[www.trendsfair.com]
“Gossip Girl” series final climax !! After six seasons, the sequence that trained us about style, buddies, and bogus joy will stay and retire like an out-of-season handbags, but I beg you not to damage your mascara with holes. (Also, holes are for the poor.) Instead, let us enjoy the fairly reprehensible trip we’ve just taken and make our frenemies from the Higher Eastern Part.