It’s official: Dan Harmon returns to ‘Community’ for season 5

06.10.13 43 Comments

Last week, “Community” creator Dan Harmon tweeted that he was returning to the series he had created, then been dismissed from after the third season. But it took until today for the deal between Harmon and Sony to be officially closed.

The studio confirmed this afternoon that Harmon will be returning to the NBC comedy for its fifth season, along with former writer/producer Chris McKenna (the man who wrote “Remedial Chaos Theory”). Many of the show’s other core writers have since taken other jobs, whether during Harmon’s tenure, after he was fired, or after production on the fourth season (under Moses Port and David Guarascio as showrunners) was completed. Harmon recently joked on Twitter that he was looking for any writers who weren’t already working for “Parks and Recreation.”

I gave my thoughts on Harmon’s impending return in the piece linked to above, and many of you offered yours in return. Now that it’s official (as well as the McKenna info) – and that Harmon has said he likely would not erase the events of season 4 out of respect for the people who worked on it – how is everyone feeling about season 5?

