It’s official: Dan Harmon returns to ‘Community’ for season 5

Last week, “Community” creator Dan Harmon tweeted that he was returning to the series he had created, then been dismissed from after the third season. But it took until today for the deal between Harmon and Sony to be officially closed.
The studio confirmed this afternoon that Harmon will be returning to the NBC comedy for its fifth season, along with former writer/producer Chris McKenna (the man who wrote “Remedial Chaos Theory”). Many of the show’s other core writers have since taken other jobs, whether during Harmon’s tenure, after he was fired, or after production on the fourth season (under Moses Port and David Guarascio as showrunners) was completed. Harmon recently joked on Twitter that he was looking for any writers who weren’t already working for “Parks and Recreation.”
I gave my thoughts on Harmon’s impending return in the piece linked to above, and many of you offered yours in return. Now that it’s official (as well as the McKenna info) – and that Harmon has said he likely would not erase the events of season 4 out of respect for the people who worked on it – how is everyone feeling about season 5?
I just need to decide if I should bother catching up with S4, which I decided to skip entirely. I’ll certainly watch S5.
Don’t do it. Pretend it never happened.
You might be better off skipping it. Maybe watch the episode where Jeff meets his dad. And maybe the Halloween episode, as that’s when Britta helps Jeff decide to meet his dad. The Freaky Friday episode is worth watching, because it feels like a real episode of Community.
i know i’m in the minority, but I just recently did a marathon viewing of Season 4 and I rather enjoyed it…a lot. I was avoiding it expecting the worse but was pleasantly surprised
Very, very happy. Wish season 4 had never happened, but, with Harmon going to consider it canon, I am interested to see where he takes the next season.
Although the above post might make you think otherwise, I really do speak English. :P What I meant to say is that I am interested to see how Harmon recovers from season 4, given his decision to not pretend it never happened. I’d be watching anyway, because Harmon + Community is awesome, but it’s an interesting challenge for a showrunner.
I’m still hoping that Season 4 was entirely in Abed’s head so we can chalk it up to dream sequence and disregard it entirely.
BrettPoker, I don’t want Harmon to put that crap in Abed’s head. Abed is better than that.
Good point. Leonard’s head?
In one of my fourth season comments, I suggested that Abed could have been sick while he was in the dreamatorium with all the lameness resulting from a fever dream. Otherwise Abed definitely would have done better. I’d prefer this season be erased from continuity, if not existence. Even the wonderful Freaky Friday episode is regrettably tied to the ineptitude of the fourth season’s poor handling of the Troy/Britta relationship. I’m recklessly optimistic about season five, whatever Harmon decides to do.
lol, Brett & Jonas. True about the Freaky Friday episode, but I can live with that.
I think Harmon should erase the events of season 4 OUT OF RESPECT for the people who “created” it. Make it disappear. Forever.
They did that once on the show Dallas, and people and critics have been making fun of it for the past twenty-five years. So I don’t think any show will ever erase an entire season again.
I don’t know about that, @Prettok. NEWHART erased the entire series in the final episode, and people have been speaking of it in hushed and awed tones ever since. It all depends on how it’s done.
“Men Behaving Badly” made its first season a dream.
Maybe that’s the difference. One season a dream: bad idea. Entire series: genius.
Such a bizarre decision. Bring back the creator of a show with miniscule ratings in the hopes of making them just slightly better?
Or perhaps it’s a money decision, because they have to pay Harmon no matter what because he’s the creator of the show, so why not get their money’s worth and have him run it?
NBC does not give a crap about alternate timelines or Annie’s Boobs, so there has to be a financial reason for bringing Harmon back that completely escapes me.
I think the real question is how much NBC is really involved in the decision. It didn’t seem to care whether or not Harmon was let go in the first place.
The financial reason is the two showrunners from season four were offered the job again for season five and turned it down. Someone else was offered it as well, who also turned it down. Then they decided to go back to Harmon. I wonder if it’s a case of no one wanted the headache for the possible last season of a low-rated show with a high bar for pleasing the fans and critics. And maybe they figure Harmon learned his lesson?
Ah, I did not know that Guarascio and Port were offered to run season 5 and turned it down. Now it makes a bit more sense.
Both Sony and NBC know this is going to be the last season of the show, so they are pretty ambivalent now about anything Harmon might have planned. NBC probably thinks this might be a good way to promote next season (a fired creator returning = free media publicity for the show).
Sony thinks that now the show has reached 100 episodes, a return to Harmon-level quality and consistency in the final season would be better for long term DVD and syndication sales.
Apparently Joel McHale helped convince the suits to hire HArmon back. Don’t think that he didn’t pitch it as a good idea from a purely financial perspective. Thery’re all businessmen, even Harmon.
I am glad he’s back and can’t wait to see what he comes up with for next year but I never thought Season 4 was that bad.
I agree. I’m glad he’s back and have more confidence in him than anyone else doing it. That said, I enjoyed season 4, and will watch those episodes again.
This makes me much more optimistic about Season 5. And now I’ll have to catch up on Season 4 on HuluPlus at some point.
No. You don’t.
Season 5 odds:
The show returns to it’s former glory and fans are unanimously satisfied: 20%
The show is terrible and everybody just wishes it would have just been canceled after Season 3: 20%
The show becomes a creepy Dan Harmon ego trip and everybody just feels bad about the whole thing: 10%
The show isn’t really that much better than it was last year, but fans in the comments sections tell you it is anyway and rebuke any dissenting opinion: 50%
Well, to me your third option basically was the post-hiatus Season 3.
I’ll go 25/15/60
The thing with an auteur piece like this, though, is that the disappointments come from a place authentic to the character of the show. I personally didn’t find as many issues with latter season 3 as some, but I’d argue that in strength and weakness it was at least speaking from the same voice.
There appeared to be a forward momentum to the thing. You don’t have the “it would be better if” instinct that you would when it’s a different author. It’s just Community, even if it’s an episode you don’t like.
This is a pretty frouffy statement, but does it make some kind of sense?
It’s far more likely that the show will make sense again and fans will be relieved. And reasonably satisfied. The odds that the show won’t be better than the mess that was Season 4 are fairly slim – it’s not impossible, but it’s not likely either.
So what exactly is his capacity on the show? Writer? Head writer? Showrunner?
Showrunner – the position he had before.
I guess Megan Ganz left to work on Modern Family, which is too bad. She was the next best to McKenna.
Though she did still write Advanced Introduction to Finality.
I can understand the complaints about the execution of season 4. But are there any particular EVENTS (plot-wise) that people really object to and need the entirety of season 4 erased? Otherwise, I’m fine moving on to season 5 and continuing where they left off at the end of season 4.
I think the whole Troy and Britta relationship could have been handled better.
What plot events were there this season? Jeff finding his dad? Troy and Britta? Graduation? That was it. The only thing objectionable is that they were all so bland and anticlimactic. Mostly I was upset that the show wasn’t as funny as it should have been.
I agree with Slushy. It wasn’t the large events. In fact, I’d start to enjoy an episode and then they’d go have a character say or do something so out of character that it just felt like a different show. I really think pretending Season 4 never happened would be a big mistake. Just don’t refer to the stuff that made no sense, like the ridiculous confessions the characters made in the puppet episode. Or the episode where they discover they all learned about Greendale in one little ice cream shop at the same time (which was an episode I actually liked until they came to that silly conclusion).
PRETTOK — exactly. Jeff found his dad? Fine by me. Troy and Britta broke up? Fine by me. Jeff graduated early? Fine by me. No need to retcon any of that stuff. I’d rather go into Season 5 and see what new stories Harmon will create, rather than compare his version of Season 4 to some alternate reality Season 4.
Reaction One: A darkness had descended over Greendale and all who dwelled there. Their joys were transformed to sorrows and all seemed lost. Now that darkness has died, it’s black heart pierced by the light of a new dawn. What went wrong shall be righted. What became false shall be restored to truth. What once was and ever should be is again. Dan Harmon has returned to Community, and with him he brings heart and soul and, best of all, laughter. Let us all rejoice! Let our cheers be heard beyond the heavens! Dan Harmon is back.
Reaction Two: So, yeah. I’m really looking forward to the new season. I can’t wait to see it. Well technically, I can and will wait to see it, but I’m not going to like it. Great. Season five isn’t even here and already there’s something I don’t like about it. It hasn’t even aired, but everything is going wrong. All hope is lost! COMMUNITY IS DOOMED!!! DOOMED!!! HARMON CAN’T RAISE THIS TITANIC FROM IT’S WATERY GRAVE!!! NOBODY CAN!!! I WAS A FOOL TO DARE TO DREAM THAT HE COULD!!! WE ALL WERE!!! ESPECIALLY YOU!!! LET ME DROWN IN MY TEARS THAT I’M SPARED MORE OF THIS MISERY!!!
DISAPPOINTMENT!!!
Long live Community!
I am very glad he is coming back. I am hoping that having been fired will bring him back to reality a little bit and the show won’t be as crazy as it got sometimes in Season 3. I’d prefer something more like Season 2. I think the severe downtick in quality pretty firmly establishes that the show was primarily Harmon’s creation, even if he had excellent writers to help direct and implement his vision for the show. I’d much rather have Harmon back then any of the writers. The show was so clearly based on his unique voice there was just no way anyone else could really pull it off.
I always felt it was unlikely Harmon would erase what happened in Season 4. Although Harmon has some issues, he’s not completely irrational or mean-spirited. He apologized for the fight with Chevy Chase and has always been diplomatic about his departure. Plus, he named the show “Community” when the network wanted to call it “Community College” because he always wanted to be able to transition it out of the school if it went more than four years. Season One was intentionally limited to just the school campus. Then Season Two started sending the group off campus a little bit here and there and spending off hours together. Then Season Three had many episodes that took place entirely off campus. So the fact that Winger graduated is not something that would cause problems for Harmon based on his long term vision for the show.
This is great news. I am now much more comfortable with the show continuing on than I was after that so-called finale. Eager, even, to see what Harmon does with it now. At the least, I’m pretty confident that the meta stuff will actually feel interesting again, rather than the more obvious token bits we got last year.
I’m definitely guilty of losing interest in a TV series after season 2 or 3. Only GREAT shows ( Mad Men, etc ) hold my attention. That’s definitely how I feel about Community. The 2 paint ball finales and “remedial chaod theory” are 3 television masterpieces, but other than that, it was a cute little show that I could relate to ( I went to Santa Barbara City College about 200 years ago ) but now it’s dull and I can’t stand Chevy Chase or Ken Cheong.
Ooh, that’s nice!
I’d like to see him wipe out all four seasons and start from scratch. Everything to date was a dream Jeff had on the night before the first day of school, then reboot the whole show. Now THAT would be interesting.