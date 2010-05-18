‘Justified’ – ‘The Hammer’: Macho justice donkey wrestler

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as i continue to be hilariously clumsy in your store…
“You made the call. You did what you had to. No regrets.” -The Hammer
The Raylan Givens and Boyd Crowder we met in the pilot appear to be very different from the ones we see in “The Hammer.” Back then, Raylan was a man of supreme confidence who shot first and asked questions never, while Boyd was an amoral killer and thief. Now, Raylan is questioning his every decision and going out of his way to not kill people, while Boyd is at least claiming to be a reformed man of God – even if he still blows up things (and, unintentionally, people), he shouts “fire in the hole” more out of tradition than enthusiasm.
The question then becomes how much we’re supposed to believe in these changes, both now and in the future.
Because the series is told largely from Raylan’s point of view, we can take his transformation at face value. I’m sure he’ll get back to slapping leather sooner or later, but the events of the previous ten episodes have clearly shaken him up, and news that Boyd has killed another man (and was free to do so because Raylan felt he could get away with sleeping with Ava) has only unsettled him more. Timothy Olyphant has been superb all season at showing the unpeeling of this onion, layer by layer.
With Boyd, on the other hand, we’re deliberately left in the dark about what his true intentions are. It’s entirely possible that he means what he says and is trying to make up for his past sins (and committing new ones solely in the name of the Lord), just as it’s possible this is just as much a scam as his white supremacy act.
Either way, we’re heading for what should be an epic showdown between these two. The only question is whether either of them will have the heart to pull the trigger when that time comes.
Some other thoughts:
- In the midst of all the Raylan/Boyd drama, we got one of our strongest standalone plots of the season, courtesy of the always-splendid Stephen Root as The Hammer. Root’s one of those guys who can give you a little bit of everything along the comedy/drama spectrum, and here he managed to play a character who was at once ridiculous (adjudicating cases wearing nothing but a robe, a Speedo and a shoulder holster) and someone who seemed real and had gravity (the speech about the case that turned him into The Hammer, his thanks to Raylan for keeping him from killing Virgil. The Hammer not only helped Raylan once again question his code, but hopefully will become yet another recurring part of the series, ala Arnie the fixer or, here, Fandy/Otis.
- The Hammer was also very much inspired by the title character of another Elmore Leonard book: “Maximum Bob.” That book was already turned into a TV show (with Beau Bridges as Bob), which Leonard hated so much he derisively called it “Hee Haw: The Movie.”
- And Virgil was played by Sean Bridgers, aka Johnny Burns from “Deadwood.” At this rate, it’s stopped being a coincidence and turned into a trend. Can’t decide whether I’m more excited for the inevitable Ian McShane appearance, or Garret Dillahunt’s.
- It is it me, or is Walton Goggins’ accent much thicker here than it was in the earlier episodes?
What did everybody else think?
Thought this episode was very good. Agree about Boyd’s accent, especially when he talked about meth labs having com-bus-ti-bi-li-ty.
Loved the performance by Stephen Root. How The Hammer [sry Adam Carolla] was at one time Milton from Office Space is beyond me. Well done by him.
I liked the swerve at the end by Doug E Doug as well. Just when you thought he would be able to point out Boyd, the story gets flipped on its head. Well done and really looking forward to next week
OMG – Hammer was that dude from Office Space? No f*&*king way! Man, I knew I kind of recognized that face but couldn’t place it. Now I totally see it. What a transformation!
Totally agree with you about the nice twist with Doug E. Doug at the end. Nice job by him in both his scenes. I also agree with gin_in_teacups below – the Ava scene really tugged my heartstrings…as did Sean Bridges playing Virgil. He’s really good at playing wayward characters with hearts of gold.
Speaking of Deadwood players, how fun would it be to see Molly Parker stroll in and throw a wrench into the whole Raylan-Winona-Ava dynamic? And if “Richardson” can find his way on to Parks and Rec, he sure as hell should find a way onto Justified. (That was Richardson on Parks and Rec last week, wasn’t it?)
Looking forward to watching this episode again. This show is deceptively simple on its surface, but full of layers in plot, character, and dialog. There always seems to be a lot of stuff I miss on the first viewing.
Just based on dialog alone, this episode was freakin’ hysterical, from Raylan’s prayer in front of Boyd and his flock to the Hammer’s numerous monologues (and yes, I wondered as I was watching if the character was “Dutchman’s revenge” for the mess that was MAXIMUM BOB).
I think the accent is thicker when he’s around his flock, so that they are comfortable following one of their own. Or, it could simply be an oversight…
agreed. it’s like he’s playing up to the character he created for his rebirth.
Boyd is a great character. I hope his religious conversion is part scam, part sincerity.
Certainly looked like he felt bad. I like the idea that it’s partially sincere, since I don’t live in Appalachia but I know plenty of rural people and personal faith is as real for the crooks and druggies as it is for the farmers and business owners
Thanks for clearing up the name change on “Maximum Bob.” That’s actually a pretty fun novel, even if the TV series wasn’t any good.
Speaking of which…. As long as we’re pulling from the Elmore Leonard universe, any chance that Carla Gugino will drop by as Karen Sisco at some point?
or J Lo
I am really enjoying this show, loved Carla Gugino as Karen Sisco, and am a huge Leonard fan but lets not mix our novels/short stories.
I also really liked this episode. When Boyd blew up the meth trailer and said he’d given them fair warning it’s as if he’s adopted a way crazier version of Raylan’s moral code. Which, if he truly believes that he is working for God, makes sense because he sees Raylan as his savior for putting him in jail – he’s paying tribute to him by using his methods. I thought it played very nicely into the guilt Raylan is feeling over his responsibility for Boyd’s release.
I was also impressed by Ava this week. Even though she was only in it briefly, what she said to Raylan kind of broke my heart.
have to mention what an incredible job john dahl did directing this ep. i especially liked some of the early scenes with boyd at the meth trailer.
his shots went a little off-square when boyd was confronting the boys about the plague of meth and his the dangers of hillbilly russian roulette. great stuff.
hopefully he’ll be back for more eps.
I’m just here for the NewsRadio-inspired review title. :) Too bad I don’t get FX here because I’ll watch anything that has Stephen Root in it.
i’ll see your ‘macho justice donkey wrestler’ and raise you a ‘super karate monkey death car’.
seriously…i will watch anything with stephen root. great casting. that said, i will never see him in the same light after the ‘red speedo’ scene.
I’ve been wondering when Titus Welliver will show, but he’s been awfully busy elsewhere.
The cast of The Wire has been, not surprisingly, on Treme, but also all over the L&O universe of late.
I wonder if there’s a draft for who gets to choose from which cast. And, SOMEBODY, please give Larry Gilliard some work! He certainly deserves it.
It looked like Seth Gilliam was going to have a nice little career, but he’s been MIA lately.
Loved this episode, Justified seems to be hitting its stride. Boyd is amazing, the actor playing him is completely rocking his part. A little sincerity, a little charm and a whole lot of question marks make Boyd one of the better additions to my TV.
In upcoming episodes I would like to see more of Rachel, Winona, Raylan’s dad, and the hat.
definitely liked this episode more than last week-still not entirely sold on the series-yet but I enjoy watching Olyphant and Goggins. Goggins just seems to be having a blast playing this character. Great scene w/ Boyd’s cousin where it was unclear if it was religious conviction or just another con. And am hoping Alan is right and there is a recurring group of characters.
Ava’s speech sounded kinda’ like it could be the lyrics of a country and western song – one of those you listen to at 3 a.m., alone, except for two inches of whiskey.
Not only are actors from Deadwood showing up, but so far, 1/2 of the Jamaican bobsled team have been seen. Otis the weed grower and T-bone, the ex football player from the last episode.