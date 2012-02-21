‘Justified’ – ‘When the Guns Come Out’: Let it be

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I threaten you with my boxer shorts…
“It’s always been our business to know you. Us knowing is the business of this holler.” -Limehouse
Knowledge is an interesting thing in any Elmore Leonard universe. Through his books, and through this show, the audience knows what everyone’s angle is, but the characters’ information about each other is more limited. You’ll often have people who can predict what their opponent is up to with uncanny accuracy — as Boyd so often seems to do on this show — but educated guesses are all they are.
So it’s interesting to see an episode like “When the Guns Come Out,” where you have one character in Limehouse who knows pretty much everything because he’s made it his business to do so, and a bunch of other characters who think they know what’s going on, but are working on bad information.
Quarles, for instance, in his quest to get an advantage on Raylan, jumps to the wrong conclusion that Raylan is on Boyd’s payroll, when Raylan’s just reluctantly helping Boyd deal with a shared problem, and that — outside of certain indiscretions related to the women he loves, and/or people who just need killin’ — Raylan’s as straight as they come. Boyd spends the episode trying to figure out who took out his oxy clinic, first (correctly) suspecting Limehouse before turning his attention to Quarles.
And, of course, Raylan spends much of the episode trying to get out of having anything to do with Boyd, Quarles, Limehouse and anyone else in and around Harlan, because Winona is the higher priority. But much of his concern is on the erroneous hunch that Winona stole the evidence money again. And even if she had, and even though she’s the love of his life, mother of his future child, etc., what we’ve seen involving this season’s villains suggests Raylan really needs to be devoting all of his mental energy right now to sending our friendly neighborhood carpetbagger back to Detroit before things get ugly both for him and the people of Harlan.
As happened last week, we have so many different factions coming into conflict now that the fun, and the tension, seem endless. Every Boyd/Raylan scene tends to crackle, but this one felt particularly strong, as Boyd got everything he wanted, and all Raylan could do was drop an extra strong warning on him that if he has to deal with crime on Aunt Helen’s property again, “The dance we do subsequent to that will not end with you finding Jesus in a hospital bed.”
Quarles doesn’t physically interact with any of his opponents this week — unless you count the poor bastard he’s keeping tied to that bed and torturing whenever he’s having a bad day at the office — but it’s clear this week that while he’s smooth and calculating in many ways, he can also be quickly prone to anger and to making the wrong decision. And it’s just amusing (if twisted) to meet someone who even Wynn Duffy is consistently creeped out by.
With Limehouse’s henchman escalating this war between Boyd and Quarles, the show gets to cleverly have its cake and eat it, too. The Limehouse we’ve gotten to know a bit in these episodes wouldn’t likely be stirring up all this trouble on his own, but forced into it by one his underlings, he’ll take advantage of the chaos and hope to gain a big advantage for himself and his people. And, again, he knows more than pretty much everyone else put together.
I had wondered at the start of this season why Winona had gone from wanting out of Raylan’s life — or, at least, the life where he’s an active agent, getting into gunfights every week(*). Graham Yost told me to wait and see, and we get our answer here: Winona was putting a good face on things just to see if Raylan was going to change, and when it became clear that he never would, she bolted. I’m glad she didn’t take the money — that was one of season 2’s weaker storylines, and it led to an underwhelming final scene of this episode, where we find out that an incredibly minor character (Charlie, the evidence room guard) stole it and ran off to Mexico — and I’ll be curious to see what the show does with Winona at this point. She’s having Raylan’s baby so she won’t be out of his life altogether, but “Justified” doesn’t have much more time for Raylan’s personal life than he himself does — that stolen money mini-arc last season seemed designed to at least give Natalie Zea something to do for a couple of episodes — and I wonder how tangential she might become as we move into the season’s back half.
(*) He kills another guy this week with a stray shot from his wrestling match with Tanner, but that only puts his body count up to either 2 or 3 for the season (depending on whether he killed Icepick or only wounded him). Art and Rachel do all the shooting in episode 2, the bad guys shoot each other before Raylan has a chance to in episode 3, and though he runs over Murphy in episode 4, Layla’s the one who actually kills him in (and Lance) in episode 5. It’s still absurdly high for a real federal agent, but for the purposes of this show, the writers are doing a decent job of letting their be action without Raylan amassing such a body count that even the fictional version of the Marshals service would chain him to a desk.
Then again, if Limehouse or Quarles should get ahold of information about the good marshal’s crumbling marriage, impending child, etc., might they try to turn that to their advantage in the way that Quarles thinks he can with Raylan’s (non-existent) working relationship with Boyd?
Some other thoughts:
* A rare case where we don’t have as much information as the characters — maybe — is with Arlo’s apparent senility. With almost any other character, I’d believe it in a second; with Arlo, I’d almost be more surprised if it wasn’t a scam. Though the idea of Raylan having to care for the father he despises — wondering all the time how serious his condition really is — could yield some terrific material.
* Speaking of Arlo, and getting back to Aunt Helen’s property, I feel like I still don’t have a strong command of the chronology of young Raylan’s life. Do we know how old he was when his mother died, and when Helen married Arlo?
* Was the trucker’s request for the hookers to give him a little something “for the effort” a nod to Carl Spackler’s speech about the Dalai Lama?
* William Mapother, who played Delroy, the guilt trip-inducing pimp, feels like the kind of character actor the show must’ve featured already, as he specializes in playing the kind of scuzzballs that fit so well in Harlan, but this was his first appearance. This was, however, Abby Miller’s third appearance as Ellen May; she popped up a few times last year when Raylan had to deal with trouble out at Audrey’s.
* I will always welcome an appearance, however brief, by Stephen Root as Judge Reardon.
What did everybody else think?
A very serialized story, unlike last week, either way I love it. What a fantastic Boyd/Raylan scene, a very good action set-piece with Raylan’s gunfight, and Quarles is as creepy, yet funny as ever. Can’t wait for more.
I love angry Raylan. His confrontation with Crowder was great.
My thoughts went immediately to Caddyshack as well in the opening scene.
Also, how great was Olyphant in the whole scene with Delroy. Greatness.
Actually, I think Layla was said to be alive at the end of the last episode, and Icepick almost certainly is. I’m also not sure it was Raylan holding the gun when the driver got shot.
I think the last person Raylan actually killed (as opposed to just shooting) in this show might have been Coover.
Raylan killed two of wynn Duffy’s button men last season.
Whether Layla was alive was left up in the air. Or, as Art put it in answering Raylan’s inquiry into whether she had died, “The jury’s still out.”
I was sure Layla was dead. That wound didn’t look survivable to me.
I’m starting to grow weary of this show less and less. This episode still feels like build up and still feels like the single episode (like the one with Cameron as the dentist) from the first half of Season 1 that I didn’t care too much for. I don’t care about Quarles or Limehouse like I did for Mags Bennett and I don’t feel like the show is properly developing the villains like they did with the Bennett clan last season. The show still feels like it’s just moving cogs and I’ll wait the season out because the final half of the season hasn’t let me down yet but we’re now six episodes deep and I’d like to see the chess pieces be farther along now than just the pawns that have moved forward a space
Speaking of the Bennetts, its been two episodes now and nothing has transpired between Limehouse and Dickie.
I agree that I’d like to see the bad guys developed a little more. I think they’re doing OK with Quarles, but Limehouse feels a little underdeveloped to me. With that said, there’s still time.
As for Dickie, remember that Dickie’s really a pathetic, sniveling worm — albeit a nasty one — who has lost the kin who backed him up, and who is now also a fugitive. And we’re given to believe that Limehouse is a Very Bad Man. The one thing that you have to give Dickie is that he has survival skills. So I wouldn’t expect him to make a move until he thinks he’s in a position of strength. In that vein, I find it interesting that he was involved in knocking over the oxy clinic, apparently in conjunction with one of Quarles’s employees — and apparently at the behest of one of Limehouse’s henchmen. (It was Dickie who was the second shooter, wasn’t it? It sure looked like him to me, although it also looked like he’d been letting his beard grow.)
Yeah, the reveal of Limehouse’s henchman’s involvement at the end of the episode had me scratching my head. How exactly WAS he involved?
According to the Duffy/Quarles dialogue, the two guys who ran the Clinic worked for them. According to the hooker (and my own aged eyes) they were also the two guys who took down Boyd’s operation.
Did Limehouse’s goon put Quarles’s people up to the raid on Boyd’s by giving them info in a scene we didn’t see? Or did he tell the hooker to implicate Quarles’ crew? Both?
RWG (a bit confused)
RWG, the way I see it Limehouse’s man hired the two guys who hit the clinic. Limehouse said in that last conversation that whoever he’d used to do it, he’d have kill or make sure they’re silent. The hooker didn’t actually implicate Quarles’ crew, she told Raylan where the second clinic she’d gone to was. She didn’t know who was running it and Raylan would’ve gone there regardless of who was behind the operation.
And maybe I should add: that means that it was a coincidence that Limehouse’s guy happened to hire someone who also was working a Quarles-connected clinic, which is what brought everything that we’ll see play out in the next few episodes together.
That’s the best answer I can come up with too, but since there wasn’t an actual scene linking Limehouse’s man to the initial beat-down of the Boyd operation, it came across as kind of a cheat to me. Just not something I’m used to seeing on this particular show. And the fact that at least one poster here thought that Dickie was actually involved (c’mon, TWO men with beards and limps?! :-) makes me wonder if maybe there was more to it than I’d guessed.
RWG (but, you’re right, hopefully, we’ll see a better developed picture come the next few episodes)
After talking to my fellow Justified fans at the office, I am now doubly certain that the guy who participated in the oxy clinic murders with the limping Man in Black (which is what I’m calling the Quarles associate who ended up wrestling with Raylan in the moving trailer) was none other than Dickie Bennett. (It just kills me that I deleted this episode from my DVR as soon as I finished it last night. That’s normally a good habit, but this time I regret it.) And that suggests how Limehouse’s henchman may have been able to influence the action from behind the scenes. He may have promised Dickie a way to make his money back by helping Limehouse gain control of the oxy trade in Harlan. (And if Dickie gets killed along the way, well, that ties up a loose end for Mr. Limehouse, doesn’t it?) He may have suggested that the Man in Black and Dickie could keep the oxy from the clinic and peddle it themselves; Quarles wouldn’t have to know. Or both. Or something else. But I think the henchman is working with and through Dickie. And I don’t think it was an accident that the henchman involved someone from Quarles’s crew. That’d be common sense. That way, if anyone *did* see the shooters (as it happens someone did) the clues would point back to Quarles, which of course is the ultimate goal: Quarles and Crowder go to war, their organizations are destroyed, and Limehouse fills the vacuum.
Alan, do you have any way to confirm whether it was Dickie in that scene? Jeremy Davies is listed among the “rest of cast” for this episode on imdb.com, whereas he isn’t listed at all in the previous episode.
It wasn’t Dickie. It was a bearded henchman who Ellen May saw when she went to Quarles’ oxy clinic and left in terror.
Dickie is back in prison. The guy who helped hit the clinic (and who was also at the mobile clinic when Ellen May recognized the shooters) looks vaguely like Dickie, but he is bigger and doesn’t limp. As I understand the situation, Limehouse’s man, acting on his own, hired them to hit the clinic, even though they were Quarles men (actually, because they were Quarles’ men), knowing they would be willing to take out the competition, and score the oxy, even without Quarles orders/knowledge.
Yep. Between Dickie rejecting the money Limehouse offered, and then the whole Dewey Crowe organ harvesting episode last week, I completely forgot that Dickie staged that little self-defense scene and let himself be captured. (I guess if he’d run it would’ve looked a lot less like self-defense. As I said, Dickie does have survival skills.) Thanks for setting me straight. Totally slipped my mind.
It was not Dickie who was involved. The limping guy was Tanner who was limping due to the attack from Johnny Crowder last week. The other did sort of look like Dickie but was bigger/ didn’t have a limp. Both of these guys worked for Quarles per Wynn Duffy saying they had lost a trailer at the end.
According to Jon Worley, a writer on the show, Icepick is not dead.
Am I crazy or was Delroy’s line in the trailer “I got no patience, and I hate waitin'” a reference to the Jay-Z song “Big Pimpin”? It’s not that much of a stretch, given that Delroy is a pimp, and the delivery had a quick, lyrical tone to it.
Ha! I thought the exact same thing. Good catch!
Definitely a nod to that lyric and song. Loved it.
Raylan’s mom, Aunt Helen timeline..
The tombstone for Frances said 2000. In the first season, Raylan made reference to giving Arlo and Helen something to ‘consider a wedding gift’ as if he hadn’t seen them since they married.
Since Raylan was grown when his mother died, either they have rewritten some of the past (e.g. the tombstone) or his mother was quite sick for a long time and Helen really took care of him. I think he once made mentioned staying at her place as a child to leave the chaos of his house.
on those lines, last season it seemed that Winona hadn’t met Arlo.. I wonder when they were married and for how long. It would seem strange that Winona wouldn’t have gone to Frances’ funeral.
Raylan’s mom, Aunt Helen timeline..
The tombstone for Frances said 2000. In the first season, Raylan made reference to giving Arlo and Helen something to ‘consider a wedding gift’ as if he hadn’t seen them since they married.
Since Raylan was grown when his mother died, either they have rewritten some of the past (e.g. the tombstone) or his mother was quite sick for a long time and Helen really took care of him. I think he once made mentioned staying at her place as a child to leave the chaos of his house.
on those lines, last season it seemed that Winona hadn’t met Arlo.. I wonder when they were married and for how long. It would seem strange that Winona wouldn’t have gone to Frances’ funeral.
Yeah, there’s a continuity problem here. In the penultimate episode of season 2, Raylan told Dickie that Helen raised her dead sister’s kid like he was her own. Trust Raylan, not the tombstone.
I think even some of that might be because she helped out with Raylan more than most aunts do because of trouble with Arlo. Raylan’s mom even ran off to the Hollow for a time to get away from Arlo according to Raylan and Limehouse.
I’m really liking this season, we’re seeing a murderers row of the low life’s Harlan has to offer, and I enjoy seeing the various ways that oxy is seriously fucking Harland up. Its kind’ve like a bizarro Breaking Bad.
In response to the guy who was waiting for the chess pieces to align, there isn’t some big Black Pike deal this season. There are no chess pieces that need to align themselves, this is more of a straight up power grab. Neither Quarles or Boyd are being very subtle about what their plans are, they want Harlan.
Also, these guys must be fans of Lost, so far we’ve seen Daniel Faraday as Dickie, Bram(bit part on Lost) as Coover, Tom aka Mr. Friendly as Bo Crowder and tonight Ethan Rom as that lowlife pos pimp. Love it, maybe we’ll get a Mathew Fox or Josh Holloway in here at some point.
Josh Holloway could totally fit in in Harlan. Graham Yost – Make that happen
When Ethan/Delroy started up about growing up in a commune, I immediaty pictured the Dharma initiative.
Devil was also on Lost, as one of the Dharma guys in the episode LaFleur.
If there was ever one actor who could have been Raylan besides TO, Josh Holloway is that man.
Oh, I’ve been missing Josh Holloway since Lost ended. He’d be great here or on Sons of Anarchy. I can’t unnderstand why no one has picked him up yet.
I’m not sure if Tim O would let someone better looking than him on the show 8)
Unless they’re going to give it backstory later Quarles’ bondage/sadism thing is one wrinkle too many for the character. It’s almost like they didn’t trust the writing and the actor to make him compelling and creepy on their own so they used the easiest available shorthand. I did laugh at checkov’s cigar cutter though
Actually, the sadism angle is working for me. The scene where Wynn came back with the afterthought really creeped me out. Quarles isn’t just a professional criminal who occasionally does bad things because it’s an unpleasant but necessary part of his chosen line of work. He’s a very, very sick puppy. Contrast him with Boyd, who’s a very dangerous and in many ways evil man, but doesn’t seem (to the best of my recollection, anyway) to particularly enjoy killing. I think the sadism angle does add something to Quarles’s character.
I agree that it’s too much. Quarles is already fascinating. He doesn’t have to be a supervillain.
See, I don’t think it’s the sadism that makes him a supervillain. It’s the corporate jargon and the fact that he’s like a chess player who sees seven moves ahead. That’s more Lex Luthor-ish, to me. He’s the CEO of Crime, Inc. To me, the insanity under the surface (as revealed by the fact that he keeps a guy tied up to torture when he’s feeling frustrated or upset — or maybe just when he’s bored) makes him a little perfect. He may seem like he’s totally in control, but in truth he’s always struggling to keep it together. And I predict that when he loses control, it’ll be a very interesting episode.
“a little LESS perfect,” I meant.
Re the mother/aunt helen timeline: I’m pretty sure that they retro-fitted the timeline – it’s a bit of a mess. In the pilot, Raylan’s mother died when he was a kid, and Aunt Helen took him in at various times when his father was drunk/violent/in prison. In episode 105, when Raylan is 19 (thus, in 1989) his father goes to prison and Helen gives him the money to leave town: it’s clear from that dialogue that his mother is already dead at that point. However, in season 2 we finally saw Helen’s headstone and that had her down as dying in 2000. Then a couple of episodes later – in episode 212 – Arlo says that Helen and he were a couple for 15 years, which clearly does not add up. He also makes it clear that there was an appreciable gap between his wife dying and hooking up with Helen – “she grew on him”.
So, it’s a bit of a mess. I’ve decided that the headstone was a mistake; if you take that out of the equation, it makes more sense.
I believe in the pilot episode Ava told Raylan that his mother told her that he had become a Marshal. And no, it was never mentioned that Frances had died when Raylan was a child in that episode either.
@Diana,
If we’re not being charitable, that’s a screw-up that indicates they hadn’t yet worked out the timeline as of the pilot. If we’re being charitable, Ava could have believed that Helen was Raylan’s mother. It would be an understandable mistake, given that she lived with Arlo and Raylan and raised Raylan from a boy. It could even be that at some point Raylan got into the habit of calling Helen “Mom,” although I don’t think that squares with anything we’ve seen.
Or perhaps an indication that Frances, who was Helen’s sister, ran away from Arlo (and Harlan, and, by consequence, Raylan) when Raylan was a child. And that Helen, Raylan’s aunt, was Raylan’s port in a storm as a child when his mother was not in Harlan, but also not dead. And that Helen, Arlo’s sister-in-law, “grew on Arlo” after a long, contentious relationship rooted in his treatment of Frances: his wife, Helen’s sister … and even perhaps that, given it IS Harlan after all, Arlo and Helen may have been a couple before Arlo married Frances, and then became a couple again in the wake of Frances leaving Arlo … that kind of relationship not entirely unique to Justified inthat it’s not so dissimilar from the Beauregard/Ava/Boyd dynamic as it has played out.
Diana, it was definitely mentioned, that Helen raised her dead sisters son as her own, but you’re right, i have now realised it wasn’t the pilot, it was in the scene where he was about to kill Dickie in 212. So she definitely died when he was a child – i’d put it back in the late 70s or early 80s. That then makes sense of the Arlo/Helen hook up after Raylan keft Harlan in 1989. So it’s the tombstone that is all wrong.
and now having re-watched the pilot I’ve seen what Diana was saying – Ava tells Raylan that his mother told her that he had become a marshal, before she passed – that ties in with the tombstone giving her date of death as 2000 (which we learn in 105). So … all the backstory about Helen, which we get in 212, when Raylan tells us that Helen raised her dead sister’s kid like he was her own and gave him the money leave town in 1989 – that’s the glitch. They changed track with the dateline at that point. and having worked that out, i plan not to think about it again…
I agree with Matt — the look on Wynn’s face when he heard Quarles beating that poor guy tied to the bed . . . Incredible that as scummy as Wynn Duffy is, there is someone who is morally lower than he is.
Is it a trick of the light that made for seeing a man with a playmate cooler walking into Quarles mansion behind Wynn during the Quarles/Wynn conversation after Quarles opened a can of brass knuckles flavored whoop-ass on that poor fella in the bedroom? Enough to make one wonder if Lance isn’t the only one dealing in organs as well as oxy.
The whole episode, as always, is all that and a bag of chips; but beyond the magically delicious dance of Raylan and Boyd circling one another in close quarters, both emotionally and physically, I think I most enjoyed Raylan justifying his pursuit of Winona as more than simple ego — to himself, if not to others — while also half-assed owning his true motives in at once telling those who pushed that “Winona left me” AND putting out bolos and the like as if his pursuit might be a justifiable pursuit of thievery or perhaps the rescue of one who’d leave him clue of removal under duress in “both sentences, so terse they might have been written at gunpoint.” To your point about characters with an uncannily accurate sense of their opponents intentions to instigate imminent mayhem, Alan, I’d call out Raylan is the poster child of as much, Boyd’s “disturbance in the force” being the motion of Raylan in his direction while Raylan’s sense of same is not Boyd, but rather Winona, her motion in the direction of away from him something Raylan instinctively registers as a disturbance for the peril that distance represents to her, rather than to himself.
I, myself, would not take it as either incidental nor unintended as a statement of a near preternatural instinct for danger on his part that Raylan’s sure sense of Winona’s leaving was that she’d left him of her own volition, but the imperative he expressed in chasing her down was born of an understanding that his dealings with Wynn and Quarles — particularly in the context of Wynn’s S2 first-person threats against her — might give those with a darker turn of mind fits for fearing the worst in her written tersity even while telling himself such fears were surely unfounded. And though relieved at proving himself out right not to have over-reacted to those fears, still not entirely divested of them for the simple fact that Wynn knows Winona is where any squeeze on Raylan would be most effectively applied.
And pointing out the obvious from a viewer’s bird’s eye perspective of seeing all the pieces on the board and their relative position to one another, why would Wynn offer up Arlo to Quarles as a pressure point for Raylan when he full well knows Winona would be a far more effective means to that particular end? Is withholding Winona’s name from that particular lotto Wynn’s ace in the hole against a future turn of events to his favor? An indication of soul where soul might otherwise not be seen? Or is it something else? Perhaps a hint of misdirection in the kind of player Wynn has thus far presented himself to be? At the risk of suggesting that the team lines may not be as well defined as one assumes them to be, I can’t help but wonder if a man who’s shown no capacity for squeamishness or mercy in S2 reacting in such stunned still to Quarles’s derringer double a couple episodes back and now, in listening to the brass knuckle serenade he’s overheard by an act of random happenstance, showing the kind of capacity for empathy in the plight of another as a man of presumed conscience might suffer … that kind of gives me a jones to go back to S2 and review exactly what we’ve SEEN Wynn do in the line of violence as compared to simply being told he has done, or having him imply he will/would do.
Because while all of the above can well be reasoned simply indications of Wynn’s nature being less unrepentantly, sociopathically brutal than Quarles? I cannot fully see Wynn’s failure to mention Winona over Arlo as the better pressure point when it comes to controlling Raylan as anything but a king played from a hand that holds the ace … a strategic choice that always begs the question “Why?”
I could be wrong, but I thought he mentioned Arlo only to correct Quarles mistaken impression that Raylan was working for Boyd.
If so, be interesting to see if/when he gives up Winona’s name later in response to increasing pressure from Quarles of “find me a place to squeeze.” Cause knowing the obvious answer to that demand off the top of his head, yet not offering it up under assumption effective pressure on Raylan serves Wynn’s agenda by (and as well as) serving Quarles’s … that’s what gives me pause on the Wynn front. Makes me question whether Q and Wynn actually share an agenda, or whether Wynn has another game all together in mind, be that game misdirection, one-upsmanship or hoarding WMDs for later deploy in his own coup d’etat once Q takes care of Boyd.
Random Raylan thought: I know he’s sorta the lone gunslinger type… but at a certain point, when he finds himself in these crazy gunfights again and again where he has such a huge chance of being killed, you’d think the dude would learn to call for backup by now. It’s kinda ridiculous.
In a span of less than a month (within the world of the show) he’s:
a) faced the entire Bennett army completely on his own.
b) went after those 2 members of the Dixie mafia all on his own, after Wade tried to kill him in Harlan Roulette.
c) investigated the sociopathic transplant nurse last week, whom he expected of being a killer and in league with another killer, again all on his own and late at night without telling anyone where he was.
and now
d) went after the meth dealers/murderers this week, again all on his own.
I mean it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that THIS is why people keep shooting at him. If these criminals were cornered and surrounded by a dozen cops or marshals, would they open fire? Maybe the really dumb ones would. But the smart ones? NO. They would try to survive to see their day in court. These criminals keep trying to kill Raylan because he’s the only one there, and they figure if they can just knock him off, then they can hide the body and get away with the whole thing.
I get this is fiction and certain liberties are taken to amp up the drama and tension… I get that. But at what point does our hero just start to seem dumb when he walks into situation after situation that by all rights should get him killed, especially when he could and SHOULD be entering these situations with a dozen armed and highly trained law enforcement officers watching his back?
I get all that, but at this point, I think we’re all supposed to just shrug and figure it’s just the show’s MO, something that defines it. You either learn to embrace it, or resign yourself into tearing your hair out about it every episode. Kind of like accepting that Walter White and Jesse are the two luckiest criminals on Earth while watching every episode of Breaking Bad…
I just bought the Season One DVD set and in the fourth episode (the one with the fugitive turned dentist), Art puts Rachel in charge when she and Givens go out to Southern California, yet, in the end, Raylin heads out all by his lonesome into Mexico to face off with the dude and his accomplice. That sort of thing has been part of this show’s DNA since the very beginning. I doubt it’s going to change.
I used to be a huge fan of Gunsmoke back when I was a kid. Marshall Dillon used to do the same thing over and over and over again and I always rationalized it as him not wanting to get anyone else killed. When, in retrospect, it was mainly the producers realizing that one-on-one shootouts (or one-on-five shootouts in the case of John Wayne and “Cahill: US Marshall” :-) just serve the product better. Substitute John McClain or whomever you want in the Givin’s role.
RWG (they just figure the dramatic rewards outwiegh the risks)
This is the kind of stuff that I can’t overlook about SoA. Too many people behaving stupidly and getting incredibly (in the literal sense of the word — “it’s not credible”) lucky. For some reason, I can overlook it in Justified. I’ve had all the same thoughts, but they just don’t bother me much in the context of this show. I’m not sure I can explain why.
With that said, I don’t think Raylan anticipated Layla being a serious threat. She’s a cute little girl who flirted with him. She may be a killer when it comes to people who’re basically helpless, but Raylan’s a tough guy who’s survived much worse than Layla the transplant nurse could ever throw at him. At least I figure that’s how he saw it.
Oh, and one other thing to remember about Raylan is that he often operates a couple steps over the legal line: torturing/beating/threatening to kill suspects (the prison guard last episode, the pimp this episode), provoking shootouts, helping cover up felonies (Winona’s evidence money caper), etc. Knowing that about himself, Raylan may feel that having more by-the-book Marshals around is more likely to be a liability than a help to him, most of the time.
For the record, I love Justified. I thought season 2 was as strong as any drama on TV last season. So the issue I raised is a nitpick and not something that truly lessens my enjoyment in the show, at least not yet.
However, it is something I’ve NOTICED more and more as the series has gone on, especially this season. And I do worry that, in the long term, if at least some credence doesn’t get paid to, if not realism, at least intelligent behavior, that it may diminish Raylan as a smart, crafty protagonist.
And I understand that specific arguments can be made in various instances. He was already in so much trouble with Art for his trips to Harlan and dealings with the Bennetts last season, that you can understand why he wouldn’t take backup to rescue Loretta. And you can certainly make the argument he didn’t see Layla as an immediate threat, and didn’t think he had enough evidence to officially bring Art into it. There may be these arguments for each instance. However, I’m really speaking of the larger pattern these incidents add up to. At a certain point, if Raylan keeps stupidly putting himself in harm’s way and getting almost killed, don’t those decisions have to be read into the character as either dumb or suicidal?
To look at it another way, would it really be so bad if he brought Rachel or Tim along to some of these confrontations? At least the ones where he doesn’t have a compelling or plausible reason for not bringing backup. One of the complaints against the show has long been how underdeveloped his Marshal colleagues are… seems like this might be one natural way to address the issue – get Rachel and Tim in the line of fire doing their jobs more often, so we can see how they react and think.
It has always seemed to me perfectly within Raylan’s character to be a lone wolf who charges ahead without backup into all kinds of situations. It hasn’t been stated directly this season, but it is certainly well-established (going back to the pilot even) that deep down, Raylan *likes* shooting people, and puts himself in situations where somebody just needs to get shot. Going in with a partner/backup/a marshall task force is the surest way to apprehend criminals and not put himself in danger – but that’s not what Raylan is really after, when you get down to it.
Perhaps Raylan is so deeply self destructive he does not care about having back up in these precarious situations, thus causing him to be extremely reckless. Maybe he wants to die or knows it will happen at some point. The show’s narrative has already made clear that Raylan will never leave Harlan, no matter how much he wants to.
I’m kinda bored this season. It sounds simple, but I don’t think Raylan is shooting enough people or cares enough about the bad guys.
Season 1 was good because Raylan shot people a lot and Boyd was bad. Season 2 was good because he shot people and Boyd was neither here nor there and Raylan was emotionally involved with the Bennetts.
But Limehouse and Raylan aren’t directly at odds and I don’t care about the Carpetbagger guy. It’s like the opposite of what made the other seasons entertaining is overriding this one. If they’ve run out of things for Raylan to do I’d rather they focus on Boyd.
But I guess the other half of the season could change my mind.
They can’t give Raylan personal history with EVERY villain on this show. That would be repetetive and ridiculous. I like the fact that this season the bad guys are as big a mystery to him as they are to us.
The “Carpetbagger guy” just decided tonight that he’s going to go all out to get Raylan out of his way. He also thinks that Raylan must be in cahoots with his father Arlo and with Boyd. That means far more direct interaction between them. I suspect you’re going to “care” about Quarles pretty soon.
Also tonight Limehouse decided he’ll now have top take stteps he had been at pains to avoid to get directly mixed up in things., since his underling through him under the bus. He will also be much more directly involved. I suspect you’re also going to “care” about him too soon.
It’s going to get hot. Very hot.
Quarles is fantastic! The one thing I love about this show is the layers it provides. We may not see just how powerful Quarles is yet but it is hinted very subtlety through great dialogue and viewer understanding of the show.
You see, we know Wynn Duffy is a low life creep who likes doing what Dexter does to people, putting up plastic sheets and cutting them up and whatever. So when Quarles calls him a good man…lol….and we see Wynn is basically creeped out by this guy…there are two very strong reasons to buy that Quarles is a very, very, very bad man.
Why are Tim and Rachel so rarely seen in this show? We know next to nothing about them (or atleast about Tim) and they could probably carry a storyline or two without effort. Also, the fact that they’re in the shadows so often just makes Raylan’s whole lone ranger-persona a bit over the top
It seems to relate to the fact that they are only engaged for a number of episodes (about half, it seems). Remember in series 1, when they “accidentally” used Rachel too often in the early episodes, in tiny scenes only, and so couldn’t use her at all in the back half? They basically means that they can’t be used significantly for serial themes, at least not in the first half if the season, since they couldn’t be used in follow-ups when needed. Instead, expect them just to make token appearances, or only in one-off procedural elements of the story, in the first half of the season, and more involvement towards the end, when they might be used in 3 or 4 successive episodes if they’ve been careful not to overuse them. So, in another couple of episodes down the line, you might see them begin to appear more.
I’d like to see more Tim and Rachel too. There’s so much potential story with them interacting with Raylan and Art.
We know Tim’s formerly a sniper and saved Raylan when he shot Sheriff Bennet in the head. But Raylan’s been annoyed or upset or something with Tim this season. He’s very dismissive to Tim in their brief conversations. What’s up with that?
If you’re watching this show for Tim and Rachel I think you may be in the wrong place
What Ben K said.
Any moment with Tim & Rachel is a probably a moment w/o Boyd, Arlo, Eva, Johnnie, the villains, etc. Noooooo thanks. Maaaaybe if it means more Art.
Leave reflexive “servicing” of boring minor characters up to Dexter.
Where’s Raylans hat?? It doesnt seem he’s been wearing it the past few episodes.
I came here to ask just that. WHERE IS THE HAT? And what is the significance of Raylan not wearing it?
Me too! In a “Fresh Air” NPR interview Timothy said that Elmore Leonard told him he didn’t have to wear the hat anymore but Tim said he thought it added to Raylan’s character. I’m not a fan of stetson’s but it does add to Raylon’s persona/physical statue. I did notice he was wearing it in next week’s previews. Yea!
Perhaps Raylan was so addled in his tracking Winona he forgot the hat… don’t think he’s worn it since he found her note.
Could someone please clear up who hit Boyd’s oxy clinic? I was under the impression it was Tanner who was working for Quarles out of the mobile oxy clinic, but then we discover that Limehouse’s man got things rolling. Did I mistake who I saw hit the oxy clinic in Aunt Helen’s house at the beginning or did I miss a bit of exposition where it was explained that Tanner was tipped off by Limehouse’s man and did this as a side gig, as apparently it was not done at Quarles’ behest.
They haven’t explained it all yet, and I assume that’s intentional. I suspect it’ll become clearer in the next couple episodes. But it clearly was Tanner who hit the Crowder clinic (along with Dickie Bennett, or at least *I* am pretty sure it was Dickie), and Tanner was working at Quarles’s oxy clinic. That does *not* mean that Quarles directed the hit on Boyd’s clinic. It clearly was a side job arranged by Limehouse’s henchman; that’s clear from the final scene between the henchman and Limehouse.
Yeah, that it was Limehouse’s man that instigated the hit/raid on Aunt Helen’s house (Boyd’s operation) was out of left field, but the exposition by Limehouse at the end made some sense of it, however loose. Here’s how it went down (I think):
-Limehouse’s man knew from Trixie that Boyd had taken control of the doctor and his operation.
-Limehouse’s man (I guess he doesn’t have a name) put the trigger man (who is also the “talent scout for Quarles) up to rob the place and kill the doc and people at the house to start a war between Quarles and Boyd, ostensibly allowing the Limehouse Gang to move into power while the other two parties are at war.
-Quarles let us know in no uncertain terms that he did not put Tanner up to the hit, as it was too soon to hit Boyd back. Tanner did that on his own to stock the operation Quarles was running.
You didn’t miss anything. They just didn’t make it as obvious and clear as they normally do, making the Limehouse speech with the absurdly large meat cleaver all the more confusing, since there was no reason for us to think Limehouse’s man was the one who started it all.
Dickie Bennett is in jail. It was another guy who looks enough like Dickie to make us all think that guy was Dickie. With his look-a-like-ness, along with Tanner’s limp, it was easy to mistake the guy for Dickie. Pretty sure there are plenty of oxy dealers/users in Harlan who look like Dickie Bennett.
Quite right, Tim. Forgot all about that little detail among all the other excitement in Harlan lately. Thanks. :) The actor who plays Dickie did still get a credit for this episode, though. I wonder what that was for. I don’t remember seeing him in any other scenes.
That is Limehouse’s son, not his “man.”
The scene in Limehouse’s “restaurant” (diner? eaterie?) was perfect, allowing us to see what Limehouse really deals in–information. I’m missing what you saw, Alan, that Boyd thought Limehouse was involved. I thought he went there to get exactly what he sought, which was the information he left there with. That’s why Boyd asked him how he knew what he knew about him and his business. That’s how it played to me, at least. Still, that scene where the random man eating ribs knew Boyd’s life story rang incredibly true. I’m from a small town in East Texas, and we had a section of town where all the African-Americans lived called the West End. It was on the west end of the town. I was the only white kid who played on our basketball team, and when I went down there with my teammates, I was amazed to find that every person I ran into knew everything about me, my family, where I lived, etc., and I’d never met those folks before then. Yost and Co. nailed that scene. Beautifully done, all the way around.
Boyd’s mock toast of Raylan, followed by Raylan’s angry declaration of Boyd’s business, immediately followed by Boyd’s announcement of his conferring with his friend was really funny. And that Raylan knows how he’s being used by Boyd makes their interactions all the more tense and resonant.
Biggest. Meat cleaver. Ever. It was a little weird to see Limehouse’s man walk away before he was finished getting dressed down. A fracture in his organization, maybe?
Like Wynn Duffy, I have no idea what’s going on in that room with the guy tied to the bed, but I know I don’t want to see it, and I know it scares the hell out of me. To see such a creepy guy truly frightened by somebody else’s creepiness is very effective.
The pistol-whip to the face of Ethan-the-Pimp was good, but the little punch as he tried to get up was brilliant and hilarious. Got a real good laugh out of that.
I hope this new Winona development is where this thing is headed. I don’t mind her peripherally, but she drags our man down overall. Sad not to be able to look at her a few times an episode, but it’s a good way to marginalize her character.
GREAT scene with Art at the end, saying so much without actually referencing that both men knew about the money thing from last season. And good call on the Blanton’s, my favorite of Kentucky bourbons.
Finally, as always, Stephen Root killed it in his scene. Love that he’s in this world.
Boyd actually says it flat out to Ava in the car that he had thought Limehouse was involved but now wasnt so sure. He knew it wasn’t Quarles style to hit that fast and directly.
How do we catch the Caddyshack shout-out, the Jay-Z shout out (I got no patientce, and I hate waitin) but miss the Deadwood shoutout with the prostitute named Trixie? That was sublime and made me want to see Raylan bring a little more Seth Bullock to his dealings with the lowlife pimp.
Also, as somebody above pointed out, I immediately thought LOST when pimp Delroy mentioned that he grew up on a commune. This episode was full of nice references.
See, I liked the final scene. A commenter on the AV Club nailed it with this description:
“I’ll be honest, I cracked up. It’s like we were watching the triumphant ending to a movie we didn’t know we were watching. I really hope we never see or hear from Charlie again.”
I agree absolutely. The fact that Charlie seemed like a really lovely guy and that the money was just, y’know, sitting there made it even funnier.
Every character on this show is simply amazing. Quarles is just awesome as is Limehouse. Quarles has elevated Wynn Duffy simply be how he reacts to him. This show is just hitting on all cylinders right now. My new #1 show.
Loved when Raylan put down Ethan from Lost acting as though he were no more than a bothersome fly.
I’d rahter Winona and Raylon be together but I’m sure she will come into play as Quarles needs leverage against Raylan.
As for Arlo and his senility, I’d have to go back and watch again, but the fact that he is threatening someone (presumably Helen) with the strap before he knows that Raylan is in the house, makes me think that it’s not a play. He is certainly manipulative, but he is also an old man playing in a young man’s game. I am also very interested to see if he is really having memory problems or trying to manipulate Raylan. That scene was very carefully written to be vague. There was no dialogue that would have cleared it up (like, for instance Raylan flat out asking if Arlo remembers that Helen is dead). When scenes are written that carefully, I usually assume that the writers have a reason for doing so.
My favourite moment of this episode, neck-and-neck with last week’s “four kidneys” was Quarls’s “shit, that’s awesome”.
And I don’t think the guy in the bed is some random there for a punch work-out. That guy is being punished or pumped for something and we’re going to find out what.
I agree with Julius, When Raylan is pissed, you know is bad for everyone but the viewer. The only thing I don’t get is, why would Tanner go after the oxy clinic without Quarles permission? I don’t get how Limehouse’s henchmen would have convinced him to go for it.
I’m tired of Limehouse.
Long speeches while butchering meat. Yeah, yeah. Can he do anything else?
“It’s still absurdly high for a real federal agent”
The amount of killing being done in and around Harlan itself, even without Raylan’s involvement is absurdly high. Even at the end of season 1 about a dozen men died, Boyd’s followers, who were never/rarely mentioned again. And this season so far we’re up to something nearing 20 deaths in 6 episodes. They just have an over abundance of characters this who wouldn’t blink at killing someone in cold blood.
It was a mostly good episode but everything with Mapother and the girl seemed like something out of a lesser show like Criminal Minds and the lack of mention or any kind of even small regret over the driver dying was odd. He may have been a villain but we, and Raylan, don’t know that for sure.
My biggest problem with this season though is how male dominated it is. Aunt Helen and Mags being gone are two huge losses that haven’t been made up for at all. Personally I think it was a mistake for the show to get rid of them both. I’d have probably kept Aunt Helen around.
Is there any significance to Raylan not wearing his signature hat at all this episode I wonder…
I was happy to see William Mapother as a guest this week, and Maggie Lawson the week before — both actors from Louisville, KY. Lawson especially nailed the accent.