‘Legion’ Goes To Action As The Shadow King Attacks Division 3

FX

A review of tonight’s Legion coming up just as soon as I sing The Banana Splits’ theme song…

“You decide what is real and what is not.” -Farouk

Superhero stories can be and be about many things. They can be character studies, or parables about the world outside our window, or byzantine soap opera epics that let one story unspool for years or decades on end.

Sometimes, though, superhero stories can be exactly the thing we are most inclined to think of them as: action-packed tales of people with fabulous powers using them to attack one another. Legion is very much a superhero story, albeit a weird and post-modern one, and while it’s interested in exploring the nature of identity, mental illness (presented here as another Hammeo-enhanced discussion of the ways the human mind is different from that of other animals), and other lofty subjects, there are plenty of times where it just wants to be a slugfest between mutants. It just so happens to present those slugfests in esoteric ways, so that the bad guy is transformed into a silent horror movie villain while one of our heroes conducts a telepathic rendition of “Bolero.”

“Chapter 10” advances the story of season two in a number of ways, particularly with a more expansive conversation between David and Future Syd where she explains that in her timeline, David will kill Farouk in one week, thus clearing the path for an even greater monster to emerge and wreck the world as we know it. Mostly, though, it’s memorable for a pair of extended action sequences: Oliver and Lenny assaulting Division 3 while David has led the others off on a pre-arranged wild goose chase, and David and Farouk doing battle on the astral plane so that Farouk will stop killing people (or turning them into pigs and fish).

Both are stylistic marvels of the sort we’ve come to expect from the series by this point, but that are delightful to witness nonetheless. The Division 3 attack evokes the “Bolero” sequence a bit in the way it uses a familiar and benign old song (“Swingin’ On a Star”) as the soundtrack for terrifyingly casual violence, and is as much dance number as action sequence. What’s so fun about watching the show is how it mixes cutting-edge digital effects with fairly old cinematic trickeration, so that all it takes is a little forced perspective for Oliver to look like a massive giant looming over Kerry, followed by Cary’s arm sticking out of his sister’s torso after Oliver turns their relationship inside-out. (More on that below.)