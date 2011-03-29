‘Lights Out’ – ‘Sucker Punch’: Mama said knock you out

“Lights Out” fans got some bad but predictable news last week when FX decided not to order a second season. (FX president John Landgraf offered some thoughts about why.) But we still have these last two episodes to watch and discuss, and I have a review of tonight’s coming up just as soon as I find a little Long Island for my iced tea…
“A lot goes on in a family before a fight.” -Lights
Even before I knew for sure this would be the last “Lights Out” episode ever (and with these ratings, I think we all pretty strongly suspected what was coming), I initially questioned the timing of the main “Sucker Punch” story about the return of Lights, Johnny and Margaret’s mother, Mae (played by Valerie Perrine). After all the build-up to the Death Row fight, after all the tensions between Lights and Death Row, and Lights and Barry, and Lights and Brennan, and Lights and various relatives, on the eve of the big moment the season has been building towards… this is the time to introduce a character who’s only been mentioned briefly, many many episodes ago?
And yet in the end, I was awfully glad they did it. The cancellation news finally broke my watch-one-episode-per-week resolve, and while I won’t spoil anything about the finale, it does a fine job of dealing with most of the series’ larger issues (and, like the “Terriers” finale, almost works better as a series-ender than it would have as the close of the first of many seasons). But even before I’d watched the finale, I felt like “Sucker Punch” was worth it for reminding me of why I was drawn to this show in the first place, and that’s the performance by Mr. Holt McCallany.
I feel like McCallany’s work has gotten lost over this last chunk of episodes – not that he’s gotten appreciably worse, but because the show has been busy bringing in the flashy likes of Eamonn Walker and David Morse, beefing up supporting characters like Barry, Brennan and Death Row, and loading on a whole lot of plot. And all of that’s been necessary to varying degrees. But before Lights started his comeback, before Barry and Brennan were more than shadowy figures, before all the rest of it got so busy, the clear main attraction was in seeing this journeyman actor who had previously been consigned to henchmen roles demonstrate the reserves of screen presence, charisma and pure acting chops that none of his previous projects had come close to tapping.
I think back to scenes from the pilot like Lights crashing the dentist’s lunch, or Lights taking Katie out for ice cream and I feel like that was the heart of the show: this big, strong, perceptive, sensitive, vulnerable guy. And watching McCallany play a Lights who is so desperate for his mother’s latest journey through the 12 steps to be sincere was a reminder of just how great he’s been, and how much I hope he doesn’t just go back to playing henchmen now that this hasn’t worked out, and what a compelling character Lights has been when the show just pauses for a breath and lets us watch him.
Mae’s return also provided plenty of good material for the rest of the family – Pops throwing himself even more deeply back in love with her (and yet able to accept the latest betrayal quicker and easier than Lights can), Johnny drinking just to get by, and Margaret refusing to acknowledge Mae’s existence until forced to at the hospital. Lights’ father and siblings haven’t been shown in the most flattering light this season, and particularly during the Ed Romeo episodes, but seeing the number Mae works on all of them, it’s a bit easier to understand the us-against-the-world hivemind they’ve developed.
Ideally, “Sucker Punch” is the sort of episode we’d have gotten midway through the second of many seasons. But 13 episode is unfortunately all we’re ever going to get of this show, and it felt like both an important piece of the puzzle and a fine showcase for the series’ underappreciated leading man.
Some other thoughts:
• Someone on Twitter joked that the Leary house is the opposite of the TARDIS on “Doctor Who,” in that the exterior looks so much bigger than the interior, where the only rooms we ever seem to see are the kitchen/study area, Lights and Theresa’s bedroom, and Lights’ home office. It’s the reality of a TV series budget, but it also plays out like another reminder of how silly it was for the family to be living so above their means for so long.
• Good work by whoever came up with the look of the fake talk show where Lights and Death Row repeated square off. Felt very much like the kind of shows that unfortunately take up far too much airtime on ESPN, Fox Sports, etc.
• Warren Leight’s father was a jazz musician (who provided the inspiration for Leight’s Tony-winning play “Side Man”), and I suspect Leight was the one who provided the episode’s funniest line, Mae’s retort to Theresa’s question about the musician she left Robert for: “Not a musician; a drummer. It was a lateral move.”
What did everybody else think?
Reg Cathey’s speech to Lights in the beginning of the episode was chilling, would’ve stolen the episode if mccallany wasn’t SO great
That was not a fake square off show. HBO has been doing that for its last couple of big fights like Mayweather/Moseley and Pacman/Margarito.
They are hosted by Max Kellerman and tonights episode was a carbon copy of those HBO promo’s right down to the guys sitting backwards in chairs and the metal table. Click ink to see what I mean.
[www.youtube.com]
I thought the scenes in the show looked over the top. Had no idea that there’s actually a show like this.
Lights busting Lester’s arm was uncomfortable for me. Lester was a deplorable person, but, despite all the evidence to the contrary, it felt off to see Lights seemingly find… Joy? Satisfaction? Comfort? in violence against this guy.
I found it mildly unfortunate timing by Lights to shut his mom out. I mean she clearly is a bad person, but she WAS having issue with screwing them over, and at the end it seemed like the first time she was genuinely apologetic. Should have shipped her off to rehab or something, a lot cheaper than 20K anyway – that she will probably drink herself to death with.
I wasn’t a huge fan of him busting his wrist either. The guy was asking for it with the **** coming out of his mouth, but he should have just hit him or something.
I thought she gave a little smile at the end that belied everything she had been saying, but I’d have to watch it again to be sure. Like she really did just want the money. In fact, I wondered if the black eye was make-up for sympathy. When she was on the phone earlier on, she didn’t sound like she was being forced into anything.
I thought I saw a little smirk, check around to see if anyone was still watching too
I also thought that Mae smirked in the end suggesting that she only did want money. I felt a sense of frustration last night. Mae’s appearance was not needed to show some of the family’s resentments. Oh, where did Lights get the 20 grand to pay her off? Did I miss something?
I felt the episode was a bit off-key. I have to agree with Alan’s comments regarding McCallany. His performance has gotten lost in the shuffle a bit as of late. The most effective scenes have been of Lights himself, whether he is speaking to one of his kids or crossing his own ethical line.
My hope (with the cancellation of the show) is that someone takes note of his strong performance. He has greatly impressed me. I would love to see McCallany in a solid leading role in a strong show.
Yes how did Lights have $20,000 in cash to give his mother?
Maybe the worst episode of the season. The mom story was worthless and completly out of left field. Also why would lights and Johnny care so much about the line? It doesn’t change their winnings from the fight does it? Who cares if people think he’s going to take a dive? When he wins(assuming he does) everyone will be wrong. I just don’t understand adding these meaningless plotlines into an already convoluted plot. Who’s playing who? Who fixing what? Who’s shooting who? If Holt wasnt so good this show would deserve to be cancelled.
they care because it could affect if Barry pays them or not. If he cant sell the fight because people think it is fixed so they dont buy tickets or pay per view, the purse goes down.
Yeah I’m pretty sure that’s not true and it definitely makes no sense. The fight has been set for months, the contracts are signed, etc. They don’t change the purse based on how many pay per viewers turn in. It’s set. 10 million. The line doesn’t change that. Also it’s been said 100 times that this rematch is the only fight people want to see. Rumors of someone taking a dive isn’t going to change that. In fact I think it would cause more people to tune in, just to see i it happened.
If the fight is fixed, then Barry looks bad to the network. The network who sets the next paycheck for the next heavyweight fight. Remember, Barry looks to have made $500K off of Lights getting stabbed. He wants the networks giving the boxers lots of money so he can take most of it from them…
I agree with theholyavenger. Worst episode of the season. It almost felt like a completely different show with nearly an entire episode devoted to family melodrama surrounding the return of a drunk, absentee mother. I could not have been less interested in his mother or her story at this point in the season. As good as McCallany is, maybe the cancellation is for the best. It’s been a pretty up and down season overall, and as much as I enjoyed some episodes, I’m kind of glad the next one is it.
Same here. Earlier, this would’ve made sense, but it just seemed like an odd interruption and distraction.
The actress playing the mother was terrible and the actual mother character made Stacy Keach look like a sap. Pining for a woman who routinely leaves 5 years at a time for other men is pathetic and nothing I saw in this episode leads me to believe Mae was ever worth the trouble.
I liked the line-shifting aspect of this episode, but all the Mae stuff brought it to a halt. Probably my least favorite Lights Out episode considering the timing.
I agree. Terrible job by Valerie Perrine which pretty much ruined every scene she was in. Not that the whole “mom is back” plot line made much sense, but it might have at least been bearable with a competent performance. I don’t know what they were thinking with that casting choice.
I’m a little more sympathetic to Patrick’s father’s reaction here. You have to figure he knows that she’s show her true colors soon enough, but that he was happy to spend a little time with her anyway.
Really? I thought the whole episode was simply filler. Pointless to the arc of the series really.
And that boxing show was just cheesy. Sitting backwards in chairs. In a ring. Dark lighting. It made Rome Is Burning look like the Dick Cavett Show.
I’m ready for the end.
North, Miss Teschmacher. Due north.
I wouldn’t have minded this episode had it happened during the Morales fight. But being that there’s only two episodes left, the second Lights said, “Mom?!”, I knew it would be filler.
Another in a long list off Theresa head scratchers: putting her smashed mother in law in the hands of a car service when she thinks she’s going to see Lights’ Dad. No call ahead to warn him? Why didn’t she drive her?
Then calling to tell Lights while he’s training? “I’m not supposed to tell you, but your mom drank half a bottle of vodka, so I called her a car service & threw her in the back. She said she’s going to your dad’s, but she was slurring pretty bad. Keep training & good luck with the fight!”
And why does every family scene make me cringe worst than Lester after his hand got broken?
Overall it was a weaker episode. Did not see the point of bringing the mother character in at this point…like a filler before the final fight. Why didn’t they do more to find out who put out the hit on his sister’s diner. And I guess I disagree with a lot of the people making comments in that I loved the part where Lights broke Lester’s wrist. Reminded me of what he did to the dentist and that Lights is a bad ass. check out my blog: [www.tvobscurities.blogspot.com]
i thought this episode was terrible and by far the worst of the season. the mom storyline couldn’t have been any more predictable and the whole thing just felt like such filler. the actress who played the mom was on my nerves the entire time and the storyline actually got me angry anytime she was on. the whole time i was watching, i could only think, this is the penultimate episode of the season?
lights has an inadvertent meta line when he says something to the extent of “we should pretend you never came. it was better that way.” couldn’t have said it said it any better about that storyline for this show. this reminds me of rubicon in how such a terrible episode near the end now makes me not care the show is canceled.
“jules winfield, my man in amsterdam”..that guy, nice touch as the drummer
vincent vega rather! this show worst of season? big yes
The plot twist makes no sense. Brennan, who had enough money to significantly alter the Vegas line for one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing… wanted the line to go up on Lights so he could bet on him and make enough money to buy out his contract and control the division? what the hell? Firstly, if he had enough money to change the odds, he could have bought Lights’ contract. Secondly, Lights’ contract is recent…what was Brennan doing before Lights decided to come back…why not take control of boxing before then? Thirdly, what makes Brennan think Lights is going to win. I could go up to eightyeightly with the show…it’s flat out horrible…yet I keep watching. Train wreck.
Having Light’s mom come in was clearly just setting up story for later down the road (with the writers assuming there would be more than one season). I see nothing wrong with bringing her in. Although, like others have said, the actress who played her did a terrible job.
This episode is the best evidence so far of why this is a perfect one-season series. You can’t have the one big rematch be the highlight of the season and have anywhere as interesting to go in subsequent seasons. Conversely, if they’d set it up with several build-up fights to the Death Row rematch, we could expect to see a lot more filler like this. While it’s possible they could have hit a more even stride by season two, I think it best to leave it at just one. Minor quibbles aside, I’d rather have one season of a quality show like Lights Out than 5 seasons of a show that starts out great but declines exponentially over its run. (I’m looking at you, “Glee”)