‘Lost’: The B.S. Report

Bill Simmons invited me as the first of three guests (the other two are his buddy Gus and Chuck Klosterman) to talk about the “Lost” finale on today’s “B.S. Report” podcast. (And recording that podcast overrode any attempt that Fienberg and I might have made to do a special Monday Firewall & Iceberg podcast devoted to “Lost.” Rest assured we will spend a lot of Wednesday’s show on it.) My thoughts aren’t much different than what I expressed in last night’s review, but Bill does suggest a couple of “Lost” spin-offs that hadn’t occurred to me in all my talk of a Sawyer/Miles cop show or a Ben/Locke high school drama.
Perhaps when I’ve had a fuller night’s sleep, my opinion might change, but I’m curious – especially since the comments in the original post have now topped the 400 mark – whether any of you woke up this morning feeling differently about “The End” than you did when it finished last night, whether for better or for worse.
And please remember, as always: be civil. You can disagree about the quality of the finale without attacking those you disagree with. Talk about the show, not each other.
Has anyone discussed how fans seemed to totally buy into the button pushing savign the world, but not keeping the light corked that does the same? Seems both requires faith, and faith was the decided winner over science in LOST, even back in Season 2. So why didn’t viewers believe in the light the same way they believed in the button?
I don’t know, I think Locke/SM/Darkside Guy also had to get off the island. All Desmond did was make Locke human and killable, witnessed by the bloody nose Jack gave him. Turning the light out made it “possible” for the world to end, but didn’t necessarily end it in and of itself. My 2 cents.
I think the difficulty with the whole light source concept was that we weren’t sure whether to trust what “Mother” told her twin sons (Jacob and MIB twin brother.) It seemed kind of far-fetched, like she was selling some fable to her naive boys — and I didn’t want to be duped too. If Jacob had brought Locke or Jack there, it would have been a different story. Even MIB. And Desmond was much more believable with the button pushing. He was frantic. His urgency was convincing. Mother’s emotional presence didn’t seem to vary much in temperature. She was sinister and conniving, like a rat. I think this is a matter of believing the messenger. So yes, it’s faith — but not faith without something or someone to believe in.
Adam, I can only speak from my perspective, but I never saw the button as something that was literally “saving the world” until after we saw what happened when someone failed to push it. So there was a lot of mystery surrounding the button, and we had an ENTIRE SEASON to wonder about what would happen. We didn’t learn about the light cork’s existence until “Across the Sea” and didn’t see it until the finale, and at that late stage of the game it just felt a little forced and silly. To me, anyway.
Now that I’ve had some more time to think about it, my opinion of the finale has only gotten more and more favorable. I can’t think of a more fitting ending for the show.
BTW, you can see my whole video review at [www.youtube.com]
The island, just like life, isn’t about getting answers, it’s about the choices you make with the information you have.
Rewatched the episode in the morning and though I loved it last night it seemed even better with my second viewing. I’ve always been far more interested in the characters than the mysteries and mythology so the unanswered questions don’t bug me… much.
Nope, I’m not feeling any less angry.
As I said on your review, this is another ‘Daybreak’ (BSG finale) — I’m going to be spending some time processing a lot of “loved this, hated that, have no idea what the hell is going on over there” moments before I can make a judgement. While I don’t think I’m going to end up loving ‘The End” as much as ‘Daybreak’ (which I ADORE with reservations), I still prefer being challenged and even annoyed by a show than having another “It wasn’t bad, but I’m going to forget this in ten minutes” experience.
I disagree and here’s why. BSG had always left it rather open to interpretation whether religion or non-religious activity was occurring. The finale summed everything up by aligning itself to a monotheistic religion and rejecting science for a return to nature. Then they connected it to our world. Additionally, the guy appeared in the final episode.
LOST has always been about faith & science (or logic or the ability to rationally reflect). Bot any particular belief in a god but faith as an idea. The ability to say I have to let go of my rational senses and take a chance in the dark because I know it in my gut. The LOST finale didn’t align itself with any religion nor did it revoke science as BSG did.
If anything they gave us more questions as to why the island really was and allow the audience to have fun speculating on its nature.
JWIII: At this point, I’m not going to change your mind (or you mine) about the BSG finale but I’ve never understood the whole “fundamentalist Luddite” criticism.
But the more I think about it, the more I’m coming to agree with IO9’s Charlie Jane Anders’ that LOST has been the ultimate long con. ‘The End’ is full of lovely moments the cast worked their collective arses off to put over. But the more I think about it, the more incoherent and nonsensical it all becomes. It can’t “revoke” what it never believed in; and its spirituality drizzled away in a flurry of Oprah-ready Hallmark card banalities.
After sleeping on it, I found my opinion of the episode was worse. The emotion wore off, and now there’s so many unanswered questions.
Definitely! After I finished it last night, I felt kind of like “well, that was awesome, but what happened?”
And today, the more I think about it, the more I love it. Love, love, love it.
It probably helps that despite not getting a lot of specific answers, what we did get doesn’t contradict what my working theory was. So now that I know there are no more answers forthcoming, I can just sit back and assume I was right all along :)
I liked the show for what it was when i saw it, and after reading you, Doc Jensen part 1 and some others i feel roughly the same. I gave up the obsession with understanding the mythology years ago, and I have enjoyed it much more. I’m probably not smart enough to follow it all anyway, but still works for me. Thanks Alan.
Honestly, I woke up feeling exactly the same. I felt it was beautiful. I loved the finale. I was emotionally drained last night; I still feel a lot of that. However, I woke up more contented and reassured. I look forward to reading all the comments. It’s what makes all of Lost even more special. :)
You know, someday I’ll figure out how to comment on this site :) Sorry for the repeat everyone.
I’ve definitely soured on it a great deal since last night.
I liked it more last night when the emotion of those reunion scenes were still washing over me. Especially the Sawyer/Juliette one.
But… I’m also getting more annoyed that the show never lived up to its potential of the first two seasons, and getting the feeling that the producers did not have a big theory from the start of what the island was (or if they did, the island being a cork to a hole from hell or whatever, isn’t that exciting at least given how it was explained.)
If the word Pandora had been written in Latin next to the giant cork stone that Desmond finds, I would’ve been a lot happier. Or if we got one more flashback with Jacob’s mom (the terribly miscast Alison Janey) where we saw the woman who put her in charge of the island give her name as Pandora, I would be much happier. But as it is, its this very odd mythology that feels like it was made up at the last moment, even if it wasn’t because its never explained further or in more detail.
How did the island become a cork against evil escaping? Who was the original protector of the island? And if let’s say our characters had failed and all evil escaped and everyone died, wouldn’t our main characters still end up in the same place — in a purgatory type place where they can still all go into the light? (Meaning the events of the last season had no large effect on that world.) And how the heck is Sayid’s one week or less fling with Shannon more meaningful to him than his beloved Nadia?
1. Because of the Island’s midi-chlorian count? This is the type of question I assumed Cuseilof would label as “we’d rather not say” because any answer they give would be unsatisfying. Does it hurt Pulp Fiction that you don’t know what’s in the Briefcase? Does it hurt Buffy that we don’t know how Sunnydale became a Hellmouth?
You make a good point, but in Buffy’s case the Hellmouth was introduced pretty early on. Here, early on Charlie asked “Guys, where are we?” and the answer came right before the end… an island that has a cork that keeps out evil. And as a lot of the series was about Charlie’s question, the answer was a little lacking I guess.
But still better than the midichlorian count for sure!
I still hold that the island is a space ship. So much falls into place if you just allow for alien tech.
If our characters had failed on-Island, there wouldn’t have been any light for them to go into in the Altered Universe. That world was a construct of the Island’s energy (the source of life/death/space-time as we know it) and would have snuffed out of existence as quickly as the real world had the Island been destroyed.
Besides, while Jack may have died on-Island in the finale, Hugo, Ben, Kate, Sawyer, Claire, Richard, Miles, Lapidus, Desmond, Penny, Rose, and Bernard had their whole lives to live between the end of the on-Island events shown and the return of their memories (of their entire lives) in the Altered Universe.
The Altered Universe / Sideways world (assumably created by the survivors during The Incident) was never “truth” or what was meant to be, as Charlie and Faraday told Desmond – it was our survivors’ attempt to change the past, which turned out to be impossible – but at least through connecting with one another they were able to remember their true-timeline lives and get a second/final chance at making peace with their lives and loved ones before “moving on.”
I’ve come to peace with it more than I had last night. Emotionally, I’m very satisfied and thought it was great. I think last night I was frustrated enough by some of the sloppy narrative that it took me out of the show in some spots. Discussing it today has helped remind me how much awesomeness there was.
Intellectually, I still think it got sloppy and was unsatisfying. I’m really only hung up on one thing primarily: I feel like they directly implied at the beginning of the season that the alt-verse was a result of the bomb going off, yet at the end the alt-verse was whatever it was, and there really seems to be no connection to the bomb. Why is the island at the bottom of the ocean in that opening shot? So the bomb went off, and it blew them back to 2007 and that was it?
That’s right. They showed in “LA X” that the alt-verse was a result of the bomb going off. So why do you discount that, knowing what we do now?
Christian said that Jack and his friends made this place, and that their time on the Island was the most important time of their lives. I don’t think he just meant for them personally. It was important in the grand scheme of things.
Remember, Jack said in “The Incident” that nothing in his life had ever felt so right as dropping that bomb. I believe it was their most important act on the Island. That leap of faith is what created this afterplace. A place where people have a second chance. Where they are not guided by the Island or destiny. Where they can each find their own path to redemption.
Sareeta: Remember, the island was on the bottom of the ocean in the alt-universe; while Jack’s final scene was in the real one.
As I see it, the alt-universe represented a perfect world, and thus was one without the island that brought them so much complication and trouble.
I’ve definitely soured since last night. Did they ever even bother explaining why it was so important that the smoke monster stay trapped on the island? Was it just because he was a smoke monster? Because, quite frankly, I think that getting off the island would have improved his attitude immensely.
I took it to be that if he got off-Island, it would have essentially had the same effect on existence, causing the Island’s destruction since he was an embodiment of the Island’s energy. He’s leaves, the Island’s energy (the source of all life/death/space-time) gets snuffed out. That’s what Widmore and Richard said anyway. Smokey may have known this as well, but I doubt he believed it. To him it was just a damn Island.
Feeling better, now that many things are gelling in my mind; especially the idea that they all came to the island alone, unconnected to other people, but they became so close and important to each other that their souls/spirits created a place for them all to come together in the afterlife. Basically, that their experience meant they would never be alone or lost again.
-Mike W.
Hi Alan,
I woke up feeling very content.
My love for the finale is only getting stronger with each viewing.
I enjoyed the finale when I saw it last night, and nothing has changed since then. Is it the greatest series finale in the history of television? No. But, given the fact that the writers were faced with a seemingly impossible task of trying bring some kind of a sense of closure to the broad pastiche that is “Lost,” I think they did a pretty nice job. Moreover, I am ok with not having every little mystery solved, because the answers provided would surely have proven to be disappointing. It was about as good as one can expect.
I woke up feeling content.
My love for the finale gets stronger with each viewing. But for me – Lost was always about love: love for the characters and the love shared among them.
The more I think about it and let it sink in, the worse I feel about The End. Last night I think I was still pretty emotionally raw about it and more accepting; this was my favorite show, and I would have accepted pretty much anything LOST handed me in a finale. But having slept on it, and after reading many a recap today, I’m feeling gypped. I realize there was no way to give us ALL the answers, but a few more would have been nice. I do love the characters – and for me, it was more about the people than the mythology. That said, and given that we ended up with a form of purgatory after all, why couldn’t the ISLAND have been heaven’s waiting room vs. the Sideways world? I would have preferred if season 6 answered more of the mysteries about Dharma, Eloise, Widmore, etc. and had left the Sideways storyline alone. Ditto with the time travel from last season; was that really necessary? Because I know for a lot of people who USED to watch the show, that’s when it jumped the shark for them.
And speaking of things I could have done without: I would have much preferred more of a deep-dive into the Ben/Widmore war (with Eloise thrown in for good measure) vs. the whole Jacob/MIB story.
I have a feeling that the Island initially was supposed to be the purgatory/waiting room, but so many people (i.e., fans and viewers of the show) bandied about that theory during season one that Darlton had to come up with something other idea as to what the island was…while still holding on to the purgatory/waiting room idea.
I don’t know, i think the Island being a real-world spout of the electromagnetically-charged energy that makes up life, death, and space-time is more interesting/new than it being a place for post-death existence.
That the Altered Universe took on this role was just a nice way for the survivors to let go of their lives more easily — the result of their failed attempt to reboot time and undo the pain in their lives. Instead they had to accept it and move on…
The more I think about it, the more it wrecks me emotionally. It was beautiful.
I was getting a strong vibe back to Greek mythology like “The Odyssey” over the last few seasons, with the strange goings on, mysteries, etc, back to the first season. The origin of all written myth making. Then, my first thought at the end of the show last night went to Dante, and the journey through the underworld to come out the other end into the light. In that context, my first flash after seeing the wreckage at the end was that they were all dead from the crash on, and the other characters were interacting with the souls of the passengers in that journey. The flash sideways was more metaphysical than actual, and created through the will of Hurley and Ben as they became the guides of the journey on the death of Jacob and then Jack. I was going back and forth between the ideas of the island being real and the island being the first phase of the afterlife.
However, that does not matter as much as the emotional closure for the characters at the end, and just becomes something else people will argue about.
I went to sleep in a state of bliss. There weren’t answers, but there was closure and a feeling that this is what life is like. It’s how we live and who we meet along the way that we take with us when we pass on. There are things we won’t know and mistakes we make, but they won’t matter if truly try our hardest for the people we love and those that love us.
Woke up in a state of stressing over answers and dropped plotlines, but I’ve mellowed since then. It’s helps when adding a dash of humor by comparing this finale to Supernatural’s and seeing all the comparisons I could make.
I do hope Mark Pellegrino stops stalking my tv set like he’s 815 though. It’s getting creepy.
Alan, I’m sure I won’t be the first to say it, but I miss your old blog. Reading and participating in the comments was far more pleasant. Some of the old readers are obviously still around and commenting, but the larger audience does not make for a better community. I liken it to reading a column on EW.com now, some great articles there as well, but the comments are insufferable at times.
Last night I was a little confused, and too overwhelmed to really process what had happened, but today I have decided that I loved it. They didn’t give us many answers, but I find that I simply don’t care. I got to see all the characters I’ve come to love get fitting endings and find happiness with each other, even if only in the afterlife. I felt so much while watching this episode, and really, what more can you ask from a television show? I so prefer this kind of ending than one that focused on answering questions.
I dreamed about the show ALL NIGHT. It kept waking me up! So, now…I still love it, still feel completely emotionally satisfied, and even if the ending is still problematic, I can go with it. I feel a small amount of lingering disappointment with the directions I wished the show had gone in, and the time that wasted on the likes of Turban Tim that maybe could have been used to fill in some more mythology, but with the overall meaning of the show, very happy.
Angel has a few notable episodes where they revealed a big guest star at the end of the episode, usually after a surprise reveal. So, not just BSG.
At least in one of them, I believe they got around it by not giving that character lines.
The final shot of Jack’s eye closing has been stuck in my head all day today, and it makes me tear up every time I remember it. I don’t think I’ll be watching this episode again for quite some time because it is too emotional.
I was satisfied with the finale last night, and am still satisfied. All I needed was closure for the characters, and that’s what I got. We already saw in season 4 what happened to the Oceanic 6 when they got rescued so we really didn’t need to see it play out for the final survivors. Some things are best left to the imagination. I’d like to think that Kate, Claire, Aaron, Sawyer, Miles, Richard, Lapidus, Hurley, Rose, Bernard, and Vincent lived long, happy lives.
As for the sideways/afterlife, I think they represent the life each character wished for deep down inside. Maybe if he hadn’t become so obsessed with revenge on his father, Sawyer would have chosen the respectable path of a cop in his real life rather than that of a con-man. Jack wanted to have a relationship with a son of his own (who looked more like Christian than either Jack or Juliet) since he didn’t have a good relationship with his own dad. Sun and Jin wanted a second chance to make their marriage work.
As for MIB, interestingly, I don’t think he lied when he told Sayid he could bring back his loved one(s) and Sayid would be able to see them again… He just didn’t mention that it would be in the afterlife.
I absolutely loved the finale and the more I think about it the more I find new things to love. For me,and I’m probably in the minority, the finale made the rest of the series even better in retrospect and I am equally as big as a fan of the mythological part of Lost as I am of its characters.
I still want to watch it again, but right now, I’m still stuck with all the beautiful, evocative moments on the Island and in the sideways world, and I’m still as moved as I was last night.
So maybe I’m dense and missed an obvious explanation somewhere along the way, but the mystery that, for some reason, troubles me most (because I think it’s a big gaping hole inside the subset of “what is the Island,” and like most such things it didn’t need to be opened up, but it was):
Why couldn’t Michael die (or kill himself) until he’d completed his mission?
As I continue to consider the show, I keep coming back around to being surprised/exasperated by Darlton as writers explaining their process, because every time they explained why they made a particular choice (either single plot points or general style issues) they seemed to reveal a poverty of imagination. To wit, the idea that characters had to be incurious twits and refuse to answer each other’s questions because it wouldn’t be interesting if everyone was forthright, or the implicit idea that they kept spinning up new unexplained mystery material to keep the story engine rolling along at the same time they proclaimed that the new unexplained mystery material wasn’t the point of the show. I happen to disagree – I think they were very bad at writing characters, very good at doing action adventure, and incoherent at doing the mythology stuff – but if they thought they were all about serving the characters, and believed that’s what most of the fans were in for, they made some weird choices in the past few years about how to explore that material.
Alan: It’s been reported that some of the unanswered mysteries will be addressed in the DVD/Blu-Ray boxset coming this fall (outrigger closure?).
Isn’t this creatively/intellectually lazy and flat out sleazy? Aren’t the producers basically saying: “We couldn’t figure out how to tie up all the loose ends for our loyal viewers within the confines of the show, but for $300 we’ll throw you a bone!”
I disliked the finale and the entire sixth season but if they’d let it speak for itself, at least I’d respect their perspective. If they insist on forcing fans to buy the boxset for any sort of closure, it appears they couldn’t live up to the high standards the original mysteries set.
Your thoughts?
To be fair, I doubt you’ll need to buy the set to find out what is revealed in it. The internet has basically destroyed the idea of secret information.
I’d be ok with them providing closure on some of the less important mysteries (the outrigger, Libby’s deal, Dharma food drops) on the DVDs. I think if they did a special feature called “every detail of what the island is and how it works” I’d be less pleased – at this point we’ve been given license to write that for ourselves, and they’ve sort of lost the right to dictate that.
I would like to hear about storylines they couldn’t pay off, though, like Walt and Eko. So I suppose I’m torn.
I have to agree with you. I think it was mostly lazy writing overall. I think the island closure was weakened by the reunion in death and frankly even some of those reunions were made less emotional once I found out it was b/c they were all dead. Sleeping on it didn’t make me feel any differently just less bitter. At least the finale did answer the one question I had which was “do the writers use a dart board to decide on plot devices?” The answer yes or at least something akin to a dart board.
When Damon and Carlton talked out going into “radio silence” they specifically said that they wanted the show to stand for itself. And they were right, it should. So I’m with Chrissy in that the little mysteries can be addressed, but they shouldn’t try to explain something like the following:
Per Jacob’s instruction, Hurley leads the Losties to the Temple to save Sayid. Per the instructions on Jacob’s note inside the ankh inside the guitar case, Dogen must save Sayid. Even though the Temple waters are murky and do nothing to heal Dogen’s hand, they attempt to save Sayid. He dies. Hours later he comes back to life and Dogen tells us there’s a darkness growing inside him. Sayid goes on to murder Dogen (allowing Smokey into the Temple – which is another matter entirely) and others at Smokey’s behest, and tells Desmond in the well that Smokey brought him back to life (or was that just what Smokey led him to believe?). Anyway, to summarize, Jacob sets in motion a chain of events with Sayid that benefits only Smokey. The whole Sayid storyline made no sense the entire season, so if they weren’t going to clear things up on the show, please please please don’t do it on the DVD.
I liked it last night, and more so a day later.
I’ve heard a lot of complaints, and I understand them, but just to maybe clear some things up from my pov at least.
Firstly, the sideways were important because it showed what the light meant to everyone. MIB/Jacob’s Mom explained that it was the source for life and is in everyone, but when it goes out, no one gets to meet up with their important people in their life after they die. There is no happy ending, just an ending. That’s the reason for the flash sideways at least in my opinion. I understand if you don’t like it, but I don’t agree with the complaints that it didn’t matter. It did matter as far as the producers wanted it to matter for that reason. For the record, I definitely think we needed the sideways world.
Secondly, a lot of people wonder why the previous seasons matter. Well, I can’t vouch for every single mystery but I think they mattered, especially the Ben vs Widmore stuff, was, again, the flash sideways showed what would be missing if the island wasn’t protected, and I think that validated the previous time spent on worrying about these characters’ actions the past six seasons. Again, I understand if you think that is weak, but that is what I think was meant. I only want to address what I think people are missing.
Thirdly, the biggest problem I have with one complaint is the reasoning for the characters “remembering”. I don’t think it about your “one true love”. I think true love would be the most common thing to do it, but the deciding factor is what made your life important. As explained by Christian, for these people the island time was important to them, not because of the island, but just because what happened on the island that made their lives meaningful. This is why Sayid is with Shannon and not Nadya and this sets up the reasoning for why I think that the sideways were needed for the show to make sense.
Which I will make in my second post to have mercy on whoever reads this.
Every character centric flash sideways episode set up what wakens them up to be able to move on and be at peace in their after life. For example, Sayid’s sideways actually had Nadya in it and he realized he wasn’t good enough to be with her, he wasn’t a good person when he knew her. He only became good and who he wanted to be on the island and was with someone he loved who knew him as that person. I think it was set up as a tragic love with Nadya. He loved her, but was never able to be with her honorably. They were together briefly, but never on the island and what reminded Sayid of his transformation into the guy he wanted to be was Shannon. The purgatory wasn’t to be with who was the love of your life, it was to figure out what made you into the person you wanted to be. For everyone in this sideways it was during island time, so they needed to interact with experiences that tied them to the island. So Sayid didn’t need his love, he needed his most emotional tie with the island.
This is all foreshadowed in the characters’ sideways episodes, and I will even lay them all out because I’m going for broke in this long post.
Kate-Claire and Aaron
Locke- letting go/regaining feeling
Jack- father issues/being a good father accepts his father’s love/advice
Sayid- seeing his love but acknowledging he was not who he wanted to be when he knew her
Ben- his daughter, being accepted, making right what he did wrong (he just met Rousseau, so maybe he still needed to make things right)
Sawyer- easiest, he realizes how lonely his life is
Jin and Sun- hardest, I think because they were just having a fling, seeing Ji Yeon made them realize that they could have passion and treat each other with respect and raise a family which they only did on island
Desmond- I know there are questions why Penny was there, but its because Desmond is on the island because he is trying to prove something to her father instead of just being with her. In the sideways, he has Widmore’s respect but is still empty. Penny is there because she looked for Desmond when he was on the island. I agree its weak, but realistically, Penny wasn’t that deep of a character so she doesn’t need a deep reason to be there. Ha, her most significant moments were looking for Desmond.
Hurley- he is lucky in sideways but still insecure, Libby reminds him that on the island she made him feel secure in himself
Richard- this seems like a weird parallel to the other characters. He is the only other person to have a single episode devoted to him. His episode was a flashback and island time was his purgatory after he should have died. Now he can move on, so I guess its more a time-shifted experience where his journey started before island, was in purgatory when the other characters started their journey, and moved on when the other’s started their purgatory.
This is my understanding of what happened. I know there are plot holes, but I think the answers are there mostly, but I understand if some donâ€™t think they are satisfactory. I honestly was a little let down when Christian started talking, but I am actually really enjoying that part of the finale now. I only had a problem with why do any of this, the first seasons, this seasonâ€™s flash sideways, the smoke monster. Then, I realized the sideways showed what it was they were fighting for all of six seasons. After that, I could accept the finale, enjoy every part of it, and only be confused about the islandâ€™s supernatural tendencies, which out of everything isnâ€™t that bad. I am bothered by Smokey and what exactly happened when MIB went down there. I think that would have cleared up why Jack came out of the hole. Now, I think Titus Welliver wasnâ€™t MIB. The smoke monster took his form and maybe his essence, but I think when Jack is walking injured at the end, we are actually seeing how MIBâ€™s body got out of the Fern Gully well two episodes ago. I really hope I came off like I wanted, and maybe this will help some people like someone else explaining why the sideways were important to me.
Interesting take, especially on Sayid & Shannon. Thanks.
Yeah, I actually could have done a better job explaining each person’s episode. Locke probably needed to let go of his guilt and anger not just regain feeling, and Jack was actually to forgive himself for being a bad son as well as prove to himself he wouldn’t repeat his Dad’s mistakes. I think the main thing is to think of them connecting back to an important part of their life, not just to what makes them them. That’s why you have triggers like Shannon, Locke regaining feeling, birth of Aaron, coffin, and Boone’s mirror that link directly to the Island and their important character growth.
I really like your take, Greg.
That take on Smokey, that he wasn’t “really” Titus Welliver either, now that is fascinating. Some older evil. I’ll have to ponder that watching again!
I was always a fan because of the characters and their stories, so I loved the finale. I can live without getting all the answers, partly because I never really worried about the mysteries that much and partly because that’s just a part of life. We never know the whole story in real life, so why should we expect to in a TV show as great as LOST?
i have a plot question that i need help with.
mib wanted off the island. in the end, he decides to destroy the island and is free to leave on the airplane, even when all the candidates/jack are still alive.
but it seems that to leave, he had to kill the candidates, coz of the submarine explosion.
if he didnt have to kill the candidates, why go thru the motions? why not use desmond to destroy the island the moment he discovers him?
He didn’t understand what Desmond’s purpose was until Widmore told him last week dude. He had no idea why Widmore had brought him back to the island, so he put him in a well until he could find out. He did ask Sayid to kill him, but I think he ended up being lucky that Sayid ended up not doing it. He just didn’t understand his role yet. Desmond was Jacob’s big secret, his ace in the hole, and smokey didn’t know.
thanks Crow!
forgot about that… makes complete sense.
I watched it last night and literally bawled, like a little girl, for half an hour. And I’m not crier. So, I watched the last hour again this morning, thinking with a bit more distance I’d be able to watch a little more objectively….I cried my eyes out again! So, that pretty much sums up my feelings on the whole thing I think. It was perfect.
All things considered, I’m remembering what Paul McCartney said of criticism of the White Album. “Well, you know, some people said there was too much this or there was too much that, but in the end? It’s the bloody Beatles bloody White Album. Sod off.” — Jenny Boylan, Belgrade, Maine
*like*
My reaction has stayed about the same. I’m annoyed, but not about answers or questions or mysteries. I thought the ending was emotionally hollow and not much better than, “it was all a dream.”
I was never deeply invested in the mystery aspect of the Lost saga; I was always mostly interested in the characters and the emotional hits. I always thought that the show was good but not the creative juggernaut it was made out to be. In many ways the most brilliant thing about the show was the air of mythic glory that grew up around it. Team Darlton took on almost mythic status as creators who saw more and understood more and who had a deep grand plan in the making under all the bait and switches, red herrings and questions inside of questions. The creative glamour around “Lost” was a masterpiece of cachet. I never believed it would live up to the hype and power of the collective creative force of viewer conjecture, but I also believed the show would deliver its usual winning combination of action and emotional impact and I would be satisfied by that as I had been for most of its run.
And that’s how things were going on Sunday night until about 11:20 and then, for me, all the plates came crashing down. They can pile on all the beatific smiling and hugging and and rich music in the world and the end result is the same …after ALL the journey, after all the wondering and all the joy of recognition of the known and unknown, the lost and the found … they were all dead. Dead. Son of a bitch!
After having found one another, which was very emotionally rich, they all just went on to the Great Beyond? Seriously? I rolled with these characters through years of miasmic monsters, electromagnetic madness, catastrophic confusions, and the complete attenuation of most of my accepted realities and in the end, earthly death was IT? The seemingly normal sideways universe was the aberration? Cheesy glowing hell-holes, ridiculous big stone feet and sacred islands that hold some vague cataclysmic global threat are “real” but love and the recognition of souls, connection and the joy of being found come only in death? That’s not my idea of wish fulfillment. I’m kind of simple that way … I’m in it for some satisfaction and wish fulfillment.
How much different it would have been for me if the sideways reality had proven not to be some kind of purgatory but rather was the parallel reality that the bomb created. Then, the destruction or semi destruction, of the island would have shifted them from both realities to the one as their integrated selves. They would have died in that one reality but have gone on in the alternate one. For me it was the ending that made the most sense in every respect. It would utilize the fantastical aspects of the show to provide emotional wish fulfillment for the characters (and audience) and in doing so it would give the “magical” aspects a narrative purpose. “Metanoia,” or a profound inner awakening, is often thought of as the dying of the old life to give rise to the new and it is a fundamental spiritual concept; the dying of the island and the sacrifices made there would give rise to this new awakening in all of them and they’d be better for having been tested. What was lost would be found. It would have been spiritually solid, have provided wish fulfillment in satisfying ways, and it would have made the mythology and magic of the island “whole” in the same way we live with mysteries beyond ourselves that don’t have human-scale answers. We accept or reject, but we recognize the unanswerable.
I am a person of faith and I believe in an afterlife, but I’m sorry, that’s not enough to make their all being dead feel emotionally satisfying. It feels bankrupt; like having the rug snatched out from under me at the last minute. Why had I spent weeks being drawn into this other reality if they were all just going to leave after finding their truth? Rather than stay in the alternate life where I could imagine them, why move them on to death? Why get literal now? I don’t see how it was improved by having them move on. They were already moving on from the one reality to the other, from being lost to being found. Jack could still have died on the island and Darlton would have gotten their closed eye ending bracket shot.
Whatever. I’m glad for those of you who loved the ending. I wish I had, but I hated that final coda; it was a simple gut reaction and one I can’t imagine will change.
Like I’ve been saying to several people, I understand that you don’t like the importance that was given to the island and the sideways, but I think you have to recognize that the importance is there.
One question for you. If your ending happened, how would you explain the importance of the island. Your ending would almost rob the importance of protecting it. I understand the explanation of the sideways could be considered weak, but I am at least grateful it validates the actions of people trying to harness the island vs trying to protect it. The sideways shows what would be lost if the light went out.
I know, I feel ridiculous saying it. I’m just saying.
Well Greg, for me the idea of merging into the alternate timeline rather than into death didn’t negate the importance of the island. And maybe, to be honest, I kind of hated that freakin’ island. All we heard about was its needs and what it demanded and the sacrifices that had to be made to protect it and on and on and yet the obtuseness of why that was all necessary and important made it very hard for me to actually feel it or care. We were supposed to just take that on faith … somehow this island held the secrets of life that could be used for good or ill, (but didnâ€™t seem to be used for much of anything, frankly), and doing anything less than serving it would somehow lead to â€¦ uh, world annihilation? Okay, I guess. Without much more than, “because it is” to go on, I wasn’t ever able to work up much sense of commitment to the island’s welfare. I never felt protective of it that’s for damn sure. And seriously, even in the last episode the things that were told to Smokie and the candidates were proving not to be completely accurate, so who knows what was really going on? As Jack and Smokie are lowering Desmond they actually posit about who’ll be right or wrong … because they don’t REALLY know. Turns out both were sort of wrong. Given that sort of fuzziness about the rules and what had to happen or would happen, I was just never able to buy into the island in any kind of meaningful way.
I didn’t see that anything was really lost in the sideways if the light went out; the sideways seemed fine to me, especially when it was enriched by merging their collective understanding. Besides, Jack restoppered the island back up and it was being preserved and protected by Hurley and Ben when Jack laid down to die. It was intact. I still don’t see why Jack couldnâ€™t die on the island after having protected it and have been shifted into the alt. I just donâ€™t see it as mutually exclusive. Characters who had died on the island were popping up alive right and left in the alt reality, why couldnâ€™t Jack? Why now after all the fantastical weâ€™re suddenly being straight-jacketed by one time line, one reality, and death.
The ‘real’ world of the island embraced all kinds of fantastical elements and nobody batted an eyelash, but when it came to exploring or stretching the boundaries of soul connection and of the lost being found, somehow that could only happen in actual, human death? The whole season of taking in this new reality and the building emotional high as that reality finally began to gel and finally began to have relevance suddenly crashed into the equivalent of Bobby Ewing in the shower. I found myself feeling uplifted emotionally as the two worlds started to merge and I thought these characters whose struggles I rolled with and whose losses I grieved were finding one another and finding themselves and then … they were all dead â€¦ but HAPPY about it!
Sorry, that just wasnâ€™t enough. It goes beyond any kind of intellectual calculus of merit and straight to just feeling deflated and fooled. The show spent years flashing backward and forward and then spent a whole season random time shopping realities, and yet this one, this sideways one that was bringing them all to an emotionally fruitful resolution, THAT reality I was supposed to â€œgetâ€ was the false one, the trap door that opened up beneath me into nothing? â€˜Cause, emotionally, thatâ€™s how it felt.
Iâ€™d swallowed all kinds of crazy constructs in trying to roll with this story and in the end it suddenly went all straight and narrow? The only way they could reconnect and all their suffering be redeemed was in death? Itâ€™s a pretty time worn theme.
I did get that little bit from Christian about there being no time and that these other souls may have lived long and prospered and all that, but that was way too flimsy and rational to impact the emotionally hollow feeling of seeing them all as I know them now, moving now, into the great beyond. They may have written in some technical loopholes that make that untrue, but I donâ€™t care. It didnâ€™t feel untrue. It felt like, â€œso theyâ€™re all dead and everything is groovy once youâ€™re deadâ€ â€¦ Great.
Greg, I’m glad you like the ending and feel satisfied by it. I have no interest in begrudging anyone their good feelings. But this was my experience. There isn’t any right or wrong to it; like Darltonâ€™s island mythology, it is what it is.
And, btw Alan, itâ€™s not improving with time. Iâ€™m not sorry I followed the show, but I certainly donâ€™t see it as some kind of creative watershed and I donâ€™t imagine Iâ€™ll have any interest in watching it in the inevitable years and years of syndication to come.
I just think that the sideways world shows what the light is. The light provides life and an afterlife and rebirth, etc. I liked the finale, and it is getting better with time, but I don’t think it was great literature. I guess I take it heart when they say they tried to make an entertaining show, and I think they succeeded. I also think they provided an answer that tied up the importance of the island. It may be simple, the island contains the light, here is what the light provides through the sideways, but its there.
I really disagree with the point that there is an empty void now, I think the sideways shows the importance, but thats my take.
Worse. Definitely worse. The Island stuff was great, but the alt world resolution was weak. None of it mattered in the end. That’s no different than an “it was all a dream”. Do you realize how easy that end is? Anyone in Hollywood could have written it. Team Darlton is better than that. They tried to cover for it with a big helping of emotional hugging, but that doesn’t hide the problem – the alt world didn’t matter. All of that character development (Ben’s episode for example), out the window. Gone. Again, I liked the Island story, but the whole season would have been better served without the alt story.
I agree that it was a fairly easy ending. Looking back I can see some strokes of genius in the different ways they handled the alt story, but the best alt story of them all – the Desmond episode “Happily Ever After” – actually got worse once we found out they were in purgatory or whatever term you want to give it.
I think the ultimate ending would’ve involved a merging of the original island reality and an alternate reality created by Jughead – but seeing as how that was what most people thought would happen, and how that would have been MUCH more difficult to write, they probably didn’t want to go down that path.
I really didn’t like it. As other people have already said, I thought the ‘We’re dead, it’s time to move on,’ made the whole journey seem pointless and basically, kind of a cheat. I really didn’t care about the mysteries at all (except maybe Walt, but I gave up on that a long time ago), but I was hoping for… well, that maybe some of the characters wouldn’t go off into that bright light (which, by the way, was so expected). None of those incredibly well acted and emotional death scenes mattered – none of it mattered, really – since in the end it all amounted to the same thing.
Who can care about the mysteries any more, after that kind of ending? The whole thing became meaningless the moment it all got rolled into spirituality and soul-mate nonsense.
So yeah, I really hated it. Six Feet Under did it first and better.
I still enjoyed it. Not every question I had was answered but it was satisfying. The most important thing was that the ending fit the series much like the finales of Sopranos and Seinfeld (both somewhat despised at the time even though in retrospect, they were perfect endings for what had come before). Most people fondly recall Newhart and St. Elsewhere as brilliant finales (which they were), but both were “gimmick” endings and came out of left field. If a show tried that today, there would be a tremendous fan backlash. Lost basically set up the ending from the very first words of the season when Rose told Jack he could “let go”.
Perhaps that’s what we all need to do and enjoy the series as one of the most well written, superbly acted and literate shows ever on TV.
I found this morning that my satisfaction had grown. And that the moral of the finale directly addressed the issue of unanswered questions: like Jack, we have to let go.
Still loved it, despite hearing some negativity from folks at work and on message boards such as this one (and usually I am somewhat swayed by such things). The fact that I still feel warmly towards the finale leads me to believe that I truly got what I needed from it, and wasn’t just manipulated by all the hugging. I feel like it worked because the mysteries weren’t important to the final payoff (which was just about having an intense, life-changing experience with a bunch of people you grow to love), so it didn’t matter so much that there were so many loose or tangled threads.
Alan, listened to your podcast and found it very interesting. One thing, though – the fertility problem can’t be “original sin” because ladies were able to have babies in the 70s. The fertility problem is recent (and likely a radiation thing, although that seems like a weak answer to me, as wouldn’t that much radiation have an effect on people who’ve already been born?) Anyway, thanks, much enjoyed.