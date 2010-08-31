‘Louie’ – ‘God’: If I had a hammer

A review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as you give me your pencil…
Though there were technically two vignettes in “God,” the joke about the gas station glory hole was just there to set up the much longer, darker flashback to Louie’s childhood and his issues with the Catholic Church. This was one of the darkest, most deliberately non-comic episodes yet, and also one of the most fascinating.
I’m not a Catholic, but my best friend since childhood is, and between him and the various bits of pop culture I consume dealing with the subject(*), there are times I feel like a lapsed Catholic by proxy. And “God” took a unique, disturbing approach to the scourging (which was also one of the big parts of “The Passion of the Christ”) and crucifixion of Jesus, and how Louis C.K. (and many other Catholics I know) feels the Church uses the story to scare kids into believing and behaving.(**) The way C.K. shot it, and the way Tom Noonan (who’ll always be The Tooth Fairy from “Manhunter” to me) played it was so disturbing.
(*) One of those bits was a fantastic, understandably short-lived ABC drama from 1997 called “Nothing Sacred,” about a young, unconventional priest. The Catholic League organized an advertiser boycott because in one episode the priest considers giving up his calling to have an affair with a married ex-girlfriend, while in another a woman asks for his advice on having an abortion and he doesn’t strongly argue against it. I bring this up mainly to note that one of the key characters on that show was a nun played by Ann Dowd – who happened to put on a habit again here to play Louie’s teacher.
(**) I’m almost reluctant to go too much into this, because I worry that discussing religion can be just as polarizing and irrational as discussing politics, but we’ll give it a shot. Keep in mind, always, that Rule #1 around here is to be respectful of other commenters. You can disagree, but if you can’t do that without insulting someone, your comment gets pulled. Remember, as always: talk about the show, not each other.
And then we came to the conversation with Louie’s mom, which was interesting on a bunch of levels at once. First, we’ve already seen an episode with adult Louie dealing with his mother, who was much loopier and less sympathetic than she appears here. (Before that episode aired, C.K. said on Twitter that the episode was fiction, and, “I love my mom a lot.”) Second, we’ve already seen an episode with the actress who played young Louie’s mom, Amy Landecker; she was the girlfriend in “Bully” who was turned off by how Louie responded to the high school kid. Given the number of available actresses in New York (especially now that “Law & Order” is out of business and everyone needs work), he could have easily found someone else to play one part or the other, so I suppose the recycled casting is supposed to give us a glimpse into Louie’s Oedipus complex. (UPDATE: Or not. CK, or someone purporting to be CK, showed up in the comments to the AV Club review and gave a different explanation for Landecker’s return.) And third, what Louie’s mom has to say about the need to be good, whether there’s a God or not, was one of the warmest, most honest moments in a series that’s had plenty of honesty to offer over these last 11 episodes.
The season’s last two episodes will air back to back next week. I’m gonna miss this show during the hiatus. Even when it doesn’t make me laugh much, either by design (this episode) or because I didn’t think the execution worked (last week’s two stories), it’s never dull.
What did everybody else think?
Wow. That was the most drainng 30 minutes of television I have ever watched. As a person the same age as Mr. CK and a graduate of 12 years of Catholic education who has struggled with my feelings about the instutional church for 20 years, I can best describe this episode as cathartic. Thank you and tell Louis CK I owe him a meal if I ever run into him.
The show is terrible. I am increasingly disappointed with it. Louis CK is one of the funniest comics out there, but these episodes flop uneasily between schticky, unfunny comedy (the lesbian mom episode was unbelievably bad) and ham-handed drama, which I think only works with some folks because it shouldn’t be found on this show, and people are blindsided by it.
Why does he continue to put stand-up at the end of the show? Just write a terrible drama about growing up in Boston and get it over with.
Also, having sat through Lost, and having read on a myriad of occasions a reviewer or blogger making excuses for laziness and continuity errors, I refuse to think Louis has some brilliant greater plan about the inconsistent portrayal of his mother. The character, and the casting, are NOT a sly comment about his Oedipus complex. They are sheer laziness. He created a cartoon mom when it was needed for a wildly bad story idea and now he created a completely down to earth woman when he needed it for yet another film student-esque attempt at drama.
This show is not interesting. It is a waste of time and talent. Louis is a comedian, but he can’t write a show. I bet FX is really kicking themselves for giving him this much control. I have continued to watch the whole season, hoping at some point I (or Louis) would see the light, and there would be a show that matches the brilliance of his stand-up. No more however. I can’t keep contributing my viewership to such unpolished trash.
“The character, and the casting, are NOT a sly comment about his Oedipus complex”
Not quite sure about that, but I rather agree with you here.
“They are sheer laziness”
I disagree. Maybe the lack of “consistency” in the fictional world of Louie is deliberatety deconstructive, or Louis CK doesn’t care about it. In the end, it is your expectation and not a “law of art” to have a “continuing” or “natural” fictional world with consistent characters. To quote David Chase: “This is what Hollywood has done to America”.
FX are kicking themselves SO MUCH that they gave him a second season almost immediately.
I’m pretty sure the reason for the inconsistancy is that Louie is more concerned with the individual stories than with characters. The show is very basic in its subject matter, and if his mother was a static character then there could only ever be one way of commenting on motherhood, which would get old fast.
I absolutely can understand that this show is not going to appeal to everyone, but I don’t understand people who can’t at least see that Louie is doing something bold and creative, which is pretty rare on TV even with all the wonderful shows on right now.
Also, I read CK’s comments on the AV Club and while I don’t think the casting was intended to raise Oedipal issues, it seems that CK recognized them and included the reference to doughnuts as a kind of subtly creepy callback.
Yo Alan,
this show is pure hit or miss
as a jew (albeit an atheist one)i saw the parallels between this and what my upbringing was like, having the religion utterly stuffed down your throat. while my jewish school torments cannot compare to what catholics had to (and stll do) go through, it’s still very interesting to see the different kinds of hats the show continually wears.
sometimes it works, sometimes it doesnt. but i go into every episode not knowing what to expect and usually come out either laughing my ass off of feeling something genuine. you cant say that about most tv shows.
I was glad to see you weigh-in at length on this ep; I miss it on the weeks when you don’t do a write-up on what has become one of my favorite shows.
You’re right: this ep was fascinating. Even as I was watching it, I was totally aware that it really wasn’t at all comedic in what is ostensibly a comedy… but that’s been CK’s brilliance all along; this show has important shit to say about the Big Topics, and I am always riveted.
Thanks for pointing about the repeat casting. I was so loving the performance that I hadn’t even realized, even though “Bully” didn’t air too long ago.
You also helped crystallize something that was bothering me: this ep raised a slight problem for me with the inconsistency in the portrayal of Louie’s mom. I know this show isn’t serialized, and it’s not even a drama, so it doesn’t matter from a storytelling standpoint.
But the mom that we saw before was so (hilariously) hateful and the mom here so real and warm and the exact kind of mom you’d want for a kid in that situation, that I can’t connect the two women. I don’t see how this second version ever ages into the first, and while it’s irrelevant dramatically, I find it takes away from the depth of feeling that this unlikeliest of shows delivers on a regular basis.
To a much lesser degree, it’s kind of like Family Guy: sacrificing the “character” to serve the joke. This show is better than that and it feels a little lazy to me. I don’t know how you resolve it so that you can still have both episodes ring true… but I know CK is smart enough to figure something out.
Okay, my slight beef? I’m over it now.
Why? Because I hit the AV Club write-up after I left here and unless we were extremely well-trolled, it would seem that freaking CK himself weighed in in the comments section on this very topic.
And after my initial rush of star-fucker fever had subsided… I accept his explanation.
Short answer: this ain’t a series.
Long answer: well, you should head over there and let him explain it. It’s pretty remarkable to read this type of real-time auteur feedback.
He also weighs in on the Landecker casting and doles out a lot of other interesting tidbits besides.
For those who want to see it, the AV Club review with what’s apparently CK’s comment is here:
[www.avclub.com]
Isn’t the woman who played young Louie’s mom the same woman the adult Louie went out with a couple of episodes ago – Amy Landecker? It’s hard to tell with imdb because it says she is in “unknown” episodes.
Never mind. I hadn’t read the last paragraph before I commented, sorry.
The stand up bits always make me laugh and I wish he included more of those bits into the show. I don’t know what to make of the main storyline, however, because I was expecting to laugh and I came out of it feeling like I just watched a suspense-thriller (I am sweating as I type this!). When I found out the episode was about God, I wanted a few more laughs. I found the scene of his mom and him in the car to be pretty awesome and it kind of hit home because the view expressed in the car scene is the same view I share.
Am I the only one though, that chuckled a bit when the worker was nailing the Jesus statue back on the cross?
no, the worker (complete with cigarette) was all kinds of awesome.
you could probably make an argument that that final scene offers insightful commentary about the casual cruelty of man, or Christians’ complex relationship with the whole “do unto others” thing…
but me… I just guffawed.
loved it to :-)
also about alanÂ´s “If I had a hammer”! resonates nicely, doesnÂ´t it?
My favorite stuff in entertainment is stuff I can’t quite pin down.
This episode, the nun is made at Louis and his friend, so she decides to make them understand Jesus. Then he takes her lesson so to heart that he pulls Jesus off the cross and de-crucifies him, because he feels Jesus’s pain so much — and THAT is wrong too! Then you have a guy very not-at-all reverently re-crucifying him, because that’s the way the church wants it.
I can’t tell you what it all means, but the images are all so great and it feels like a really dead-on really seething indictment of something (but not bitter enough to direct it specifically at the nun, or even Noonan who, as somebody pointed out, seems genuine, at least).
The fact that the mother seems more sensible than before, or is played by an actress who played a different role on the show previously, may not be intended to mean anything. Louie CK clearly means to experiment with both tone and character on this show. It’s tempting to see the show as autobiography, but it’s more like him telling stories with the tools he has at hand — which include a character sort of based on him, and actors he enjoys working with (including Pamela Adlon and the actress from this episode).
Tom Noonan plays weird really well. I remember his performance in Synecdoche, New York. There’s something unsettling about his mannerisms or speech pattern or something. In his performances only of course.
He was also quite good in an unsettling role in last year’s “The House of the Devil.” It’s something about the way he is very quiet, and yet self-assured. I dunno. Somehow he projects menace without seeming like he’s doing anything.
Tom Noonan will always be John Lee Roche from the “Paper Hearts” episode of the X-Files to me. One of my favorite episodes.
He wrote/directed/starred in a great indie film called “What Happened Was…”. It starts slowly and uncomfortably, but if you stick with it it really pays off starting about halfway through. Available to stream on Netflix, and also on Hulu (though the latter is punctuated by commercials).
The last two weeks have been way more dark than funny. Really dark, hope it changes.
I read Louis CK’s answer. Here’s the thing: I admire what he’s trying to do. I think he’s very talented and a number of eps have been really funny, and impressive. But as I was watching the show last night, I said 1)that Mom isn’t consistent with the Mom from a few weeks ago 2)why is the kid in flashback a totally different kid then the last one from a flashback in looks and character and 3) why is Amy Landecker who played his date a few weeks ago playing his Mom in a flashback?
You can’t say “it’s not a series” as he does in an answer to all these inconsistencies. What? the answer sounds “well we just do whatever we want”. I hate to bring this up but Damon/Carlton gets the shit beaten out of them for the smallest of things and when someone on cable does very inconsistent (and IMHO sloppy) things that take you out of the story (as it did for me, 3 times, last night) most people act like “oh wow, it’s so different and edgy”. Yes it’s not a fair comparison, LOST has a mega budget while Louis is doing all of this himself (which is quite impressive). I just don’t think you can say well we do whatever we want – “it’s not a series”. Your character is divorced in every ep. Your character performs standup in every ep – I got news for you – it’s a series.
Oh and to the person who commented that as a Jew his childhood was not as hard as those who go to Catholic school, well as someone that was raised as an orthodox Jew, there’s plenty of mishegas that is just as difficult. Trust me.
But here’s the thing: what’s wrong with you stopping to think that? Why should there be rules about continuity? Two of the best dramas ever have laughed in the face of continuity with their casting: “The Sopranos” featured Joseph Gannascoli as a customer in the scene where Christopher menaces the guy at the bakery; the next season he was recurring character Vito. And Deadwood creator David Milch so loved Garret Dillahunt’s portrayal of Jack McCall, the man who shot Wild Bill, that the next season he had him play the menacing Francis Wolcott. Both of those were series with much more firmly established arcs, not a show that changes itself to some degree from week to week.
Louie is making something unconventional, and FX has given him the leeway to do that.
How in the world can you compare Lost, a serialized drama, to Louie? It’s not even in the same ballpark. Just not understanding why inconsistencies like these would be the least bit important to people for this show.
It seems fairly obvious that, unlike Lost, Louis is just supposed to be vignettes rather than a serialized story. While the central character remains constant there is no sense of a timeline or the actions of a previous episode having any effect on the ones that follow. The fact that he used the same actress for two different roles didn’t even register with me until I read it here.
I feel like one has to give one’s religious bone fides before responding to this, so: I’m a lapsed Reform Jew but I’ve spent most of my adult life studying medieval religious history, so I think I probably know more about Catholicism than I do about Judaism.
I thought this episode was BRILLIANT. It went from strength to strength. The show is so unlike anything else on television that it seems silly to hold it to any existing standard.
Seeing how religion is instilled in kids–and the effects it can have–and seeing how parents deal with the way religion is instilled in kids is not something that tends to get addressed in half-hour tv shows. This was tremendous.
I especially liked the scene with the mom. I tend to agree with her. My basic tenet comes from Bill & Ted: “be excellent to each other.”
I loved “Nothing Sacred,” too. Killed me when it was cancelled. The issues it took on aren’t ones most Americans seem to want to talk about…
Thought more about it and in my previous comment I said there’s probably a lot in common with catholic school and being raised as an orthodox Jew. The truth is, going to an ultra orthodox yeshivah is probably harder and most kids that are sent to one, don’t usually have a mother to say “all the crazy shit you were taught today (there’s plenty that isn’t crazy, just for the record), don’t worry, just be a good person”.
Don’t know why I felt this need to expound other than this ep and the debate here has been populating my mind.
This was the first episode I’ve seen of Louie (despite being a HUGE fan of Louis CK…my cable got shut off and I just got it back on a few days ago) and I was blown away. I began watching right when Tom Noonan came in and started chewing up the place, and then Louie’s chat with his mom reminded me, almost word-for-word, of conversations I had with my mom as a kid. I got emotional. I thought I’d probably like the show, but I had no idea.
Great episode. Really excited to see what happens next season with the success of this format so far.
Especially liked when the nun said “and Pontius Pilate, at the direction of the JEWS had Jesus whipped and scourged….” effectively scaring the children and shmearing that other religion. Nicely played.
And those nuns did play dirty, they would take the class into the church so that we would be under God’s eyes….
What a fascinating half hour of TV. Not all that funny but good TV. The funny thing is the Mom here was so warm and wise that I did not even connect her to the character in the previous episode.
When the mother’s car refused to start up at the end, I was reminded of a scene from Beckett’s “Mercier and Camier”, where the two are desperately trying to open their umbrella without luck.
“What have we done to God?” one of them asks the other.
“Denied him.”
“Don’t tell me he’s all that rancorous”
Louis CK did some drunk tweeting yesterday that is pretty entertaining, though not for anyone who offends easily. @louisck
I can’t shake the neurotic, NY Woody Allen vibe I get from these last few eps. I think it works, actually.
“Louie” is highly original and groundbreaking :: [j.mp]
So, Louis CK doesn’t think we should view the show as a series, and I’m perfectly fine with that. Consequently, I don’t expect consistency of character, timeline, etc. No problem. But I suppose I do expect consistency of viewpoint, and I think the God episode might have an inconsistency with an earlier episode.
In the God episode, Louis’s mom tells him that he’s a good kid, and that he didn’t do anything to Christ because he was no where near Jesus when all that crucifixion stuff happened to him. But in an earlier episode, Louis implies that the vast majority of us are awful people (I believe his evidence for that was our attitude towards homeless people). Is his view that we’re most of us bad people just a hangover from his Catholic upbringing? Or is it the case that it’s true that we’re most of us terrible people, but that Louis the kid is not?
Because what a mother says to comgort her child must be taken as a firmly written rule of a world view forever? Seems like you’re reaching pretty wildly and there doesn’t even seem to be an inconsistency here.
I’ve only had access to Louie since it became available on Netflix Watch Instantly. I’ve enjoyed this darkly hilarious series in general, but this episode will stay with me for a long, long time.
Living in southwest Missouri (the buckle of the Bible belt), I was repeatedly subject to the fundamentalist version of the “faith by fear and guilt” approach so accurately portrayed in Louie’s fantasy flashback. After immersing myself in Christianity and the fundamentalist culture from my late teens until my early 30s, I’m now a closeted non-believer who attends church intermittently to keep up appearances.
My children are now 4 and 5, and I continually struggle with telling them what I really think or “giving them the gift of faith in case they decide they want it later” as Louie’s mom puts it. Add to that this community’s expecation that all the “good” kids are church-going Christians, and I’ve got a real delimma in telling them there’s probably not a God and that every other adult they know and all of their friends are under a God delusion.
Much like Louie’s mom, it’s probably going to take an accusation or guilt-trip for me to be pushed into showing my cards (at least while my kids are at such a young age that “God did it” is so much of an easier way for them to understand the world than what my answers are as a non-believer).
As a fellow Missourian (from the other end of the state, the northeast) and nonbeliever with kids, I urge you not to cop out but rather to be steadfast in teaching your kids your true beliefs.
Does anyone know the piano music to the scene with Tom Noonan? I suppose it’s an original, but I thought it worth asking.