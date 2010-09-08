‘Louie’ – ‘Gym/Night Out’: Here stands a man

A review of the two-part season one finale of FX’s brilliant “Louie” coming up just as soon as I go back to sleep now…
Louis CK (or a very skilled Louis CK impersonator) raised a bit of a ruckus around here last week over a comment he (or his impersonator) made over at The AV Club review of “God,” in which he explained that he was comfortable casting Amy Landecker as his date in one episode and his flashback mother in another – and comfortable in giving his mother wildly divergent personalities in the past and present – because, “This show doesn’t really function as a series. I don’t think of it that way. I use what I need to tell each story.”
CK and FX have referred to this show as a collection of short films before, so I can see how he might view that approach as okay. You don’t expect continuity from one Three Stooges short to the next, or from one Adam Sandler movie to the next, in spite of the same half-dozen supporting actors who always travel with him.
The difference here, though, is that Louis CK is always playing Louis CK, he always has these two daughters, is a stand-up with the same friends, etc. And an episode like “Gym” makes it clear just how much this is a series by bringing back Nick Di Paolo (to encourage Louie to get back to his bizarre, filthy anchorwoman dream), Pamela Adlon (for a hilariously raw and oddly sweet discussion of the dirty things they could do to the other moms and dads at the playground), Bobby Cannavale (to give Louie a heart attack by training him too hard in his first session) and Ricky Gervais (to do “the best thing I’ve ever done” in punking Louie about the state of his heart). Other than Cannavale, who only appeared briefly in the first episode with Adlon, all of these vignettes played off of what we knew about the relationships previously, and made clear that even if “Louie” doesn’t have ongoing storylines, it is a series, and with the continuity that implies.
And I say that not to complain about either “God” (which was a brilliant, dark, memorable episode) or “Gym,” or “Night Out” (which put a nice coda on the season by again having Louie confront the loneliness of his life and the fact that only his kids make him happy). One of the great things about this first season of “Louie” was how unpredictable it was. You never knew from week to week what kind of stories we were going to see, what the tone and style would be, etc. It was unpredictable, and while some episodes like the trip to Alabama didn’t entirely work, they weren’t dull.
But I think there’s a balance between “not a series” implying the freedom that Louie has to tell any kind of story he wants from week to week, whether it be something completely comic like the stone fantasy of “Dogpound” or something ultra-dark like last week’s crucifixion lesson; and “not a series” implying that there doesn’t need to be any kind of connection from show to show. If they need to switch up the actors playing young Louie, or even the actresses playing his daughters for logistical reasons, I get that. But given how often an episode might trade on what’s come in previous weeks, and how effective that build-up can be – here with Pamela bracing herself for the come-on she’s been trying to resist since she first met Louie – I think going into season two, CK needs to accept that on some level, this is a series, and the world has to have some consistency, even if the format doesn’t.
Again, these were two of my favorite episodes of the season. The anchorwoman dream had me in hysterics (even better were the outtakes of the actress working on her enunciation of the dirty dialogue), I identified very much with Louie’s frustrations about getting to school on time and putting kids to bed (“I will kill a bird in front of you!”), I thought Dr. Ben was in some ways even funnier this time than last, liked how CK again played with sound in the club scene where we could hear the music but none of the dialogue, and found the pre-dawn pancake breakfast to be a really lovely note on which to end an often bleak season.
But just so we’re clear: it’s a series. It is. And that’s okay.
What did everybody else think?
I really liked it. I definitely think Louie is trying to do something different with the whole verite style; however, you’re right in wanting this to be more of a series. It definitely progressed that way as the season went on, as did Louie’s sadness. Great show though, can’t wait for next year, kudos to FX.
Well said.
As I commented last week, I think it’s a series too, so thanks for artiulating that so well.
The last ep really touched me. I think he really captured the feeling of loneliness rather authentically. Even though I’m not divorced with kids, loneliness probably feels the same for most, and I completely related to the way he captured those feelings. But there was humor in this ep too and the final shot with the camera panning out of the diner to the sun coming up was beautiful. That closing song was teriffic too. Not sure who did it.
That final pan and the song were heartbreakingly beautiful.
Pusshole. I lost it. Nothing like past intimacy to break down any semblance of formality.
Sons of Anarchy ran long and as a result I missed the last 15 minutes of “Night Out”. I’m impatiently waiting for them On Demand..poo.
I love this show. That final episode was a freakin’ poem.
Having Louie wander into a random comedy club and do a set after his disastrous club night emphasized that there is a third thing he’s good at (besides masturbating and being a dad) and that it energizes him. It’s like he needed to get up on a stage and work out the evening in five minutes of stand-up to get back to who he was. The shot of him jogging out of the place, re-energized, was gravy.
I confess I hadn’t recognized the actress who was his date and then his mom, so the whole kerfuffle wasn’t that important to me. But I think it can be a series–an overarching structure of divorce, single-fathering, stand-up–and also a series of short films that may depict that arc through different lenses depending on what’s going on.
It’s such a great show and it’s thrilling to know it will be back. Thank god for the cable networks, man.
One of my favorite things about this episode was how Louie, after leaving the nightclub dejected and disillusioned by the hip, young people, sought therapy in his stand-up. That scene wasn’t just another stand-up segue in the show, but an artist explaining why they do their work and what fuels their creative expression.
Haha, and what klg19 said above!
Also, the pre-dawn breakfast place looked a lot like Veselka, the 24-hour Ukrainian diner in the East Village. Can any NYC-ers confirm?
Yep, that was Veselka
Now I don’t know the shooting schedule for this show (I assume it was all wrapped up before it began to air), but I couldn’t help but feel that “Night Out” was designed to be so poignant just in case the show wasn’t renewed for a second season.
Wow, I thought the exact same thing. I got to thinking that really the end of every season for every show could really be the end.
“This is not a series” Did I say that? It’s funny how when you say something by way of trying to explain a feeling you had, when you’re kind of reaching for an explaination so you try a string of words on and it sounds pretty good so you write it down, then that thing becomes etched in stone, taken to be a principal that you live by. I don’t say this as a complaint. It’s an observation. It’s been fascinating to read about the show on the internet and this mother character issue is one I expected to come up.
Okay so this show is a series. You may call it that if you want. Now what? I still have the same feelings about it. I did one mother and then I wanted to do a different one. So I decided to go ahead. Some of you got taken out of the show for the time being by the difference. It so far doesn’t seem like it was a fatal blow to your confidence in the show or ability to enjoy it.
I don’t know if I’ll do something like that again. I might. Maybe this was a brush-back pitch. Maybe you better not dig in too much in that batter’s box, all expecting to see the same people all stay the same and develop and grow on you over time.
Bobby, my brother on the show, has no basis in reality, and as much as I love that character, it’s occured to me to maybe not bring him back next season. Not as in kill off his character or have him move away, but resume the series with the premise that he doesn’t exist and never did. I don’t know.
The Mom episode was “what if I had a mom like this” the god episode was a concoction of a lot of things, some from my life and some not. That mother WAS my mother. She called me the other day to say how accurate she felt that scene was, in terms of what she feels her religious, moral and parenting views to be. She also loved the MOM episode and didn’t identify with that woman and didn’t think she was supposed to.
I’m sorry guys. I guess this show, to me, is like i turn on my brain each week and show some stuff that’s in it. Sometimes it’s real and sometimes it’s not. Some things and people I like to show again (for now) some I don’t. Some I want to change because I’m showing them for different reasons from show to show. I don’t have a writing staff. The network doesn’t read my scripts. I don’t “vette” the stories the way a traditional show does. This stuff comes right out of my gut. I work very hard on the show and the scripts are forged carefully. But I try to trust my impulses and never do anything because I think it’s neccicary, if it isn’t compelling. I’ve worked on a lot of shows where you find yourself writing and shooting things that you don’t want because you feel the show “needs” them. And NOT doing things you want because you think you can’t do them or it hurts the show. I refuse to do either of those things on this “series”.
Series. I had a thought about that. I remember reading a book by Milan Kundera called “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting”. The book reads like a collection of short stories, each with a different set of characters and settings. But In the introduction, the author explains that the book is a novel. He says that to him, a novel is a collection of related chapters that are related, put in a book in a defined order. In most novels, the chapters are related by the plot. In his they are related by theme and not by plot, but it still functions as a novel.
I didn’t love the book but the idea of that stuck with me, though I forgot about it until just now.
One last thing. When I was making Pootie Tang (ugh) after I did my first cut, I was flown to HOllywood to screen it for a test audience. We showed the movie to some people and then a proffessional movie tester asked them a bunch of questions. I was sitting in the back and watching. I remember that he kept asking questions like “Did you find anything in the movie confusing? people raised their hands and sited many places they were confused. I was told that these were all problems with the movie. But I felt they should have also asked these people “Did you mind being confused by that? Were you confused about it at the end?”
I feel sometimes that tv shows and movies today are so carefully constructed that audiences are used to being coddled and they get upset if their expectations are not met. I personally would rather see something that startles me and makes me ask questions. I am REALLY pleased from what I’ve seen with how people have taken in this show. I am encouraged by how intelligently I”ve seen it discussed, including this discussion about these fucking mothers that I made and bothered you with. You’ve all reacted the way I would and I think I’d be pretty irritated if I was a viewer of this show. But I guess I think taht irritation and confusion is not such a bad thing. Let’s see what happens. I got fired off of pootie tang, by the way, and the guy who took the movie over used the testing and studio notes to “fix” the movie with narration.
In this case, I”m being allowed to keep going the way I’m going.
Yes, it’s a series. But don’t expect… well, anything.
thanks for watching.
Louis CK
I personally agree with the way the show is made. As long as the Louie character is constant, which he is. The show is about Louie, and how he deals with people and situations, whether hypothetical or not. And since hypothetical situations are okay, why not hypothetical family members, etc.
I actually think it’s necessary to use the same/different actors, and similar things. Since this show is different in structure from other shows, it has to teach us how to watch it. (Same as with the Wire.) If, for instance, we see a future episode where it’s implied that the brother doesn’t exist. Then the viewer wouldn’t understand that he really doesn’t exist in the universe in that episode, unless the viewer has understood the rules beforehand.
Very cool to get your insight on the show. As a creative type, I envy the freedom you’ve been given to do Louie. As a viewer, I’m thankful FX gives you creative license. Incidentally, I’m a new fan, but only because my 26 year old daughter in Austin has good taste and implored me to watch the show. (I also have two girls). I like the left turns and I love how the show just seems so organic. I’m four years new to New York City. Louie does a great job conveying how Manhattan is really just a big sound stage with millions of “actors” playing unpredictable parts on cell phones, sidewalks, subway trains, streets and in restaurants and stores.(Louie could do a show just on New Yorkers with tattoos. I saw a mother of two small children bend over, and across the top of her butt was the tattoo, “Indio Ass.” How do you eventually explain that one to your kids?). Anyway, can’t wait for season 2. Keep up the great work.
Louis – Love the show.
A major aspect I’ve not seen a lot of commentary on:
I enjoy and respect what you are able to do with what I presume is a low budget. It shows that important ideas, real and fascinating people, and composition can accomplish what SFX, fast editing, and always-moving cameras cannot: make compelling television.
Great work both in front of and behind the camera.
” I did one mother and then I wanted to do a different one. ” ~ Louis CK
Okay. I think it’s neat and awesome that you chose to add to the discussion, Louis. It makes me want to do a marathon of the Louie episodes that are still sitting on my DVR because I don’t want to delete them.
Louis, one more thing: I love Pamela Adlon, and the two of you do wonderful work together. I hope you will bring her back next year and even consider using her more.
The description of that novel you refer to is exactly how I’ve looked at this series since seeing those first two episodes. All that’s really important here is exploring themes through your point of view in original ways and, of course, comedy. And I love that. Changing the people and circumstances around you from one episode to another in order to serve those purposes is absolutely fine. It’s different and refreshing. We could always use that on television. Please keep doing what you’re doing. It was a pleasure to watch.
Louis, In case you come back to read the comments and, who wouldn’t, let me just say that this show’s been a total highlight of this summer and has included some scenes and stories (the DiPaolo story and God for example) that have been some of the best stuff I’ve seen on TV in years.
Can’t wait for the next season!
I love this show a lot, and Louis CK is my favorite working comedian, but I still find it hilariously inappropriate that someone compared this to The Wire. That’s such a strange case to try and make. Louie does not have (nor does it try to have) the kind of scope of a show like The Wire, that requires attention to every little detail, or for things to be consistent. It’s a comedy. It doesn’t have to create it’s own universe with “rules” as you said, and it’s free to be surreal and change from week to week. Kudos to CK for trying something different.
The show works perfectly the way it is. Please Please Please don’t change a thing, CK!!!
More adoration for the show, Mr. CK. And if that was actually your Twitter that was making the rounds last week, much adoration for that too.
I think the show is unique because it isn’t a slave to continuity and it’s only responsibility is to the moment and making it as funny or interesting as possible. I would hate for the tone or the methods to be changed because it doesn’t fit into the neat little box some viewers need to have created for them. Louie is perfectly imperfect the way it is.
neccicary?
Louis – I’ve always felt that structure exists as a guideline, but when it’s necessary to break it for whatever you need to do, by all means do it. There’s nothing wrong with breaking rules of continuity or internal reality, so to speak, if that’s the best way to convey what you’re trying to convey.
“Im sorry guys. I guess this show, to me, is like i turn on my brain each week and show some stuff that’s in it. Sometimes it’s real and sometimes it’s not. Some things and people I like to show again (for now) some I don’t. Some I want to change because I’m showing them for different reasons from show to show.”
This makes me think of Tangled Up In Blue. Is the song about one woman? Is every verse about a different woman? Is the singer even the same guy from one verse to the next? I love that Louis is a TV show that takes the same poetic license with narrative that a Dylan (or whoever) can take with song lyrics. So much to ponder and enjoy!
The straight from your gut to the screen is the reason this show is brilliant.
There’s a million shows on television where the mother is the same every week. Whatever. If I wanted the mother to be the same every week, I’d go watch one of those.
I don’t think this show is perfect or the best thing ever, but I do think it’s quite good (on Netflix, I rated it four out of five stars). And I see no need for continuity. There are lots of TV shows I’m as much of a stickler for continuity on as anyone, but this isn’t one of them.
I don’t even care, honestly, if “Louie” is consistent as a character. Just make me laugh and/or think and/or feel something compelling, and I’m good.
Forgot to mention i loved the scene in the club where he talks about the 2 things he’s best at: Masturbating and rasing his kids. It was funny as hell and really sweet, poignant. That’s not easy to do – make something funny and poignant at same time. I guess that’s what made it feel real and authentic.
One thing I like about cable over broadcast is that the current episode of a cable show usually gets repeated a few times after it first airs because I often can’t catch the show at it’s “normal” time and day. I guess you’re following the same philosophy with your comments. It may not be completely necessary, but it can’t hurt.
“Yes, it’s a series. But don’t expect… well, anything.”
That’s one of the main reasons I’ve enjoyed the show so much. The freedom is there to do whatever comes to mind, and you’ve taken that and run with it. No apologies or even explanations are necessary, but the insight is obviously welcome (and intriguing).
Tuning in each week with no expectations other than “I can’t wait to see what this week is about”, I feel that works just fine.
The show is almost produced like a comedy blog, where you get a large variety of formats and topics using recurring actors or characters, based on the ideas of the week, not of an overarching theme or sense of continuity. This allows you the creative freedom to do make all the different pieces we’ve seen this season without any sense of commitment or expectation of the further development of a given character, plot point or idea (other than the recurring theme of self-deprecation, which is more a matter of your personality and comedic “type” than an intentional aspect of the show)
Anyway, keep up the good work. Or don’t. Either way I’ll be watching.
This was an amazing season, it’s my favorite comedy on television, and I wouldn’t change a thing. Sometimes it was uncomfortable, most of the time it was hilarious. Thanks for making us think, surprising us and keeping on our toes every week.
Brilliant show!
Am I the only one who wishes they had a louis ck plushie? Say a foot tall w/ a big slice of NY plushie pizza…
Were there more commercials than usual during last night’s airings? It seemed a little chopped up, and not just between the individual stories or the two episodes. There were places where all the ads for the new FX season seemed really intrusive.
Otherwise, though, they were pretty brilliant. The tone of the second episode reminded me of early issues of Harvey Pekar’s “American Splendor” comic, where he walks around lonely and depressed but finds small pleasures that cheer him up. I also identified with the nightclub scene completely — I can never hear what anyone’s saying over loud music (or pick up women, for that matter).
The fact that this show was on at all was kind of a pleasant surprise for those of us who weren’t expecting anything like it…. Looking forward to next season.
What song was that at the end? Also who wrote it?
The song at the end of “Night Out,” according to a message board at the FX site, is by Prez Powerz, but not even Powerz is saying what it was called:
[twitter.com]
Alan, thanks for the review of Louie’s message board comment. Now can you please review the season finale?
WE NEED MORE INFO ON THE SONG AT THE END OF THE SHOW. I looked it up and Prez Powerz’ style doesn’t sound like that song.
Yeah sounds nothing like prez powerz does on the stuff he’s got on youtube. I really want to have this song.
You’ve hit on what keeps me from fully embracing the show: the inconsistency. I found the crucifiction episode to be so wildly different from the others that I couldn’t relate to it at all. Was I supposed to laugh? Cry? Sigh? And yet, I laughed hilariously at the opening scene with the TV anchor, no matter that I kept struggling with whether we were supposed to think it was real (on this show, nothing can be assumed to be a dream when dates jump into waiting helicopters.) I also love love love Ricky Gervais and yet am finding it hard to keep laughing at Dr. Ben, when every time it’s the same basic joke (“Louie, you’re ugly and gross and about to die. Just kidding! But you are ugly.”)
You weren’t “supposed to” do anything. I think that’s part of Louis CK’s point posted above. Too many TV shows tell you how you should feel and too many viewers come to expect that from TV shows.
Maybe the “God” episode is playing with memory, how things become skewed when we look back on them and we remember them differently than they were. Maybe it was supposed to stand out and shock you into wondering, “What kind of show is this?” I’m grateful for TV like that because it reminds me that not everyone working in film and TV production is only trying to lull us into complacent idiocy.
Also, you’re bothered by the inconsistency of “God”, but also bothered by the consistency of Dr. Ben’s jokes?
I have no problem with the framework of the show, especially details like using the same actress in two different roles or a remembered Mom with different personalities. I look at it as bits of Louis’ act and the moments in life that lead to those routines and as long as those two things make me laugh, then all is fine. I liked both episodes this week, but maybe “Gym” just a little bit more.
Loved it, though I thought the ending was a bit cake-and-eat-it-too mawkish.
I also had an inkling this time (which I couldn’t articulate in earlier episodes) that at the end of the opening credits with Louie descending the staircase into the comedy cellar and the lyrics say “louie, louie, you’re gonna die” of the double entendre of dying onstage and actually dying, and the impression that the (non)series was going to end with him actually dying.
The other thing that struck me was that what was implicit in the there’s-2-things-i’m-good-at bit, that he was leaving out comedy, which he is clearly good at. I was probably most touched by the idea that when he shows up and asks to do 5 minutes in front of a dead audience, that getting up there is his way of dealing with his life, I don’t know…it was, for me, way more a profound moment than the breakfast with the kids…
does that make sense?
Stumbled in here from the Mad Men blog, Alan, I think these are the only two shows I watch that you review. How cool that you are reviwing Louie!
I stumbled into Louie after resisting after a few Rescue Me’s. Didn’t know what to make of it, but definitely was fascinated by the teenage bully & weed/dog episodes. Louie’s a funny doggy.
I’m a divorced Dad too (2 boyz) & had some strange encounters in parks with single Moms — though maybe not with such vivid language — so was LMAO @ that scene.
Can totally relate to the sanity of the kids over the dysfunctionaly world/adults. (I thought the girls were really his.) That last scene was VERY poignant — LOVED the pan shot to the lightening sky. Beautiful.
FWIW, my ex-wife’s name is, yes, Louie. (For Lourdes.) Ha!
– MBG
I really, really love that Louie pushes boundaries of what’s acceptable, and that Louis CK is potentially willing to make silly casting decisions and stick by them because he believes they work. While TV shows are always going to have continuity issues, I actually found a lot of humor in what seemed to be serious, purposeful continuity issues, such as with his mother. I think it’s unfair, and even wrong, to ask/demand that Louie follow conventions or become any more predictable. If LCK wants to break certain rules in this dramedy experiment, I for one am totally on board. There are plenty of other TV shows that follow a rigid format week in and week out. I think LCK is focusing on telling good stories. One week, that might mean paying attention to continuity, while another week, throwing that continuity out the window works better.
It’s fresh, each episode feels incredibly vibrant exactly because you don’t know what to expect. Having seen LCK live, and paying attention to the way he directs in a few of these after-credits behind-the-scenes moments, it’s clear that he is an auteur who is attempting to deliver something truly original, ground-breaking, and genre-bending.
I’m sure the hallowed list of TV Rules on CK’s wall has been well-read by him. He knows his stuff, and I think it would behoove viewers to respect that unique approaches to storytelling may require audiences to adjust their expectations.
It’s interesting that absurdity is still such a hard sell, with shows like Curb and Always Sunny doing pretty well. Everyone immediately understands the weirdness in the stoner episode (because of DRUGS), but apparently things like the helicopter escape or the Mom-actor reuse can be pretty troubling to some people. When you take a step back and look at it, daily life can be pretty absurd too…
I suppose the reason absurd comedy/plotlines are such a hard sell is because they’re unsettling. Maybe like spicy food or horror movies, it’s an acquired taste. Anyway rock n roll Louis!
At the end of the episode, there was a credit given as “Original Music by” Reggie Watts and Sweetpro. The song kind of sounds like Reggie Watts’ style, and he has done work for Louis in the past according to Wiki. Must have…
Good end to a good season. Loved the lingering shot at the end. Was I the only one who found the newscaster’s toothy smile and then piercing glare extremely creepy?
I loved that smile turning into a glare. Thought she might come out of the TV to kill him a la RINGU.
I love the “series” the way it is. And I’m so unobservant that I didn’t notice the mom problem. Perhaps I am the perfect audience? :-)
Does anyone one know the group and the song when Louie is in the club in the finale “Nght Out”. Also looking for the last song that ended the show. Thanks
THIS
I hope Louis keeps the “unexpected” anti-trope parts in the show. If that means him having to do other non-standard stuff that screw with continuation, so be it. I’ll take a dozen actor changes in exchange for a scene like the one where the abusive dad who begat the abusive son steps out to have a smoke with Louis.
i love your brain. and this “series.” it makes me think of an existentialism course i took in college, but with a really, really witty professor. i implode every episode. thank you, kind sir. thank you.
I don’t think it’s a series, nor should it be. They are vaguely-related vignettes that have a loose core, but dabble in slightly alternate universes. It’s art. Don’t push it to be what you want; he’s the artist not you.