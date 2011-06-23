‘Louie’ – ‘Pregnant’: Who are the people in your neighborhood?

I gave my overall thoughts on the start of “Louie” season 2 in a review I posted earlier this week. In future weeks, I imagine I’m going to have a lot more to say about specific episodes, but I’ll keep my season premiere thoughts brief, coming up just as soon as we sit and play the card game where nobody loses…
First things first: “Pregnant” is a very simple, fairly serious episode – albeit one that’s all a long wind-up to a very gross, funny, juvenile fart joke. Louie frets a bit about handling both his girls, his pregnant sister Gretchen (played by Rusty Schwimmer) comes for a visit and has a heartfelt talk with Louie about being parents, and then she has a medical scare and Louie learns the value of knowing your neighbors. Not complicated, but very effective, and I liked how Louie was able to juggle the gross-out humor of the fart gag back to back with the very sincere scene where the gay neighbor explains the moral of the story to him.
Second, I continue to love C.K.’s choices as a director/editor, particularly the use of jump cuts and those thunder sound effects to convey just how nightmarish the scenario was for Louie.
And third, I thought it was kind of funny that the episode ends with a bit of stand-up about how hard it is to make a new adult friend, which was the basis of a “Seinfeld” episode (complete with its own stand-up routine on the subject), for two reasons: 1)On the HBO “Talking Funny” special, Jerry Seinfeld did one of C.K.’s jokes, and C.K. remarked on how different it sounded coming out of Seinfeld’s mouth, and this was the reverse of that; and 2)The lead gay neighbor was played by Yul Vazquez, who appeared a few times on “Seinfeld” as one of the gay street toughts who steals the armoire from Kramer, and later beats him up for not wearing an AIDS ribbon.
What did everybody else think?
I was worried going into this season if Louie was going to be able to hold onto it’s great season 1 run, and then in the cold open he gives his 5 year old daughter the finger and any concerns I had were quickly gone in a fit of hysterical laughter.
Yeah, I kind of am in love with that scene.
And not gonna lie, that fart joke made me chuckle far longer than it should have.
I love the whole neighbor thing because something similar (well, entirely different, really, but the message of neighbors actually being helpful and not plotting to murder/rape/steal from you) happened to me 2 weeks ago. Nice people do exist. It’s really odd.
That first scene was amazing. At first it’s a tiny bit heartbreaking, and then there’s the release of the finger. Perfectly encapsulates what makes this series so wonderful.
I was kind of expecting the ‘medical scare’ to be stuck wind, so the fart didn’t surprise, and didn’t make me laugh (and I’m not unsusceptible to a nice fart joke, mind you). The follow-up did make me laugh – Louis wafting his hand, going “..dude..”.
Oh, _that’s_ where I recognized the neighbor from. That was killing me.
Yeah, it took me until after the second commercial break to decide he was definitely the street tough from Seinfeld. Shame he doesn’t pop up more frequently.
This show is outstanding. I liked the 1st season, but as I watched tonight’s episode thinking about the fact that Louis is taking on the writing, acting, directing, and editing, along with balancing the comedy with the drama – it’s just really impressive.
I thought it was great. The fart being bookended by two sincerely touching sequences (the neighbor and the driver helping Louie get Gretchen to the hospital, and Louie thanking his neighbors for their help later on) is really representative of the show as a whole in my opinion. It almost serves as its central thesis.
And yes, the middle finger at the beginning was priceless.
I loved this episode. Very funny, and very touching when we see his daughter tell him she loves her mother more because she cooks better, and in the next scene, we see him cooking, and really trying hard at it.
That, plus the whole speech about fairness, then giving in anyways, and “make sure your sister has one”.
Agree with everything you guys have already said. I hope he can keep up the “mo” for the entire season. (Season 1 is a tough act to follow, after all)
I love the show, I’m just worried that he’s going to use his stand up comedy as more of a crutch. Last season, he would only set up the episode and finish the episode with a stand up clip. I don’t remember any at all in between those two. This season he used it 4 times throughout the episode. I love his stand up, but I’d much rather see more creative things like him giving his daughter the middle finger.
maybe you’re thinking of seinfeld? the first season of louie didn’t always open with standup, and the amount of standup varied with episodes iirc
The screaming got really annoying after a while
Yeah, for real. It reminded me of when I had to take my husband to the hospital with a kidney stone and the nurses were wondering aloud if it was a stone or an FIP (fart in progress). Gas can hurt like a sonofabitch, but screaming doesn’t help!
Anyway, I liked the episode, not hysterically funny but interesting and real, and also, I’ve been watching his old show recently, and it’s not nearly as bad as I thought it was at the time. I just didn’t know him yet.
Here’s one of the many things that I love about Louie:
Given the lack of continuity between episodes, there is no promise that the next time we see Louie’s sister, she won’t be a hot, skinny, twenty-something that Louie is keeping his comedian friends off of. Knowing there is no future concreteness for the character, it would be easy to make her some caricature. Instead, she was a very real, fully formed person, and every line she had implied a very specific history and relationship that we may never see again. Loved the way she pretended to hate the kids (in that passive-agressive way implying she resents the kids’ existence), how she threw out the bullshit of staying at a hotel, and the insistence that the girls need their dad while her child won’t.
Favorite Line: “911 is for shit.”
Good to see that pizza in the credits. God, it looks good!
Just watched it this morning on DVR – genius! Love this guy’s sensibilities from first to last, and had not put 2 and 2 together on the obvious Seinfeld references – thanks for that!
Really great stuff and nice to here that theme tune once more.
I really love how this show mixes the honest emotion of Louis and Gretchen’s conversation about parenthood with the completely asinine (The Fart) and somewhat surreal (mostly everything that involved Louis’ gay/master-of-the-universe type neighbour).
Also liked Louis trying to teach his daughter the whole ‘life’s not fair’ thing with the denial of a mango lollipop.
Just glad to have Louie back.
What an amazingly horrible but funny open. As someone who as a kid went through the two parents situation and then saw my stepfather go through the same thing, that was awful to see that kid say that stuff but man was it funny.
The fact it built up to a fart joke would usually make me hate this episode, but it wasn’t enough to ruin what was a very funny season premiere.
It is funny how when I watched this episode I kept thinking about that HBO special and now you mentioned it. Right on the money. Anyway, I loved the episode. I am very glad you got me into this show.
this was pretty good..I loved it…him trying to explain to his little daughter about being a good person and envy, it was just too funny watching him struggle with that and then just give it up and give her a chocolate
IIRC, the “horrible screaming medical crisis ends harmlessly when the patient cuts the cheese” happened on Season 1 of ER. It was oddly funny then and hilariously funny here, because on ER the doctors were so earnest about doing their jobs only to be hit with a wave of foul wind, while here Louie was genuinely and rightfully terrified (the discussion of how difficult pregnancy has been for his sister made the situation deadly serious) and then he had that “yep, this is how my life rolls” look after she pooted.
A couple of interesting continuity notes also came about from Louie having a sister. One is that the first Mom from last season (the stupid, unkind, ugly new lesbian one) said she only had sex with her husband twice and conceived Louis and his idiot brother Robbie on those occasions. Louis CK mentioned in a post here that he might do Season 2 with the idea that Robbie will be erased like he never appeared, so maybe Gretchen was an avenue to do that. Second, Gretchen clearly said she admired their mom, so either she’s talking about the Mom from the “God” episode (who was fucking awesome) or there’s another dimension of Louie’s life that is just bizarre.
And I noticed the disclaimer at the end has been added, stating that these are fictional characters and not based on anyone real. If any show absolutely needed to make that clear, it’s this one.
Like Nick Offerman, Louis CK has reached the point where he can do no wrong from my POV.
Louie continues to make me happy I still have cable. I have looked foreward to the newest season since the previous finale. Kudos to FX for it’s great catch, Louie.
Great return for “Louie”. I have to believe that CK’s line (“Dude”) after the fart was improvised, perfect timing as was 911’s automated message after the line “911 is for shit.”
As usual, Louis kills every scene with the daughters. I liked his little passive aggressive revenge on his youngest by not giving her a mango and trying to justify it with a very bitter life lesson as much as anything else in the episode. Especially him trying to recall the “Don’t look in your neighbors bowl” lesson and eventually conceding with the calcium chocolate.
So happy to have “Louie” back.
That little girl is terrifying, in a tiny-child-actor way.
Perfect.
I disagree with Alan’s assessment that this was a “dark” episode. I thought it was fairly straight-forward humor and found myself laughing more last night than I had in many of season one’s episodes. I have two small children at home so the parts with his kids were especially poignant. This my not be my favorite show on television, but it is definitely of the best. Original, unique, refreshing, hilarious, insightful, creative … so many adjectives apply to this. Keep up the great work Louis!
That fart was the hardest I’ve laughed at anything on TV since Ron Swanson’s “I love dark haired women and breakfast food” line from the second season of “Parks and Rec”
Got to admire going that far for a fart joke.
Louis CK is just hilarious. I loved all his thoughts on children b/c I’ve had them too. He’s spot on. Louis CK has taken over as my favorite comedian. That spot has been vacant since George Carlin died.
Great return for the second season. The transition from the fart scene at the hospital and the talk with his neighbors in the hall is the kind of thing that makes this show great. That and the standup bit about how you can love your kids and regret having them simultaneously.
I hope this show runs 20 years.
I don’t think I’ve ever laughed harder at a fart joke, though it was the “dude” that really sold it. Also, him flipping off his kid was really funny. Glad to have this show back!