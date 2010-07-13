‘Louie’ – ‘So Old/Playdate’: Don’t blame me. I voted for Dukakis.

I’ve been dealing with hellacious computer difficulties the last two days (sometimes, kids, it’s important to have more than one hard drive backup, apparently), so I unfortunately don’t have the time or equipment to do a proper review of the fourth episode of “Louie,” which was the last I got to see before writing my review a few weeks back. All I’ll say is that Louie’s dirty talk with the groupie still has me laughing, that I enjoyed the change-of-pace with the visits to Louie’s therapist, and was happy to see Pamela Adlon as the playdate mom, even though I disliked “Lucky Louie” (where Adlon played Louie’s wife). Also, I’m not sure if Bobby Cannavale had a random cameo because he’s friends with Louis C.K., or because they’re setting him to return in a more prominent role later.
Don’t know if I’ll be getting any more episodes in advance, but I hope to have time (and a working computer) to do longer write-ups as this fantastic comedy continues its first season.
What did everybody else think?
Still dont know whats up w/ the screen. I appear to be missing a lot on the sides. For example Louies daughter
I think the standup was little weaker in this one(relatively speaking). However the scenes were better. More realistic and interesting
I loved Pamela Adlon, as usual. I hope she gets to come back because I like her and Louis as a couple.
Damn, I thought I had this commenting thing down.
Anyway, I liked the way they established a will they won’t they relationship between Louie and Pamela within the confines of a few quick scenes. Maybe my love for Lucky Louie made me a little more ready to believe it, but I don’t think so.
I, too, loved the “dirty talk.” Being a child of the 60s, I was dying laughing at all of Louie’s “erotic” exclamations.
I hope to GOD Bobby Cannavale is going to be on again. I love that guy!
Thought it was the strongest show so far.
The previous episodes have made me laugh as well, but this one seemed to hold together more.
Completely agree. Everything worked for me. So impressed with this show and hope it’s around for a long time.
Alan, do you have any idea of how the ratings are? Seen nothing so far.
“I remembering smoking on airplanes!”
That line reminded me of this David Cross bit (about 0:20 in):
[www.youtube.com]
I wish this show didn’t air so late. Does it stream anywhere? I’ve only seen the pilot, because I caught it in reruns randomly. And I hate the idea of paying $2.99 per episode on iTunes.
I found the first two episodes here:
[www.fancast.com]
And, at least with Comcast, the episodes are free OnDemand. However, there seems to be a week delay for each episode (I only just got to watch last week’s episode today).
[www.hulu.com] provides episodes, albeit like 6 days after it comes out. still though, it has the first 3 episodes.
The whole exchange with the groupie was my favorite part of the episode. My husband and I were in stitches.
I’m definitely enjoying it. But I wouldn’t mind if it was a little funnier (the first sketch was definitely very funny even if I didn’t love the ending. But ending sketches is hard.) I know the fact that it goes realistically to dark, dark places is a big part of its appeal. But I wouldn’t mind laughing a bit more as Louis CK can be one of the funniest people on the planet (while discussing dark matters.)
At this point it’s more drama-dy for me than comedy.
(Also, Alan, looking forward to your thoughts on the latest Dr. Who episode. Which I loved.)
This show is brilliant and this episode had me in tears. “You put it in her vagina, then she dies”. The look on Louie’s face – priceless! And the closing sequence gave me a gut cramp!
Louie is “everyman’s comedian”. Or maybe “every middle-aged-man’s comedian”.
I’m probably the only one who recognized Pamela Adlon solely because she played Dolores in Grease 2. Not sure I like what that says about me.