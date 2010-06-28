Review: FX’s ‘Louie’

Louis C.K. is the creator, executive producer and star of the new FX comedy “Louie,” which debuts tomorrow night at 11. He also writes, directs and edits every episode, and he is essentially playing himself, as a stand-up comedian newly-divorced and helping to raise two young daughters. It’s entirely possible that he’s also responsible for the costumes, the catering and painting the sets. In every way but the presence of other actors on-camera with him – because C.K. is funny but not exactly man of a thousand faces – this is a one-man show. If it’s good, all credit goes to Louis C.K. If it’s bad, he gets all the blame.
“Louie” is very, very good. It may even, based on the four episodes I’ve seen, be great.
C.K. has been a working comic for 20 years, has written for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Chris Rock Show” (and wrote and directed that show’s spin-off film “Pootie Tang,” which was almost universally-panned but which always makes me chuckle when I see it on cable). In 2006, he did the auteur thing with “Lucky Louie,” an attempt to do a traditional-style family sitcom with a laugh track, but also with the kind of frankness about sex, class and race you expect on HBO. “Lucky Louie” was, like “Pootie Tang,” slammed by critics – my review, in which I admired what it was trying to do even as I said “its rhythms are too conventionally sitcom-y, and the occasional chuckle isn’t worth the long painful patches,” was one of the kinder ones – and HBO pulled the plug after a single season.
“Lucky Louie” was a noble failure. Plain ol’ “Louie,” on the other hand, is a remarkable creative success, as engaging in the (intentionally) unfunny moments as the (many, many, many) funny ones.
The structure is similar to “Seinfeld” – if “Seinfeld” aired on FX late at night and Jerry were cruder and his misanthropy was interwoven with a healthy amount of self-hatred. Each episode intersperses bits of Louis C.K. stand-up with vignettes from his life that illustrate how he might have come to those jokes. (FX, perhaps fearful of residual “Lucky Louie” memories, describes the show in its press notes not as a sitcom, but “a unique mix of Louis C.K.’s stand-up comedy and scripted short films.”)
And the key thing you have to understand about Louis C.K. as stand-up, actor, writer, dad, ex-husband, etc., is that he is one miserable bastard.
“I know too much about life to have any optimism,” he tells the audience in one stand-up bit. “I know that if you smile at someone, and they smile back, you’ve just decided that something shitty is about to happen.”
Later, he says that any father who gives his kids a puppy should acknowledge that they’ll outlive it with the warning, “I brought home us crying in a few years!”
Each episode tells two stories, though the length, style and tone of those stories varies wildly. The first of tomorrow’s two episode is an even split, first with Louie playing chaperone on a school field trip gone horribly awry (easily the weakest of the four stories you’ll see tomorrow) then with him going on a first date where everything that can go wrong, does. The date story unfolds almost like a silent film – albeit one where Buster Keaton is frequently saying inappropriate things about his daughters – and I was almost crying with laughter by the end of it.
(FX is putting “Louie” on Tuesdays at 11 in part because C.K. seems a good Angry Middle-Aged White Guy partner for Denis Leary on “Rescue Me,” but also because much of the show – particularly the stand-up bits – is just shockingly filthy, even for the network that’s been home to “The Shield” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”)
The most impressive achievement of “Louie” may be the way it at times doesn’t even make a pretense of humor outside the stand-up scenes, which are plenty funny enough to carry you through other parts that are just trying to illustrate the melancholy that comes with being divorced, balding and overweight at an age when, as C.K. explains, there will never be a year of his life that will be better than the one before.
Tomorrow’s second episode opens with one long scene set at a poker game with C.K. and his comedian pals (including “Lucky Louie” sidekick Jim Norton). The guys swap R-rated insults until everyone’s attention lands on the one gay comic at the table, and Louie asks, sincerely, how the guy feels about Louie using a popular slur for gay people in his act. The scene takes a very serious left turn at this point, but in a way that manages to remain completely true to the spirit of what came before, and then to the jokes that come immediately after. It’s so thoughtful and human and warm that I would have easily watched an entire episode that was just Louie and his friend debating the ethics of a stand-up comedy act. As it is, I was perfectly happy with the comic vignette that followed, with Louie turning to his brother for moral support after the divorce, and the brother being too depressed to cheer him up, telling him, “What’s sad is, you’re too old to get anybody else.”
Later episodes include a cameo by Ricky Gervais as an old doctor friend of Louie’s who tries to play comedian while giving Louie a physical, Louie making the surprising acquaintance of a groupie, and Louie bonding with a divorced mom (Pamela Adlon, who played his wife on “Lucky Louie” and is a producer here) while their kids have a playdate. None of the stories feel quite like the one before it, and C.K. is even willing to toy with the stand-up/story format in one episode where some of the stand-up sequences are replaced with Louie visiting his inappropriate, incompetent therapist. (When Louie complains that he doesn’t have any friends, the therapist asks, “Do you think it’s because you’re fat?”)
“Lucky Louie” tried to bring a new sensibility to a format that came with too much baggage. “Louie,” while it has elements of other comedies from both movies and television, doesn’t feel quite like anything I’ve seen before. As a TV critic, I find that exciting. But as a plain old fan of comedy, I’m even more excited by how painfully funny this show is.
Love Louis CK, I hope he wears an “Awesome Possum” t-shirt at some point in the show, really looking forward to this series.
Lucky Louie was what I imagined a sitcom by Lars Von Trier would look like: the set minimalism, incredibly depressing darkness, and creativity.
I am curious to see the new show.
Really looking forward to this. I loved ‘Pootie Tang’ even before realizing he directed it (‘Sah Dah Tay’ is a phrase I still use) and I really enjoyed ‘Lucky Louie’ for what it was. Hope this gets him more mainstream recognition.
‘because much of the show – particularly the stand-up bits – is just shockingly filthy, even for the network that’s been home to “The Shield” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”‘
I have seen “The League”, also on FX; I’ll be ready.
Wasn’t planning on checking this out but the positive reviews here and elsewhere have convinced me to give it a shot.
I enjoyed Lucky Louie on occasion but there were times that it was just not at all entertaining (and I found the daughter to be so annoying that any episode that featured her was impossible to watch without making me want to put my fist through the TV). But for the parts that I did like and the bits and pieces of his standup I have caught, makes me interested in this. I’m looking forward to catching this, hopefully a Canadian station has picked it up.
The DVR is set, I’m very excited for this show!
Louis CK is one of the most creative comics out there. I can’t wait to see this show!
You’re right, “Lucky Louie” was absolutely terrible. Not entirely sure if I’m interested in giving this creepy-looking bald fuck a second chance.
Louie is an absolute legend in the stand-up world. It’s good to hear that he’s finally finding a quality TV vehicle for himself to star in. I enjoyed parts of “Lucky Louie” but they didn’t square too well with just how piss-my-pants funny this guy is doing live stand-up. Psyched for this one.
I can’t even begin to put in to words how excited I am for tomorrow night. Louis CK is hands down my favorite comedian, and in a weird way is a hero of mine. Also, Rescue Me is coming back, which for me has been one of the few consistently good, occasionally brilliant shows of the last decade.
One small nitpick though – I just recently read an interview with Louis over at the AV Club where he took issue with people saying he used a laugh track on Lucky Louie, when he went out of his way to put the old ‘this show was filmed in front of a live studio audience’ in front of the episodes.
One of the worst things about Lucky Louie (or anything really) was Jim Norton.
The fact he’s back again has tarnished all the early positive buzz I’ve read.
For what it’s worth, he will be at least partially restrained. (it is TV, not HBO) And from the format that Alan describes, I can see him not popping up all that often.
Norton’s in only the one scene at the poker table in the four eps I’ve seen, and is a fairly minor part of that.
Yeah, Norton was awful on “Lucky Louie.” And pretty much everything else.
Completely agree that Norton wasn’t good for “Lucky Louie.” And it really annoyed me that he was on Last Comic Standing at the time. I get that they let in people who have experience, but Norton was all over Comedy Central AND a supporting actor on a show on HBO. Really didn’t seem like he should be on a show for exposure. I was happy when he left b/c he had “too many contractual obligations.”
And the invasion of Opie & Anthony fans defending their boy starts in 3 … 2 … 1 …
Looking forward to this show.
Lucky Louie was the worst HBO-show of all time EXCLAMATION MARK Painfully unfunny.
I’ll give this a try though because I liked Louie on P&R and the teasers were not bad. Let’s hope FX has found another comedy winner. After years of trash like Testees or The League Archer proofed that they can deliver great half hours too. (Not a big fan of Sunny, but I can see why people love it)
Testees was awesome!
Before I saw Louis CK’s turn on Parks & Recreation, there would have been zero chance I’d have watched any of this–all I knew him from was Pootie Tang (which is so bad it’s kind of good, but like listening to Biz Markie, it’s not something you need to do more often than the time between Presidential elections) and Lucky Louie which just didn’t work for me. But now I’m not only going to DVR this one…I’m very confident it’s going to be fantastic, because he was GREAT on P&R. Further proof that P&R can do no wrong.
I plan to watch this after reading your review Alan, (I was hoping for one) and because Louie was a guest on The Daily Show and I liked him. They also showed a small part “Louie”, and I liked it. It may be too crude for me, but I’m curious enough to give it a try.
Just saw the “Louie” show. My husband and I are still dazed and shocked. I guess that is what FX wants. I can’t believe such filth is on this channel. We now have to block FX as we have children in our home. Is this type of “entertainment” really desired in our community and does our nation find this type of show acceptable for family viewing?
Signed: Horrified Mother
Acceptable “family viewing?” The show is on at 11 PM on cable. Certainly, nobody is calling this “family viewing.” For you to be appalled that your children can’t watch it is absolutely ridiculous. ITS NOT FOR THEM – its an adult show for adults. Jeez people, get a grip.
This is a joke, right? I agree with everything that Derek said. Not everything on TV is for “family” viewing. Adults have a right to their own programming especially when they’re on at, you know, 11 PM on cable.
It’s very plainly rated TV MA. Unless that description was changed to mean Television: Mother Approved, I think it is put before the show so you know to get the little ones out of the room.
And yeah, I thought the dick jokes were funny.
If FX scheduling the show at 11pm and giving it a TV MAL rating wasn’t enough of an indication that is not a family show, I would think that the super intense warnings about the content that followed every commercial break would have done it.
I thought it was hilarious, although I preferred the second episode. The dating subplot dragged a little for me, but that poker scene was perfection.
Just caught both shows after a mediocre Rescue Me. Real, real funny. That poker scene was crazy how it turned so quickly. My only gripe is the shows theme. How to Make it in America this theme ain’t.
I was blown away by how well done this show was. The funny moments are hysterical, and the serious moments are very touching and fit in perfectly along with the humorous bits. In short, I loved it!
This is very good. Even with my favorite comedies, there are very few times when I find myself actually laughing rather than appreciating the humor. Not here- Louie had me pausing the DVR so I could finish laughing within the first five minutes.
Not sure why you thought the field trip was the weakest story. I was actually disappointed when the date story opened and the school story was over.
Oh yes, both episodes tonight where good for me.
Don’t stop, keep up the excellantly fresh and adult sexy comedy!!!!!!!! I Love It!
“Lucky Louie” was filmed in front of a live audience – there wasn’t a laugh track. The show was an interesting failure granted.